Alexis Vuillermoz (AG2R La Mondiale) won stage 2 of the Tour du Limousin on the uphill finish at Le Maupuy Les Monts de Guéret, beating Francesco Gavazzi (Androni Giocattoli) and Eduard Prades (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA) to the line.

Vuillermoz responded to accelerations from Guillaume Martin (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) and race leader Elie Gesbert (Fortuneo-Oscaro) on the final haul to the line and then proceeded to rip clear in the final 200 metres to claim the stage honours.

Gavazzi won the sprint for second place from Prades, while Martin held on for third place ahead of Lilian Calmejane (Direct Energie). Gesbert, an impressive winner on stage 1, had to settle for 11th place here, good enough to retain the race leader, four seconds ahead of Vuillermoz.

There was an aggressive start to the day’s racing, with fast man Bryan Coquard (Direct Energie) forcing his way clear in the company of Angel Madrazo (Delko Marseille-Provence KTM), Oscar Riesebeek (Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij), Fabien Canal (Armée de Terre), Fabien Doubey (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) and Aitor Gonzalez (Euskadi Basque Country-Murias) in the opening kilometres.

With Gonzalez helping himself to the king of the mountains points on a hilly afternoon of racing, the sextet built an advantage of more than 3:30 before Gesbert’s Fortuneo-Oscaro team set about closing down the move to protect the yellow jersey.

AG2R La Mondiale took up the reins with 70 kilometres to go and their efforts quickly reduced the break’s advantage to the bare minimum. Coquard and the escapees were eventually caught just with 52 kilometres remaining.

Guillaume Martin led over the first ascent of the Côte du Maupuy before François Bidard (AG2R La Mondiale) slipped off the front over the other side, to be joined by teammate Cyril Gautier Romain Seigle (FDJ), Jon Irisarri (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA), Nicolas Edet (Cofidis), Romain Sicard (Direct Energie) and Thomas Degand (Wanty-Groupe Gobert).

This group established a maximum lead of a minute over a peloton reduced to just 50 or so riders, but they were swept up once again in the final 10 kilometres ahead of the final climb of the Côte du Maupuy.

Sicard made another attempt to forge clear just before the final ascent, but his move with Jerome Baugnies (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) and Jimmy Raibaud (Armée de Terre) was quickly snuffed out.

Bruno Armirail (FDJ) began the hostilities on the final haul to the line, launching a determined effort with a shade under 3 kilometres to go, before the yellow jersey Gesbert came to the front of a dwindling peloton to shut it down.

Gesbert was again to the fore when Martin unleashed a fine attack in the final kilometre. The yellow jersey bridged across, only to be caught and passed by a sparkling Vuillermoz in the final 200 metres. Vuillermoz, a former mountain biker, has previous on this sort of finish. He won at Mur de Bretagne on the 2015 Tour de France, and he unfurled a crisp acceleration to claim the honours on the Côte du Maupuy.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4:39:51 2 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:00:08 3 Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 4 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:00:11 5 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 0:00:12 6 Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF 7 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 8 Romain Le Roux (Fra) Armee de Terre 0:00:17 9 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 10 Jonathan Lastra (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 11 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 12 Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:00:22 13 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:00:27 14 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF 15 Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina 16 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:00:30 17 Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Roubaix - Lille Metropole 18 Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:00:34 19 Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Beobank - Corendon 0:00:38 20 Pierre Gouault (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93 0:00:41 21 Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 22 Bruno Armirail (Fra) FDJ 0:00:43 23 Josu Zabala (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:00:44 24 Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 25 Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:00:48 26 Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 27 Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:00:50 28 Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:57 29 Julien Mortier (Bel) AGO - Aqua Service 0:01:05 30 Jimmy Raibaud (Fra) Armee de Terre 0:01:13 31 Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie 0:01:16 32 Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie 33 Philipp Walsleben (Ger) Beobank - Corendon 0:01:18 34 Rodolfo Torres Agudelo (Col) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia 0:01:24 35 Mathieu Van Der Poel (Ned) Beobank - Corendon 0:01:42 36 Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 37 Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias 38 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Gazprom _ Rusvelo 0:02:24 39 Simone Velasco (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:02:31 40 Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:02:45 41 Damien Touze (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93 0:02:48 42 Evgeny Kobernyak (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo 0:03:03 43 Martijn Budding (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 0:03:09 44 Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:30 45 François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 46 Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 47 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 48 Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:03:52 49 Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:04:08 50 Toupalik Adam (Cze) Beobank - Corendon 0:04:10 51 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie 0:05:35 52 Romain Seigle (Fra) FDJ 0:06:22 53 Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:08:24 54 Jon Irisarri (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:09:32 55 John Anderson Rodriguez (Col) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 56 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:10:36 57 Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 58 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:14:13 59 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ 0:17:00 60 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 61 Jérémy Leveau (Fra) Roubaix - Lille Metropole 62 Nicolas Baldo (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93 63 Mattia Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 64 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 65 Justin Jules (Fra) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 66 Gregory Habeaux (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 67 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 68 Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom _ Rusvelo 69 Kevin Reza (Fra) FDJ 70 Yannick Martinez (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 71 Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom _ Rusvelo 72 Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 73 Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions 74 Fabien Canal (Fra) Armee de Terre 75 Clement Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 76 Jeremy Bescond (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93 0:17:13 77 Flavien Dassonville (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93 78 Andrea Palini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:18:18 79 Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:19:24 80 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 81 Romain Feillu (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93 82 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 83 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina 84 Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 85 Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 86 Dylan Page (Swi) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 87 David Menut (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93 88 Romain Campistrous (Fra) Armee de Terre 89 Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina 90 Artur Ershov (Rus) Gazprom _ Rusvelo 91 Angel Madrazo (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 92 Thomas Deruette (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 93 Alex Turrin (Ita) Wilier Triestina 94 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Wilier Triestina 95 Oscar Pelegri Ferrandos (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 96 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 97 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 98 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 99 Romain Guillemois (Fra) Direct Energie 100 Marcel Maisen (Ger) Beobank - Corendon 101 Raffaello Bonusi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 102 David Van Der Poel (Ned) Beobank - Corendon 103 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 104 Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 105 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Gazprom _ Rusvelo 106 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie 107 Aitor Gonzalez Prieto (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Muri 108 Antoine Warnier (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 109 Ander Barrenetxea Uriarte (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias 110 Daan Hoeyberghs (Bel) Beobank - Corendon 111 Jeremy Cabot (Fra) Roubaix - Lille Metropole 112 Lander Seynaeve (Bel) Roubaix - Lille Metropole 113 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie 114 Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie 115 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 116 Joeri Calleeuw (Bel) Roubaix - Lille Metropole 117 Ruben Pols (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 118 Alberto Cecchin (Ita) Wilier Triestina 119 Luca Wackermann (Ita) Bardiani CSF 120 Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:19:36 121 Ludovic Robeet (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 0:19:41 122 Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 123 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:24:40 124 Sondre Enger (Nor) AG2R La Mondiale 125 Roman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom _ Rusvelo 126 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina 0:24:50 127 Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina 128 Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias 0:24:57 129 Adrian Gonzalez Velasco (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias 0:26:17 130 Romain Hardy (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:28:20 131 Andre Looij (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 0:36:09 132 Moreno De Pauw (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:36:11 DNS David Gaudu (Fra) FDJ DNS Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij DNS Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert DNS Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect DNS Steven Tronet (Fra) Armee de Terre DNS Julien Loubet (Fra) Armee de Terre DNS Alo Jakin (Est) HP BTP - Auber 93 DNS Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) Roubaix - Lille Metropole DNF Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli DNF Cedric Pineau (Fra) FDJ DNF Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom _ Rusvelo DNF Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij DNF Stijn Steels (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise DNF Thibault Ferasse (Fra) Armee de Terre DNF Julen Irizar Laskurain (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias DNF Dylan Kowalski (Fra) Roubaix - Lille Metropole

Sprint 1 - Marsac, km 33.3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie 3 pts 2 Angel Madrazo (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 2 3 Aitor Gonzalez Prieto (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Muri 1

Sprint 2 - Bussière-Dunoise, km 95 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Angel Madrazo (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 3 pts 2 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie 2 3 Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 1

Sprint 3 - Saint-Sulpice-le-Guéretois, km 121 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie 3 pts 2 Angel Madrazo (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 2 3 Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 1

Mountain 1 - Côte de Saint-Goussaud, km 42.4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Aitor Gonzalez Prieto (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Muri 6 pts 2 Angel Madrazo (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 4 3 Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 2 4 Fabien Canal (Fra) Armee de Terre 1

Mountain 2 - Côte du Bourg d'Hem, km 103.6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Aitor Gonzalez Prieto (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Muri 4 pts 2 Angel Madrazo (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 2 3 Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 1

Mountain 3 - Côte du Maupuy, km 133 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 6 pts 2 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 4 3 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 2 4 François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 14:00:20 2 AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:27 3 Bardiani CSF 0:00:40 4 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:57 5 Direct Energie 0:01:57 6 Beobank - Corendon 0:02:51 7 Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:03:21 8 Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:04:09 9 Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 0:04:45 10 Fortuneo - Oscaro 0:12:51 11 Armée de Terre 0:17:43 12 Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia 0:17:45 13 HP BTP - Auber 93 0:19:42 14 Gazprom - Rusvelo 0:21:40 15 FDJ 0:23:18 16 WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect 0:34:18 17 Roubaix - Lille Metropole 0:36:07 18 Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia 0:38:28 19 Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:38:51 20 Euskadi Basque Country - Murias 0:39:43

General classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 8:34:34 2 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:04 3 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:00:19 4 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:29 5 Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF 6 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 0:00:35 7 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:41 8 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:00:47 9 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:00:51 10 Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina 11 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF 12 Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Beobank - Corendon 0:00:55 13 Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 0:00:58 14 Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:01:04 15 Pierre Gouault (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93 0:01:05 16 Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 17 Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:01:12 18 Josu Zabala (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:01:13 19 Bruno Armirail (Fra) FDJ 0:01:14 20 Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:30 21 Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:38 22 Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie 0:01:49 23 Mathieu Van Der Poel (Ned) Beobank - Corendon 0:01:55 24 Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie 25 Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:01:56 26 Philipp Walsleben (Ger) Beobank - Corendon 0:01:58 27 Julien Mortier (Bel) AGO - Aqua Service 0:02:00 28 Jonathan Lastra (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:02:03 29 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:02:04 30 Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:03:02 31 Simone Velasco (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:03:08 32 Damien Touze (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93 0:03:12 33 Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Roubaix - Lille Metropole 0:03:20 34 Rodolfo Torres Agudelo (Col) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia 0:03:21 35 François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:01 36 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Gazprom _ Rusvelo 0:04:17 37 Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:28 38 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:05:18 39 Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:06:01 40 Toupalik Adam (Cze) Beobank - Corendon 0:06:03 41 Evgeny Kobernyak (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo 0:07:44 42 Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:08:28 43 Jimmy Raibaud (Fra) Armee de Terre 0:08:48 44 Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:08:54 45 Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 0:09:06 46 Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias 0:09:43 47 Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:10:15 48 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie 0:10:16 49 Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:10:54 50 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:11:00 51 Martijn Budding (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 0:11:13 52 Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:11:16 53 Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:11:18 54 Romain Le Roux (Fra) Armee de Terre 0:12:28 55 John Anderson Rodriguez (Col) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:14:13 56 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:14:55 57 Flavien Dassonville (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93 0:17:10 58 Justin Jules (Fra) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 0:17:17 59 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 60 Clement Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 61 Jon Irisarri (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:17:36 62 Gregory Habeaux (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 0:17:51 63 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:17:53 64 Romain Seigle (Fra) FDJ 0:18:55 65 Nicolas Baldo (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93 0:18:57 66 Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom _ Rusvelo 67 Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions 0:19:02 68 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie 0:19:33 69 Mattia Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:19:36 70 Angel Madrazo (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:19:41 71 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 72 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 73 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 74 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 75 Romain Guillemois (Fra) Direct Energie 0:20:06 76 Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 77 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Wilier Triestina 0:20:15 78 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie 0:20:24 79 Andrea Palini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:20:48 80 Romain Feillu (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93 0:21:17 81 David Menut (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93 82 David Van Der Poel (Ned) Beobank - Corendon 83 Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina 0:21:21 84 Marcel Maisen (Ger) Beobank - Corendon 0:21:26 85 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:21:37 86 Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom _ Rusvelo 0:21:41 87 Jeremy Bescond (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93 0:21:54 88 Jeremy Cabot (Fra) Roubaix - Lille Metropole 0:23:25 89 Daan Hoeyberghs (Bel) Beobank - Corendon 0:23:55 90 Artur Ershov (Rus) Gazprom _ Rusvelo 0:24:05 91 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 92 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 93 Ander Barrenetxea Uriarte (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias 94 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ 0:24:24 95 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:25:01 96 Jérémy Leveau (Fra) Roubaix - Lille Metropole 0:25:04 97 Yannick Martinez (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:25:08 98 Sondre Enger (Nor) AG2R La Mondiale 0:25:09 99 Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:25:10 100 Thomas Deruette (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 0:26:48 101 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Gazprom _ Rusvelo 102 Raffaello Bonusi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:27:25 103 Antoine Warnier (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 104 Aitor Gonzalez Prieto (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Muri 0:27:27 105 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina 0:27:28 106 Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 107 Oscar Pelegri Ferrandos (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 108 Romain Campistrous (Fra) Armee de Terre 109 Alex Turrin (Ita) Wilier Triestina 110 Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 111 Alberto Cecchin (Ita) Wilier Triestina 112 Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie 113 Joeri Calleeuw (Bel) Roubaix - Lille Metropole 114 Luca Wackermann (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:27:32 115 Ludovic Robeet (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 0:27:37 116 Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 0:28:16 117 Fabien Canal (Fra) Armee de Terre 0:28:55 118 Romain Hardy (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:29:02 119 Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:29:06 120 Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias 0:29:38 121 Kevin Reza (Fra) FDJ 0:31:49 122 Dylan Page (Swi) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:32:54 123 Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina 124 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina 125 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:34:51 126 Roman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom _ Rusvelo 0:35:05 127 Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:37:14 128 Lander Seynaeve (Bel) Roubaix - Lille Metropole 129 Ruben Pols (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 130 Adrian Gonzalez Velasco (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias 0:39:32 131 Andre Looij (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 0:44:13 132 Moreno De Pauw (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:44:15

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie 8 pts 2 Angel Madrazo (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 7 3 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 6 4 Flavien Dassonville (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93 4 5 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 6 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2 7 Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 2 8 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 1 9 Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1 10 Aitor Gonzalez Prieto (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Muri 1 11 Dylan Page (Swi) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Aitor Gonzalez Prieto (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Muri 10 pts 2 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 8 3 Flavien Dassonville (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93 8 4 Philipp Walsleben (Ger) Beobank - Corendon 6 5 Angel Madrazo (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 6 6 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 5 7 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 4 8 Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 3 9 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 2 10 François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1 11 Fabien Canal (Fra) Armee de Terre 1

Young riders classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 8:34:34 2 Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:00:29 3 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 0:00:35 4 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:00:51 5 Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Beobank - Corendon 0:00:55 6 Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 0:00:58 7 Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:01:04 8 Pierre Gouault (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93 0:01:05 9 Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:01:12 10 Josu Zabala (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:01:13 11 Bruno Armirail (Fra) FDJ 0:01:14 12 Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:30 13 Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:38 14 Mathieu Van Der Poel (Ned) Beobank - Corendon 0:01:55 15 Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie 16 Julien Mortier (Bel) AGO - Aqua Service 0:02:00 17 Jonathan Lastra (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:02:03 18 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:02:04 19 Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:03:02 20 Simone Velasco (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:03:08 21 Damien Touze (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93 0:03:12 22 François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:01 23 Toupalik Adam (Cze) Beobank - Corendon 0:06:03 24 Evgeny Kobernyak (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo 0:07:44 25 Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:08:28 26 Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 0:09:06 27 Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:10:15 28 Martijn Budding (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 0:11:13 29 Romain Le Roux (Fra) Armee de Terre 0:12:28 30 John Anderson Rodriguez (Col) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:14:13 31 Clement Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:17:17 32 Jon Irisarri (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:17:36 33 Romain Seigle (Fra) FDJ 0:18:55 34 Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom _ Rusvelo 0:18:57 35 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie 0:19:33 36 Mattia Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:19:36 37 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:19:41 38 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 39 David Menut (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93 0:21:17 40 David Van Der Poel (Ned) Beobank - Corendon 41 Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina 0:21:21 42 Daan Hoeyberghs (Bel) Beobank - Corendon 0:23:55 43 Ander Barrenetxea Uriarte (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias 0:24:05 44 Jérémy Leveau (Fra) Roubaix - Lille Metropole 0:25:04 45 Sondre Enger (Nor) AG2R La Mondiale 0:25:09 46 Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:25:10 47 Thomas Deruette (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 0:26:48 48 Raffaello Bonusi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:27:25 49 Antoine Warnier (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 50 Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:27:28 51 Oscar Pelegri Ferrandos (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 52 Romain Campistrous (Fra) Armee de Terre 53 Alex Turrin (Ita) Wilier Triestina 54 Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 55 Luca Wackermann (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:27:32 56 Ludovic Robeet (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 0:27:37 57 Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 0:28:16 58 Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:29:06 59 Dylan Page (Swi) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:32:54 60 Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina 61 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina 62 Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:37:14 63 Lander Seynaeve (Bel) Roubaix - Lille Metropole 64 Ruben Pols (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 65 Adrian Gonzalez Velasco (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias 0:39:32 66 Andre Looij (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 0:44:13