Tour du Limousin: Vuillermoz wins stage 2

Frenchman beats Gavazzi and Prades on uphill finish

Alexis Vuillermoz (AG2R La Mondiale)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Alexis Vuillermoz (AG2R La Mondiale) won stage 2 of the Tour du Limousin on the uphill finish at Le Maupuy Les Monts de Guéret, beating Francesco Gavazzi (Androni Giocattoli) and Eduard Prades (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA) to the line.

Vuillermoz responded to accelerations from Guillaume Martin (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) and race leader Elie Gesbert (Fortuneo-Oscaro) on the final haul to the line and then proceeded to rip clear in the final 200 metres to claim the stage honours.

Gavazzi won the sprint for second place from Prades, while Martin held on for third place ahead of Lilian Calmejane (Direct Energie). Gesbert, an impressive winner on stage 1, had to settle for 11th place here, good enough to retain the race leader, four seconds ahead of Vuillermoz.

There was an aggressive start to the day’s racing, with fast man Bryan Coquard (Direct Energie) forcing his way clear in the company of Angel Madrazo (Delko Marseille-Provence KTM), Oscar Riesebeek (Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij), Fabien Canal (Armée de Terre), Fabien Doubey (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) and Aitor Gonzalez (Euskadi Basque Country-Murias) in the opening kilometres.

With Gonzalez helping himself to the king of the mountains points on a hilly afternoon of racing, the sextet built an advantage of more than 3:30 before Gesbert’s Fortuneo-Oscaro team set about closing down the move to protect the yellow jersey.

AG2R La Mondiale took up the reins with 70 kilometres to go and their efforts quickly reduced the break’s advantage to the bare minimum. Coquard and the escapees were eventually caught just with 52 kilometres remaining.

Guillaume Martin led over the first ascent of the Côte du Maupuy before François Bidard (AG2R La Mondiale) slipped off the front over the other side, to be joined by teammate Cyril Gautier Romain Seigle (FDJ), Jon Irisarri (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA), Nicolas Edet (Cofidis), Romain Sicard (Direct Energie) and Thomas Degand (Wanty-Groupe Gobert).

This group established a maximum lead of a minute over a peloton reduced to just 50 or so riders, but they were swept up once again in the final 10 kilometres ahead of the final climb of the Côte du Maupuy.

Sicard made another attempt to forge clear just before the final ascent, but his move with Jerome Baugnies (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) and Jimmy Raibaud (Armée de Terre) was quickly snuffed out.

Bruno Armirail (FDJ) began the hostilities on the final haul to the line, launching a determined effort with a shade under 3 kilometres to go, before the yellow jersey Gesbert came to the front of a dwindling peloton to shut it down.

Gesbert was again to the fore when Martin unleashed a fine attack in the final kilometre. The yellow jersey bridged across, only to be caught and passed by a sparkling Vuillermoz in the final 200 metres. Vuillermoz, a former mountain biker, has previous on this sort of finish. He won at Mur de Bretagne on the 2015 Tour de France, and he unfurled a crisp acceleration to claim the honours on the Côte du Maupuy.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4:39:51
2Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:00:08
3Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
4Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:11
5Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie0:00:12
6Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF
7Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
8Romain Le Roux (Fra) Armee de Terre0:00:17
9Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
10Jonathan Lastra (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
11Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
12Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:00:22
13Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:27
14Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF
15Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina
16Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:00:30
17Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Roubaix - Lille Metropole
18Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:00:34
19Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Beobank - Corendon0:00:38
20Pierre Gouault (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 930:00:41
21Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
22Bruno Armirail (Fra) FDJ0:00:43
23Josu Zabala (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:00:44
24Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
25Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:00:48
26Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
27Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:50
28Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:57
29Julien Mortier (Bel) AGO - Aqua Service0:01:05
30Jimmy Raibaud (Fra) Armee de Terre0:01:13
31Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie0:01:16
32Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie
33Philipp Walsleben (Ger) Beobank - Corendon0:01:18
34Rodolfo Torres Agudelo (Col) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia0:01:24
35Mathieu Van Der Poel (Ned) Beobank - Corendon0:01:42
36Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
37Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
38Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Gazprom _ Rusvelo0:02:24
39Simone Velasco (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:02:31
40Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:02:45
41Damien Touze (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 930:02:48
42Evgeny Kobernyak (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo0:03:03
43Martijn Budding (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:03:09
44Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:30
45François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
46Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
47Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
48Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:03:52
49Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:04:08
50Toupalik Adam (Cze) Beobank - Corendon0:04:10
51Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie0:05:35
52Romain Seigle (Fra) FDJ0:06:22
53Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:08:24
54Jon Irisarri (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:09:32
55John Anderson Rodriguez (Col) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
56Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:10:36
57Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
58Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:14:13
59Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ0:17:00
60Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
61Jérémy Leveau (Fra) Roubaix - Lille Metropole
62Nicolas Baldo (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93
63Mattia Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
64Thierry Hupond (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
65Justin Jules (Fra) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
66Gregory Habeaux (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
67Maxime Vantomme (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
68Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom _ Rusvelo
69Kevin Reza (Fra) FDJ
70Yannick Martinez (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
71Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom _ Rusvelo
72Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
73Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
74Fabien Canal (Fra) Armee de Terre
75Clement Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
76Jeremy Bescond (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 930:17:13
77Flavien Dassonville (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93
78Andrea Palini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:18:18
79Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:19:24
80Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
81Romain Feillu (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93
82Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
83Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina
84Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
85Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
86Dylan Page (Swi) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
87David Menut (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93
88Romain Campistrous (Fra) Armee de Terre
89Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina
90Artur Ershov (Rus) Gazprom _ Rusvelo
91Angel Madrazo (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
92Thomas Deruette (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
93Alex Turrin (Ita) Wilier Triestina
94Manuel Belletti (Ita) Wilier Triestina
95Oscar Pelegri Ferrandos (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
96Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
97Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
98Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
99Romain Guillemois (Fra) Direct Energie
100Marcel Maisen (Ger) Beobank - Corendon
101Raffaello Bonusi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
102David Van Der Poel (Ned) Beobank - Corendon
103Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
104Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
105Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Gazprom _ Rusvelo
106Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie
107Aitor Gonzalez Prieto (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Muri
108Antoine Warnier (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
109Ander Barrenetxea Uriarte (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
110Daan Hoeyberghs (Bel) Beobank - Corendon
111Jeremy Cabot (Fra) Roubaix - Lille Metropole
112Lander Seynaeve (Bel) Roubaix - Lille Metropole
113Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie
114Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie
115Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
116Joeri Calleeuw (Bel) Roubaix - Lille Metropole
117Ruben Pols (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
118Alberto Cecchin (Ita) Wilier Triestina
119Luca Wackermann (Ita) Bardiani CSF
120Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:19:36
121Ludovic Robeet (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect0:19:41
122Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
123Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:24:40
124Sondre Enger (Nor) AG2R La Mondiale
125Roman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom _ Rusvelo
126Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina0:24:50
127Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina
128Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias0:24:57
129Adrian Gonzalez Velasco (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias0:26:17
130Romain Hardy (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:28:20
131Andre Looij (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:36:09
132Moreno De Pauw (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:36:11
DNSDavid Gaudu (Fra) FDJ
DNSNick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
DNSGuillaume Levarlet (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
DNSDimitri Peyskens (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
DNSSteven Tronet (Fra) Armee de Terre
DNSJulien Loubet (Fra) Armee de Terre
DNSAlo Jakin (Est) HP BTP - Auber 93
DNSNicolas Vereecken (Bel) Roubaix - Lille Metropole
DNFAndrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
DNFCedric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
DNFIvan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom _ Rusvelo
DNFBerden De Vries (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
DNFStijn Steels (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
DNFThibault Ferasse (Fra) Armee de Terre
DNFJulen Irizar Laskurain (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
DNFDylan Kowalski (Fra) Roubaix - Lille Metropole

Sprint 1 - Marsac, km 33.3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie3pts
2Angel Madrazo (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM2
3Aitor Gonzalez Prieto (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Muri1

Sprint 2 - Bussière-Dunoise, km 95
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Angel Madrazo (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM3pts
2Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie2
3Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert1

Sprint 3 - Saint-Sulpice-le-Guéretois, km 121
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie3pts
2Angel Madrazo (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM2
3Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert1

Mountain 1 - Côte de Saint-Goussaud, km 42.4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Aitor Gonzalez Prieto (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Muri6pts
2Angel Madrazo (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM4
3Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert2
4Fabien Canal (Fra) Armee de Terre1

Mountain 2 - Côte du Bourg d'Hem, km 103.6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Aitor Gonzalez Prieto (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Muri4pts
2Angel Madrazo (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM2
3Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert1

Mountain 3 - Côte du Maupuy, km 133
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert6pts
2Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM4
3Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie2
4François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Caja Rural - Seguros RGA14:00:20
2AG2R La Mondiale0:00:27
3Bardiani CSF0:00:40
4Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:57
5Direct Energie0:01:57
6Beobank - Corendon0:02:51
7Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:03:21
8Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:04:09
9Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:04:45
10Fortuneo - Oscaro0:12:51
11Armée de Terre0:17:43
12Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia0:17:45
13HP BTP - Auber 930:19:42
14Gazprom - Rusvelo0:21:40
15FDJ0:23:18
16WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect0:34:18
17Roubaix - Lille Metropole0:36:07
18Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia0:38:28
19Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:38:51
20Euskadi Basque Country - Murias0:39:43

General classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept8:34:34
2Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:04
3Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:00:19
4Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:29
5Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF
6Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie0:00:35
7Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:41
8Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:00:47
9Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:51
10Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina
11Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF
12Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Beobank - Corendon0:00:55
13Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:00:58
14Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:01:04
15Pierre Gouault (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 930:01:05
16Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
17Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:01:12
18Josu Zabala (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:01:13
19Bruno Armirail (Fra) FDJ0:01:14
20Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:30
21Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:38
22Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie0:01:49
23Mathieu Van Der Poel (Ned) Beobank - Corendon0:01:55
24Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie
25Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:01:56
26Philipp Walsleben (Ger) Beobank - Corendon0:01:58
27Julien Mortier (Bel) AGO - Aqua Service0:02:00
28Jonathan Lastra (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:02:03
29Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:02:04
30Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:03:02
31Simone Velasco (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:03:08
32Damien Touze (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 930:03:12
33Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Roubaix - Lille Metropole0:03:20
34Rodolfo Torres Agudelo (Col) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia0:03:21
35François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:01
36Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Gazprom _ Rusvelo0:04:17
37Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:28
38Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:05:18
39Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:06:01
40Toupalik Adam (Cze) Beobank - Corendon0:06:03
41Evgeny Kobernyak (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo0:07:44
42Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:08:28
43Jimmy Raibaud (Fra) Armee de Terre0:08:48
44Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:08:54
45Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:09:06
46Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias0:09:43
47Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:10:15
48Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie0:10:16
49Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:10:54
50Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:11:00
51Martijn Budding (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:11:13
52Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:11:16
53Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:11:18
54Romain Le Roux (Fra) Armee de Terre0:12:28
55John Anderson Rodriguez (Col) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:14:13
56Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:14:55
57Flavien Dassonville (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 930:17:10
58Justin Jules (Fra) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect0:17:17
59Maxime Vantomme (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
60Clement Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
61Jon Irisarri (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:17:36
62Gregory Habeaux (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect0:17:51
63Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:17:53
64Romain Seigle (Fra) FDJ0:18:55
65Nicolas Baldo (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 930:18:57
66Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom _ Rusvelo
67Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions0:19:02
68Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie0:19:33
69Mattia Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:19:36
70Angel Madrazo (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:19:41
71Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
72Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
73Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
74Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
75Romain Guillemois (Fra) Direct Energie0:20:06
76Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
77Manuel Belletti (Ita) Wilier Triestina0:20:15
78Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie0:20:24
79Andrea Palini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:20:48
80Romain Feillu (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 930:21:17
81David Menut (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93
82David Van Der Poel (Ned) Beobank - Corendon
83Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina0:21:21
84Marcel Maisen (Ger) Beobank - Corendon0:21:26
85Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:21:37
86Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom _ Rusvelo0:21:41
87Jeremy Bescond (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 930:21:54
88Jeremy Cabot (Fra) Roubaix - Lille Metropole0:23:25
89Daan Hoeyberghs (Bel) Beobank - Corendon0:23:55
90Artur Ershov (Rus) Gazprom _ Rusvelo0:24:05
91Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
92Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
93Ander Barrenetxea Uriarte (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
94Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ0:24:24
95Thierry Hupond (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:25:01
96Jérémy Leveau (Fra) Roubaix - Lille Metropole0:25:04
97Yannick Martinez (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:25:08
98Sondre Enger (Nor) AG2R La Mondiale0:25:09
99Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:25:10
100Thomas Deruette (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect0:26:48
101Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Gazprom _ Rusvelo
102Raffaello Bonusi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:27:25
103Antoine Warnier (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
104Aitor Gonzalez Prieto (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Muri0:27:27
105Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina0:27:28
106Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
107Oscar Pelegri Ferrandos (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
108Romain Campistrous (Fra) Armee de Terre
109Alex Turrin (Ita) Wilier Triestina
110Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
111Alberto Cecchin (Ita) Wilier Triestina
112Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie
113Joeri Calleeuw (Bel) Roubaix - Lille Metropole
114Luca Wackermann (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:27:32
115Ludovic Robeet (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect0:27:37
116Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:28:16
117Fabien Canal (Fra) Armee de Terre0:28:55
118Romain Hardy (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:29:02
119Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:29:06
120Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias0:29:38
121Kevin Reza (Fra) FDJ0:31:49
122Dylan Page (Swi) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:32:54
123Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina
124Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina
125Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:34:51
126Roman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom _ Rusvelo0:35:05
127Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:37:14
128Lander Seynaeve (Bel) Roubaix - Lille Metropole
129Ruben Pols (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
130Adrian Gonzalez Velasco (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias0:39:32
131Andre Looij (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:44:13
132Moreno De Pauw (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:44:15

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie8pts
2Angel Madrazo (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM7
3Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept6
4Flavien Dassonville (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 934
5Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3
6Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2
7Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert2
8Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie1
9Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1
10Aitor Gonzalez Prieto (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Muri1
11Dylan Page (Swi) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Aitor Gonzalez Prieto (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Muri10pts
2Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert8
3Flavien Dassonville (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 938
4Philipp Walsleben (Ger) Beobank - Corendon6
5Angel Madrazo (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM6
6Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept5
7Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM4
8Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert3
9Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie2
10François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1
11Fabien Canal (Fra) Armee de Terre1

Young riders classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept8:34:34
2Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:00:29
3Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie0:00:35
4Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:00:51
5Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Beobank - Corendon0:00:55
6Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:00:58
7Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:01:04
8Pierre Gouault (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 930:01:05
9Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:01:12
10Josu Zabala (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:01:13
11Bruno Armirail (Fra) FDJ0:01:14
12Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:30
13Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:38
14Mathieu Van Der Poel (Ned) Beobank - Corendon0:01:55
15Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie
16Julien Mortier (Bel) AGO - Aqua Service0:02:00
17Jonathan Lastra (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:02:03
18Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:02:04
19Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:03:02
20Simone Velasco (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:03:08
21Damien Touze (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 930:03:12
22François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:01
23Toupalik Adam (Cze) Beobank - Corendon0:06:03
24Evgeny Kobernyak (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo0:07:44
25Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:08:28
26Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:09:06
27Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:10:15
28Martijn Budding (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:11:13
29Romain Le Roux (Fra) Armee de Terre0:12:28
30John Anderson Rodriguez (Col) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:14:13
31Clement Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:17:17
32Jon Irisarri (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:17:36
33Romain Seigle (Fra) FDJ0:18:55
34Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom _ Rusvelo0:18:57
35Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie0:19:33
36Mattia Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:19:36
37Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:19:41
38Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
39David Menut (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 930:21:17
40David Van Der Poel (Ned) Beobank - Corendon
41Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina0:21:21
42Daan Hoeyberghs (Bel) Beobank - Corendon0:23:55
43Ander Barrenetxea Uriarte (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias0:24:05
44Jérémy Leveau (Fra) Roubaix - Lille Metropole0:25:04
45Sondre Enger (Nor) AG2R La Mondiale0:25:09
46Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:25:10
47Thomas Deruette (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect0:26:48
48Raffaello Bonusi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:27:25
49Antoine Warnier (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
50Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:27:28
51Oscar Pelegri Ferrandos (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
52Romain Campistrous (Fra) Armee de Terre
53Alex Turrin (Ita) Wilier Triestina
54Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
55Luca Wackermann (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:27:32
56Ludovic Robeet (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect0:27:37
57Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:28:16
58Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:29:06
59Dylan Page (Swi) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:32:54
60Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina
61Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina
62Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:37:14
63Lander Seynaeve (Bel) Roubaix - Lille Metropole
64Ruben Pols (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
65Adrian Gonzalez Velasco (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias0:39:32
66Andre Looij (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:44:13

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1AG2R La Mondiale25:46:06
2Bardiani CSF0:00:01
3Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:11
4Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:01:20
5Direct Energie0:01:34
6Beobank - Corendon0:02:28
7Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:03:44
8Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:04:18
9Fortuneo - Oscaro0:11:47
10Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia0:17:35
11Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:18:53
12HP BTP - Auber 930:19:00
13Gazprom - Rusvelo0:28:34
14WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect0:34:06
15Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia0:40:03
16FDJ0:42:09
17Armée de Terre0:43:40
18Roubaix - Lille Metropole0:49:25
19Euskadi Basque Country - Murias0:55:29
20Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise1:01:26

