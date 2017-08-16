Tour du Limousin: Vuillermoz wins stage 2
Frenchman beats Gavazzi and Prades on uphill finish
Stage 2: Fursac - Le Maupuy Les Monts de Guéret
Alexis Vuillermoz (AG2R La Mondiale) won stage 2 of the Tour du Limousin on the uphill finish at Le Maupuy Les Monts de Guéret, beating Francesco Gavazzi (Androni Giocattoli) and Eduard Prades (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA) to the line.
Vuillermoz responded to accelerations from Guillaume Martin (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) and race leader Elie Gesbert (Fortuneo-Oscaro) on the final haul to the line and then proceeded to rip clear in the final 200 metres to claim the stage honours.
Gavazzi won the sprint for second place from Prades, while Martin held on for third place ahead of Lilian Calmejane (Direct Energie). Gesbert, an impressive winner on stage 1, had to settle for 11th place here, good enough to retain the race leader, four seconds ahead of Vuillermoz.
There was an aggressive start to the day’s racing, with fast man Bryan Coquard (Direct Energie) forcing his way clear in the company of Angel Madrazo (Delko Marseille-Provence KTM), Oscar Riesebeek (Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij), Fabien Canal (Armée de Terre), Fabien Doubey (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) and Aitor Gonzalez (Euskadi Basque Country-Murias) in the opening kilometres.
With Gonzalez helping himself to the king of the mountains points on a hilly afternoon of racing, the sextet built an advantage of more than 3:30 before Gesbert’s Fortuneo-Oscaro team set about closing down the move to protect the yellow jersey.
AG2R La Mondiale took up the reins with 70 kilometres to go and their efforts quickly reduced the break’s advantage to the bare minimum. Coquard and the escapees were eventually caught just with 52 kilometres remaining.
Guillaume Martin led over the first ascent of the Côte du Maupuy before François Bidard (AG2R La Mondiale) slipped off the front over the other side, to be joined by teammate Cyril Gautier Romain Seigle (FDJ), Jon Irisarri (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA), Nicolas Edet (Cofidis), Romain Sicard (Direct Energie) and Thomas Degand (Wanty-Groupe Gobert).
This group established a maximum lead of a minute over a peloton reduced to just 50 or so riders, but they were swept up once again in the final 10 kilometres ahead of the final climb of the Côte du Maupuy.
Sicard made another attempt to forge clear just before the final ascent, but his move with Jerome Baugnies (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) and Jimmy Raibaud (Armée de Terre) was quickly snuffed out.
Bruno Armirail (FDJ) began the hostilities on the final haul to the line, launching a determined effort with a shade under 3 kilometres to go, before the yellow jersey Gesbert came to the front of a dwindling peloton to shut it down.
Gesbert was again to the fore when Martin unleashed a fine attack in the final kilometre. The yellow jersey bridged across, only to be caught and passed by a sparkling Vuillermoz in the final 200 metres. Vuillermoz, a former mountain biker, has previous on this sort of finish. He won at Mur de Bretagne on the 2015 Tour de France, and he unfurled a crisp acceleration to claim the honours on the Côte du Maupuy.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4:39:51
|2
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:00:08
|3
|Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|4
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:11
|5
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:00:12
|6
|Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|7
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|8
|Romain Le Roux (Fra) Armee de Terre
|0:00:17
|9
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|Jonathan Lastra (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|11
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|12
|Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:00:22
|13
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:27
|14
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|15
|Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina
|16
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:00:30
|17
|Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Roubaix - Lille Metropole
|18
|Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:00:34
|19
|Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Beobank - Corendon
|0:00:38
|20
|Pierre Gouault (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93
|0:00:41
|21
|Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|22
|Bruno Armirail (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:43
|23
|Josu Zabala (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:00:44
|24
|Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|25
|Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:00:48
|26
|Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|27
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:50
|28
|Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:57
|29
|Julien Mortier (Bel) AGO - Aqua Service
|0:01:05
|30
|Jimmy Raibaud (Fra) Armee de Terre
|0:01:13
|31
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:01:16
|32
|Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie
|33
|Philipp Walsleben (Ger) Beobank - Corendon
|0:01:18
|34
|Rodolfo Torres Agudelo (Col) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia
|0:01:24
|35
|Mathieu Van Der Poel (Ned) Beobank - Corendon
|0:01:42
|36
|Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|37
|Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|38
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Gazprom _ Rusvelo
|0:02:24
|39
|Simone Velasco (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:02:31
|40
|Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:02:45
|41
|Damien Touze (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93
|0:02:48
|42
|Evgeny Kobernyak (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo
|0:03:03
|43
|Martijn Budding (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:03:09
|44
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:30
|45
|François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|46
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|47
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|48
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:03:52
|49
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:04:08
|50
|Toupalik Adam (Cze) Beobank - Corendon
|0:04:10
|51
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:05:35
|52
|Romain Seigle (Fra) FDJ
|0:06:22
|53
|Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:08:24
|54
|Jon Irisarri (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:09:32
|55
|John Anderson Rodriguez (Col) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|56
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:10:36
|57
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|58
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:14:13
|59
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ
|0:17:00
|60
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|61
|Jérémy Leveau (Fra) Roubaix - Lille Metropole
|62
|Nicolas Baldo (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93
|63
|Mattia Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|64
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|65
|Justin Jules (Fra) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|66
|Gregory Habeaux (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|67
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|68
|Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom _ Rusvelo
|69
|Kevin Reza (Fra) FDJ
|70
|Yannick Martinez (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|71
|Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom _ Rusvelo
|72
|Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|73
|Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
|74
|Fabien Canal (Fra) Armee de Terre
|75
|Clement Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|76
|Jeremy Bescond (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93
|0:17:13
|77
|Flavien Dassonville (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93
|78
|Andrea Palini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:18:18
|79
|Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:19:24
|80
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|81
|Romain Feillu (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93
|82
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|83
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina
|84
|Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|85
|Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|86
|Dylan Page (Swi) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|87
|David Menut (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93
|88
|Romain Campistrous (Fra) Armee de Terre
|89
|Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina
|90
|Artur Ershov (Rus) Gazprom _ Rusvelo
|91
|Angel Madrazo (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|92
|Thomas Deruette (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|93
|Alex Turrin (Ita) Wilier Triestina
|94
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Wilier Triestina
|95
|Oscar Pelegri Ferrandos (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|96
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|97
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|98
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|99
|Romain Guillemois (Fra) Direct Energie
|100
|Marcel Maisen (Ger) Beobank - Corendon
|101
|Raffaello Bonusi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|102
|David Van Der Poel (Ned) Beobank - Corendon
|103
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|104
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|105
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Gazprom _ Rusvelo
|106
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie
|107
|Aitor Gonzalez Prieto (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Muri
|108
|Antoine Warnier (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|109
|Ander Barrenetxea Uriarte (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|110
|Daan Hoeyberghs (Bel) Beobank - Corendon
|111
|Jeremy Cabot (Fra) Roubaix - Lille Metropole
|112
|Lander Seynaeve (Bel) Roubaix - Lille Metropole
|113
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie
|114
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie
|115
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|116
|Joeri Calleeuw (Bel) Roubaix - Lille Metropole
|117
|Ruben Pols (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|118
|Alberto Cecchin (Ita) Wilier Triestina
|119
|Luca Wackermann (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|120
|Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:19:36
|121
|Ludovic Robeet (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|0:19:41
|122
|Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|123
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:24:40
|124
|Sondre Enger (Nor) AG2R La Mondiale
|125
|Roman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom _ Rusvelo
|126
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina
|0:24:50
|127
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina
|128
|Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|0:24:57
|129
|Adrian Gonzalez Velasco (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|0:26:17
|130
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:28:20
|131
|Andre Looij (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:36:09
|132
|Moreno De Pauw (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:36:11
|DNS
|David Gaudu (Fra) FDJ
|DNS
|Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|DNS
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|DNS
|Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|DNS
|Steven Tronet (Fra) Armee de Terre
|DNS
|Julien Loubet (Fra) Armee de Terre
|DNS
|Alo Jakin (Est) HP BTP - Auber 93
|DNS
|Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) Roubaix - Lille Metropole
|DNF
|Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|DNF
|Cedric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
|DNF
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom _ Rusvelo
|DNF
|Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|DNF
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|DNF
|Thibault Ferasse (Fra) Armee de Terre
|DNF
|Julen Irizar Laskurain (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|DNF
|Dylan Kowalski (Fra) Roubaix - Lille Metropole
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie
|3
|pts
|2
|Angel Madrazo (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|2
|3
|Aitor Gonzalez Prieto (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Muri
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Angel Madrazo (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|3
|pts
|2
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie
|2
|3
|Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie
|3
|pts
|2
|Angel Madrazo (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|2
|3
|Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Aitor Gonzalez Prieto (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Muri
|6
|pts
|2
|Angel Madrazo (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|4
|3
|Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|2
|4
|Fabien Canal (Fra) Armee de Terre
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Aitor Gonzalez Prieto (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Muri
|4
|pts
|2
|Angel Madrazo (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|2
|3
|Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|6
|pts
|2
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|4
|3
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|2
|4
|François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|14:00:20
|2
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:27
|3
|Bardiani CSF
|0:00:40
|4
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:57
|5
|Direct Energie
|0:01:57
|6
|Beobank - Corendon
|0:02:51
|7
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:03:21
|8
|Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:04:09
|9
|Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:04:45
|10
|Fortuneo - Oscaro
|0:12:51
|11
|Armée de Terre
|0:17:43
|12
|Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia
|0:17:45
|13
|HP BTP - Auber 93
|0:19:42
|14
|Gazprom - Rusvelo
|0:21:40
|15
|FDJ
|0:23:18
|16
|WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect
|0:34:18
|17
|Roubaix - Lille Metropole
|0:36:07
|18
|Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
|0:38:28
|19
|Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:38:51
|20
|Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|0:39:43
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|8:34:34
|2
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:04
|3
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:00:19
|4
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:29
|5
|Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|6
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:00:35
|7
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:41
|8
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:00:47
|9
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:51
|10
|Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina
|11
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|12
|Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Beobank - Corendon
|0:00:55
|13
|Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:00:58
|14
|Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:01:04
|15
|Pierre Gouault (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93
|0:01:05
|16
|Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|17
|Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:01:12
|18
|Josu Zabala (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:01:13
|19
|Bruno Armirail (Fra) FDJ
|0:01:14
|20
|Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:30
|21
|Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:38
|22
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:01:49
|23
|Mathieu Van Der Poel (Ned) Beobank - Corendon
|0:01:55
|24
|Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie
|25
|Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:01:56
|26
|Philipp Walsleben (Ger) Beobank - Corendon
|0:01:58
|27
|Julien Mortier (Bel) AGO - Aqua Service
|0:02:00
|28
|Jonathan Lastra (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:02:03
|29
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:02:04
|30
|Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:03:02
|31
|Simone Velasco (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:03:08
|32
|Damien Touze (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93
|0:03:12
|33
|Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Roubaix - Lille Metropole
|0:03:20
|34
|Rodolfo Torres Agudelo (Col) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia
|0:03:21
|35
|François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:01
|36
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Gazprom _ Rusvelo
|0:04:17
|37
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:28
|38
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:05:18
|39
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:06:01
|40
|Toupalik Adam (Cze) Beobank - Corendon
|0:06:03
|41
|Evgeny Kobernyak (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo
|0:07:44
|42
|Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:08:28
|43
|Jimmy Raibaud (Fra) Armee de Terre
|0:08:48
|44
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:08:54
|45
|Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:09:06
|46
|Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|0:09:43
|47
|Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:10:15
|48
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:10:16
|49
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:10:54
|50
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:11:00
|51
|Martijn Budding (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:11:13
|52
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:11:16
|53
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:11:18
|54
|Romain Le Roux (Fra) Armee de Terre
|0:12:28
|55
|John Anderson Rodriguez (Col) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:14:13
|56
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:14:55
|57
|Flavien Dassonville (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93
|0:17:10
|58
|Justin Jules (Fra) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|0:17:17
|59
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|60
|Clement Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|61
|Jon Irisarri (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:17:36
|62
|Gregory Habeaux (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|0:17:51
|63
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:17:53
|64
|Romain Seigle (Fra) FDJ
|0:18:55
|65
|Nicolas Baldo (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93
|0:18:57
|66
|Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom _ Rusvelo
|67
|Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
|0:19:02
|68
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:19:33
|69
|Mattia Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:19:36
|70
|Angel Madrazo (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:19:41
|71
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|72
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|73
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|74
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|75
|Romain Guillemois (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:20:06
|76
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|77
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Wilier Triestina
|0:20:15
|78
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:20:24
|79
|Andrea Palini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:20:48
|80
|Romain Feillu (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93
|0:21:17
|81
|David Menut (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93
|82
|David Van Der Poel (Ned) Beobank - Corendon
|83
|Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina
|0:21:21
|84
|Marcel Maisen (Ger) Beobank - Corendon
|0:21:26
|85
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:21:37
|86
|Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom _ Rusvelo
|0:21:41
|87
|Jeremy Bescond (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93
|0:21:54
|88
|Jeremy Cabot (Fra) Roubaix - Lille Metropole
|0:23:25
|89
|Daan Hoeyberghs (Bel) Beobank - Corendon
|0:23:55
|90
|Artur Ershov (Rus) Gazprom _ Rusvelo
|0:24:05
|91
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|92
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|93
|Ander Barrenetxea Uriarte (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|94
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ
|0:24:24
|95
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:25:01
|96
|Jérémy Leveau (Fra) Roubaix - Lille Metropole
|0:25:04
|97
|Yannick Martinez (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:25:08
|98
|Sondre Enger (Nor) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:25:09
|99
|Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:25:10
|100
|Thomas Deruette (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|0:26:48
|101
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Gazprom _ Rusvelo
|102
|Raffaello Bonusi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:27:25
|103
|Antoine Warnier (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|104
|Aitor Gonzalez Prieto (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Muri
|0:27:27
|105
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina
|0:27:28
|106
|Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|107
|Oscar Pelegri Ferrandos (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|108
|Romain Campistrous (Fra) Armee de Terre
|109
|Alex Turrin (Ita) Wilier Triestina
|110
|Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|111
|Alberto Cecchin (Ita) Wilier Triestina
|112
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie
|113
|Joeri Calleeuw (Bel) Roubaix - Lille Metropole
|114
|Luca Wackermann (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:27:32
|115
|Ludovic Robeet (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|0:27:37
|116
|Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:28:16
|117
|Fabien Canal (Fra) Armee de Terre
|0:28:55
|118
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:29:02
|119
|Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:29:06
|120
|Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|0:29:38
|121
|Kevin Reza (Fra) FDJ
|0:31:49
|122
|Dylan Page (Swi) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:32:54
|123
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina
|124
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina
|125
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:34:51
|126
|Roman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom _ Rusvelo
|0:35:05
|127
|Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:37:14
|128
|Lander Seynaeve (Bel) Roubaix - Lille Metropole
|129
|Ruben Pols (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|130
|Adrian Gonzalez Velasco (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|0:39:32
|131
|Andre Looij (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:44:13
|132
|Moreno De Pauw (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:44:15
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie
|8
|pts
|2
|Angel Madrazo (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|7
|3
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|6
|4
|Flavien Dassonville (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93
|4
|5
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|6
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2
|7
|Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|2
|8
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|1
|9
|Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|10
|Aitor Gonzalez Prieto (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Muri
|1
|11
|Dylan Page (Swi) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Aitor Gonzalez Prieto (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Muri
|10
|pts
|2
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|8
|3
|Flavien Dassonville (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93
|8
|4
|Philipp Walsleben (Ger) Beobank - Corendon
|6
|5
|Angel Madrazo (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|6
|6
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|5
|7
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|4
|8
|Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|3
|9
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|2
|10
|François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|11
|Fabien Canal (Fra) Armee de Terre
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|8:34:34
|2
|Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:00:29
|3
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:00:35
|4
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:00:51
|5
|Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Beobank - Corendon
|0:00:55
|6
|Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:00:58
|7
|Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:01:04
|8
|Pierre Gouault (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93
|0:01:05
|9
|Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:01:12
|10
|Josu Zabala (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:01:13
|11
|Bruno Armirail (Fra) FDJ
|0:01:14
|12
|Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:30
|13
|Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:38
|14
|Mathieu Van Der Poel (Ned) Beobank - Corendon
|0:01:55
|15
|Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie
|16
|Julien Mortier (Bel) AGO - Aqua Service
|0:02:00
|17
|Jonathan Lastra (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:02:03
|18
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:02:04
|19
|Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:03:02
|20
|Simone Velasco (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:03:08
|21
|Damien Touze (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93
|0:03:12
|22
|François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:01
|23
|Toupalik Adam (Cze) Beobank - Corendon
|0:06:03
|24
|Evgeny Kobernyak (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo
|0:07:44
|25
|Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:08:28
|26
|Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:09:06
|27
|Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:10:15
|28
|Martijn Budding (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:11:13
|29
|Romain Le Roux (Fra) Armee de Terre
|0:12:28
|30
|John Anderson Rodriguez (Col) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:14:13
|31
|Clement Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:17:17
|32
|Jon Irisarri (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:17:36
|33
|Romain Seigle (Fra) FDJ
|0:18:55
|34
|Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom _ Rusvelo
|0:18:57
|35
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:19:33
|36
|Mattia Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:19:36
|37
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:19:41
|38
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|39
|David Menut (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93
|0:21:17
|40
|David Van Der Poel (Ned) Beobank - Corendon
|41
|Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina
|0:21:21
|42
|Daan Hoeyberghs (Bel) Beobank - Corendon
|0:23:55
|43
|Ander Barrenetxea Uriarte (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|0:24:05
|44
|Jérémy Leveau (Fra) Roubaix - Lille Metropole
|0:25:04
|45
|Sondre Enger (Nor) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:25:09
|46
|Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:25:10
|47
|Thomas Deruette (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|0:26:48
|48
|Raffaello Bonusi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:27:25
|49
|Antoine Warnier (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|50
|Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:27:28
|51
|Oscar Pelegri Ferrandos (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|52
|Romain Campistrous (Fra) Armee de Terre
|53
|Alex Turrin (Ita) Wilier Triestina
|54
|Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|55
|Luca Wackermann (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:27:32
|56
|Ludovic Robeet (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|0:27:37
|57
|Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:28:16
|58
|Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:29:06
|59
|Dylan Page (Swi) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:32:54
|60
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina
|61
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina
|62
|Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:37:14
|63
|Lander Seynaeve (Bel) Roubaix - Lille Metropole
|64
|Ruben Pols (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|65
|Adrian Gonzalez Velasco (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|0:39:32
|66
|Andre Looij (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:44:13
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|AG2R La Mondiale
|25:46:06
|2
|Bardiani CSF
|0:00:01
|3
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:11
|4
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:01:20
|5
|Direct Energie
|0:01:34
|6
|Beobank - Corendon
|0:02:28
|7
|Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:03:44
|8
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:04:18
|9
|Fortuneo - Oscaro
|0:11:47
|10
|Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia
|0:17:35
|11
|Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:18:53
|12
|HP BTP - Auber 93
|0:19:00
|13
|Gazprom - Rusvelo
|0:28:34
|14
|WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect
|0:34:06
|15
|Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
|0:40:03
|16
|FDJ
|0:42:09
|17
|Armée de Terre
|0:43:40
|18
|Roubaix - Lille Metropole
|0:49:25
|19
|Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|0:55:29
|20
|Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|1:01:26
