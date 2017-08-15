Elie Gesbert (Fortuneo-Oscaro) was the first rider to the start the time trial. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

Elie Gesbert (Fortuneo-Oscaro) won the opening stage of the Tour du Limousin after he outlasted breakaway companion Flavien Dassonville (HP BTP-Auber 93) on the final drag to the line at Rochechouart. Cyclo-cross star Mathieu van der Poel (Beobank-Corendon) won the sprint for third place behind the two escapees.

The 22-year-old Gesbert was the youngest participant in last month’s Tour de France, reaching Paris in 85th place overall. The Tour du Limousin is the Breton’s first race since completing La Grande Boucle, and he showcased his post-Tour form with a well-executed attack in the finale to claim the stage honours here.

Gesbert and Dassonville escaped from the peloton at the end of a spirited opening hour of racing that saw a number of breakaway attempts briefly gain traction before being pegged back once again. Guillaume Martin (Wanty-Groupe Gobert), another impressive young Tour debutant, was among the early animators, as were Jeremy Bescond (HP BTP-Auber 93) and Remi Di Gregorio (Delko Marseille Provence), who later abandoned, but it was Gesbert and Dassonville who definitively snapped the elastic after 40 kilometres.

The duo quickly struck up a sound working alliance, and by the time Direct Energie began to marshal the chase after 60 kilometres, their advantage had yawned north of four minutes. Philipp Walsleben (Beobank-Corendon) made a most optimistic attempt to bridge across to the two escapees when he forged clear ahead of the category 3 Côte de Courbefy, though he was soon brought to heel by the bunch.

By the time they reached the Côte du Grand Puyconnieux, with a little over 70 kilometres to go, Gesbert and Dassonville had extended their lead to more than five minutes, and when they reached the 50km to go banner with the same buffer, they must have begun to countenance the very real prospect of holding off the chasers.

Not even heavy rain and a mechanical problem for Dassonville could halt their progress, and they still had 3:40 in hand as they entered the final 25 kilometres. Cofidis and Direct Energie were beginning to wind up the pace in the peloton, but it was clear that they had already run out of road, and that victory would fall to either Gesbert or Dassonville.

With 10 kilometres to go, the bunch had closed to within 1:50 of the escapees, but a crash in the main peloton seemed to take the crucial momentum from the chase. Out in front, meanwhile, Gesbert and Dassonville’s day-long unity finally fragmented on the run-in. Dassonville was the first to break the détente with a stinging attack, but Gesbert clawed his way back up to his wheel.

Gesbert responded in kind with an attack 3 kilometres from the line, but Dassonville battled his way back to his wheel just ahead of the final drag towards the finish. The slugging match continued in the closing kilometre, as Dassonville attacked again, but Gesbert proved the stronger. He calmly closed the gap and then kicked his way clear to take the stage honours and the overall lead.

The chasing peloton, meanwhile, closed to within seconds in the final kilometres, but they could not deny Gesbert the second victory of his young career after a stage win at the Tour de Bretagne in April. Van der Poel won the sprint for third ahead of his teammate Gianni Vermeersch and Julien Simon (Cofidis).

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 3:54:42 2 Flavien Dassonville (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93 0:00:08 3 Mathieu Van Der Poel (Ned) Beobank - Corendon 0:00:18 4 Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Beobank - Corendon 5 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 6 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 7 Justin Jules (Fra) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 8 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 9 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 10 Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 11 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie 12 Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 13 Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 14 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 15 Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF 16 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 17 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 18 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 0:00:25 19 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 20 Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina 21 Angel Madrazo (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 22 Pierre Gouault (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93 23 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 24 Damien Touze (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93 25 Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF 26 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 27 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF 28 Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:30 29 Josu Zabala (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 30 François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:32 31 Bruno Armirail (Fra) FDJ 32 Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 33 Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie 0:00:34 34 Simone Velasco (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:00:38 35 Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie 0:00:40 36 Philipp Walsleben (Ger) Beobank - Corendon 0:00:41 37 Matthias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:43 38 Romain Guillemois (Fra) Direct Energie 39 Alex Aranburu (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 40 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 41 Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 42 Romain Hardy (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 43 Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 44 Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 45 Gregory Habeaux (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 0:00:52 46 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Wilier Triestina 47 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:00:54 48 Julien Mortier (Bel) AGO - Aqua Service 0:00:56 49 Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:59 50 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie 0:01:01 51 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:00:18 52 Jonathan Lastra (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:01:47 53 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:51 54 Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:01:53 55 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:01:54 56 Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 57 Toupalik Adam (Cze) Beobank - Corendon 58 Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 59 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 60 Romain Feillu (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93 61 David Van Der Poel (Ned) Beobank - Corendon 62 David Menut (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93 63 Clement Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:18 64 Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina 0:01:58 65 Rodolfo Andres Torres (Col) Androni Giocattoli 66 Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 67 Nicolas Baldo (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93 68 Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions 0:02:03 69 Marcel Meisen (Ger) Beobank - Corendon 70 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:18 71 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:14 72 Andrea Palini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:02:31 73 Mattia Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:02:37 74 Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Roubaix - Lille Metropole 0:02:51 75 Jeremy Cabot (Fra) Roubaix - Lille Metropole 0:04:02 76 Daan Hoeyberghs (Bel) Beobank - Corendon 0:04:32 77 Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 0:04:42 78 Evgeny Kobernyak (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 79 Artur Ershov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 80 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 81 Jeremy Bescond (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93 82 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie 83 John Anderson Rodriguez (Col) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 84 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 85 Ander Barrenetxea Uriarte (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias 86 Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias 87 Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:07:25 88 Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 89 Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 90 Thomas Deruette (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 91 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ 92 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 93 Jimmy Raibaud (Fra) Armee de Terre 0:07:36 94 Fernando Barcelo (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:07:45 95 Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:07:53 96 Ludovic Robeet (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 0:07:57 97 Raffaello Bonusi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:08:02 98 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 99 Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias 100 Antoine Warnier (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 101 Jon Irisarri (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:08:05 102 Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina 103 Óscar Pelegrí (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 104 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina 105 Martijn Budding (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 106 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina 107 Alberto Cecchin (Ita) Wilier Triestina 108 Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 109 Alex Turrin (Ita) Wilier Triestina 110 Andre Looij (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 111 Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 112 Romain Campistrous (Fra) Armee de Terre 113 Jérémy Leveau (Fra) Roubaix - Lille Metropole 114 Aitor Gonzalez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias 115 Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie 116 Joeri Calleeuw (Bel) Roubaix - Lille Metropole 117 Moreno De Pauw (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 118 Luca Wackermann (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:08:09 119 Yannick Martinez (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 120 Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:08:11 121 Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 0:08:36 122 Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:09:43 123 Alo Jakin (Est) HP BTP - Auber 93 0:10:08 124 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:10:12 125 Roman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 0:10:26 126 Stijn Steels (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:11:55 127 Fabien Canal (Fra) Armee de Terre 0:11:56 128 Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 0:12:12 129 Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 130 Steven Tronet (Fra) Armee de Terre 131 Romain Le Roux (Fra) Armee de Terre 132 Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 0:12:25 133 Cedric Pineau (Fra) FDJ 0:12:34 134 Romain Seigle (Fra) FDJ 135 David Gaudu (Fra) FDJ 136 Adrian Gonzalez Velasco (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias 0:13:16 137 Dylan Page (Swi) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:13:32 138 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:14:50 139 Kevin Reza (Fra) FDJ 140 Julien Loubet (Fra) Armee de Terre 141 Thibault Ferasse (Fra) Armee de Terre 0:14:52 142 Julen Irizar Laskurain (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias 0:15:14 143 Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) Roubaix - Lille Metropole 0:15:22 144 Lander Seynaeve (Bel) Roubaix - Lille Metropole 0:17:51 145 Dylan Kowalski (Fra) Roubaix - Lille Metropole 146 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 147 Ruben Pols (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 148 Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise DNF Remy Di Gregorio (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM DNF Yannis Yssaad (Fra) Armee de Terre DNF Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias DNF Félix Pouilly (Fra) Roubaix - Lille Metropole

Sprint 1 - km 28 - Flavignac # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 pts 2 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2 3 Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1

Sprint 2 - km 107.5 - Saint-Mathieu # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 3 pts 2 Flavien Dassonville (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93 2 3 Dylan Page (Swi) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1

Sprint 3 - km 135.9 - Pressignac # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 3 pts 2 Flavien Dassonville (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93 2 3 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 1

KOM 1 - km 14.6 - Côte de l'Aiguille # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Philipp Walsleben (Ger) Beobank - Corendon 4 pts 2 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 2 3 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 1

KOM 2 - km 74.1 - Côte de Courbefy # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Flavien Dassonville (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93 4 pts 2 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 2 3 Philipp Walsleben (Ger) Beobank - Corendon 1

KOM 3 - km 92.6 - Côte du Grand Puyconnieux # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Flavien Dassonville (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93 4 pts 2 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 2 3 Remy Di Gregorio (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fortuneo - Oscaro 11:44:42 2 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:18 3 HP BTP - Auber 93 0:00:22 4 Bardiani CSF 0:00:25 5 AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:37 6 Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:00:39 7 Beobank - Corendon 0:00:41 8 Direct Energie 9 WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect 0:00:52 10 Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia 0:00:54 11 Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:02:01 12 Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:02:24 13 Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia 0:02:39 14 Gazprom - Rusvelo 0:07:58 15 Roubaix - Lille Metropole 0:14:22 16 Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 0:15:12 17 Euskadi Basque Country - Murias 0:16:50 18 FDJ 0:19:55 19 Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:23:39 20 Armée de Terre 0:27:01

General Classification after stage 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 3:54:26 2 Flavien Dassonville (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93 0:00:14 3 Mathieu Van Der Poel (Ned) Beobank - Corendon 0:00:30 4 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:31 5 Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Beobank - Corendon 0:00:34 6 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 7 Justin Jules (Fra) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 8 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 9 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 10 Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 11 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie 12 Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 13 Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 14 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 15 Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF 16 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 17 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 18 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 19 Clement Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 20 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 21 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 0:00:40 22 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:00:41 23 Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina 24 Angel Madrazo (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 25 Pierre Gouault (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93 26 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 27 Damien Touze (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93 28 Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF 29 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 30 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF 31 Sondre Enger (Nor) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:46 32 Josu Zabala (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 33 François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:48 34 Bruno Armirail (Fra) FDJ 35 Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 36 Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie 0:00:50 37 Simone Velasco (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:00:54 38 Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie 0:00:56 39 Philipp Walsleben (Ger) Beobank - Corendon 0:00:57 40 Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:58 41 Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:59 42 Romain Guillemois (Fra) Direct Energie 43 Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 44 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 45 Romain Hardy (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 46 Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 47 Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 48 Gregory Habeaux (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 0:01:08 49 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Wilier Triestina 50 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:01:10 51 Julien Mortier (Bel) AGO - Aqua Service 0:01:12 52 Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:15 53 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie 0:01:17 54 Jonathan Lastra (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:02:03 55 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:02:05 56 Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:02:09 57 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:02:10 58 Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 59 Toupalik Adam (Cze) Beobank - Corendon 60 Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 61 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 62 Romain Feillu (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93 63 David Van Der Poel (Ned) Beobank - Corendon 64 David Menut (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93 65 Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina 0:02:14 66 Rodolfo Torres Agudelo (Col) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia 67 Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 68 Nicolas Baldo (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93 69 Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions 0:02:19 70 Marcel Maisen (Ger) Beobank - Corendon 71 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:30 72 Andrea Palini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:02:47 73 Mattia Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:02:53 74 Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Roubaix - Lille Metropole 0:03:07 75 Jeremy Cabot (Fra) Roubaix - Lille Metropole 0:04:18 76 Daan Hoeyberghs (Bel) Beobank - Corendon 0:04:48 77 Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 0:04:58 78 Evgeny Kobernyak (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo 79 Artur Ershov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 80 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 81 Jeremy Bescond (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93 82 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie 83 John Anderson Rodriguez (Col) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 84 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 85 Ander Barrenetxea Uriarte (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias 86 Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias 87 Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:07:41 88 Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 89 Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 90 Thomas Deruette (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 91 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ 92 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 93 Jimmy Raibaud (Fra) Armee de Terre 0:07:52 94 Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:08:01 95 Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:08:09 96 Ludovic Robeet (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 0:08:13 97 Raffaello Bonusi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:08:18 98 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 99 Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias 100 Antoine Warnier (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 101 Jon Irisarri (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:08:21 102 Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina 103 Oscar Pelegri Ferrandos (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 104 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina 105 Martijn Budding (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 106 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina 107 Alberto Cecchin (Ita) Wilier Triestina 108 Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 109 Alex Turrin (Ita) Wilier Triestina 110 Andre Looij (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 111 Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 112 Romain Campistrous (Fra) Armee de Terre 113 Jérémy Leveau (Fra) Roubaix - Lille Metropole 114 Aitor Gonzalez Prieto (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Muri 115 Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie 116 Joeri Calleeuw (Bel) Roubaix - Lille Metropole 117 Moreno De Pauw (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 118 Luca Wackermann (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:08:25 119 Yannick Martinez (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 120 Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:08:27 121 Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 0:08:52 122 Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:09:59 123 Alo Jakin (Est) HP BTP - Auber 93 0:10:24 124 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:10:28 125 Roman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 0:10:42 126 Stijn Steels (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:12:11 127 Fabien Canal (Fra) Armee de Terre 0:12:12 128 Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 0:12:28 129 Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 130 Steven Tronet (Fra) Armee de Terre 131 Romain Le Roux (Fra) Armee de Terre 132 Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 0:12:41 133 Cedric Pineau (Fra) FDJ 0:12:50 134 Romain Seigle (Fra) FDJ 135 David Gaudu (Fra) FDJ 136 Adrian Gonzalez Velasco (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias 0:13:32 137 Dylan Page (Swi) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:13:47 138 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:15:06 139 Kevin Reza (Fra) FDJ 140 Julien Loubet (Fra) Armee de Terre 141 Thibault Ferasse (Fra) Armee de Terre 0:15:08 142 Julen Irizar Laskurain (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias 0:15:30 143 Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) Roubaix - Lille Metropole 0:15:38 144 Lander Seynaeve (Bel) Roubaix - Lille Metropole 0:18:07 145 Dylan Kowalski (Fra) Roubaix - Lille Metropole 146 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 147 Ruben Pols (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 148 Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise

Sprints Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 6 pts 2 Flavien Dassonville (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93 4 3 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 4 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2 5 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 1 6 Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1 7 Dylan Page (Swi) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1

Mountains Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Flavien Dassonville (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93 8 pts 2 Philipp Walsleben (Ger) Beobank - Corendon 5 3 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 5 4 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 2

Best Young Rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 3:54:26 2 Mathieu Van Der Poel (Ned) Beobank - Corendon 0:00:30 3 Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Beobank - Corendon 0:00:34 4 Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 5 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie 6 Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 7 Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 8 Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF 9 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 10 Clement Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 11 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 12 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 0:00:40 13 Pierre Gouault (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93 0:00:41 14 Damien Touze (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93 15 Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF 16 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF 17 Sondre Enger (Nor) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:46 18 Josu Zabala (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 19 François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:48 20 Bruno Armirail (Fra) FDJ 21 Simone Velasco (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:00:54 22 Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie 0:00:56 23 Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:58 24 Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:59 25 Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 26 Julien Mortier (Bel) AGO - Aqua Service 0:01:12 27 Jonathan Lastra (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:02:03 28 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:02:10 29 Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 30 Toupalik Adam (Cze) Beobank - Corendon 31 David Van Der Poel (Ned) Beobank - Corendon 32 David Menut (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93 33 Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina 0:02:14 34 Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 35 Mattia Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:02:53 36 Daan Hoeyberghs (Bel) Beobank - Corendon 0:04:48 37 Evgeny Kobernyak (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo 0:04:58 38 John Anderson Rodriguez (Col) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 39 Ander Barrenetxea Uriarte (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias 40 Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 0:07:41 41 Thomas Deruette (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 42 Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:08:01 43 Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:08:09 44 Ludovic Robeet (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 0:08:13 45 Raffaello Bonusi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:08:18 46 Antoine Warnier (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 47 Jon Irisarri (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:08:21 48 Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina 49 Oscar Pelegri Ferrandos (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 50 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina 51 Martijn Budding (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 52 Alex Turrin (Ita) Wilier Triestina 53 Andre Looij (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 54 Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 55 Romain Campistrous (Fra) Armee de Terre 56 Jérémy Leveau (Fra) Roubaix - Lille Metropole 57 Luca Wackermann (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:08:25 58 Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:08:27 59 Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 0:08:52 60 Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:09:59 61 Romain Le Roux (Fra) Armee de Terre 0:12:28 62 Romain Seigle (Fra) FDJ 0:12:50 63 David Gaudu (Fra) FDJ 64 Adrian Gonzalez Velasco (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias 0:13:32 65 Dylan Page (Swi) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:13:47 66 Thibault Ferasse (Fra) Armee de Terre 0:15:08 67 Julen Irizar Laskurain (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias 0:15:30 68 Lander Seynaeve (Bel) Roubaix - Lille Metropole 0:18:07 69 Dylan Kowalski (Fra) Roubaix - Lille Metropole 70 Ruben Pols (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 71 Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise