Elie Gesbert wins Tour du Limousin opener
Frenchman beats Dassonville in Rochechouart
Stage 1: Panazol - Rochechouart
Elie Gesbert (Fortuneo-Oscaro) won the opening stage of the Tour du Limousin after he outlasted breakaway companion Flavien Dassonville (HP BTP-Auber 93) on the final drag to the line at Rochechouart. Cyclo-cross star Mathieu van der Poel (Beobank-Corendon) won the sprint for third place behind the two escapees.
The 22-year-old Gesbert was the youngest participant in last month’s Tour de France, reaching Paris in 85th place overall. The Tour du Limousin is the Breton’s first race since completing La Grande Boucle, and he showcased his post-Tour form with a well-executed attack in the finale to claim the stage honours here.
Gesbert and Dassonville escaped from the peloton at the end of a spirited opening hour of racing that saw a number of breakaway attempts briefly gain traction before being pegged back once again. Guillaume Martin (Wanty-Groupe Gobert), another impressive young Tour debutant, was among the early animators, as were Jeremy Bescond (HP BTP-Auber 93) and Remi Di Gregorio (Delko Marseille Provence), who later abandoned, but it was Gesbert and Dassonville who definitively snapped the elastic after 40 kilometres.
The duo quickly struck up a sound working alliance, and by the time Direct Energie began to marshal the chase after 60 kilometres, their advantage had yawned north of four minutes. Philipp Walsleben (Beobank-Corendon) made a most optimistic attempt to bridge across to the two escapees when he forged clear ahead of the category 3 Côte de Courbefy, though he was soon brought to heel by the bunch.
By the time they reached the Côte du Grand Puyconnieux, with a little over 70 kilometres to go, Gesbert and Dassonville had extended their lead to more than five minutes, and when they reached the 50km to go banner with the same buffer, they must have begun to countenance the very real prospect of holding off the chasers.
Not even heavy rain and a mechanical problem for Dassonville could halt their progress, and they still had 3:40 in hand as they entered the final 25 kilometres. Cofidis and Direct Energie were beginning to wind up the pace in the peloton, but it was clear that they had already run out of road, and that victory would fall to either Gesbert or Dassonville.
With 10 kilometres to go, the bunch had closed to within 1:50 of the escapees, but a crash in the main peloton seemed to take the crucial momentum from the chase. Out in front, meanwhile, Gesbert and Dassonville’s day-long unity finally fragmented on the run-in. Dassonville was the first to break the détente with a stinging attack, but Gesbert clawed his way back up to his wheel.
Gesbert responded in kind with an attack 3 kilometres from the line, but Dassonville battled his way back to his wheel just ahead of the final drag towards the finish. The slugging match continued in the closing kilometre, as Dassonville attacked again, but Gesbert proved the stronger. He calmly closed the gap and then kicked his way clear to take the stage honours and the overall lead.
The chasing peloton, meanwhile, closed to within seconds in the final kilometres, but they could not deny Gesbert the second victory of his young career after a stage win at the Tour de Bretagne in April. Van der Poel won the sprint for third ahead of his teammate Gianni Vermeersch and Julien Simon (Cofidis).
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|3:54:42
|2
|Flavien Dassonville (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93
|0:00:08
|3
|Mathieu Van Der Poel (Ned) Beobank - Corendon
|0:00:18
|4
|Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Beobank - Corendon
|5
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|6
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|7
|Justin Jules (Fra) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|8
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|9
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|10
|Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|11
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie
|12
|Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|13
|Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|14
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|15
|Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|16
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|17
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|18
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:00:25
|19
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|20
|Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina
|21
|Angel Madrazo (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|22
|Pierre Gouault (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93
|23
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|24
|Damien Touze (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93
|25
|Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|26
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|27
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|28
|Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:30
|29
|Josu Zabala (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|30
|François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:32
|31
|Bruno Armirail (Fra) FDJ
|32
|Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|33
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:00:34
|34
|Simone Velasco (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:00:38
|35
|Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:00:40
|36
|Philipp Walsleben (Ger) Beobank - Corendon
|0:00:41
|37
|Matthias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:43
|38
|Romain Guillemois (Fra) Direct Energie
|39
|Alex Aranburu (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|40
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|41
|Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|42
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|43
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|44
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|45
|Gregory Habeaux (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|0:00:52
|46
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Wilier Triestina
|47
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:00:54
|48
|Julien Mortier (Bel) AGO - Aqua Service
|0:00:56
|49
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:59
|50
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:01:01
|51
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:00:18
|52
|Jonathan Lastra (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:01:47
|53
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:51
|54
|Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:01:53
|55
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:01:54
|56
|Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|57
|Toupalik Adam (Cze) Beobank - Corendon
|58
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|59
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|60
|Romain Feillu (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93
|61
|David Van Der Poel (Ned) Beobank - Corendon
|62
|David Menut (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93
|63
|Clement Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:18
|64
|Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina
|0:01:58
|65
|Rodolfo Andres Torres (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|66
|Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|67
|Nicolas Baldo (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93
|68
|Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
|0:02:03
|69
|Marcel Meisen (Ger) Beobank - Corendon
|70
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:18
|71
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:14
|72
|Andrea Palini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:02:31
|73
|Mattia Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:02:37
|74
|Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Roubaix - Lille Metropole
|0:02:51
|75
|Jeremy Cabot (Fra) Roubaix - Lille Metropole
|0:04:02
|76
|Daan Hoeyberghs (Bel) Beobank - Corendon
|0:04:32
|77
|Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|0:04:42
|78
|Evgeny Kobernyak (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|79
|Artur Ershov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|80
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|81
|Jeremy Bescond (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93
|82
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
|83
|John Anderson Rodriguez (Col) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|84
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|85
|Ander Barrenetxea Uriarte (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|86
|Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|87
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:07:25
|88
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|89
|Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|90
|Thomas Deruette (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|91
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ
|92
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|93
|Jimmy Raibaud (Fra) Armee de Terre
|0:07:36
|94
|Fernando Barcelo (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:07:45
|95
|Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:07:53
|96
|Ludovic Robeet (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|0:07:57
|97
|Raffaello Bonusi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:08:02
|98
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|99
|Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|100
|Antoine Warnier (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|101
|Jon Irisarri (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:08:05
|102
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina
|103
|Óscar Pelegrí (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|104
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina
|105
|Martijn Budding (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|106
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina
|107
|Alberto Cecchin (Ita) Wilier Triestina
|108
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|109
|Alex Turrin (Ita) Wilier Triestina
|110
|Andre Looij (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|111
|Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|112
|Romain Campistrous (Fra) Armee de Terre
|113
|Jérémy Leveau (Fra) Roubaix - Lille Metropole
|114
|Aitor Gonzalez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|115
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie
|116
|Joeri Calleeuw (Bel) Roubaix - Lille Metropole
|117
|Moreno De Pauw (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|118
|Luca Wackermann (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:08:09
|119
|Yannick Martinez (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|120
|Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:08:11
|121
|Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:08:36
|122
|Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:09:43
|123
|Alo Jakin (Est) HP BTP - Auber 93
|0:10:08
|124
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:10:12
|125
|Roman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|0:10:26
|126
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:11:55
|127
|Fabien Canal (Fra) Armee de Terre
|0:11:56
|128
|Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:12:12
|129
|Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|130
|Steven Tronet (Fra) Armee de Terre
|131
|Romain Le Roux (Fra) Armee de Terre
|132
|Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|0:12:25
|133
|Cedric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
|0:12:34
|134
|Romain Seigle (Fra) FDJ
|135
|David Gaudu (Fra) FDJ
|136
|Adrian Gonzalez Velasco (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|0:13:16
|137
|Dylan Page (Swi) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:13:32
|138
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:14:50
|139
|Kevin Reza (Fra) FDJ
|140
|Julien Loubet (Fra) Armee de Terre
|141
|Thibault Ferasse (Fra) Armee de Terre
|0:14:52
|142
|Julen Irizar Laskurain (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|0:15:14
|143
|Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) Roubaix - Lille Metropole
|0:15:22
|144
|Lander Seynaeve (Bel) Roubaix - Lille Metropole
|0:17:51
|145
|Dylan Kowalski (Fra) Roubaix - Lille Metropole
|146
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|147
|Ruben Pols (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|148
|Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|DNF
|Remy Di Gregorio (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|DNF
|Yannis Yssaad (Fra) Armee de Terre
|DNF
|Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|DNF
|Félix Pouilly (Fra) Roubaix - Lille Metropole
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|pts
|2
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2
|3
|Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|3
|pts
|2
|Flavien Dassonville (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93
|2
|3
|Dylan Page (Swi) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|3
|pts
|2
|Flavien Dassonville (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93
|2
|3
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Philipp Walsleben (Ger) Beobank - Corendon
|4
|pts
|2
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|2
|3
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Flavien Dassonville (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93
|4
|pts
|2
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|2
|3
|Philipp Walsleben (Ger) Beobank - Corendon
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Flavien Dassonville (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93
|4
|pts
|2
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|2
|3
|Remy Di Gregorio (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fortuneo - Oscaro
|11:44:42
|2
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:18
|3
|HP BTP - Auber 93
|0:00:22
|4
|Bardiani CSF
|0:00:25
|5
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:37
|6
|Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:00:39
|7
|Beobank - Corendon
|0:00:41
|8
|Direct Energie
|9
|WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect
|0:00:52
|10
|Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia
|0:00:54
|11
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:02:01
|12
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:02:24
|13
|Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
|0:02:39
|14
|Gazprom - Rusvelo
|0:07:58
|15
|Roubaix - Lille Metropole
|0:14:22
|16
|Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:15:12
|17
|Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|0:16:50
|18
|FDJ
|0:19:55
|19
|Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:23:39
|20
|Armée de Terre
|0:27:01
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|3:54:26
|2
|Flavien Dassonville (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93
|0:00:14
|3
|Mathieu Van Der Poel (Ned) Beobank - Corendon
|0:00:30
|4
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:31
|5
|Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Beobank - Corendon
|0:00:34
|6
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|7
|Justin Jules (Fra) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|8
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|9
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|10
|Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|11
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie
|12
|Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|13
|Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|14
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|15
|Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|16
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|17
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|18
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|19
|Clement Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|20
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|21
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:00:40
|22
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:41
|23
|Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina
|24
|Angel Madrazo (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|25
|Pierre Gouault (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93
|26
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|27
|Damien Touze (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93
|28
|Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|29
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|30
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|31
|Sondre Enger (Nor) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:46
|32
|Josu Zabala (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|33
|François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:48
|34
|Bruno Armirail (Fra) FDJ
|35
|Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|36
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:00:50
|37
|Simone Velasco (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:00:54
|38
|Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:00:56
|39
|Philipp Walsleben (Ger) Beobank - Corendon
|0:00:57
|40
|Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:58
|41
|Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:59
|42
|Romain Guillemois (Fra) Direct Energie
|43
|Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|44
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|45
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|46
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|47
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|48
|Gregory Habeaux (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|0:01:08
|49
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Wilier Triestina
|50
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:01:10
|51
|Julien Mortier (Bel) AGO - Aqua Service
|0:01:12
|52
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:15
|53
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:01:17
|54
|Jonathan Lastra (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:02:03
|55
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:02:05
|56
|Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:02:09
|57
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:02:10
|58
|Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|59
|Toupalik Adam (Cze) Beobank - Corendon
|60
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|61
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|62
|Romain Feillu (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93
|63
|David Van Der Poel (Ned) Beobank - Corendon
|64
|David Menut (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93
|65
|Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina
|0:02:14
|66
|Rodolfo Torres Agudelo (Col) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia
|67
|Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|68
|Nicolas Baldo (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93
|69
|Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
|0:02:19
|70
|Marcel Maisen (Ger) Beobank - Corendon
|71
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:30
|72
|Andrea Palini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:02:47
|73
|Mattia Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:02:53
|74
|Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Roubaix - Lille Metropole
|0:03:07
|75
|Jeremy Cabot (Fra) Roubaix - Lille Metropole
|0:04:18
|76
|Daan Hoeyberghs (Bel) Beobank - Corendon
|0:04:48
|77
|Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|0:04:58
|78
|Evgeny Kobernyak (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo
|79
|Artur Ershov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|80
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|81
|Jeremy Bescond (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93
|82
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
|83
|John Anderson Rodriguez (Col) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|84
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|85
|Ander Barrenetxea Uriarte (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|86
|Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|87
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:07:41
|88
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|89
|Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|90
|Thomas Deruette (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|91
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ
|92
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|93
|Jimmy Raibaud (Fra) Armee de Terre
|0:07:52
|94
|Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:08:01
|95
|Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:08:09
|96
|Ludovic Robeet (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|0:08:13
|97
|Raffaello Bonusi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:08:18
|98
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|99
|Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|100
|Antoine Warnier (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|101
|Jon Irisarri (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:08:21
|102
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina
|103
|Oscar Pelegri Ferrandos (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|104
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina
|105
|Martijn Budding (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|106
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina
|107
|Alberto Cecchin (Ita) Wilier Triestina
|108
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|109
|Alex Turrin (Ita) Wilier Triestina
|110
|Andre Looij (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|111
|Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|112
|Romain Campistrous (Fra) Armee de Terre
|113
|Jérémy Leveau (Fra) Roubaix - Lille Metropole
|114
|Aitor Gonzalez Prieto (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Muri
|115
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie
|116
|Joeri Calleeuw (Bel) Roubaix - Lille Metropole
|117
|Moreno De Pauw (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|118
|Luca Wackermann (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:08:25
|119
|Yannick Martinez (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|120
|Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:08:27
|121
|Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:08:52
|122
|Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:09:59
|123
|Alo Jakin (Est) HP BTP - Auber 93
|0:10:24
|124
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:10:28
|125
|Roman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|0:10:42
|126
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:12:11
|127
|Fabien Canal (Fra) Armee de Terre
|0:12:12
|128
|Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:12:28
|129
|Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|130
|Steven Tronet (Fra) Armee de Terre
|131
|Romain Le Roux (Fra) Armee de Terre
|132
|Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|0:12:41
|133
|Cedric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
|0:12:50
|134
|Romain Seigle (Fra) FDJ
|135
|David Gaudu (Fra) FDJ
|136
|Adrian Gonzalez Velasco (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|0:13:32
|137
|Dylan Page (Swi) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:13:47
|138
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:15:06
|139
|Kevin Reza (Fra) FDJ
|140
|Julien Loubet (Fra) Armee de Terre
|141
|Thibault Ferasse (Fra) Armee de Terre
|0:15:08
|142
|Julen Irizar Laskurain (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|0:15:30
|143
|Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) Roubaix - Lille Metropole
|0:15:38
|144
|Lander Seynaeve (Bel) Roubaix - Lille Metropole
|0:18:07
|145
|Dylan Kowalski (Fra) Roubaix - Lille Metropole
|146
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|147
|Ruben Pols (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|148
|Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|6
|pts
|2
|Flavien Dassonville (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93
|4
|3
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|4
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2
|5
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|1
|6
|Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|7
|Dylan Page (Swi) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Flavien Dassonville (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93
|8
|pts
|2
|Philipp Walsleben (Ger) Beobank - Corendon
|5
|3
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|5
|4
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|3:54:26
|2
|Mathieu Van Der Poel (Ned) Beobank - Corendon
|0:00:30
|3
|Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Beobank - Corendon
|0:00:34
|4
|Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|5
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie
|6
|Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|7
|Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|8
|Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|9
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|10
|Clement Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|11
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|12
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:00:40
|13
|Pierre Gouault (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93
|0:00:41
|14
|Damien Touze (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93
|15
|Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|16
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|17
|Sondre Enger (Nor) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:46
|18
|Josu Zabala (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|19
|François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:48
|20
|Bruno Armirail (Fra) FDJ
|21
|Simone Velasco (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:00:54
|22
|Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:00:56
|23
|Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:58
|24
|Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:59
|25
|Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|26
|Julien Mortier (Bel) AGO - Aqua Service
|0:01:12
|27
|Jonathan Lastra (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:02:03
|28
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:02:10
|29
|Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|30
|Toupalik Adam (Cze) Beobank - Corendon
|31
|David Van Der Poel (Ned) Beobank - Corendon
|32
|David Menut (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93
|33
|Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina
|0:02:14
|34
|Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|35
|Mattia Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:02:53
|36
|Daan Hoeyberghs (Bel) Beobank - Corendon
|0:04:48
|37
|Evgeny Kobernyak (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo
|0:04:58
|38
|John Anderson Rodriguez (Col) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|39
|Ander Barrenetxea Uriarte (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|40
|Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:07:41
|41
|Thomas Deruette (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|42
|Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:08:01
|43
|Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:08:09
|44
|Ludovic Robeet (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|0:08:13
|45
|Raffaello Bonusi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:08:18
|46
|Antoine Warnier (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|47
|Jon Irisarri (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:08:21
|48
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina
|49
|Oscar Pelegri Ferrandos (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|50
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina
|51
|Martijn Budding (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|52
|Alex Turrin (Ita) Wilier Triestina
|53
|Andre Looij (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|54
|Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|55
|Romain Campistrous (Fra) Armee de Terre
|56
|Jérémy Leveau (Fra) Roubaix - Lille Metropole
|57
|Luca Wackermann (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:08:25
|58
|Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:08:27
|59
|Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:08:52
|60
|Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:09:59
|61
|Romain Le Roux (Fra) Armee de Terre
|0:12:28
|62
|Romain Seigle (Fra) FDJ
|0:12:50
|63
|David Gaudu (Fra) FDJ
|64
|Adrian Gonzalez Velasco (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|0:13:32
|65
|Dylan Page (Swi) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:13:47
|66
|Thibault Ferasse (Fra) Armee de Terre
|0:15:08
|67
|Julen Irizar Laskurain (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|0:15:30
|68
|Lander Seynaeve (Bel) Roubaix - Lille Metropole
|0:18:07
|69
|Dylan Kowalski (Fra) Roubaix - Lille Metropole
|70
|Ruben Pols (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|71
|Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fortuneo - Oscaro
|11:44:42
|2
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:18
|3
|HP BTP - Auber 93
|0:00:22
|4
|Bardiani CSF
|0:00:25
|5
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:37
|6
|Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:00:39
|7
|Beobank - Corendon
|0:00:41
|8
|Direct Energie
|9
|WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect
|0:00:52
|10
|Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia
|0:00:54
|11
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:02:01
|12
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:02:24
|13
|Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
|0:02:39
|14
|Gazprom - Rusvelo
|0:07:58
|15
|Roubaix - Lille Metropole
|0:14:22
|16
|Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:15:12
|17
|Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|0:16:50
|18
|FDJ
|0:19:55
|19
|Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:23:39
|20
|Armée de Terre
|0:27:01
