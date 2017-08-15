Trending

Elie Gesbert wins Tour du Limousin opener

Frenchman beats Dassonville in Rochechouart

Elie Gesbert (Fortuneo-Oscaro) was the first rider to the start the time trial.

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

Elie Gesbert (Fortuneo-Oscaro) won the opening stage of the Tour du Limousin after he outlasted breakaway companion Flavien Dassonville (HP BTP-Auber 93) on the final drag to the line at Rochechouart. Cyclo-cross star Mathieu van der Poel (Beobank-Corendon) won the sprint for third place behind the two escapees.

The 22-year-old Gesbert was the youngest participant in last month’s Tour de France, reaching Paris in 85th place overall. The Tour du Limousin is the Breton’s first race since completing La Grande Boucle, and he showcased his post-Tour form with a well-executed attack in the finale to claim the stage honours here.

Gesbert and Dassonville escaped from the peloton at the end of a spirited opening hour of racing that saw a number of breakaway attempts briefly gain traction before being pegged back once again. Guillaume Martin (Wanty-Groupe Gobert), another impressive young Tour debutant, was among the early animators, as were Jeremy Bescond (HP BTP-Auber 93) and Remi Di Gregorio (Delko Marseille Provence), who later abandoned, but it was Gesbert and Dassonville who definitively snapped the elastic after 40 kilometres.

The duo quickly struck up a sound working alliance, and by the time Direct Energie began to marshal the chase after 60 kilometres, their advantage had yawned north of four minutes. Philipp Walsleben (Beobank-Corendon) made a most optimistic attempt to bridge across to the two escapees when he forged clear ahead of the category 3 Côte de Courbefy, though he was soon brought to heel by the bunch.

By the time they reached the Côte du Grand Puyconnieux, with a little over 70 kilometres to go, Gesbert and Dassonville had extended their lead to more than five minutes, and when they reached the 50km to go banner with the same buffer, they must have begun to countenance the very real prospect of holding off the chasers.

Not even heavy rain and a mechanical problem for Dassonville could halt their progress, and they still had 3:40 in hand as they entered the final 25 kilometres. Cofidis and Direct Energie were beginning to wind up the pace in the peloton, but it was clear that they had already run out of road, and that victory would fall to either Gesbert or Dassonville.

With 10 kilometres to go, the bunch had closed to within 1:50 of the escapees, but a crash in the main peloton seemed to take the crucial momentum from the chase. Out in front, meanwhile, Gesbert and Dassonville’s day-long unity finally fragmented on the run-in. Dassonville was the first to break the détente with a stinging attack, but Gesbert clawed his way back up to his wheel.

Gesbert responded in kind with an attack 3 kilometres from the line, but Dassonville battled his way back to his wheel just ahead of the final drag towards the finish. The slugging match continued in the closing kilometre, as Dassonville attacked again, but Gesbert proved the stronger. He calmly closed the gap and then kicked his way clear to take the stage honours and the overall lead.

The chasing peloton, meanwhile, closed to within seconds in the final kilometres, but they could not deny Gesbert the second victory of his young career after a stage win at the Tour de Bretagne in April. Van der Poel won the sprint for third ahead of his teammate Gianni Vermeersch and Julien Simon (Cofidis).

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept3:54:42
2Flavien Dassonville (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 930:00:08
3Mathieu Van Der Poel (Ned) Beobank - Corendon0:00:18
4Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Beobank - Corendon
5Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
6Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
7Justin Jules (Fra) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
8Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
9Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
10Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
11Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie
12Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
13Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
14Maxime Vantomme (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
15Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF
16Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
17Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
18Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie0:00:25
19Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
20Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina
21Angel Madrazo (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
22Pierre Gouault (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93
23Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
24Damien Touze (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93
25Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
26Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
27Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF
28Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:30
29Josu Zabala (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
30François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:32
31Bruno Armirail (Fra) FDJ
32Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
33Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie0:00:34
34Simone Velasco (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:00:38
35Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie0:00:40
36Philipp Walsleben (Ger) Beobank - Corendon0:00:41
37Matthias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:43
38Romain Guillemois (Fra) Direct Energie
39Alex Aranburu (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
40Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
41Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
42Romain Hardy (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
43Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
44Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
45Gregory Habeaux (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect0:00:52
46Manuel Belletti (Ita) Wilier Triestina
47Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:00:54
48Julien Mortier (Bel) AGO - Aqua Service0:00:56
49Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:59
50Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie0:01:01
51Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:00:18
52Jonathan Lastra (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:01:47
53Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:51
54Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:01:53
55Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:01:54
56Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
57Toupalik Adam (Cze) Beobank - Corendon
58Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
59Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
60Romain Feillu (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93
61David Van Der Poel (Ned) Beobank - Corendon
62David Menut (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93
63Clement Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:18
64Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina0:01:58
65Rodolfo Andres Torres (Col) Androni Giocattoli
66Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
67Nicolas Baldo (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93
68Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions0:02:03
69Marcel Meisen (Ger) Beobank - Corendon
70Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:18
71Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:14
72Andrea Palini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:02:31
73Mattia Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:02:37
74Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Roubaix - Lille Metropole0:02:51
75Jeremy Cabot (Fra) Roubaix - Lille Metropole0:04:02
76Daan Hoeyberghs (Bel) Beobank - Corendon0:04:32
77Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo0:04:42
78Evgeny Kobernyak (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
79Artur Ershov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
80Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
81Jeremy Bescond (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93
82Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
83John Anderson Rodriguez (Col) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
84Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
85Ander Barrenetxea Uriarte (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
86Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
87Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:07:25
88Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
89Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
90Thomas Deruette (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
91Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ
92Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
93Jimmy Raibaud (Fra) Armee de Terre0:07:36
94Fernando Barcelo (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:07:45
95Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:07:53
96Ludovic Robeet (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect0:07:57
97Raffaello Bonusi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:08:02
98Thierry Hupond (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
99Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
100Antoine Warnier (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
101Jon Irisarri (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:08:05
102Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina
103Óscar Pelegrí (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
104Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina
105Martijn Budding (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
106Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina
107Alberto Cecchin (Ita) Wilier Triestina
108Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
109Alex Turrin (Ita) Wilier Triestina
110Andre Looij (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
111Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
112Romain Campistrous (Fra) Armee de Terre
113Jérémy Leveau (Fra) Roubaix - Lille Metropole
114Aitor Gonzalez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
115Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie
116Joeri Calleeuw (Bel) Roubaix - Lille Metropole
117Moreno De Pauw (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
118Luca Wackermann (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:08:09
119Yannick Martinez (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
120Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:08:11
121Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:08:36
122Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:09:43
123Alo Jakin (Est) HP BTP - Auber 930:10:08
124Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:10:12
125Roman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo0:10:26
126Stijn Steels (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:11:55
127Fabien Canal (Fra) Armee de Terre0:11:56
128Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:12:12
129Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
130Steven Tronet (Fra) Armee de Terre
131Romain Le Roux (Fra) Armee de Terre
132Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect0:12:25
133Cedric Pineau (Fra) FDJ0:12:34
134Romain Seigle (Fra) FDJ
135David Gaudu (Fra) FDJ
136Adrian Gonzalez Velasco (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias0:13:16
137Dylan Page (Swi) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:13:32
138Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:14:50
139Kevin Reza (Fra) FDJ
140Julien Loubet (Fra) Armee de Terre
141Thibault Ferasse (Fra) Armee de Terre0:14:52
142Julen Irizar Laskurain (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias0:15:14
143Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) Roubaix - Lille Metropole0:15:22
144Lander Seynaeve (Bel) Roubaix - Lille Metropole0:17:51
145Dylan Kowalski (Fra) Roubaix - Lille Metropole
146Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
147Ruben Pols (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
148Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
DNFRemy Di Gregorio (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
DNFYannis Yssaad (Fra) Armee de Terre
DNFMikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
DNFFélix Pouilly (Fra) Roubaix - Lille Metropole

Sprint 1 - km 28 - Flavignac
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3pts
2Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2
3Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1

Sprint 2 - km 107.5 - Saint-Mathieu
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept3pts
2Flavien Dassonville (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 932
3Dylan Page (Swi) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1

Sprint 3 - km 135.9 - Pressignac
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept3pts
2Flavien Dassonville (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 932
3Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie1

KOM 1 - km 14.6 - Côte de l'Aiguille
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Philipp Walsleben (Ger) Beobank - Corendon4pts
2Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert2
3Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept1

KOM 2 - km 74.1 - Côte de Courbefy
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Flavien Dassonville (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 934pts
2Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept2
3Philipp Walsleben (Ger) Beobank - Corendon1

KOM 3 - km 92.6 - Côte du Grand Puyconnieux
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Flavien Dassonville (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 934pts
2Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept2
3Remy Di Gregorio (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fortuneo - Oscaro11:44:42
2Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:18
3HP BTP - Auber 930:00:22
4Bardiani CSF0:00:25
5AG2R La Mondiale0:00:37
6Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:00:39
7Beobank - Corendon0:00:41
8Direct Energie
9WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect0:00:52
10Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia0:00:54
11Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:02:01
12Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:02:24
13Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia0:02:39
14Gazprom - Rusvelo0:07:58
15Roubaix - Lille Metropole0:14:22
16Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:15:12
17Euskadi Basque Country - Murias0:16:50
18FDJ0:19:55
19Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:23:39
20Armée de Terre0:27:01

General Classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept3:54:26
2Flavien Dassonville (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 930:00:14
3Mathieu Van Der Poel (Ned) Beobank - Corendon0:00:30
4Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:31
5Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Beobank - Corendon0:00:34
6Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
7Justin Jules (Fra) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
8Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
9Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
10Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
11Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie
12Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
13Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
14Maxime Vantomme (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
15Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF
16Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
17Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
18Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
19Clement Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
20Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
21Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie0:00:40
22Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:41
23Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina
24Angel Madrazo (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
25Pierre Gouault (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93
26Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
27Damien Touze (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93
28Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
29Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
30Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF
31Sondre Enger (Nor) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:46
32Josu Zabala (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
33François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:48
34Bruno Armirail (Fra) FDJ
35Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
36Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie0:00:50
37Simone Velasco (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:00:54
38Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie0:00:56
39Philipp Walsleben (Ger) Beobank - Corendon0:00:57
40Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:58
41Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:59
42Romain Guillemois (Fra) Direct Energie
43Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
44Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
45Romain Hardy (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
46Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
47Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
48Gregory Habeaux (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect0:01:08
49Manuel Belletti (Ita) Wilier Triestina
50Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:01:10
51Julien Mortier (Bel) AGO - Aqua Service0:01:12
52Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:15
53Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie0:01:17
54Jonathan Lastra (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:02:03
55Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:05
56Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:02:09
57Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:02:10
58Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
59Toupalik Adam (Cze) Beobank - Corendon
60Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
61Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
62Romain Feillu (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93
63David Van Der Poel (Ned) Beobank - Corendon
64David Menut (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93
65Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina0:02:14
66Rodolfo Torres Agudelo (Col) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia
67Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
68Nicolas Baldo (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93
69Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions0:02:19
70Marcel Maisen (Ger) Beobank - Corendon
71Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:30
72Andrea Palini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:02:47
73Mattia Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:02:53
74Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Roubaix - Lille Metropole0:03:07
75Jeremy Cabot (Fra) Roubaix - Lille Metropole0:04:18
76Daan Hoeyberghs (Bel) Beobank - Corendon0:04:48
77Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo0:04:58
78Evgeny Kobernyak (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo
79Artur Ershov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
80Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
81Jeremy Bescond (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93
82Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
83John Anderson Rodriguez (Col) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
84Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
85Ander Barrenetxea Uriarte (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
86Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
87Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:07:41
88Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
89Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
90Thomas Deruette (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
91Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ
92Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
93Jimmy Raibaud (Fra) Armee de Terre0:07:52
94Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:08:01
95Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:08:09
96Ludovic Robeet (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect0:08:13
97Raffaello Bonusi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:08:18
98Thierry Hupond (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
99Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
100Antoine Warnier (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
101Jon Irisarri (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:08:21
102Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina
103Oscar Pelegri Ferrandos (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
104Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina
105Martijn Budding (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
106Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina
107Alberto Cecchin (Ita) Wilier Triestina
108Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
109Alex Turrin (Ita) Wilier Triestina
110Andre Looij (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
111Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
112Romain Campistrous (Fra) Armee de Terre
113Jérémy Leveau (Fra) Roubaix - Lille Metropole
114Aitor Gonzalez Prieto (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Muri
115Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie
116Joeri Calleeuw (Bel) Roubaix - Lille Metropole
117Moreno De Pauw (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
118Luca Wackermann (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:08:25
119Yannick Martinez (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
120Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:08:27
121Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:08:52
122Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:09:59
123Alo Jakin (Est) HP BTP - Auber 930:10:24
124Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:10:28
125Roman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo0:10:42
126Stijn Steels (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:12:11
127Fabien Canal (Fra) Armee de Terre0:12:12
128Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:12:28
129Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
130Steven Tronet (Fra) Armee de Terre
131Romain Le Roux (Fra) Armee de Terre
132Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect0:12:41
133Cedric Pineau (Fra) FDJ0:12:50
134Romain Seigle (Fra) FDJ
135David Gaudu (Fra) FDJ
136Adrian Gonzalez Velasco (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias0:13:32
137Dylan Page (Swi) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:13:47
138Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:15:06
139Kevin Reza (Fra) FDJ
140Julien Loubet (Fra) Armee de Terre
141Thibault Ferasse (Fra) Armee de Terre0:15:08
142Julen Irizar Laskurain (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias0:15:30
143Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) Roubaix - Lille Metropole0:15:38
144Lander Seynaeve (Bel) Roubaix - Lille Metropole0:18:07
145Dylan Kowalski (Fra) Roubaix - Lille Metropole
146Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
147Ruben Pols (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
148Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise

Sprints Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept6pts
2Flavien Dassonville (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 934
3Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3
4Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2
5Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie1
6Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1
7Dylan Page (Swi) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1

Mountains Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Flavien Dassonville (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 938pts
2Philipp Walsleben (Ger) Beobank - Corendon5
3Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept5
4Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert2

Best Young Rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept3:54:26
2Mathieu Van Der Poel (Ned) Beobank - Corendon0:00:30
3Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Beobank - Corendon0:00:34
4Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
5Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie
6Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
7Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
8Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF
9Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
10Clement Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
11Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
12Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie0:00:40
13Pierre Gouault (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 930:00:41
14Damien Touze (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93
15Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
16Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF
17Sondre Enger (Nor) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:46
18Josu Zabala (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
19François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:48
20Bruno Armirail (Fra) FDJ
21Simone Velasco (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:00:54
22Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie0:00:56
23Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:58
24Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:59
25Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
26Julien Mortier (Bel) AGO - Aqua Service0:01:12
27Jonathan Lastra (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:02:03
28Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:02:10
29Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
30Toupalik Adam (Cze) Beobank - Corendon
31David Van Der Poel (Ned) Beobank - Corendon
32David Menut (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93
33Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina0:02:14
34Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
35Mattia Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:02:53
36Daan Hoeyberghs (Bel) Beobank - Corendon0:04:48
37Evgeny Kobernyak (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo0:04:58
38John Anderson Rodriguez (Col) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
39Ander Barrenetxea Uriarte (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
40Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:07:41
41Thomas Deruette (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
42Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:08:01
43Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:08:09
44Ludovic Robeet (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect0:08:13
45Raffaello Bonusi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:08:18
46Antoine Warnier (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
47Jon Irisarri (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:08:21
48Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina
49Oscar Pelegri Ferrandos (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
50Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina
51Martijn Budding (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
52Alex Turrin (Ita) Wilier Triestina
53Andre Looij (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
54Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
55Romain Campistrous (Fra) Armee de Terre
56Jérémy Leveau (Fra) Roubaix - Lille Metropole
57Luca Wackermann (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:08:25
58Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:08:27
59Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:08:52
60Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:09:59
61Romain Le Roux (Fra) Armee de Terre0:12:28
62Romain Seigle (Fra) FDJ0:12:50
63David Gaudu (Fra) FDJ
64Adrian Gonzalez Velasco (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias0:13:32
65Dylan Page (Swi) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:13:47
66Thibault Ferasse (Fra) Armee de Terre0:15:08
67Julen Irizar Laskurain (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias0:15:30
68Lander Seynaeve (Bel) Roubaix - Lille Metropole0:18:07
69Dylan Kowalski (Fra) Roubaix - Lille Metropole
70Ruben Pols (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
71Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise

Teams Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fortuneo - Oscaro11:44:42
2Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:18
3HP BTP - Auber 930:00:22
4Bardiani CSF0:00:25
5AG2R La Mondiale0:00:37
6Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:00:39
7Beobank - Corendon0:00:41
8Direct Energie
9WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect0:00:52
10Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia0:00:54
11Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:02:01
12Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:02:24
13Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia0:02:39
14Gazprom - Rusvelo0:07:58
15Roubaix - Lille Metropole0:14:22
16Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:15:12
17Euskadi Basque Country - Murias0:16:50
18FDJ0:19:55
19Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:23:39
20Armée de Terre0:27:01

