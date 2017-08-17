Cyril Gautier (AG2R La Mondiale) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Cyril Gautier (AG2R La Mondiale) took out the victory on stage 3 of the Tour du Limousin from the day's successful breakaway. The Frenchman scored his first win of the 2017 season by attacking his fellow escapees in the uphill sprint.

Thomas Degand (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) was second, ahead of Nicolas Edet (Cofids).

The chasing peloton may have missed contesting the stage win, but there was a push from stage 2 winner Alexis Vuillermoz (AG2R La Mondiale) to distance overnight leader Elie Gesbert (Fortuneo-Oscaro). The young Frenchman stubbornly refused to give up enough time, however, and held onto his slender four-second lead in the general classification over Vuillermoz. Francesco Gavazzi (Androni Giocattoli) remains in third overall at 19 seconds.

"After Alexis Vuillermoz won yesterday, the team proved that we have a super dynamic! Everybody is very motivated to do great things, and it worked ! Ten of us escaped and the breakaway was able to go the distance, so I am very excited to win today, which is my first of the season. For the major WorldTour races, it is my job to work for the team leaders, and I really enjoy that. But I am also happy to grab a victory when I have the chance," said Gautier. "I don't win that often, so I want to savor the moment.





Stage 3 of the Tour du Limousin, a 184.7km trek from Saint to Pantaléon de Larche took the peloton over three category 2 climbs in the second half of the stage, making for a difficult day in the saddle for many.

After an aggressive start, seven riders broke free: Cyril Gautier (AG2R La Mondiale), Nicolas Edet (Cofidis), Romain Sicard (Direct Energie), Thomas Degand (Wanty-Groupe Gobert), Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Euskadi Basque Country-Murias) and Julien Antomarchi (Roubaix-Lille Métropole). Simone Sterbini (Bardiani-CSF) was also with them for a time, but he was distanced.

A chasing group with Grégory Habeaux (WB-Veranclassic-Aqua Protect), Philipp Walsleben (Beobank-Corendon), Flavien Dassonville and Jérémy Bescond (HP BTP-Auber 93) linked up with the leaders after 20km of racing, and the 10 riders got to work solidifying their gap.

Antomarchi claimed all three sprint bonuses, and by the time they reached the first climb, the leaders had enjoyed their maximum advantage on the peloton at 4:00 and their lead had begun to dwindle.

At the first climb, the Côte de la Vaysse, Bravo led over the top ahead of Walsleben, putting the German into second in the mountains classification. Walsleben moved into the virtual lead in the standings by taking KOM 2, the Côte des Lestards, moving ahead of Bravo's teammate Aitor Gonzalez. Not one to rest on his laurels, Walsleben duly took the lead over the Côte des Géants and added to his tally.

The breakaway still had almost three minutes to play with, but with 21km to go the peloton had begun its pursuit and Bescond decided to attack as they entered the finishing circuit. His move shot Dassonville and Bravo out the back of the breakaway, but the others quickly reeled in the Auber 93 rider.

With 10km to go, the leaders still had enough of an advantage that Sicard, at 1:49 behind overnight leader Gesbert was the virtual race leader, but AG2R La Mondiale put in a furious chase for second-placed Alexis Vuillermoz, and by the time the breakaway reached 3km to go, Sicard's hopes had vanished.

Gautier launched his move on the uphill finish, and held on to take a commanding win over Degand and Edet, with Gesbert doing just enough to keep his lead in the overall standings.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4:45:06 2 Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 3 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:02 4 Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Roubaix - Lille Metropole 0:00:04 5 Jeremy Bescond (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93 0:00:12 6 Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie 0:00:14 7 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:17 8 Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Beobank - Corendon 0:01:18 9 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 10 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 11 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 12 Justin Jules (Fra) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 13 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 14 Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 15 Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF 16 Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 17 Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina 18 Julien Mortier (Bel) AGO - Aqua Service 19 Jonathan Lastra (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 20 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 21 Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 22 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 23 Evgeny Kobernyak (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo 24 Mathieu Van Der Poel (Ned) Beobank - Corendon 25 Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 26 Jérémy Leveau (Fra) Roubaix - Lille Metropole 27 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 28 Pierre Gouault (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93 29 Martijn Budding (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 30 Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 31 Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie 0:01:27 32 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Gazprom _ Rusvelo 33 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 34 Romain Le Roux (Fra) Armee de Terre 35 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF 36 Josu Zabala (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:01:29 37 Romain Campistrous (Fra) Armee de Terre 38 Antoine Warnier (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 0:01:30 39 Jimmy Raibaud (Fra) Armee de Terre 40 Aitor Gonzalez Prieto (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Muri 41 Jon Irisarri (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 42 Bruno Armirail (Fra) FDJ 43 Toupalik Adam (Cze) Beobank - Corendon 44 Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF 45 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 0:01:33 46 Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:01:34 47 Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom _ Rusvelo 48 Romain Guillemois (Fra) Direct Energie 0:01:39 49 Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:01:40 50 Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 0:01:43 51 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie 52 Nicolas Baldo (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93 53 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:45 54 Mattia Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:01:50 55 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 56 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina 57 Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 58 Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 59 Clement Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:02:03 60 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:02:06 61 Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias 0:03:06 62 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:04:07 63 Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 64 Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 65 Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:05:08 66 François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 67 Gregory Habeaux (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 0:05:48 68 Flavien Dassonville (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93 0:06:49 69 Kevin Reza (Fra) FDJ 70 Romain Seigle (Fra) FDJ 71 Yannick Martinez (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 72 Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom _ Rusvelo 73 Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:07:36 74 Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 75 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:08:52 76 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:09:26 77 Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias 0:09:57 78 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Wilier Triestina 0:11:47 79 Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 80 Oscar Pelegri Ferrandos (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:11:49 81 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 82 Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions 83 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ 84 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:14:47 85 Simone Velasco (Ita) Bardiani CSF 86 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie 87 Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 88 David Van Der Poel (Ned) Beobank - Corendon 89 Jeremy Cabot (Fra) Roubaix - Lille Metropole 90 Philipp Walsleben (Ger) Beobank - Corendon 91 Luca Wackermann (Ita) Bardiani CSF 92 Romain Hardy (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:18:24 93 Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 94 Marcel Maisen (Ger) Beobank - Corendon 0:18:27 95 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina 0:21:21 96 Alberto Cecchin (Ita) Wilier Triestina 97 Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina 98 Raffaello Bonusi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 99 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 100 Artur Ershov (Rus) Gazprom _ Rusvelo 101 Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 102 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 103 Ander Barrenetxea Uriarte (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias 104 Roman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom _ Rusvelo 105 Thomas Deruette (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 106 Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina 107 Daan Hoeyberghs (Bel) Beobank - Corendon 108 Romain Feillu (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93 109 Andrea Palini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 110 Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie 0:21:27 111 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie 0:21:36 112 Ludovic Robeet (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 0:21:41 113 Damien Touze (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93 0:21:51 114 Ruben Pols (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:34:28 DNS Alex Turrin (Ita) Wilier Triestina DNF Rodolfo Torres Agudelo (Col) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia DNF Sondre Enger (Nor) AG2R La Mondiale DNF Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale DNF Dylan Page (Swi) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA DNF Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits DNF Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM DNF John Anderson Rodriguez (Col) Delko Marseille Provence KTM DNF Angel Madrazo (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM DNF Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Gazprom _ Rusvelo DNF Andre Looij (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij DNF Moreno De Pauw (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise DNF Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise DNF Fabien Canal (Fra) Armee de Terre DNF Adrian Gonzalez Velasco (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias DNF David Menut (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93 DNF Joeri Calleeuw (Bel) Roubaix - Lille Metropole DNF Lander Seynaeve (Bel) Roubaix - Lille Metropole

Sprint 1 - Lagrauliere, km 31.6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Roubaix - Lille Metropole 3 pts 2 Gregory Habeaux (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 2 3 Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie 1

Sprint 2 - Le Lonzac, km 50.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Roubaix - Lille Metropole 3 pts 2 Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie 2 3 Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1

Sprint 3 - Sarran, km 76.2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Roubaix - Lille Metropole 3 pts 2 Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie 2 3 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1

Mountain 1 (Cat. 2) Côte de la Vaysse, km 94 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias 6 pts 2 Philipp Walsleben (Ger) Beobank - Corendon 4 3 Jeremy Bescond (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93 2 4 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1

Mountain 2 (Cat. 2) Côte de Lestards, km 101.2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Philipp Walsleben (Ger) Beobank - Corendon 6 pts 2 Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias 4 3 Jeremy Bescond (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93 2 4 Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie 1

Mountain 3 (Cat. 2) Côte des Géants, km 147.2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Philipp Walsleben (Ger) Beobank - Corendon 6 pts 2 Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias 4 3 Jeremy Bescond (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93 2 4 Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Wanty - Groupe Gobert 14:17:54 2 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:01 3 AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:09 4 Direct Energie 0:00:23 5 HP BTP - Auber 93 0:00:37 6 Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:01:18 7 WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect 0:01:30 8 Beobank - Corendon 9 Bardiani CSF 0:01:39 10 Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 0:01:43 11 Gazprom - Rusvelo 12 Armée de Terre 0:01:50 13 Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:02:06 14 Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia 0:02:22 15 Fortuneo - Oscaro 0:06:56 16 Euskadi Basque Country - Murias 0:11:57 17 Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia 0:12:19 18 FDJ 0:12:32 19 Roubaix - Lille Metropole 0:13:33 20 Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:54:53

General classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 13:20:58 2 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:04 3 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:00:19 4 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:28 5 Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:00:29 6 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 0:00:35 7 Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie 0:00:40 8 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:00:47 9 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:50 10 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:00:51 11 Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina 12 Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Beobank - Corendon 0:00:55 13 Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 0:00:58 14 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:01:00 15 Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:01:04 16 Pierre Gouault (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93 0:01:05 17 Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 18 Josu Zabala (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:01:24 19 Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF 20 Bruno Armirail (Fra) FDJ 0:01:26 21 Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:30 22 Mathieu Van Der Poel (Ned) Beobank - Corendon 0:01:55 23 Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:01:56 24 Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Roubaix - Lille Metropole 0:01:57 25 Julien Mortier (Bel) AGO - Aqua Service 0:02:00 26 Jonathan Lastra (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:02:03 27 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:02:04 28 Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie 29 Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:59 30 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:03:57 31 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Gazprom _ Rusvelo 0:04:26 32 Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:05:28 33 Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:05:51 34 Toupalik Adam (Cze) Beobank - Corendon 0:06:15 35 Evgeny Kobernyak (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo 0:07:44 36 François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:07:51 37 Jimmy Raibaud (Fra) Armee de Terre 0:09:00 38 Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 39 Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:09:16 40 Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:09:30 41 Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 0:09:31 42 Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:10:31 43 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie 0:10:41 44 Martijn Budding (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 0:11:13 45 Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias 0:11:31 46 Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:12:19 47 Romain Le Roux (Fra) Armee de Terre 0:12:37 48 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:13:49 49 Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:14:07 50 Philipp Walsleben (Ger) Beobank - Corendon 0:15:27 51 Simone Velasco (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:16:37 52 Justin Jules (Fra) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 0:17:17 53 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 0:17:32 54 Jon Irisarri (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:17:48 55 Clement Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:18:02 56 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:18:25 57 Nicolas Baldo (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93 0:19:22 58 Mattia Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:20:08 59 Romain Guillemois (Fra) Direct Energie 0:20:27 60 Jeremy Bescond (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93 0:20:48 61 Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom _ Rusvelo 0:21:57 62 Gregory Habeaux (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 0:22:19 63 Flavien Dassonville (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93 0:22:41 64 Damien Touze (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93 0:23:45 65 Romain Seigle (Fra) FDJ 0:24:26 66 Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom _ Rusvelo 0:24:28 67 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:24:32 68 Jérémy Leveau (Fra) Roubaix - Lille Metropole 0:25:04 69 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:25:49 70 Antoine Warnier (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 0:27:37 71 Romain Campistrous (Fra) Armee de Terre 0:27:39 72 Aitor Gonzalez Prieto (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Muri 73 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:27:49 74 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:28:24 75 Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 0:28:48 76 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:29:11 77 Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions 0:29:33 78 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:30:12 79 Yannick Martinez (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:30:39 80 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Wilier Triestina 0:30:44 81 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie 0:33:02 82 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina 0:33:26 83 David Van Der Poel (Ned) Beobank - Corendon 0:34:46 84 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ 0:34:55 85 Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:35:24 86 Jeremy Cabot (Fra) Roubaix - Lille Metropole 0:36:54 87 Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:37:12 88 Kevin Reza (Fra) FDJ 0:37:20 89 Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:37:57 90 Oscar Pelegri Ferrandos (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:37:59 91 Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias 0:38:17 92 Marcel Maisen (Ger) Beobank - Corendon 0:38:35 93 Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:38:39 94 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:39:44 95 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie 0:40:42 96 Andrea Palini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:40:51 97 Luca Wackermann (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:41:01 98 Romain Feillu (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93 0:41:20 99 Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina 0:41:24 100 Daan Hoeyberghs (Bel) Beobank - Corendon 0:43:58 101 Artur Ershov (Rus) Gazprom _ Rusvelo 0:44:08 102 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 103 Ander Barrenetxea Uriarte (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias 104 Romain Hardy (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:46:08 105 Thomas Deruette (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 0:46:51 106 Raffaello Bonusi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:47:28 107 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina 0:47:31 108 Alberto Cecchin (Ita) Wilier Triestina 109 Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie 0:47:37 110 Ludovic Robeet (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 0:48:00 111 Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina 0:52:57 112 Roman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom _ Rusvelo 0:55:08 113 Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:57:17 114 Ruben Pols (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 1:10:24

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Roubaix - Lille Metropole 9 pts 2 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie 8 3 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 6 4 Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie 5 5 Flavien Dassonville (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93 4 6 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 7 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3 8 Gregory Habeaux (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 2 9 Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 2 10 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 1 11 Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1 12 Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1 13 Aitor Gonzalez Prieto (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Muri 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Philipp Walsleben (Ger) Beobank - Corendon 22 pts 2 Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias 14 3 Aitor Gonzalez Prieto (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Muri 10 4 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 8 5 Flavien Dassonville (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93 8 6 Jeremy Bescond (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93 6 7 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 5 8 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 4 9 Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 3 10 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 2 11 Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie 2 12 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1 13 François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1

Young riders classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 13:20:58 2 Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:00:29 3 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 0:00:35 4 Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Beobank - Corendon 0:00:55 5 Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 0:00:58 6 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:01:00 7 Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:01:04 8 Pierre Gouault (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93 0:01:05 9 Josu Zabala (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:01:24 10 Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF 11 Bruno Armirail (Fra) FDJ 0:01:26 12 Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:30 13 Mathieu Van Der Poel (Ned) Beobank - Corendon 0:01:55 14 Julien Mortier (Bel) AGO - Aqua Service 0:02:00 15 Jonathan Lastra (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:02:03 16 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:02:04 17 Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie 18 Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:05:28 19 Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:05:51 20 Toupalik Adam (Cze) Beobank - Corendon 0:06:15 21 Evgeny Kobernyak (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo 0:07:44 22 François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:07:51 23 Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:09:00 24 Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 0:09:31 25 Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:10:31 26 Martijn Budding (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 0:11:13 27 Romain Le Roux (Fra) Armee de Terre 0:12:37 28 Simone Velasco (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:16:37 29 Jon Irisarri (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:17:48 30 Clement Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:18:02 31 Mattia Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:20:08 32 Damien Touze (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93 0:23:45 33 Romain Seigle (Fra) FDJ 0:24:26 34 Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom _ Rusvelo 0:24:28 35 Jérémy Leveau (Fra) Roubaix - Lille Metropole 0:25:04 36 Antoine Warnier (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 0:27:37 37 Romain Campistrous (Fra) Armee de Terre 0:27:39 38 Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 0:28:48 39 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie 0:33:02 40 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina 0:33:26 41 David Van Der Poel (Ned) Beobank - Corendon 0:34:46 42 Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:35:24 43 Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:37:57 44 Oscar Pelegri Ferrandos (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:37:59 45 Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:38:39 46 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:39:44 47 Luca Wackermann (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:41:01 48 Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina 0:41:24 49 Daan Hoeyberghs (Bel) Beobank - Corendon 0:43:58 50 Ander Barrenetxea Uriarte (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias 0:44:08 51 Thomas Deruette (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 0:46:51 52 Raffaello Bonusi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:47:28 53 Ludovic Robeet (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 0:48:00 54 Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina 0:52:57 55 Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:57:17 56 Ruben Pols (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 1:10:24