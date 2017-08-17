Trending

Gautier wins Tour du Limousin stage 3

Gesbert keeps his race lead

Cyril Gautier (AG2R La Mondiale)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Cyril Gautier (AG2R La Mondiale) took out the victory on stage 3 of the Tour du Limousin from the day's successful breakaway. The Frenchman scored his first win of the 2017 season by attacking his fellow escapees in the uphill sprint.

Thomas Degand (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) was second, ahead of Nicolas Edet (Cofids).

The chasing peloton may have missed contesting the stage win, but there was a push from stage 2 winner Alexis Vuillermoz (AG2R La Mondiale) to distance overnight leader Elie Gesbert (Fortuneo-Oscaro). The young Frenchman stubbornly refused to give up enough time, however, and held onto his slender four-second lead in the general classification over Vuillermoz. Francesco Gavazzi (Androni Giocattoli) remains in third overall at 19 seconds.

"After Alexis Vuillermoz won yesterday, the team proved that we have a super dynamic! Everybody is very motivated to do great things, and it worked ! Ten of us escaped and the breakaway was able to go the distance, so I am very excited to win today, which is my first of the season. For the major WorldTour races, it is my job to work for the team leaders, and I really enjoy that. But I am also happy to grab a victory when I have the chance," said Gautier. "I don't win that often, so I want to savor the moment.

Stage 3 of the Tour du Limousin, a 184.7km trek from Saint to Pantaléon de Larche took the peloton over three category 2 climbs in the second half of the stage, making for a difficult day in the saddle for many.

After an aggressive start, seven riders broke free: Cyril Gautier (AG2R La Mondiale), Nicolas Edet (Cofidis), Romain Sicard (Direct Energie), Thomas Degand (Wanty-Groupe Gobert), Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Euskadi Basque Country-Murias) and Julien Antomarchi (Roubaix-Lille Métropole). Simone Sterbini (Bardiani-CSF) was also with them for a time, but he was distanced.

A chasing group with Grégory Habeaux (WB-Veranclassic-Aqua Protect), Philipp Walsleben (Beobank-Corendon), Flavien Dassonville and Jérémy Bescond (HP BTP-Auber 93) linked up with the leaders after 20km of racing, and the 10 riders got to work solidifying their gap.

Antomarchi claimed all three sprint bonuses, and by the time they reached the first climb, the leaders had enjoyed their maximum advantage on the peloton at 4:00 and their lead had begun to dwindle.

At the first climb, the Côte de la Vaysse, Bravo led over the top ahead of Walsleben, putting the German into second in the mountains classification. Walsleben moved into the virtual lead in the standings by taking KOM 2, the Côte des Lestards, moving ahead of Bravo's teammate Aitor Gonzalez. Not one to rest on his laurels, Walsleben duly took the lead over the Côte des Géants and added to his tally.

The breakaway still had almost three minutes to play with, but with 21km to go the peloton had begun its pursuit and Bescond decided to attack as they entered the finishing circuit. His move shot Dassonville and Bravo out the back of the breakaway, but the others quickly reeled in the Auber 93 rider.

With 10km to go, the leaders still had enough of an advantage that Sicard, at 1:49 behind overnight leader Gesbert was the virtual race leader, but AG2R La Mondiale put in a furious chase for second-placed Alexis Vuillermoz, and by the time the breakaway reached 3km to go, Sicard's hopes had vanished.

Gautier launched his move on the uphill finish, and held on to take a commanding win over Degand and Edet, with Gesbert doing just enough to keep his lead in the overall standings.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4:45:06
2Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
3Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:02
4Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Roubaix - Lille Metropole0:00:04
5Jeremy Bescond (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 930:00:12
6Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie0:00:14
7Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:17
8Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Beobank - Corendon0:01:18
9Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
10Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
11Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
12Justin Jules (Fra) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
13Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
14Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
15Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF
16Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
17Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina
18Julien Mortier (Bel) AGO - Aqua Service
19Jonathan Lastra (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
20Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
21Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
22Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
23Evgeny Kobernyak (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo
24Mathieu Van Der Poel (Ned) Beobank - Corendon
25Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
26Jérémy Leveau (Fra) Roubaix - Lille Metropole
27Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
28Pierre Gouault (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93
29Martijn Budding (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
30Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
31Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie0:01:27
32Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Gazprom _ Rusvelo
33Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
34Romain Le Roux (Fra) Armee de Terre
35Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF
36Josu Zabala (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:01:29
37Romain Campistrous (Fra) Armee de Terre
38Antoine Warnier (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect0:01:30
39Jimmy Raibaud (Fra) Armee de Terre
40Aitor Gonzalez Prieto (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Muri
41Jon Irisarri (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
42Bruno Armirail (Fra) FDJ
43Toupalik Adam (Cze) Beobank - Corendon
44Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
45Maxime Vantomme (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect0:01:33
46Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:01:34
47Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom _ Rusvelo
48Romain Guillemois (Fra) Direct Energie0:01:39
49Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:01:40
50Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:01:43
51Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
52Nicolas Baldo (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93
53Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:45
54Mattia Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:01:50
55Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
56Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina
57Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
58Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
59Clement Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:03
60Thierry Hupond (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:02:06
61Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias0:03:06
62Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:04:07
63Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
64Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
65Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:05:08
66François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
67Gregory Habeaux (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect0:05:48
68Flavien Dassonville (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 930:06:49
69Kevin Reza (Fra) FDJ
70Romain Seigle (Fra) FDJ
71Yannick Martinez (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
72Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom _ Rusvelo
73Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:07:36
74Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
75Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:08:52
76Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:09:26
77Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias0:09:57
78Manuel Belletti (Ita) Wilier Triestina0:11:47
79Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
80Oscar Pelegri Ferrandos (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:11:49
81Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
82Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
83Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ
84Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:14:47
85Simone Velasco (Ita) Bardiani CSF
86Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie
87Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
88David Van Der Poel (Ned) Beobank - Corendon
89Jeremy Cabot (Fra) Roubaix - Lille Metropole
90Philipp Walsleben (Ger) Beobank - Corendon
91Luca Wackermann (Ita) Bardiani CSF
92Romain Hardy (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:18:24
93Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
94Marcel Maisen (Ger) Beobank - Corendon0:18:27
95Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina0:21:21
96Alberto Cecchin (Ita) Wilier Triestina
97Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina
98Raffaello Bonusi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
99Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
100Artur Ershov (Rus) Gazprom _ Rusvelo
101Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
102Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
103Ander Barrenetxea Uriarte (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
104Roman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom _ Rusvelo
105Thomas Deruette (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
106Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina
107Daan Hoeyberghs (Bel) Beobank - Corendon
108Romain Feillu (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93
109Andrea Palini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
110Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie0:21:27
111Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie0:21:36
112Ludovic Robeet (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect0:21:41
113Damien Touze (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 930:21:51
114Ruben Pols (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:34:28
DNSAlex Turrin (Ita) Wilier Triestina
DNFRodolfo Torres Agudelo (Col) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia
DNFSondre Enger (Nor) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFChristophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFDylan Page (Swi) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
DNFFlorian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFJulien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
DNFJohn Anderson Rodriguez (Col) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
DNFAngel Madrazo (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
DNFArtem Ovechkin (Rus) Gazprom _ Rusvelo
DNFAndre Looij (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
DNFMoreno De Pauw (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
DNFChristophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
DNFFabien Canal (Fra) Armee de Terre
DNFAdrian Gonzalez Velasco (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
DNFDavid Menut (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93
DNFJoeri Calleeuw (Bel) Roubaix - Lille Metropole
DNFLander Seynaeve (Bel) Roubaix - Lille Metropole

Sprint 1 - Lagrauliere, km 31.6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Roubaix - Lille Metropole3pts
2Gregory Habeaux (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect2
3Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie1

Sprint 2 - Le Lonzac, km 50.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Roubaix - Lille Metropole3pts
2Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie2
3Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1

Sprint 3 - Sarran, km 76.2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Roubaix - Lille Metropole3pts
2Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie2
3Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1

Mountain 1 (Cat. 2) Côte de la Vaysse, km 94
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias6pts
2Philipp Walsleben (Ger) Beobank - Corendon4
3Jeremy Bescond (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 932
4Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1

Mountain 2 (Cat. 2) Côte de Lestards, km 101.2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Philipp Walsleben (Ger) Beobank - Corendon6pts
2Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias4
3Jeremy Bescond (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 932
4Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie1

Mountain 3 (Cat. 2) Côte des Géants, km 147.2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Philipp Walsleben (Ger) Beobank - Corendon6pts
2Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias4
3Jeremy Bescond (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 932
4Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Wanty - Groupe Gobert14:17:54
2Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:01
3AG2R La Mondiale0:00:09
4Direct Energie0:00:23
5HP BTP - Auber 930:00:37
6Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:01:18
7WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect0:01:30
8Beobank - Corendon
9Bardiani CSF0:01:39
10Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:01:43
11Gazprom - Rusvelo
12Armée de Terre0:01:50
13Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:02:06
14Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia0:02:22
15Fortuneo - Oscaro0:06:56
16Euskadi Basque Country - Murias0:11:57
17Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia0:12:19
18FDJ0:12:32
19Roubaix - Lille Metropole0:13:33
20Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:54:53

General classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept13:20:58
2Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:04
3Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:00:19
4Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:28
5Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:00:29
6Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie0:00:35
7Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie0:00:40
8Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:00:47
9Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:50
10Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:51
11Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina
12Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Beobank - Corendon0:00:55
13Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:00:58
14Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:01:00
15Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:01:04
16Pierre Gouault (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 930:01:05
17Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
18Josu Zabala (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:01:24
19Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
20Bruno Armirail (Fra) FDJ0:01:26
21Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:30
22Mathieu Van Der Poel (Ned) Beobank - Corendon0:01:55
23Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:01:56
24Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Roubaix - Lille Metropole0:01:57
25Julien Mortier (Bel) AGO - Aqua Service0:02:00
26Jonathan Lastra (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:02:03
27Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:02:04
28Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie
29Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:59
30Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:03:57
31Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Gazprom _ Rusvelo0:04:26
32Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:05:28
33Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:05:51
34Toupalik Adam (Cze) Beobank - Corendon0:06:15
35Evgeny Kobernyak (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo0:07:44
36François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:07:51
37Jimmy Raibaud (Fra) Armee de Terre0:09:00
38Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
39Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:09:16
40Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:09:30
41Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:09:31
42Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:10:31
43Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie0:10:41
44Martijn Budding (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:11:13
45Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias0:11:31
46Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:12:19
47Romain Le Roux (Fra) Armee de Terre0:12:37
48Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:13:49
49Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:14:07
50Philipp Walsleben (Ger) Beobank - Corendon0:15:27
51Simone Velasco (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:16:37
52Justin Jules (Fra) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect0:17:17
53Maxime Vantomme (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect0:17:32
54Jon Irisarri (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:17:48
55Clement Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:18:02
56Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:18:25
57Nicolas Baldo (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 930:19:22
58Mattia Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:20:08
59Romain Guillemois (Fra) Direct Energie0:20:27
60Jeremy Bescond (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 930:20:48
61Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom _ Rusvelo0:21:57
62Gregory Habeaux (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect0:22:19
63Flavien Dassonville (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 930:22:41
64Damien Touze (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 930:23:45
65Romain Seigle (Fra) FDJ0:24:26
66Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom _ Rusvelo0:24:28
67Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:24:32
68Jérémy Leveau (Fra) Roubaix - Lille Metropole0:25:04
69Thierry Hupond (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:25:49
70Antoine Warnier (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect0:27:37
71Romain Campistrous (Fra) Armee de Terre0:27:39
72Aitor Gonzalez Prieto (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Muri
73Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:27:49
74Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:28:24
75Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:28:48
76Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:29:11
77Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions0:29:33
78Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:30:12
79Yannick Martinez (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:30:39
80Manuel Belletti (Ita) Wilier Triestina0:30:44
81Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie0:33:02
82Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina0:33:26
83David Van Der Poel (Ned) Beobank - Corendon0:34:46
84Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ0:34:55
85Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:35:24
86Jeremy Cabot (Fra) Roubaix - Lille Metropole0:36:54
87Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:37:12
88Kevin Reza (Fra) FDJ0:37:20
89Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:37:57
90Oscar Pelegri Ferrandos (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:37:59
91Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias0:38:17
92Marcel Maisen (Ger) Beobank - Corendon0:38:35
93Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:38:39
94Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:39:44
95Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie0:40:42
96Andrea Palini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:40:51
97Luca Wackermann (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:41:01
98Romain Feillu (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 930:41:20
99Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina0:41:24
100Daan Hoeyberghs (Bel) Beobank - Corendon0:43:58
101Artur Ershov (Rus) Gazprom _ Rusvelo0:44:08
102Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
103Ander Barrenetxea Uriarte (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
104Romain Hardy (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:46:08
105Thomas Deruette (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect0:46:51
106Raffaello Bonusi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:47:28
107Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina0:47:31
108Alberto Cecchin (Ita) Wilier Triestina
109Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie0:47:37
110Ludovic Robeet (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect0:48:00
111Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina0:52:57
112Roman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom _ Rusvelo0:55:08
113Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:57:17
114Ruben Pols (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise1:10:24

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Roubaix - Lille Metropole9pts
2Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie8
3Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept6
4Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie5
5Flavien Dassonville (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 934
6Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3
7Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3
8Gregory Habeaux (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect2
9Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert2
10Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie1
11Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1
12Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1
13Aitor Gonzalez Prieto (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Muri1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Philipp Walsleben (Ger) Beobank - Corendon22pts
2Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias14
3Aitor Gonzalez Prieto (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Muri10
4Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert8
5Flavien Dassonville (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 938
6Jeremy Bescond (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 936
7Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept5
8Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM4
9Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert3
10Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie2
11Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie2
12Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1
13François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1

Young riders classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept13:20:58
2Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:00:29
3Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie0:00:35
4Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Beobank - Corendon0:00:55
5Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:00:58
6Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:01:00
7Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:01:04
8Pierre Gouault (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 930:01:05
9Josu Zabala (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:01:24
10Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
11Bruno Armirail (Fra) FDJ0:01:26
12Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:30
13Mathieu Van Der Poel (Ned) Beobank - Corendon0:01:55
14Julien Mortier (Bel) AGO - Aqua Service0:02:00
15Jonathan Lastra (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:02:03
16Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:02:04
17Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie
18Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:05:28
19Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:05:51
20Toupalik Adam (Cze) Beobank - Corendon0:06:15
21Evgeny Kobernyak (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo0:07:44
22François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:07:51
23Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:09:00
24Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:09:31
25Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:10:31
26Martijn Budding (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:11:13
27Romain Le Roux (Fra) Armee de Terre0:12:37
28Simone Velasco (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:16:37
29Jon Irisarri (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:17:48
30Clement Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:18:02
31Mattia Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:20:08
32Damien Touze (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 930:23:45
33Romain Seigle (Fra) FDJ0:24:26
34Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom _ Rusvelo0:24:28
35Jérémy Leveau (Fra) Roubaix - Lille Metropole0:25:04
36Antoine Warnier (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect0:27:37
37Romain Campistrous (Fra) Armee de Terre0:27:39
38Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:28:48
39Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie0:33:02
40Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina0:33:26
41David Van Der Poel (Ned) Beobank - Corendon0:34:46
42Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:35:24
43Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:37:57
44Oscar Pelegri Ferrandos (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:37:59
45Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:38:39
46Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:39:44
47Luca Wackermann (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:41:01
48Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina0:41:24
49Daan Hoeyberghs (Bel) Beobank - Corendon0:43:58
50Ander Barrenetxea Uriarte (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias0:44:08
51Thomas Deruette (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect0:46:51
52Raffaello Bonusi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:47:28
53Ludovic Robeet (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect0:48:00
54Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina0:52:57
55Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:57:17
56Ruben Pols (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise1:10:24

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1AG2R La Mondiale40:04:09
2Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:03
3Bardiani CSF0:01:31
4Direct Energie0:01:48
5Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:02:29
6Beobank - Corendon0:03:49
7Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:04:09
8Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:05:41
9Fortuneo - Oscaro0:18:34
10HP BTP - Auber 930:19:28
11Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia0:19:48
12Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:20:27
13Gazprom - Rusvelo0:30:08
14WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect0:35:27
15Armée de Terre0:45:21
16Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia0:52:13
17FDJ0:54:32
18Roubaix - Lille Metropole1:02:49
19Euskadi Basque Country - Murias1:07:17
20Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise1:56:10

 

