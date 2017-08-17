Gautier wins Tour du Limousin stage 3
Gesbert keeps his race lead
Stage 3: Saint-Pantaléon de Larche - Chaumeil
Cyril Gautier (AG2R La Mondiale) took out the victory on stage 3 of the Tour du Limousin from the day's successful breakaway. The Frenchman scored his first win of the 2017 season by attacking his fellow escapees in the uphill sprint.
Thomas Degand (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) was second, ahead of Nicolas Edet (Cofids).
The chasing peloton may have missed contesting the stage win, but there was a push from stage 2 winner Alexis Vuillermoz (AG2R La Mondiale) to distance overnight leader Elie Gesbert (Fortuneo-Oscaro). The young Frenchman stubbornly refused to give up enough time, however, and held onto his slender four-second lead in the general classification over Vuillermoz. Francesco Gavazzi (Androni Giocattoli) remains in third overall at 19 seconds.
"After Alexis Vuillermoz won yesterday, the team proved that we have a super dynamic! Everybody is very motivated to do great things, and it worked ! Ten of us escaped and the breakaway was able to go the distance, so I am very excited to win today, which is my first of the season. For the major WorldTour races, it is my job to work for the team leaders, and I really enjoy that. But I am also happy to grab a victory when I have the chance," said Gautier. "I don't win that often, so I want to savor the moment.
Stage 3 of the Tour du Limousin, a 184.7km trek from Saint to Pantaléon de Larche took the peloton over three category 2 climbs in the second half of the stage, making for a difficult day in the saddle for many.
After an aggressive start, seven riders broke free: Cyril Gautier (AG2R La Mondiale), Nicolas Edet (Cofidis), Romain Sicard (Direct Energie), Thomas Degand (Wanty-Groupe Gobert), Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Euskadi Basque Country-Murias) and Julien Antomarchi (Roubaix-Lille Métropole). Simone Sterbini (Bardiani-CSF) was also with them for a time, but he was distanced.
A chasing group with Grégory Habeaux (WB-Veranclassic-Aqua Protect), Philipp Walsleben (Beobank-Corendon), Flavien Dassonville and Jérémy Bescond (HP BTP-Auber 93) linked up with the leaders after 20km of racing, and the 10 riders got to work solidifying their gap.
Antomarchi claimed all three sprint bonuses, and by the time they reached the first climb, the leaders had enjoyed their maximum advantage on the peloton at 4:00 and their lead had begun to dwindle.
At the first climb, the Côte de la Vaysse, Bravo led over the top ahead of Walsleben, putting the German into second in the mountains classification. Walsleben moved into the virtual lead in the standings by taking KOM 2, the Côte des Lestards, moving ahead of Bravo's teammate Aitor Gonzalez. Not one to rest on his laurels, Walsleben duly took the lead over the Côte des Géants and added to his tally.
The breakaway still had almost three minutes to play with, but with 21km to go the peloton had begun its pursuit and Bescond decided to attack as they entered the finishing circuit. His move shot Dassonville and Bravo out the back of the breakaway, but the others quickly reeled in the Auber 93 rider.
With 10km to go, the leaders still had enough of an advantage that Sicard, at 1:49 behind overnight leader Gesbert was the virtual race leader, but AG2R La Mondiale put in a furious chase for second-placed Alexis Vuillermoz, and by the time the breakaway reached 3km to go, Sicard's hopes had vanished.
Gautier launched his move on the uphill finish, and held on to take a commanding win over Degand and Edet, with Gesbert doing just enough to keep his lead in the overall standings.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4:45:06
|2
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|3
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:02
|4
|Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Roubaix - Lille Metropole
|0:00:04
|5
|Jeremy Bescond (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93
|0:00:12
|6
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:00:14
|7
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:17
|8
|Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Beobank - Corendon
|0:01:18
|9
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|11
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|12
|Justin Jules (Fra) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|13
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|14
|Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|15
|Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|16
|Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|17
|Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina
|18
|Julien Mortier (Bel) AGO - Aqua Service
|19
|Jonathan Lastra (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|20
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|21
|Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|22
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|23
|Evgeny Kobernyak (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo
|24
|Mathieu Van Der Poel (Ned) Beobank - Corendon
|25
|Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|26
|Jérémy Leveau (Fra) Roubaix - Lille Metropole
|27
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|28
|Pierre Gouault (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93
|29
|Martijn Budding (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|30
|Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|31
|Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:01:27
|32
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Gazprom _ Rusvelo
|33
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|34
|Romain Le Roux (Fra) Armee de Terre
|35
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|36
|Josu Zabala (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:01:29
|37
|Romain Campistrous (Fra) Armee de Terre
|38
|Antoine Warnier (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|0:01:30
|39
|Jimmy Raibaud (Fra) Armee de Terre
|40
|Aitor Gonzalez Prieto (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Muri
|41
|Jon Irisarri (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|42
|Bruno Armirail (Fra) FDJ
|43
|Toupalik Adam (Cze) Beobank - Corendon
|44
|Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|45
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|0:01:33
|46
|Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:01:34
|47
|Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom _ Rusvelo
|48
|Romain Guillemois (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:01:39
|49
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:01:40
|50
|Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:01:43
|51
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
|52
|Nicolas Baldo (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93
|53
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:45
|54
|Mattia Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:01:50
|55
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|56
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina
|57
|Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|58
|Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|59
|Clement Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:02:03
|60
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:02:06
|61
|Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|0:03:06
|62
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:04:07
|63
|Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|64
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|65
|Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:05:08
|66
|François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|67
|Gregory Habeaux (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|0:05:48
|68
|Flavien Dassonville (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93
|0:06:49
|69
|Kevin Reza (Fra) FDJ
|70
|Romain Seigle (Fra) FDJ
|71
|Yannick Martinez (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|72
|Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom _ Rusvelo
|73
|Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:07:36
|74
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|75
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:08:52
|76
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:09:26
|77
|Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|0:09:57
|78
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Wilier Triestina
|0:11:47
|79
|Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|80
|Oscar Pelegri Ferrandos (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:11:49
|81
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|82
|Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
|83
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ
|84
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:14:47
|85
|Simone Velasco (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|86
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie
|87
|Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|88
|David Van Der Poel (Ned) Beobank - Corendon
|89
|Jeremy Cabot (Fra) Roubaix - Lille Metropole
|90
|Philipp Walsleben (Ger) Beobank - Corendon
|91
|Luca Wackermann (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|92
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:18:24
|93
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|94
|Marcel Maisen (Ger) Beobank - Corendon
|0:18:27
|95
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina
|0:21:21
|96
|Alberto Cecchin (Ita) Wilier Triestina
|97
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina
|98
|Raffaello Bonusi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|99
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|100
|Artur Ershov (Rus) Gazprom _ Rusvelo
|101
|Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|102
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|103
|Ander Barrenetxea Uriarte (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|104
|Roman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom _ Rusvelo
|105
|Thomas Deruette (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|106
|Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina
|107
|Daan Hoeyberghs (Bel) Beobank - Corendon
|108
|Romain Feillu (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93
|109
|Andrea Palini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|110
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:21:27
|111
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:21:36
|112
|Ludovic Robeet (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|0:21:41
|113
|Damien Touze (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93
|0:21:51
|114
|Ruben Pols (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:34:28
|DNS
|Alex Turrin (Ita) Wilier Triestina
|DNF
|Rodolfo Torres Agudelo (Col) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia
|DNF
|Sondre Enger (Nor) AG2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Dylan Page (Swi) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|DNF
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|DNF
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|DNF
|John Anderson Rodriguez (Col) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|DNF
|Angel Madrazo (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|DNF
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Gazprom _ Rusvelo
|DNF
|Andre Looij (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|DNF
|Moreno De Pauw (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|DNF
|Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|DNF
|Fabien Canal (Fra) Armee de Terre
|DNF
|Adrian Gonzalez Velasco (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|DNF
|David Menut (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93
|DNF
|Joeri Calleeuw (Bel) Roubaix - Lille Metropole
|DNF
|Lander Seynaeve (Bel) Roubaix - Lille Metropole
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Roubaix - Lille Metropole
|3
|pts
|2
|Gregory Habeaux (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|2
|3
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Roubaix - Lille Metropole
|3
|pts
|2
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
|2
|3
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Roubaix - Lille Metropole
|3
|pts
|2
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
|2
|3
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|6
|pts
|2
|Philipp Walsleben (Ger) Beobank - Corendon
|4
|3
|Jeremy Bescond (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93
|2
|4
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Philipp Walsleben (Ger) Beobank - Corendon
|6
|pts
|2
|Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|4
|3
|Jeremy Bescond (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93
|2
|4
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Philipp Walsleben (Ger) Beobank - Corendon
|6
|pts
|2
|Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|4
|3
|Jeremy Bescond (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93
|2
|4
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|14:17:54
|2
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:01
|3
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:09
|4
|Direct Energie
|0:00:23
|5
|HP BTP - Auber 93
|0:00:37
|6
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:01:18
|7
|WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect
|0:01:30
|8
|Beobank - Corendon
|9
|Bardiani CSF
|0:01:39
|10
|Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:01:43
|11
|Gazprom - Rusvelo
|12
|Armée de Terre
|0:01:50
|13
|Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:02:06
|14
|Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia
|0:02:22
|15
|Fortuneo - Oscaro
|0:06:56
|16
|Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|0:11:57
|17
|Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
|0:12:19
|18
|FDJ
|0:12:32
|19
|Roubaix - Lille Metropole
|0:13:33
|20
|Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:54:53
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|13:20:58
|2
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:04
|3
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:00:19
|4
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:28
|5
|Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:00:29
|6
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:00:35
|7
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:00:40
|8
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:00:47
|9
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:50
|10
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:51
|11
|Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina
|12
|Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Beobank - Corendon
|0:00:55
|13
|Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:00:58
|14
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:01:00
|15
|Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:01:04
|16
|Pierre Gouault (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93
|0:01:05
|17
|Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|18
|Josu Zabala (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:01:24
|19
|Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|20
|Bruno Armirail (Fra) FDJ
|0:01:26
|21
|Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:30
|22
|Mathieu Van Der Poel (Ned) Beobank - Corendon
|0:01:55
|23
|Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:01:56
|24
|Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Roubaix - Lille Metropole
|0:01:57
|25
|Julien Mortier (Bel) AGO - Aqua Service
|0:02:00
|26
|Jonathan Lastra (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:02:03
|27
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:02:04
|28
|Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie
|29
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:59
|30
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:03:57
|31
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Gazprom _ Rusvelo
|0:04:26
|32
|Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:05:28
|33
|Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:05:51
|34
|Toupalik Adam (Cze) Beobank - Corendon
|0:06:15
|35
|Evgeny Kobernyak (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo
|0:07:44
|36
|François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:07:51
|37
|Jimmy Raibaud (Fra) Armee de Terre
|0:09:00
|38
|Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|39
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:09:16
|40
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:09:30
|41
|Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:09:31
|42
|Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:10:31
|43
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:10:41
|44
|Martijn Budding (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:11:13
|45
|Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|0:11:31
|46
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:12:19
|47
|Romain Le Roux (Fra) Armee de Terre
|0:12:37
|48
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:13:49
|49
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:14:07
|50
|Philipp Walsleben (Ger) Beobank - Corendon
|0:15:27
|51
|Simone Velasco (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:16:37
|52
|Justin Jules (Fra) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|0:17:17
|53
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|0:17:32
|54
|Jon Irisarri (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:17:48
|55
|Clement Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:18:02
|56
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:18:25
|57
|Nicolas Baldo (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93
|0:19:22
|58
|Mattia Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:20:08
|59
|Romain Guillemois (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:20:27
|60
|Jeremy Bescond (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93
|0:20:48
|61
|Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom _ Rusvelo
|0:21:57
|62
|Gregory Habeaux (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|0:22:19
|63
|Flavien Dassonville (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93
|0:22:41
|64
|Damien Touze (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93
|0:23:45
|65
|Romain Seigle (Fra) FDJ
|0:24:26
|66
|Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom _ Rusvelo
|0:24:28
|67
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:24:32
|68
|Jérémy Leveau (Fra) Roubaix - Lille Metropole
|0:25:04
|69
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:25:49
|70
|Antoine Warnier (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|0:27:37
|71
|Romain Campistrous (Fra) Armee de Terre
|0:27:39
|72
|Aitor Gonzalez Prieto (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Muri
|73
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:27:49
|74
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:28:24
|75
|Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:28:48
|76
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:29:11
|77
|Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
|0:29:33
|78
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:30:12
|79
|Yannick Martinez (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:30:39
|80
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Wilier Triestina
|0:30:44
|81
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:33:02
|82
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina
|0:33:26
|83
|David Van Der Poel (Ned) Beobank - Corendon
|0:34:46
|84
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ
|0:34:55
|85
|Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:35:24
|86
|Jeremy Cabot (Fra) Roubaix - Lille Metropole
|0:36:54
|87
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:37:12
|88
|Kevin Reza (Fra) FDJ
|0:37:20
|89
|Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:37:57
|90
|Oscar Pelegri Ferrandos (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:37:59
|91
|Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|0:38:17
|92
|Marcel Maisen (Ger) Beobank - Corendon
|0:38:35
|93
|Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:38:39
|94
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:39:44
|95
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:40:42
|96
|Andrea Palini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:40:51
|97
|Luca Wackermann (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:41:01
|98
|Romain Feillu (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93
|0:41:20
|99
|Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina
|0:41:24
|100
|Daan Hoeyberghs (Bel) Beobank - Corendon
|0:43:58
|101
|Artur Ershov (Rus) Gazprom _ Rusvelo
|0:44:08
|102
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|103
|Ander Barrenetxea Uriarte (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|104
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:46:08
|105
|Thomas Deruette (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|0:46:51
|106
|Raffaello Bonusi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:47:28
|107
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina
|0:47:31
|108
|Alberto Cecchin (Ita) Wilier Triestina
|109
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:47:37
|110
|Ludovic Robeet (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|0:48:00
|111
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina
|0:52:57
|112
|Roman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom _ Rusvelo
|0:55:08
|113
|Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:57:17
|114
|Ruben Pols (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|1:10:24
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Roubaix - Lille Metropole
|9
|pts
|2
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie
|8
|3
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|6
|4
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
|5
|5
|Flavien Dassonville (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93
|4
|6
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|7
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3
|8
|Gregory Habeaux (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|2
|9
|Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|2
|10
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|1
|11
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|12
|Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|13
|Aitor Gonzalez Prieto (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Muri
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Philipp Walsleben (Ger) Beobank - Corendon
|22
|pts
|2
|Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|14
|3
|Aitor Gonzalez Prieto (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Muri
|10
|4
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|8
|5
|Flavien Dassonville (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93
|8
|6
|Jeremy Bescond (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93
|6
|7
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|5
|8
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|4
|9
|Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|3
|10
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|2
|11
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
|2
|12
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1
|13
|François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|13:20:58
|2
|Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:00:29
|3
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:00:35
|4
|Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Beobank - Corendon
|0:00:55
|5
|Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:00:58
|6
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:01:00
|7
|Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:01:04
|8
|Pierre Gouault (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93
|0:01:05
|9
|Josu Zabala (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:01:24
|10
|Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|11
|Bruno Armirail (Fra) FDJ
|0:01:26
|12
|Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:30
|13
|Mathieu Van Der Poel (Ned) Beobank - Corendon
|0:01:55
|14
|Julien Mortier (Bel) AGO - Aqua Service
|0:02:00
|15
|Jonathan Lastra (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:02:03
|16
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:02:04
|17
|Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie
|18
|Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:05:28
|19
|Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:05:51
|20
|Toupalik Adam (Cze) Beobank - Corendon
|0:06:15
|21
|Evgeny Kobernyak (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo
|0:07:44
|22
|François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:07:51
|23
|Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:09:00
|24
|Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:09:31
|25
|Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:10:31
|26
|Martijn Budding (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:11:13
|27
|Romain Le Roux (Fra) Armee de Terre
|0:12:37
|28
|Simone Velasco (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:16:37
|29
|Jon Irisarri (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:17:48
|30
|Clement Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:18:02
|31
|Mattia Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:20:08
|32
|Damien Touze (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93
|0:23:45
|33
|Romain Seigle (Fra) FDJ
|0:24:26
|34
|Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom _ Rusvelo
|0:24:28
|35
|Jérémy Leveau (Fra) Roubaix - Lille Metropole
|0:25:04
|36
|Antoine Warnier (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|0:27:37
|37
|Romain Campistrous (Fra) Armee de Terre
|0:27:39
|38
|Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:28:48
|39
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:33:02
|40
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina
|0:33:26
|41
|David Van Der Poel (Ned) Beobank - Corendon
|0:34:46
|42
|Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:35:24
|43
|Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:37:57
|44
|Oscar Pelegri Ferrandos (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:37:59
|45
|Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:38:39
|46
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:39:44
|47
|Luca Wackermann (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:41:01
|48
|Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina
|0:41:24
|49
|Daan Hoeyberghs (Bel) Beobank - Corendon
|0:43:58
|50
|Ander Barrenetxea Uriarte (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|0:44:08
|51
|Thomas Deruette (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|0:46:51
|52
|Raffaello Bonusi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:47:28
|53
|Ludovic Robeet (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|0:48:00
|54
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina
|0:52:57
|55
|Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:57:17
|56
|Ruben Pols (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|1:10:24
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|AG2R La Mondiale
|40:04:09
|2
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:03
|3
|Bardiani CSF
|0:01:31
|4
|Direct Energie
|0:01:48
|5
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:02:29
|6
|Beobank - Corendon
|0:03:49
|7
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:04:09
|8
|Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:05:41
|9
|Fortuneo - Oscaro
|0:18:34
|10
|HP BTP - Auber 93
|0:19:28
|11
|Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia
|0:19:48
|12
|Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:20:27
|13
|Gazprom - Rusvelo
|0:30:08
|14
|WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect
|0:35:27
|15
|Armée de Terre
|0:45:21
|16
|Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
|0:52:13
|17
|FDJ
|0:54:32
|18
|Roubaix - Lille Metropole
|1:02:49
|19
|Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|1:07:17
|20
|Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|1:56:10
