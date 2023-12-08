Lidl-Trek win race to sign junior road, MTB World Champion Albert Philipsen

Lidl-Trek have won the race to secure the signature of one of cycling’s biggest prospects, Albert Withen Philipsen. The Danish talent is only 17, and so he will start his career with the American team in 2025 on a four-year deal.

Philipsen is a multi-discipline ‘wunderkind’ and won both the junior road race and junior MTB cross-country world titles in Scotland this past summer.

At 16 during the ‘super worlds’ in Glasgow, he became the youngest ever junior men's road race world champion and from that moment on, most teams in the WorldTour have been in the race to nail down his future.

“For me Lidl-Trek was just the best match. My most important criteria when I had to choose my upcoming team, was to find the one that could best help me develop as a rider,” Philipsen said in a statement released by the team.

“I could really feel from the start how enthusiastic and passionate the people working in the team were, while still focused on not rushing the process and not putting too much pressure on my shoulders.”

Philipsen will continue to race on the road for Tscherning Cycling Academy in 2024, whilst in mountain biking and cyclocross he will be supported by Trek, racing and training on Trek bikes from January 1.

“With my multi-discipline approach it was also important for me to find a team that not only had the best setup on the road, but also on the MTB and cyclocross, and I really feel that Lidl-Trek does that,” he said.

The young Dane is set to join the team for the first time at their upcoming winter training camps, where he will be with compatriots and stars of the team Mads Pedersen and Mattias Skjelmose.

They were two of Lidl-Trek’s best riders last season, with Danish cycling talents continuing to feature at the top of the sport with the current Tour de France champion Jonas Vingegaard also hailing from the Scandinavian country.

“I’m really looking forward to getting to know everyone on the team. As a Dane I’m particularly excited to join Mads Pedersen and Mattias Skjelmose,” said Philipsen.

“In the next few years my plan is to continue to mix the different disciplines, but primarily focus on the road. I want to keep focusing on the process, and work on some of my weak points.

“For me that will be my general experience and tactical skills. I’m still trying to figure out which races I will focus on in the future. Right now I’m a bit ‘in between’ as a rider type, so I hope to become the best all-rounder in the world.”

Riders and getting snapped up younger and younger as years go on, with the best junior talents able to perform as soon as they join the WorldTour. Just think of Tadej Pogačar, Remco Evenpoel and recently Josh Tarling, who all took major wins as neo-professionals.

"Attracting Albert to join Lidl-Trek when so many teams were chasing his signature is testament to the structure we have built here,” said Luca Guercilena, Lidl-Trek General Manager.

“Our approach with Albert remains the same as it is with all young riders: to give him all the support we can whilst we let him develop naturally, not to rush him. When he joins the team, we plan to set Albert a calendar that incorporates his various disciplines, but with a focus on road racing.

On the road he will split his time between racing with our Development Team and the World Tour Team to ensure a balanced progression. Personally, I can’t wait to see Albert put on the Lidl-Trek jersey and begin his professional career with us!”