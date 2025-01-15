How to watch the 2025 Tour Down Under – Live streams, TV channels, Timings

Catch all the action from the women's and men's races, running January 17-19 and 21-26

The peloton in action att the 2020 Tour Down Under (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Watch the 2025 Tour Down Under as the men's and women's pelotons head to Australia for the start of the 2025 WorldTour season. Here, Cyclingnews brings you all the information on Tour Down Under streams and TV broadcasts, wherever you are in the world. 

As ever, the women's Women's Tour Down Under kicks off first, running from January 17-19, while the men's Tour Down Under starts two days later, running from January 21-26.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
EventDateTV timings
Women's Tour Down Under stage 117 January 202511.30am - 3pm AEDT (Aus) | 12.30am - 4am GMT (UK) | 7.30pm - 11pm ET on Jan 16 (US)
Women's Tour Down Under stage 218 January 202511.30am - 4pm AEDT (Aus) | 12.30am - 5am GMT (UK) | 7.30pm - 12am ET on Jan 17 (US)
Women's Tour Down Under stage 219 January 202511.30am - 3.30pm AEDT (Aus) | 12.30am - 4.30am GMT (UK) | 7.30pm - 11.30pm ET on Jan 18 (US)
Men's Tour Down Under stage 121 January 202511.30am - 4.30pm AEDT (Aus) | 12.30am - 5.30am GMT (UK) | 7.30pm - 12.30am ET on Jan 20-21 (US)
Men's Tour Down Under stage 222 January 202511.30am - 3.30pm AEDT (Aus) | 12.30am - 4.30am GMT (UK) | 7.30pm - 11.30pm ET on Jan 21 (US)
Men's Tour Down Under stage 323 January 202511.30am - 4pm AEDT (Aus) | 12.30am - 5am GMT (UK) | 7.30pm - 12am ET on Jan 22-23 (US)
Men's Tour Down Under stage 424 January 202511.30am - 4.30pm AEDT (Aus) | 12.30am - 5.30am GMT (UK) | 7.30pm - 12.30am ET on Jan 23-24 (US)
Men's Tour Down Under stage 525 January 202511.30am - 4pm AEDT (Aus) | 12.30am - 5am GMT (UK) | 7.30pm - 12am ET on Jan 24-25 (US)
Men's Tour Down Under stage 626 January 20252pm - 4.30pm AEDT (Aus) | 3am - 5.30am GMT (UK) | 10pm - 12.30am ET on Jan 25-26 (US)
