How to watch the 2025 Tour Down Under – Live streams, TV channels, Timings

Watch the 2025 Tour Down Under as the men's and women's pelotons head to Australia for the start of the 2025 WorldTour season. Here, Cyclingnews brings you all the information on Tour Down Under streams and TV broadcasts, wherever you are in the world.

As ever, the women's Women's Tour Down Under kicks off first, running from January 17-19, while the men's Tour Down Under starts two days later, running from January 21-26.

After a long winter without top-level road racing, the top teams in the sport will soon be back on the roads, with reigning men's champion Stevie Williams (Israel-Premier Tech) among the major names on the startlist along with US star Chloe Dygert (Canyon-SRAM Zondacrypto).

Battling alongside Williams and Dygert for the top honours at the first big race meeting of the season will be a host of other major names and rising talents – even if the very cream of the crop of the sport won't yet be starting their seasons.

On the men's side, look out for Oscar Onley (Picnic-PostNL), Geraint Thomas and Cristian Rodríguez (Ineos Grenadiers), Laurence Pithie (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe), Marc Soler, Jay Vine (UAE Team Emirates), Alberto Bettiol (XDS-Astana), and Ion Izagirre (Cofidis), among others.

The women's race will feature Elise Chabbey (FDJ-Suez), Neve Bradbury (Canyon-SRAM Zondacrypto), Kathrin Schweinberger (Human Powered Health),

Ruby Roseman-Gannon (Liv-AlUla-Jayco), Karlijn Swinkels (UAE Team ADQ) and more.

2025 Tour Down Under free streams

The 2025 Tour Down Under and the Women's Tour Down Under will be aired around the world, though fans in Australia itself have the sweetest deal as they get to watch the Tour Down Under for free.

Both the men's and women's races at the 2025 Tour Down Under will be aired on free-to-air TV channel 7Mate, as well as the free streaming platform, 7plus. Both are operated by Seven West Media, which has the main broadcast deal in place this year with the Tour Down Under.

7Plus requires a registration but no payment, although coverage is geo-restricted so you'll only be able to watch it in Australia, unless you use a VPN to access your account from abroad – more on that below.

Watch the 2025 Tour Down Under from anywhere

If you are outside of your home region and need to access your live streaming services to watch the action, you may find your access to be geo-restricted. But that doesn't mean you can't watch the races.

In this case, a VPN will come in handy. A Virtual Private Network – to give it its full name – allows your computer to pretend it's in a different country, letting you log into your streaming accounts to catch all of the racing action.

Our expert colleagues at TechRadar recommend using a VPN for streaming as well as enhanced cyber-security – they know a thing or two about VPNs and right now they rate NordVPN as the best VPN on the market.

How to watch the 2025 Tour Down Under in the US

Fans in the US can often find it tricky to watch cycling but they're spoilt for choice with this one, with Peacock and Flobikes both offering live streams for the Tour Down Under.

Peacock is the streaming platform of NBC, and costs a modest $7.99 a month, or $79.99 a year, which will also get you the 2025 Tour de France and other major races.

FloBikes is the dedicated cycling arm of FloSports, which carries a wide range of races. A monthly subscription costs $29.99 a month but there are big savings to be made on an annual plan, which is $149.99.

Watch the Tour Down Under in Canada

The men's and women's Tour Down Under will be aired by FloBikes in Canada. A subscription will set you back CAN$150 for the year or CAN$29.99 on a monthly basis.

Watch the 2025 Tour Down Under in the UK

In the UK, cycling fans can watch the 2025 Tour Down Under on Discovery+, the streaming home of Eurosport.

Eurosport is the traditional TV channel but neither the men's or women's Tour Down Under are set to go out on TV due to the dominance of tennis' Australian Open on the schedules. Still, Discovery+ will have live streams for all stages of both races under the Eurosport brand.

A 'standard' subscription to Discovery+, which is all you need to get Eurosport's cycling coverage, will set you back £6.99 a month.

Watch the Tour Down Under around the world

In many countries around Europe, Tour Down Under streaming will be available via the Eurosport brand. Somewhat confusingly, this coverage lives in different places depending on which country you're in. For some, it's Discovery+, for others it's Max, and just to add to the confusion, for those in the Netherlands it's HBO Max.

Additionally, there is coverage on free-to-air Spanish broadcaster RTVE, as well as TV2 in Denmark, and the sports specialist streaming platform L'Equipe TV in France.

Nearby to the action, in New Zealand, Sky Sport Now will show the Tour Down Under, while J-Sports in Japan and Zhibo.tv in China are options for the Asian Market. ESPN will show the race in numerous territories in Latin America and Abu Dhabi Sports TV will do the same in the Middle East.

