Noemi Rüegg wins Women's Tour Down Under as Chloé Dygert sprints to stage 3 victory

By ,
published

Silke Smulders second and Rüegg third on stage

Jump to:
Image 1 of 8
STIRLING AUSTRALIA JANUARY 19 LR Final overall race winner Noemi Ruegg of Switzerland Orange Santos Leaders Jersey and Sarah Roy of Australia and Team EF EducationOatly react after the 9th Santos Womens Tour Down Under 2025 Stage 3 a 1059km stage from Stirling to Stirling 444m UCIWWT on January 19 2025 in Stirling Australia Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images
Overall race winner Moemu Rüegg celebrates with her EF Education-Oatly teammate Sarah Roy(Image credit: Getty Images)

Noemi Rüegg (EF Education-Oatly) survived an onslaught of attacks in the final 30 kilometres to win the 2025 Women's Tour Down Under in Stirling. The Swiss champion fought til the end and finished third on the stage to secure her first WorldTour stage race victory. 

Simone Giuliani
Simone Giuliani
Australia Editor

Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.

Latest on Cyclingnews