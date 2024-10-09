New Spanish climbing sensation Pablo Torres, 18, inks WorldTour contract with UAE Team Emirates until 2030

New Spanish climbing sensation Pablo Torres has signed what is reportedly the longest deal of any WorldTour professional with UAE Team Emirates, with his neo-pro contract running through until 2030.

The 18-year-old from Madrid has already turned heads this year after he set a new record time for the Colle delle Finestre, one of Italy's toughest Alpine climbs, during the recent Tour de l'Avenir, in which he finished second overall.

Part of the UAE Gen Z development squad this year, Torres' contract with the senior team for the next six seasons makes him the pro with the longest deal in the WorldTour, according to Wielerflits. His contract is only matched in part by Wout Van Aert's recent signing with Visma-Lease a Bike, for the unspecified duration of the remainder of his professional career.

Torres is the fourth new rider for UAE Team Emirates in 2025, alongside Jhonatan Narváez (Ineos Grenadiers), Rune Herregodts (Intermarché-Wanty) and Florian Vermeersch (Lotto-Dstny).

"We remain a team dedicated to developing the talents of the future and we believe that Pablo Torres is a rider with the qualities to make the step-up to the World Tour," said Mauro Gianetti in a team press release. "He is a young rider and the focus will be on his development both as a rider and as a person."

In an interview earlier this year with AS, Torres explained that his former club in San Sebastian de los Reyes, a town just north of Madrid, was regularly in contact with UAE manager Joxean Fernandez Matxin and after looking at his Training Peaks files and some more detailed discussions, Matxin signed him for the Gen Z team.

"My dream is to be one of the best riders out there and I'm going to do everything possible to get there," Torres told AS. "I like the fact that people believe in me, but it's very early to know what kind of rider I can become and what level I can achieve."

UAE Team Emirates have also renewed the contract of allrounder Marc Soler for another three years.

A triple Vuelta a España stage winner in his own right, including at the prestigious Lagos de Covadonga summit finish in the latest edition of the race, the Catalan rider is also regularly called on for team support duties for Tadej Pogačar, most recently during the Slovenian's successful bid to conquer the Tour de France for a third time this summer.