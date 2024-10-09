New Spanish climbing sensation Pablo Torres, 18, inks WorldTour contract with UAE Team Emirates until 2030

2024 Tour de l'Avenir runner-up clocked record time for ultra-difficult Colle delle Finestre climb during race

Pablo Torres competing at the Zurich World Championships
Pablo Torres competing at the Zurich World Championships U23 road race (Image credit: Chris Auld/SWpix)

New Spanish climbing sensation Pablo Torres has signed what is reportedly the longest deal of any WorldTour professional with UAE Team Emirates, with his neo-pro contract running through until 2030.

The 18-year-old from Madrid has already turned heads this year after he set a new record time for the Colle delle Finestre, one of Italy's toughest Alpine climbs, during the recent Tour de l'Avenir, in which he finished second overall.

Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.