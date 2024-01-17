Tour Down Under: Isaac Del Toro launches late race attack to win stage 2

By Lyne Lamoureux
published

Mexican rider takes over the general classification

Isaac Del Toro (UAE Team Emirates) celebrates at finish line as stage 2 winner
Isaac Del Toro (UAE Team Emirates) celebrates at finish line as stage 2 winner (Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to:

Isaac Del Toro (UAE Team Emirates) launched a late race attack from the reduced peloton in the final kilometre of stage 2 of the Tour Down Under to take the win in Lobethal.  The 20-year old rider claimed the first professional victory of his career.

Corbin Strong finished second ahead of his Israel-Premier Tech teammate Stephen Williams.

More to come...

Results

Results powered by FirstCycling

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1