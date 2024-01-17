Tour Down Under: Isaac Del Toro launches late race attack to win stage 2
Mexican rider takes over the general classification
Isaac Del Toro (UAE Team Emirates) launched a late race attack from the reduced peloton in the final kilometre of stage 2 of the Tour Down Under to take the win in Lobethal. The 20-year old rider claimed the first professional victory of his career.
Corbin Strong finished second ahead of his Israel-Premier Tech teammate Stephen Williams.
More to come...
Results
Results powered by FirstCycling
