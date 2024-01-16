Tour Down Under: Sam Welsford holds off Phil Bauhaus to win stage 1
Biniam Girmay placed third and Caleb Ewan fouth in opening stage of racing in Tanunda
BORA-Hansgrohe rider Sam Welsford received a perfect leadout to take top honours on stage 1 of the Tour Down Under. The Australian held off a late charge from Phil Bauhaus (Bahrain Victorious) and Biniam Girmay (Intermarché-Wanty) to claim the hotly contested victory in Tanunda.
Confident in their sprinter, BORA-Hansgrohe monitored the front of the peloton for the entire stage, and kept their sprinter out of danger before lining up for the final dash to the line. Welsford jumped from the wheel of his last teammate Danny Van Poppel and had time to raise his hands in celebration.
Bauhaus, last year’s winner in Tanunda, could not match the speed and had to settle for second place. A fast-charging Girmay, passed Caleb Ewan (Jayco-AlUla) to round out the podium
Welsford leads the general classification with four seconds on Bauhaus and six seconds on Girmay. Corbin Strong (Israel-Premier Tech) is in fourth place, seven seconds down by taking time bonus seconds in the two intermediate sprints.
More to come ...
Results
Results powered by FirstCycling
Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets
After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1