Tour Down Under: Sam Welsford holds off Phil Bauhaus to win stage 1

BORA-Hansgrohe rider Sam Welsford received a perfect leadout to take top honours on stage 1 of the Tour Down Under. The Australian held off a late charge from Phil Bauhaus (Bahrain Victorious) and Biniam Girmay (Intermarché-Wanty) to claim the hotly contested victory in Tanunda.

Confident in their sprinter, BORA-Hansgrohe monitored the front of the peloton for the entire stage, and kept their sprinter out of danger before lining up for the final dash to the line. Welsford jumped from the wheel of his last teammate Danny Van Poppel and had time to raise his hands in celebration.

Bauhaus, last year’s winner in Tanunda, could not match the speed and had to settle for second place. A fast-charging Girmay, passed Caleb Ewan (Jayco-AlUla) to round out the podium

Welsford leads the general classification with four seconds on Bauhaus and six seconds on Girmay. Corbin Strong (Israel-Premier Tech) is in fourth place, seven seconds down by taking time bonus seconds in the two intermediate sprints.

More to come ...

Results

