Sam Welsford received another brilliant lead out from his BORA-hansgrohe teammates to take his second win in three stages at the 2004 Tour Down Under.

Welsford stayed tucked in safely behind his team, on the very fast and tricky descent of Gorge Road. The team stayed in the top third of the peloton, while other sprinters were fighting for his wheel. The German team waited to take over the front with three kilometres to go and started to up the pace even more.

In the final 300 metres, Danny Van Poppel took him up to top speed until the Australian started his sprint a bit early but was able to hold it to the line.

Elia Viviani (Ineos Grenadiers) finished second and Daniel McLay (Arkea-B&B Hotels) rounded out the podium.

“To get one let alone two is really special and these guys are just amazing. Full commitment down the gorge, even just the whole day GC guys pushing wind for me. It's just super nice that they have that belief in you,” Welsford said at the finish line.

“Quickstep came pounding on the right. And then we just had to, smash into the back of them, but, it was quite far down to the finish. So you have to be really patient, you know, and like the speeds of 75 [km/hr] down here. It's like so hard to go along on the front so you've gotta be super patient and I think that's what was really the benefit today and the guys were just, just never in doubt and always knew I was there.”

“It was a long sprint. I actually probably went a little bit too early maybe, but had the 56 o So I just fully sent it and I think I was in the ten at one point, it was a pretty big year.But at that speed you just grip it and rip it, you know.”

Isaac del Toro (UAE Team Emirates) finished 33rd on the same time as Welsford and remained on top of the general classification mid-way through the six-day stage race. Corbin Strong (Israel-PremierTech) is still second, two seconds in arrear. After taking the maximum seconds in the two intermediate sprints, Axel Mariault (Cofidis) moved up to third overall, five seconds down.

More to come....

Results

