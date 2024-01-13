Down Under Classic: Jhonatan Narvaez wins from the break

Jhonatan Narváez (Ineos Grenadiers) won the Down Under Classic in central Adelaide after the breakaway escaped the control of the sprint teams, just.

Riders from the bunch were latching onto the back of the break of six, but it was too late from then to thwart the Ecuadorian, who crossed the line ahead of Natnael Tesfazion (Lidl-Trek) and Isaac Del Toro (UAE Team Emirates), with fellow break rider Harry Sweeny (EF Education-EasyPost) just missing out on the podium at the criterium on the 1.35km circuit in central Adelaide.



"Really I didn't expect the breakaway will survive today .... but it was important to never lost the motivation to win the race," said Narváez in an interview on broadcaster, Seven.

It was a close call with the six break riders, which also included Gil Gelders (Soudal QuickStep) and Oscar Onley (dsm-firmenich PostNL), getting through the line just before Phil Bauhaus (Bahrain Victorious) was the first rider from the bunch behind to cross the line in seventh while the winner's Ineos Grenadiers teammate Elia Viviani, came seventh.

"That was the plan, to make the sprint for Elia, but I was in the front and in the end it was a bit easier to stay in the front than [come from] the back," said Narváez.

The one hour and one lap race with a start and finish on Wakefield Street, that passes by the Tour Village, starts off the men's racing in South Australia, with the six stage Tour Down Under starting on Tuesday January 16.



Last year's criterium winner, Caleb Ewan, wasn't on the start line, but is expected to line up at the Tour Down Under on Tuesday.



