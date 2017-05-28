Boasson Hagen wins Tour des Fjords
Norwegian powers to overall title with third stage victory in a row
Stage 5: Hinna Park - Stavanger
Image 1 of 5
Image 2 of 5
Image 3 of 5
Image 4 of 5
Image 5 of 5
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Dimension Data
|3:46:55
|2
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo
|3
|Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|4
|August Jensen (Nor) Team Coop
|5
|Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|6
|Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|7
|Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|8
|Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
|9
|Patrick Clausen (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team
|10
|Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Dimension Data
|21:36:25
|2
|Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:09
|3
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo
|0:00:29
|4
|August Jensen (Nor) Team Coop
|0:00:43
|5
|Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:00:47
|6
|Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:50
|7
|Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:00:51
|8
|Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:00:54
|9
|Andreas Vangstad (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sor
|0:00:55
|10
|Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Joker Icopal
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Peter Sagan Roadie-Oh! in San Diego - GalleryThree-time world champ returns to the Golden State
-
Santaromita retires, De Vreese extends – Transfer shortsArtiz Bagües and Willie Smit find new teams as their current squad fold
-
Durasek banned for four years for dopingCroatian caught up in Operation Aderlass
-
Thijssen in intensive care after high-speed crash at Gent Six DayLotto Soudal rider diagnosed with three small areas of bleeding in the brain
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy