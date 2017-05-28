Trending

Boasson Hagen wins Tour des Fjords

Norwegian powers to overall title with third stage victory in a row

Image 1 of 5

Edvald Boasson Hagen wins the Tour des Fjords.

(Image credit: Jonathan Näckstrand)
Image 2 of 5

Edvald Boasson Hagen wins stage 5 of the Tour des Fjords.

(Image credit: Jonathan Näckstrand)
Image 3 of 5

The final GC podium of the 2017 Tour des Fjords

(Image credit: Jonathan Näckstrand)
Image 4 of 5

Wilmar Paredes won the mountains jersey at the Tour des Fjords.

(Image credit: Jonathan Näckstrand)
Image 5 of 5

Edvald Boasson Hagen on the final podium at the Tour des Fjords

(Image credit: Jonathan Näckstrand)

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Dimension Data3:46:55
2Timo Roosen (Ned) Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo
3Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
4August Jensen (Nor) Team Coop
5Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
6Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
7Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
8Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
9Patrick Clausen (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team
10Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij

General classification after stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Dimension Data21:36:25
2Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:09
3Timo Roosen (Ned) Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo0:00:29
4August Jensen (Nor) Team Coop0:00:43
5Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb0:00:47
6Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:50
7Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:00:51
8Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:00:54
9Andreas Vangstad (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sor0:00:55
10Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Joker Icopal

