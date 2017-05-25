Trending

Roosen claims Tour des Fjords stage 2

Dutchman solos in ahead of Boasson Hagen



Timo Roosen (LottoNl-Jumbo)


(Image credit: Mario Stiehl)


Stage winner Timo Roosen (LottoNl-Jumbo)


(Image credit: Mario Stiehl)


Overall race leader Dries Van Gestel (Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise)


(Image credit: Mario Stiehl)


Mountains leader Jonathan Lastra (Caja Rural)


(Image credit: Mario Stiehl)


Points leader Daniel Turek (Cycling Academy)


(Image credit: Mario Stiehl)

Timo Roosen soloed to his first professional victory, making a successful solo attack on stage 2 of the Tour of Fjords into Norheimsund. It took 30 kilometres, and succeeded by just three seconds over the peloton, led to the line by Edvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data), but the LottoNl-Jumbo rider made it.

"I rode full-gas and it hurts, but it was all worth it," Roosen said. "You know this is a race where you get a chance, and you hope for a good result and to race for the victory."

Roosen attacked the day's early breakaway was caught with 50km to go and a climb had reduced the peloton to around 30 riders. His move came on the descent, and caught the peloton off-guard.

"The speed of the group was high enough so I thought this was the time to try it and make the difference. I entered the descent and fought for every second. You know it can be very close and it also turned out to be close on the finish.

"It was a big relief. Of course you are dreaming about a victory and in some races, you feel very strong and it does not work out. Yesterday, a Belgian won his first professional victory. I saw how nice it was and thought immediately, 'I want that too.' The fact that it happens a day later is beautiful."

Dries Van Gestel (Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise), the winner from the breakaway on stage 1, finished in the front group to keep his overall race lead. Roosen moved up to second overall at 24 seconds, with Boasson Hagen in third at 31.

"Today was the toughest stage of this race. The team showed that they are very strong, so we have to see how the next days develop, but it looks like we are in a strong position. I like racing here in Norway and did well at Tour des Fjords also last year, so I am very positive for the next three days," said Van Gestel.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo4:45:06
2Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data0:00:03
3August Jensen (Nor) Team Coop
4Kasper Asgreen (Den) Team Veloconcept
5Bjorn Tore Hoem (Nor) Joker-Icopal
6Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
7Leszek Plucinski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
8Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
9Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
10Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
11Wilmar Andres Paredes Zapata (Col) Manzana Postobon
12Andreas Vangstad (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sor
13Jonas Vingegaard Rasmussen (Den) Coloquick - Cult
14Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
15Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
16Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Joker-Icopal
17Lars Boom (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:00:07
18Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data0:00:09
19Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
20Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data0:02:21
21Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
22Torkil Veyhe (Den) Coloquick - Cult
23Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team
24Audun Brekke Flotten (Nor) Uno - X Hydrogen Development Team
25Jesper Schultz (Den) Coloquick - Cult
26Jonas Abrahamsen (Nor) Uno - X Hydrogen Development Team
27Niklas Eg (Den) Team Veloconcept
28Asmund Romstad Lovik (Nor) Team Fixit.no
29Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
30Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
31Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Cycling Academy
32Jetse Bol (Ned) Manzana Postobon
33Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team
34Bjørnar Vevatne Øverland (Nor) Team Fixit.no0:04:25
35Jarl Salomein (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:04:27
36Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
37Luis Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:05:22
38Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
39Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
40Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy
41Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:08:54
42Trond Hakon Trondsen (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sor0:09:34
43Jon Irisarri Rincon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:11:56
44Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:12:23
45Benjamin Perry (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
46Mads Baadsgaard Rahbek (Den) Team Veloconcept
47Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Dimension Data
48Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy
49Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
50Andre Looij (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:13:59
51Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
52Jappe Jaspers (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
53Torjus Sleen (Nor) Uno - X Hydrogen Development Team
54Andreas Erland (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sor
55Ole Andre Austevoll (Nor) Team Coop
56Marius Blålid (Nor) Team Fixit.no
57Kristian Kulset (Nor) Uno - X Hydrogen Development Team
58Erik Sandersson (Swe) Team Tre Berg - Postnord
59Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Joker-Icopal
60Lindsay De Vylder (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
61Ken Eikeland (Nor) Team Fixit.no
62Kim Magnusson (Swe) Team Tre Berg - Postnord
63Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
64Øyvind Lukkedal (Nor) Team Coop
65Steven Lammertink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
66Isac Lundgren (Swe) Team Tre Berg - Postnord
67Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
68Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
69Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
70Jakub Kaczmarek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
71Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Joker-Icopal
72Amund Grondahl Jansen (Nor) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
73Mark Sehested Pedersen (Den) Team Veloconcept
74Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Sunweb
75Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data0:15:05
76Ole Forfang (Nor) Joker-Icopal0:16:11
77Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
78Richard Larsen (Swe) Team Tre Berg - Postnord
79Eirik Bruland (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sor
80Rasmus Fossum Tiller (Nor) Joker-Icopal
81Havard Jorbekk Blikra (Nor) Team Coop
82Rasmus Wallin (Den) Coloquick - Cult
83Christophe Prémont (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
84Andreas Hyldgaard Jeppesen (Den) Team Veloconcept
85Petter Theodorsen (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sor
86Rasmus Mygind (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team
87Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
88Antonio Molina Canet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
89Matti Manninen (Fin) Team Fixit.no
90Patrick Clausen (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team
91Rune Almindso Andersen (Den) Coloquick - Cult
92Torstein Traeen (Nor) Uno - X Hydrogen Development Team
93Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Sunweb
94Dylan Page (Swi) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:19:24
95Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) Manzana Postobon0:20:08
96Hernando Bohorquez Sanchez (Col) Manzana Postobon
97Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Team Veloconcept
98Christian Moberg Jörgensen (Den) Coloquick - Cult
99Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
100Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
101Philip Lindau (Swe) Team Coop
102Hamish Schreurs (NZl) Israel Cycling Academy
103Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
104Joakim Kjemhus (Nor) Team Coop
105Juan Pablo Villegas Cardona (Col) Manzana Postobon
106Fernando Orjuela Gutierrez (Col) Manzana Postobon
OTLSondre Kristiansen (Nor) Uno - X Hydrogen Development Team0:25:42
OTLJan William Jensen (Nor) Team Fixit.no0:28:57
OTLNiklas Gustavsson (Swe) Team Tre Berg - Postnord
OTLJesper Morkov (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team
DNFNikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
DNFElias Van Breussegem (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
DNFRobin Stenuit (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
DNFAndreas Stokbro (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team

General classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise9:20:12
2Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:00:24
3Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data0:00:31
4August Jensen (Nor) Team Coop0:00:36
5Kasper Asgreen (Den) Team Veloconcept0:00:40
6Andreas Vangstad (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sor
7Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
8Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
9Bjorn Tore Hoem (Nor) Joker-Icopal
10Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
11Leszek Plucinski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
12Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Joker-Icopal
13Wilmar Andres Paredes Zapata (Col) Manzana Postobon
14Jonas Vingegaard Rasmussen (Den) Coloquick - Cult
15Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
16Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
17Lars Boom (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:00:44
18Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:46
19Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
20Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Cycling Academy0:02:15
21Torkil Veyhe (Den) Coloquick - Cult0:02:29
22Niklas Eg (Den) Team Veloconcept0:02:58
23Jetse Bol (Ned) Manzana Postobon
24Audun Brekke Flotten (Nor) Uno - X Hydrogen Development Team
25Jonas Abrahamsen (Nor) Uno - X Hydrogen Development Team
26Jesper Schultz (Den) Coloquick - Cult
27Asmund Romstad Lovik (Nor) Team Fixit.no
28Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
29Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team
30Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
31Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team
32Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
33Bjørnar Vevatne Øverland (Nor) Team Fixit.no0:05:02
34Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:05:04
35Jarl Salomein (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
36Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:05:28
37Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy0:05:59
38Luis Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
39Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
40Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data0:06:32
41Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:09:31
42Trond Hakon Trondsen (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sor0:10:11
43Jon Irisarri Rincon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:12:33
44Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:13:00
45Benjamin Perry (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
46Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
47Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy
48Mads Baadsgaard Rahbek (Den) Team Veloconcept
49Andre Looij (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:14:36
50Lindsay De Vylder (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
51Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
52Amund Grondahl Jansen (Nor) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
53Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
54Andreas Erland (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sor
55Ken Eikeland (Nor) Team Fixit.no
56Isac Lundgren (Swe) Team Tre Berg - Postnord
57Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Sunweb
58Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
59Torjus Sleen (Nor) Uno - X Hydrogen Development Team
60Marius Blålid (Nor) Team Fixit.no
61Kim Magnusson (Swe) Team Tre Berg - Postnord
62Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Joker-Icopal
63Erik Sandersson (Swe) Team Tre Berg - Postnord
64Mark Sehested Pedersen (Den) Team Veloconcept
65Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Joker-Icopal
66Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
67Øyvind Lukkedal (Nor) Team Coop
68Jakub Kaczmarek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
69Steven Lammertink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
70Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
71Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Dimension Data0:14:46
72Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data0:15:39
73Kristian Kulset (Nor) Uno - X Hydrogen Development Team0:15:56
74Jappe Jaspers (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan0:16:22
75Ole Forfang (Nor) Joker-Icopal0:16:42
76Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb0:16:48
77Patrick Clausen (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team
78Rasmus Wallin (Den) Coloquick - Cult
79Richard Larsen (Swe) Team Tre Berg - Postnord
80Antonio Molina Canet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
81Rasmus Fossum Tiller (Nor) Joker-Icopal
82Andreas Hyldgaard Jeppesen (Den) Team Veloconcept
83Matti Manninen (Fin) Team Fixit.no
84Rasmus Mygind (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team
85Petter Theodorsen (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sor
86Christophe Prémont (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan0:18:34
87Dylan Page (Swi) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:20:01
88Eirik Bruland (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sor0:20:22
89Rune Almindso Andersen (Den) Coloquick - Cult
90Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Sunweb
91Ole Andre Austevoll (Nor) Team Coop0:20:27
92Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Team Veloconcept0:20:45
93Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) Manzana Postobon
94Joakim Kjemhus (Nor) Team Coop
95Hamish Schreurs (NZl) Israel Cycling Academy
96Juan Pablo Villegas Cardona (Col) Manzana Postobon
97Hernando Bohorquez Sanchez (Col) Manzana Postobon
98Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
99Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
100Fernando Orjuela Gutierrez (Col) Manzana Postobon
101Havard Jorbekk Blikra (Nor) Team Coop0:21:11
102Christian Moberg Jörgensen (Den) Coloquick - Cult0:22:05
103Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:22:37
104Torstein Traeen (Nor) Uno - X Hydrogen Development Team0:22:39
105Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy0:26:34
106Philip Lindau (Swe) Team Coop0:26:36

