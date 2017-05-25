Roosen claims Tour des Fjords stage 2
Dutchman solos in ahead of Boasson Hagen
Stage 2: Gulen - Norheimsund
Timo Roosen soloed to his first professional victory, making a successful solo attack on stage 2 of the Tour of Fjords into Norheimsund. It took 30 kilometres, and succeeded by just three seconds over the peloton, led to the line by Edvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data), but the LottoNl-Jumbo rider made it.
"I rode full-gas and it hurts, but it was all worth it," Roosen said. "You know this is a race where you get a chance, and you hope for a good result and to race for the victory."
Roosen attacked the day's early breakaway was caught with 50km to go and a climb had reduced the peloton to around 30 riders. His move came on the descent, and caught the peloton off-guard.
"The speed of the group was high enough so I thought this was the time to try it and make the difference. I entered the descent and fought for every second. You know it can be very close and it also turned out to be close on the finish.
"It was a big relief. Of course you are dreaming about a victory and in some races, you feel very strong and it does not work out. Yesterday, a Belgian won his first professional victory. I saw how nice it was and thought immediately, 'I want that too.' The fact that it happens a day later is beautiful."
Dries Van Gestel (Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise), the winner from the breakaway on stage 1, finished in the front group to keep his overall race lead. Roosen moved up to second overall at 24 seconds, with Boasson Hagen in third at 31.
"Today was the toughest stage of this race. The team showed that they are very strong, so we have to see how the next days develop, but it looks like we are in a strong position. I like racing here in Norway and did well at Tour des Fjords also last year, so I am very positive for the next three days," said Van Gestel.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|4:45:06
|2
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|0:00:03
|3
|August Jensen (Nor) Team Coop
|4
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) Team Veloconcept
|5
|Bjorn Tore Hoem (Nor) Joker-Icopal
|6
|Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|7
|Leszek Plucinski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|8
|Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|9
|Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
|10
|Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|11
|Wilmar Andres Paredes Zapata (Col) Manzana Postobon
|12
|Andreas Vangstad (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sor
|13
|Jonas Vingegaard Rasmussen (Den) Coloquick - Cult
|14
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|15
|Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|16
|Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Joker-Icopal
|17
|Lars Boom (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:00:07
|18
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
|0:00:09
|19
|Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|20
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:02:21
|21
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|22
|Torkil Veyhe (Den) Coloquick - Cult
|23
|Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team
|24
|Audun Brekke Flotten (Nor) Uno - X Hydrogen Development Team
|25
|Jesper Schultz (Den) Coloquick - Cult
|26
|Jonas Abrahamsen (Nor) Uno - X Hydrogen Development Team
|27
|Niklas Eg (Den) Team Veloconcept
|28
|Asmund Romstad Lovik (Nor) Team Fixit.no
|29
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|30
|Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|31
|Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Cycling Academy
|32
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Manzana Postobon
|33
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team
|34
|Bjørnar Vevatne Øverland (Nor) Team Fixit.no
|0:04:25
|35
|Jarl Salomein (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:04:27
|36
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|37
|Luis Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:05:22
|38
|Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|39
|Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|40
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy
|41
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:08:54
|42
|Trond Hakon Trondsen (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sor
|0:09:34
|43
|Jon Irisarri Rincon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:11:56
|44
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:12:23
|45
|Benjamin Perry (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
|46
|Mads Baadsgaard Rahbek (Den) Team Veloconcept
|47
|Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Dimension Data
|48
|Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy
|49
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|50
|Andre Looij (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:13:59
|51
|Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|52
|Jappe Jaspers (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|53
|Torjus Sleen (Nor) Uno - X Hydrogen Development Team
|54
|Andreas Erland (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sor
|55
|Ole Andre Austevoll (Nor) Team Coop
|56
|Marius Blålid (Nor) Team Fixit.no
|57
|Kristian Kulset (Nor) Uno - X Hydrogen Development Team
|58
|Erik Sandersson (Swe) Team Tre Berg - Postnord
|59
|Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Joker-Icopal
|60
|Lindsay De Vylder (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|61
|Ken Eikeland (Nor) Team Fixit.no
|62
|Kim Magnusson (Swe) Team Tre Berg - Postnord
|63
|Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|64
|Øyvind Lukkedal (Nor) Team Coop
|65
|Steven Lammertink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|66
|Isac Lundgren (Swe) Team Tre Berg - Postnord
|67
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|68
|Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|69
|Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|70
|Jakub Kaczmarek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|71
|Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Joker-Icopal
|72
|Amund Grondahl Jansen (Nor) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|73
|Mark Sehested Pedersen (Den) Team Veloconcept
|74
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Sunweb
|75
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data
|0:15:05
|76
|Ole Forfang (Nor) Joker-Icopal
|0:16:11
|77
|Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
|78
|Richard Larsen (Swe) Team Tre Berg - Postnord
|79
|Eirik Bruland (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sor
|80
|Rasmus Fossum Tiller (Nor) Joker-Icopal
|81
|Havard Jorbekk Blikra (Nor) Team Coop
|82
|Rasmus Wallin (Den) Coloquick - Cult
|83
|Christophe Prémont (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|84
|Andreas Hyldgaard Jeppesen (Den) Team Veloconcept
|85
|Petter Theodorsen (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sor
|86
|Rasmus Mygind (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team
|87
|Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|88
|Antonio Molina Canet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|89
|Matti Manninen (Fin) Team Fixit.no
|90
|Patrick Clausen (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team
|91
|Rune Almindso Andersen (Den) Coloquick - Cult
|92
|Torstein Traeen (Nor) Uno - X Hydrogen Development Team
|93
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Sunweb
|94
|Dylan Page (Swi) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:19:24
|95
|Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) Manzana Postobon
|0:20:08
|96
|Hernando Bohorquez Sanchez (Col) Manzana Postobon
|97
|Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Team Veloconcept
|98
|Christian Moberg Jörgensen (Den) Coloquick - Cult
|99
|Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|100
|Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|101
|Philip Lindau (Swe) Team Coop
|102
|Hamish Schreurs (NZl) Israel Cycling Academy
|103
|Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|104
|Joakim Kjemhus (Nor) Team Coop
|105
|Juan Pablo Villegas Cardona (Col) Manzana Postobon
|106
|Fernando Orjuela Gutierrez (Col) Manzana Postobon
|OTL
|Sondre Kristiansen (Nor) Uno - X Hydrogen Development Team
|0:25:42
|OTL
|Jan William Jensen (Nor) Team Fixit.no
|0:28:57
|OTL
|Niklas Gustavsson (Swe) Team Tre Berg - Postnord
|OTL
|Jesper Morkov (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team
|DNF
|Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|DNF
|Elias Van Breussegem (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|DNF
|Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|DNF
|Andreas Stokbro (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|9:20:12
|2
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:00:24
|3
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|0:00:31
|4
|August Jensen (Nor) Team Coop
|0:00:36
|5
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) Team Veloconcept
|0:00:40
|6
|Andreas Vangstad (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sor
|7
|Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
|8
|Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|9
|Bjorn Tore Hoem (Nor) Joker-Icopal
|10
|Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|11
|Leszek Plucinski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|12
|Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Joker-Icopal
|13
|Wilmar Andres Paredes Zapata (Col) Manzana Postobon
|14
|Jonas Vingegaard Rasmussen (Den) Coloquick - Cult
|15
|Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|16
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|17
|Lars Boom (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:00:44
|18
|Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:46
|19
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
|20
|Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:02:15
|21
|Torkil Veyhe (Den) Coloquick - Cult
|0:02:29
|22
|Niklas Eg (Den) Team Veloconcept
|0:02:58
|23
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Manzana Postobon
|24
|Audun Brekke Flotten (Nor) Uno - X Hydrogen Development Team
|25
|Jonas Abrahamsen (Nor) Uno - X Hydrogen Development Team
|26
|Jesper Schultz (Den) Coloquick - Cult
|27
|Asmund Romstad Lovik (Nor) Team Fixit.no
|28
|Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|29
|Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team
|30
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|31
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team
|32
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|33
|Bjørnar Vevatne Øverland (Nor) Team Fixit.no
|0:05:02
|34
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:05:04
|35
|Jarl Salomein (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|36
|Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:05:28
|37
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:05:59
|38
|Luis Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|39
|Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|40
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:06:32
|41
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:09:31
|42
|Trond Hakon Trondsen (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sor
|0:10:11
|43
|Jon Irisarri Rincon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:12:33
|44
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:13:00
|45
|Benjamin Perry (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
|46
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|47
|Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy
|48
|Mads Baadsgaard Rahbek (Den) Team Veloconcept
|49
|Andre Looij (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:14:36
|50
|Lindsay De Vylder (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|51
|Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|52
|Amund Grondahl Jansen (Nor) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|53
|Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|54
|Andreas Erland (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sor
|55
|Ken Eikeland (Nor) Team Fixit.no
|56
|Isac Lundgren (Swe) Team Tre Berg - Postnord
|57
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Sunweb
|58
|Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|59
|Torjus Sleen (Nor) Uno - X Hydrogen Development Team
|60
|Marius Blålid (Nor) Team Fixit.no
|61
|Kim Magnusson (Swe) Team Tre Berg - Postnord
|62
|Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Joker-Icopal
|63
|Erik Sandersson (Swe) Team Tre Berg - Postnord
|64
|Mark Sehested Pedersen (Den) Team Veloconcept
|65
|Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Joker-Icopal
|66
|Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|67
|Øyvind Lukkedal (Nor) Team Coop
|68
|Jakub Kaczmarek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|69
|Steven Lammertink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|70
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|71
|Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Dimension Data
|0:14:46
|72
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data
|0:15:39
|73
|Kristian Kulset (Nor) Uno - X Hydrogen Development Team
|0:15:56
|74
|Jappe Jaspers (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|0:16:22
|75
|Ole Forfang (Nor) Joker-Icopal
|0:16:42
|76
|Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:16:48
|77
|Patrick Clausen (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team
|78
|Rasmus Wallin (Den) Coloquick - Cult
|79
|Richard Larsen (Swe) Team Tre Berg - Postnord
|80
|Antonio Molina Canet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|81
|Rasmus Fossum Tiller (Nor) Joker-Icopal
|82
|Andreas Hyldgaard Jeppesen (Den) Team Veloconcept
|83
|Matti Manninen (Fin) Team Fixit.no
|84
|Rasmus Mygind (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team
|85
|Petter Theodorsen (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sor
|86
|Christophe Prémont (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|0:18:34
|87
|Dylan Page (Swi) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:20:01
|88
|Eirik Bruland (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sor
|0:20:22
|89
|Rune Almindso Andersen (Den) Coloquick - Cult
|90
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Sunweb
|91
|Ole Andre Austevoll (Nor) Team Coop
|0:20:27
|92
|Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Team Veloconcept
|0:20:45
|93
|Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) Manzana Postobon
|94
|Joakim Kjemhus (Nor) Team Coop
|95
|Hamish Schreurs (NZl) Israel Cycling Academy
|96
|Juan Pablo Villegas Cardona (Col) Manzana Postobon
|97
|Hernando Bohorquez Sanchez (Col) Manzana Postobon
|98
|Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|99
|Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|100
|Fernando Orjuela Gutierrez (Col) Manzana Postobon
|101
|Havard Jorbekk Blikra (Nor) Team Coop
|0:21:11
|102
|Christian Moberg Jörgensen (Den) Coloquick - Cult
|0:22:05
|103
|Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:22:37
|104
|Torstein Traeen (Nor) Uno - X Hydrogen Development Team
|0:22:39
|105
|Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:26:34
|106
|Philip Lindau (Swe) Team Coop
|0:26:36
