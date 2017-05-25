Image 1 of 5 Timo Roosen (LottoNl-Jumbo) (Image credit: Mario Stiehl) Image 2 of 5 Stage winner Timo Roosen (LottoNl-Jumbo) (Image credit: Mario Stiehl) Image 3 of 5 Overall race leader Dries Van Gestel (Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise) (Image credit: Mario Stiehl) Image 4 of 5 Mountains leader Jonathan Lastra (Caja Rural) (Image credit: Mario Stiehl) Image 5 of 5 Points leader Daniel Turek (Cycling Academy) (Image credit: Mario Stiehl)

Timo Roosen soloed to his first professional victory, making a successful solo attack on stage 2 of the Tour of Fjords into Norheimsund. It took 30 kilometres, and succeeded by just three seconds over the peloton, led to the line by Edvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data), but the LottoNl-Jumbo rider made it.

"I rode full-gas and it hurts, but it was all worth it," Roosen said. "You know this is a race where you get a chance, and you hope for a good result and to race for the victory."

Roosen attacked the day's early breakaway was caught with 50km to go and a climb had reduced the peloton to around 30 riders. His move came on the descent, and caught the peloton off-guard.

"The speed of the group was high enough so I thought this was the time to try it and make the difference. I entered the descent and fought for every second. You know it can be very close and it also turned out to be close on the finish.

"It was a big relief. Of course you are dreaming about a victory and in some races, you feel very strong and it does not work out. Yesterday, a Belgian won his first professional victory. I saw how nice it was and thought immediately, 'I want that too.' The fact that it happens a day later is beautiful."

Dries Van Gestel (Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise), the winner from the breakaway on stage 1, finished in the front group to keep his overall race lead. Roosen moved up to second overall at 24 seconds, with Boasson Hagen in third at 31.

"Today was the toughest stage of this race. The team showed that they are very strong, so we have to see how the next days develop, but it looks like we are in a strong position. I like racing here in Norway and did well at Tour des Fjords also last year, so I am very positive for the next three days," said Van Gestel.

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 4:45:06 2 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 0:00:03 3 August Jensen (Nor) Team Coop 4 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Team Veloconcept 5 Bjorn Tore Hoem (Nor) Joker-Icopal 6 Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 7 Leszek Plucinski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 8 Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 9 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb 10 Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 11 Wilmar Andres Paredes Zapata (Col) Manzana Postobon 12 Andreas Vangstad (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sor 13 Jonas Vingegaard Rasmussen (Den) Coloquick - Cult 14 Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 15 Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 16 Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Joker-Icopal 17 Lars Boom (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:00:07 18 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 0:00:09 19 Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 20 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data 0:02:21 21 Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 22 Torkil Veyhe (Den) Coloquick - Cult 23 Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team 24 Audun Brekke Flotten (Nor) Uno - X Hydrogen Development Team 25 Jesper Schultz (Den) Coloquick - Cult 26 Jonas Abrahamsen (Nor) Uno - X Hydrogen Development Team 27 Niklas Eg (Den) Team Veloconcept 28 Asmund Romstad Lovik (Nor) Team Fixit.no 29 Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 30 Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 31 Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Cycling Academy 32 Jetse Bol (Ned) Manzana Postobon 33 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team 34 Bjørnar Vevatne Øverland (Nor) Team Fixit.no 0:04:25 35 Jarl Salomein (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:04:27 36 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 37 Luis Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:05:22 38 Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 39 Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 40 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy 41 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:08:54 42 Trond Hakon Trondsen (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sor 0:09:34 43 Jon Irisarri Rincon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:11:56 44 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:12:23 45 Benjamin Perry (Can) Israel Cycling Academy 46 Mads Baadsgaard Rahbek (Den) Team Veloconcept 47 Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Dimension Data 48 Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy 49 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 50 Andre Looij (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 0:13:59 51 Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 52 Jappe Jaspers (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 53 Torjus Sleen (Nor) Uno - X Hydrogen Development Team 54 Andreas Erland (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sor 55 Ole Andre Austevoll (Nor) Team Coop 56 Marius Blålid (Nor) Team Fixit.no 57 Kristian Kulset (Nor) Uno - X Hydrogen Development Team 58 Erik Sandersson (Swe) Team Tre Berg - Postnord 59 Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Joker-Icopal 60 Lindsay De Vylder (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 61 Ken Eikeland (Nor) Team Fixit.no 62 Kim Magnusson (Swe) Team Tre Berg - Postnord 63 Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 64 Øyvind Lukkedal (Nor) Team Coop 65 Steven Lammertink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 66 Isac Lundgren (Swe) Team Tre Berg - Postnord 67 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 68 Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 69 Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 70 Jakub Kaczmarek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 71 Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Joker-Icopal 72 Amund Grondahl Jansen (Nor) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 73 Mark Sehested Pedersen (Den) Team Veloconcept 74 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Sunweb 75 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data 0:15:05 76 Ole Forfang (Nor) Joker-Icopal 0:16:11 77 Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb 78 Richard Larsen (Swe) Team Tre Berg - Postnord 79 Eirik Bruland (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sor 80 Rasmus Fossum Tiller (Nor) Joker-Icopal 81 Havard Jorbekk Blikra (Nor) Team Coop 82 Rasmus Wallin (Den) Coloquick - Cult 83 Christophe Prémont (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 84 Andreas Hyldgaard Jeppesen (Den) Team Veloconcept 85 Petter Theodorsen (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sor 86 Rasmus Mygind (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team 87 Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 88 Antonio Molina Canet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 89 Matti Manninen (Fin) Team Fixit.no 90 Patrick Clausen (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team 91 Rune Almindso Andersen (Den) Coloquick - Cult 92 Torstein Traeen (Nor) Uno - X Hydrogen Development Team 93 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Sunweb 94 Dylan Page (Swi) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:19:24 95 Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) Manzana Postobon 0:20:08 96 Hernando Bohorquez Sanchez (Col) Manzana Postobon 97 Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Team Veloconcept 98 Christian Moberg Jörgensen (Den) Coloquick - Cult 99 Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 100 Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 101 Philip Lindau (Swe) Team Coop 102 Hamish Schreurs (NZl) Israel Cycling Academy 103 Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 104 Joakim Kjemhus (Nor) Team Coop 105 Juan Pablo Villegas Cardona (Col) Manzana Postobon 106 Fernando Orjuela Gutierrez (Col) Manzana Postobon OTL Sondre Kristiansen (Nor) Uno - X Hydrogen Development Team 0:25:42 OTL Jan William Jensen (Nor) Team Fixit.no 0:28:57 OTL Niklas Gustavsson (Swe) Team Tre Berg - Postnord OTL Jesper Morkov (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team DNF Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice DNF Elias Van Breussegem (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan DNF Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert DNF Andreas Stokbro (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team