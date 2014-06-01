Kristoff claims third Tour des Fjords stage to seal overall victory
Norwegian wins first stage race victory by one second
Stage 5: Risavika - Stavanger
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|3:57:23
|2
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff Saxo
|3
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|4
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare
|5
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Cannondale
|6
|Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|7
|Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
|8
|Grégory Habeaux (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|9
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale
|10
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Cult Energy Vital Water
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|21:29:27
|2
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Cult Energy Vital Water
|0:00:01
|3
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:09
|4
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff Saxo
|0:00:17
|5
|Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
|0:00:21
|6
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Cannondale
|0:00:23
|7
|Marc De Maar (Ned) UnitedHealthcare
|8
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|0:00:24
|9
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale
|0:00:30
|10
|Sven Erik Bystrom (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley
