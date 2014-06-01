Trending

Kristoff claims third Tour des Fjords stage to seal overall victory

Norwegian wins first stage race victory by one second

Results

Stage 5 result
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha3:57:23
2Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff Saxo
3Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
4Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare
5Marco Marcato (Ita) Cannondale
6Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
7Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
8Grégory Habeaux (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
9Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale
10Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Cult Energy Vital Water

General Classification after stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha21:29:27
2Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Cult Energy Vital Water0:00:01
3Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:09
4Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff Saxo0:00:17
5Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør0:00:21
6Marco Marcato (Ita) Cannondale0:00:23
7Marc De Maar (Ned) UnitedHealthcare
8Sam Oomen (Ned) Rabobank Development Team0:00:24
9Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale0:00:30
10Sven Erik Bystrom (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley

