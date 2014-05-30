Magnus Cort Nielsen wins stage 3 of Tour des Fjords
Kristoff loses overall lead to Cort Nielsen
Stage 3: Hjelmeland - Forsand
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Cult Energy Vital Water
|4:11:09
|2
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff Saxo
|3
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|4
|Marc De Maar (Ned) UnitedHealthcare
|5
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Cannondale
|6
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale
|7
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|0:00:03
|8
|Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff Saxo
|9
|Lasse Bochman (Den) Cult Energy Vital Water
|10
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|0:00:10
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Cult Energy Vital Water
|13:04:51
|2
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:02
|3
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff Saxo
|0:00:10
|4
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|0:00:13
|5
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Cannondale
|0:00:16
|6
|Marc De Maar (Ned) UnitedHealthcare
|7
|Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
|0:00:18
|8
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|0:00:19
|9
|Lasse Bochman (Den) Cult Energy Vital Water
|10
|Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff Saxo
