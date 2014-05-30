Trending

Magnus Cort Nielsen wins stage 3 of Tour des Fjords

Kristoff loses overall lead to Cort Nielsen

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Cult Energy Vital Water4:11:09
2Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff Saxo
3Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
4Marc De Maar (Ned) UnitedHealthcare
5Marco Marcato (Ita) Cannondale
6Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale
7Sam Oomen (Ned) Rabobank Development Team0:00:03
8Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff Saxo
9Lasse Bochman (Den) Cult Energy Vital Water
10Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha0:00:10

General classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Cult Energy Vital Water13:04:51
2Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:02
3Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff Saxo0:00:10
4Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha0:00:13
5Marco Marcato (Ita) Cannondale0:00:16
6Marc De Maar (Ned) UnitedHealthcare
7Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør0:00:18
8Sam Oomen (Ned) Rabobank Development Team0:00:19
9Lasse Bochman (Den) Cult Energy Vital Water
10Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff Saxo

