Alexander Kristoff wins Tour des Fjords stage 2

Norwegian moves into overall lead

Results

Stage 2 result
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha5:01:04
2Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
3Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
4Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff Saxo
5Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
6Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare
7Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
8Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
9Marco Marcato (Ita) Cannondale
10Floris Gerts (Ned) Rabobank Development Team

General Classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha8:53:45
2Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:03
3Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør0:00:05
4Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Cult Energy Vital Water0:00:07
5Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:10
6Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
7Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff Saxo0:00:11
8Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale0:00:12
9Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka0:00:13
10Patrick Clausen (Den) Team Trefor - Blue Water

