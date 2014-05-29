Alexander Kristoff wins Tour des Fjords stage 2
Norwegian moves into overall lead
Stage 2: Eidfjord - Haugesund
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|5:01:04
|2
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|3
|Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
|4
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff Saxo
|5
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|6
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare
|7
|Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|8
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
|9
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Cannondale
|10
|Floris Gerts (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|8:53:45
|2
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:03
|3
|Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
|0:00:05
|4
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Cult Energy Vital Water
|0:00:07
|5
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:10
|6
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|7
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff Saxo
|0:00:11
|8
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale
|0:00:12
|9
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:00:13
|10
|Patrick Clausen (Den) Team Trefor - Blue Water
