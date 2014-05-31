Trending

Kristoff takes second win at Tour de Fjords

Cort Nielsen retains leader's jersey

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha4:27:20
2Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Cult Energy Vital Water
3Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
4Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff Saxo
5Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
6Marc De Maar (Ned) UnitedHealthcare
7Marco Marcato (Ita) Cannondale
8Sven Erik Bystrom (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley
9Michel Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
10Tim De Clercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise

General classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Cult Energy Vital Water17:32:05
2Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:08
3Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha0:00:09
4Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff Saxo0:00:16
5Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør0:00:20
6Marco Marcato (Ita) Cannondale0:00:22
7Marc De Maar (Ned) UnitedHealthcare
8Sam Oomen (Ned) Rabobank Development Team0:00:25
9Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale0:00:31
10Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale0:00:32

