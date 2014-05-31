Kristoff takes second win at Tour de Fjords
Cort Nielsen retains leader's jersey
Stage 4: 2020park - Stavanger
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|4:27:20
|2
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Cult Energy Vital Water
|3
|Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
|4
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff Saxo
|5
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|6
|Marc De Maar (Ned) UnitedHealthcare
|7
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Cannondale
|8
|Sven Erik Bystrom (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley
|9
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|10
|Tim De Clercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Cult Energy Vital Water
|17:32:05
|2
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:08
|3
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|0:00:09
|4
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff Saxo
|0:00:16
|5
|Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
|0:00:20
|6
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Cannondale
|0:00:22
|7
|Marc De Maar (Ned) UnitedHealthcare
|8
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|0:00:25
|9
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale
|0:00:31
|10
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale
|0:00:32
