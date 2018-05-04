Image 1 of 14 Mark Cavendish (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 14 Magnus Cort Neilsen wins (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 14 Harry Tanfield (Canyon Eisberg) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 14 Magnus Cort Neilsen wins stage 2 at Tour de Yorkshire (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 14 Magnus Cort Neilsen on the Yorkshire podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 14 Magnus Cort Neilsen on the Yorkshire podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 14 Michael Cuming (Madison Genesis) in the mountains jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 14 Kristoffer Halvorsen (Team Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 14 Thomas Baylis (One Pro Cycling) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 14 Scenery along the route of stage 2 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 14 Scenery along the Route of stage 3 at Tour de Yorkshire (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 14 Scenery along the Route of stage 3 at Tour de Yorkshire (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 14 Magnus Cort Neilsen wins stage 2 at Tour de Yorkshire (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 14 Magnus Cort Neilsen (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Magnus Cort Nielsen (Astana) won the second stage of the Tour de Yorkshire on Friday, prevailing on the hilltop finish in Ilkley. He beat Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) into second place with a well-timed sprint, while Eduard Prades (Euskadi-Murias) took third.

It was something of a sprint in slow-motion, with the contenders coming to the fore late in the climb. Serge Pauwels (Dimension Data) took up the reins in the final kilometre, before Van Avermaet flew past 300 metres from the line. But Cort Nielsen got his timing just a little better - enough to overhaul the Belgian and claim his second victory of the season.

"It's really a tough stage today and actually I thought the finish would be too hard for me," Cort Nielsen said after the stage. "The team had big belief in me and I really have to thank them for supporting me."

"I thought [Van Avermaet] was the man to beat. I knew I would be quick so I was just hoping for no big attacks and then I could open up in the final 150 metres," he added. "We will try everything [for overall victory] - I believe if I can win here it's possible but there's still a long way to go."

Cort Nielsen is the new overall leader, four seconds ahead of Van Avermaet and six ahead of Prades.

How it unfolded

After a shock breakaway victory in Thursday's opener, stage two looked to signal the beginning of the GC battle. Three categorised climbs lay in wait on the 149km route from Barnsley to Ilkley, with the hilltop finish on the Côte de Cow and Calf (1.8km at 8.2 per cent) set up to give the race a new overall leader.

Along the way came two intermediate sprints - at Swinton after 41.5km, and at Scholes after 104km. The first obstacle of a lumpy day was the Côte de Blacker Hill (1.6km at 5.8 per cent), coming after 29km. Then, at 18km from the line, the Côte de Old Pool Bank (1km at 10 per cent) served as a leg softener ahead of the finale.

Ian Stannard (Team Sky) and Ben Swift (Great Britain) were notable names in the early break of the day, but they were never allowed more than 20 seconds during their 40km sojourn, with the peloton wiser after the events of stage one.

Fourth overall in 2015, Stephane Rossetto (Cofidis) felt confident enough to launch a solo counter-attack soon after. He was later joined by Garikoitz Bravo (Euskadi-Murias), Tom Baylis (One Pro Cycling) and Tobyn Horton (Madison-Genesis) as the peloton slowed up, happy with the break's composition.

The quartet worked well together, their gap topping out at 2:30 before the peloton began to up the pace. A mistake from the lead organiser's car didn't help matters, taking the break off-route and costing them over 30 seconds.

Rossetto was the last man standing from the break, swallowed up on the Côte de Old Pool Bank 18km from the finish. The double-digit slopes slimmed the peloton down to around 60 riders, with Jacob Scott (One Pro Cycling) launching a late attack ahead of the final climb.

Scott was caught 2km from the line as the red tide of BMC and Cofidis led the way at the head of the peloton. After a brief intervention from One Pro Cycling on the lower slopes of the climb, Pauwels and then Van Avermaet took command. But it was Cort Nielsen who came to the fore at the right time, launching to victory 150 metres from the line.

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team 3:25:34 2 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 3 Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 4 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 5 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie 0:00:05 6 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin 7 Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 8 Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling 9 Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 0:00:11 10 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 11 Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 12 Edward Dunbar (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport 0:00:13 13 Ian Bibby (GBr) JLT Condor 14 Etienne van Empel (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 15 Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport 16 Daniel Pearson (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport 17 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky 0:00:19 18 Max Stedman (GBr) Canyon Eisberg 19 Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team 0:00:25 20 James Shaw (GBr) Great Britain 21 James Oram (NZl) One Pro Cycling 22 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:28 23 Karol Domagalski (Pol) One Pro Cycling 0:00:31 24 Leonardo Basso (Ita) Team Sky 25 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) Aqua Blue Sport 26 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb 27 Thomas Pidcock (GBr) Great Britain 28 Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally Cycling 29 Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:00:37 30 Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Madison Genesis 31 Edmund Bradbury (GBr) JLT Condor 0:00:39 32 Michael Cuming (GBr) Madison Genesis 33 Richard Handley (GBr) Madison Genesis 34 Edward Laverack (GBr) JLT Condor 35 Peter Williams (GBr) One Pro Cycling 36 Nick van der Lijke (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 37 Kevin Reza (Fra) Vital Concept Club 38 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie 0:00:47 39 Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky 40 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 41 Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor 42 Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:00:50 43 Jeremy Cornu (Fra) Direct Energie 44 Hayden McCormick (NZl) One Pro Cycling 0:00:53 45 Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:00:57 46 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin 0:01:01 47 James Lowsley-Williams (GBr) Canyon Eisberg 0:01:07 48 Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 0:01:14 49 Adam Kenway (GBr) Vitus Pro Cycling 0:01:17 50 Julen Irizar Laskurain (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:01:18 51 Ben Swift (GBr) Great Britain 52 Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis 53 Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 0:01:30 54 Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data 0:01:34 55 Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:58 56 Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 0:02:04 57 Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie 0:02:08 58 Robbert de Greef (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 59 Fred Wright (GBr) Great Britain 0:02:14 60 Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Rally Cycling 61 Ryan Anderson (Can) Rally Cycling 62 Joey Walker (GBr) Great Britain 63 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:02:47 64 Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Great Britain 0:03:11 65 Seid Lizde (Ita) Holdsworth Pro Racing 66 Dorian Godon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 67 Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team Sky 0:03:36 68 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept Club 0:04:00 69 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 70 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) Vital Concept Club 71 Steven Lammertink (Ned) Vital Concept Club 72 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 73 Nicolas Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data 0:04:20 74 Martijn Budding (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 0:04:27 75 Jacob Scott (GBr) One Pro Cycling 0:04:32 76 Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:05:00 77 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team 0:09:27 78 Marco Mathis (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 79 Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 80 Calvin Watson (Aus) Aqua Blue Sport 81 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 82 Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data 83 Moreno Moser (Ita) Astana Pro Team 84 Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb 85 Russell Downing (GBr) Holdsworth Pro Racing 86 Axel Journiaux (Fra) Direct Energie 87 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data 88 Robert-Jon McCarthy (Irl) JLT Condor 89 Joshua Hunt (GBr) Vitus Pro Cycling 90 Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data 91 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data 92 Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Sky 93 Leon Mazzone (GBr) Holdsworth Pro Racing 94 Adam Blythe (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport 95 Julien Morice (Fra) Vital Concept Club 96 Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Vital Concept Club 97 Truls Korsaeth (Nor) Astana Pro Team 98 Andrew Tennant (GBr) Canyon Eisberg 99 Dexter Gardias (GBr) Canyon Eisberg 100 Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 101 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie 102 Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 103 Wouter Wippert (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 104 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Sunweb 105 Mikel Aristi Gardoki (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 106 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 107 Harry Tanfield (GBr) Canyon Eisberg 108 Jérémy Lecroq (Fra) Vital Concept Club 109 Thomas Baylis (GBr) One Pro Cycling 110 Tobyn Horton (GBr) Madison Genesis 111 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 112 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie 0:09:46 113 Emils Liepins (Lat) One Pro Cycling 0:09:49 114 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:10:13 115 Ben Walsh (Irl) Vitus Pro Cycling 0:11:25 116 Jesse Anthony (USA) Rally Cycling 0:19:27 117 Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 118 Julio Alberto Amores Palacios (Spa) Vitus Pro Cycling 0:20:41 119 Shane Archbold (NZl) Aqua Blue Sport 120 Oliver Wood (GBr) JLT Condor 121 James Gullen (GBr) JLT Condor 122 Harrison Jones (GBr) Vitus Pro Cycling 123 Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis 124 Sean McKenna (Irl) Holdsworth Pro Racing 125 George Pym (GBr) Madison Genesis 0:20:52 126 Liam Davies (GBr) Vitus Pro Cycling 0:20:58 DNF Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team DNF Christopher Lawless (GBr) Team Sky DNF Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling DNF Nigel Ellsay (Can) Rally Cycling DNF Chris Opie (GBr) Canyon Eisberg DNF Alex Paton (GBr) Canyon Eisberg DNF Grant Martin (GBr) Vitus Pro Cycling DNF Tom Mazzone (GBr) Holdsworth Pro Racing DNF Mattia Viel (Ita) Holdsworth Pro Racing DNF Jake Womersley (GBr) Holdsworth Pro Racing DNF Jake Stewart (GBr) Great Britain

General Classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team 7:33:41 2 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:00:04 3 Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:00:06 4 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 0:00:10 5 Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling 0:00:15 6 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin 7 Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 8 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:00:21 9 Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 10 Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 11 Edward Dunbar (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport 0:00:23 12 Daniel Pearson (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport 13 Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport 14 Etienne van Empel (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 15 Ian Bibby (GBr) JLT Condor 16 Max Stedman (GBr) Canyon Eisberg 0:00:29 17 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky 18 Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team 0:00:33 19 James Shaw (GBr) Great Britain 0:00:35 20 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie 21 James Oram (NZl) One Pro Cycling 22 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:38 23 Michael Cuming (GBr) Madison Genesis 0:00:40 24 Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor 0:00:41 25 Karol Domagalski (Pol) One Pro Cycling 26 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) Aqua Blue Sport 27 Leonardo Basso (Ita) Team Sky 28 Thomas Pidcock (GBr) Great Britain 29 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb 30 Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally Cycling 31 Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:00:47 32 Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Madison Genesis 33 Nick van der Lijke (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 0:00:49 34 Edmund Bradbury (GBr) JLT Condor 35 Peter Williams (GBr) One Pro Cycling 36 Richard Handley (GBr) Madison Genesis 37 Edward Laverack (GBr) JLT Condor 38 Kevin Reza (Fra) Vital Concept Club 39 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie 0:00:57 40 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 41 Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky 42 Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:01:00 43 Jeremy Cornu (Fra) Direct Energie 44 Hayden McCormick (NZl) One Pro Cycling 0:01:03 45 Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:01:07 46 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin 0:01:11 47 James Lowsley-Williams (GBr) Canyon Eisberg 0:01:17 48 Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 0:01:24 49 Ben Swift (GBr) Great Britain 0:01:25 50 Julen Irizar Laskurain (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:01:27 51 Adam Kenway (GBr) Vitus Pro Cycling 52 Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis 0:01:28 53 Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 0:01:40 54 Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data 0:01:44 55 Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:02:08 56 Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 0:02:14 57 Robbert de Greef (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 0:02:18 58 Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie 59 Ryan Anderson (Can) Rally Cycling 0:02:24 60 Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Rally Cycling 61 Joey Walker (GBr) Great Britain 62 Fred Wright (GBr) Great Britain 63 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:02:57 64 Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Great Britain 0:03:21 65 Dorian Godon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 66 Seid Lizde (Ita) Holdsworth Pro Racing 67 Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team Sky 0:03:46 68 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept Club 0:04:10 69 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 70 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) Vital Concept Club 71 Martijn Budding (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 0:04:37 72 Jacob Scott (GBr) One Pro Cycling 0:04:42 73 Steven Lammertink (Ned) Vital Concept Club 0:04:48 74 Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:05:10 75 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:05:32 76 Nicolas Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data 0:06:40 77 Harry Tanfield (GBr) Canyon Eisberg 0:09:18 78 Thomas Baylis (GBr) One Pro Cycling 0:09:29 79 Axel Journiaux (Fra) Direct Energie 0:09:34 80 Tobyn Horton (GBr) Madison Genesis 0:09:35 81 Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:09:36 82 Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:09:37 83 Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 84 Adam Blythe (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport 85 Robert-Jon McCarthy (Irl) JLT Condor 86 Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 87 Marco Mathis (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 88 Russell Downing (GBr) Holdsworth Pro Racing 89 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team 90 Wouter Wippert (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 91 Andrew Tennant (GBr) Canyon Eisberg 92 Joshua Hunt (GBr) Vitus Pro Cycling 93 Leon Mazzone (GBr) Holdsworth Pro Racing 94 Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Vital Concept Club 95 Dexter Gardias (GBr) Canyon Eisberg 96 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 97 Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data 98 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data 99 Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Sky 100 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 101 Calvin Watson (Aus) Aqua Blue Sport 102 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie 103 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data 104 Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data 105 Mikel Aristi Gardoki (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 106 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 107 Jérémy Lecroq (Fra) Vital Concept Club 108 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie 0:09:56 109 Truls Korsaeth (Nor) Astana Pro Team 0:09:57 110 Emils Liepins (Lat) One Pro Cycling 0:09:59 111 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:10:23 112 Moreno Moser (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:10:59 113 Julien Morice (Fra) Vital Concept Club 0:11:12 114 Ben Walsh (Irl) Vitus Pro Cycling 0:11:35 115 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:14:39 116 Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:19:37 117 Jesse Anthony (USA) Rally Cycling 118 Oliver Wood (GBr) JLT Condor 0:20:51 119 Harrison Jones (GBr) Vitus Pro Cycling 120 Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis 121 Julio Alberto Amores Palacios (Spa) Vitus Pro Cycling 122 Sean McKenna (Irl) Holdsworth Pro Racing 123 James Gullen (GBr) JLT Condor 124 George Pym (GBr) Madison Genesis 0:21:02 125 Shane Archbold (NZl) Aqua Blue Sport 0:21:24 126 Liam Davies (GBr) Vitus Pro Cycling 0:26:48

Points Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Harry Tanfield (GBr) Canyon Eisberg 21 pts 2 Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor 20 3 Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team 15 4 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 12 5 Thomas Baylis (GBr) One Pro Cycling 11 6 Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 9 7 Michael Cuming (GBr) Madison Genesis 9 8 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 7 9 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie 6 10 Ben Swift (GBr) Great Britain 5 11 Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling 5 12 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin 5 13 Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb 5 14 Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 4 15 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept Club 4 16 Axel Journiaux (Fra) Direct Energie 4 17 Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team 3 18 Tobyn Horton (GBr) Madison Genesis 3 19 Emils Liepins (Lat) One Pro Cycling 3 20 Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 2 21 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 1 22 Julen Irizar Laskurain (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 1 23 Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 1 24 Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1

Mountains Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Cuming (GBr) Madison Genesis 8 pts 2 Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team 4 3 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team 4 4 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 2 5 Leonardo Basso (Ita) Team Sky 2 6 Thomas Baylis (GBr) One Pro Cycling 2 7 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 2 8 Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 1 9 Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team 1 10 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1 11 Axel Journiaux (Fra) Direct Energie 1