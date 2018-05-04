Tour de Yorkshire: Magnus Cort wins stage 2
Astana rider out kicks Van Avermaet in uphill sprint, takes overall lead
Stage 2: Barnsley - Ilkley
Magnus Cort Nielsen (Astana) won the second stage of the Tour de Yorkshire on Friday, prevailing on the hilltop finish in Ilkley. He beat Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) into second place with a well-timed sprint, while Eduard Prades (Euskadi-Murias) took third.
It was something of a sprint in slow-motion, with the contenders coming to the fore late in the climb. Serge Pauwels (Dimension Data) took up the reins in the final kilometre, before Van Avermaet flew past 300 metres from the line. But Cort Nielsen got his timing just a little better - enough to overhaul the Belgian and claim his second victory of the season.
"It's really a tough stage today and actually I thought the finish would be too hard for me," Cort Nielsen said after the stage. "The team had big belief in me and I really have to thank them for supporting me."
"I thought [Van Avermaet] was the man to beat. I knew I would be quick so I was just hoping for no big attacks and then I could open up in the final 150 metres," he added. "We will try everything [for overall victory] - I believe if I can win here it's possible but there's still a long way to go."
Cort Nielsen is the new overall leader, four seconds ahead of Van Avermaet and six ahead of Prades.
How it unfolded
After a shock breakaway victory in Thursday's opener, stage two looked to signal the beginning of the GC battle. Three categorised climbs lay in wait on the 149km route from Barnsley to Ilkley, with the hilltop finish on the Côte de Cow and Calf (1.8km at 8.2 per cent) set up to give the race a new overall leader.
Along the way came two intermediate sprints - at Swinton after 41.5km, and at Scholes after 104km. The first obstacle of a lumpy day was the Côte de Blacker Hill (1.6km at 5.8 per cent), coming after 29km. Then, at 18km from the line, the Côte de Old Pool Bank (1km at 10 per cent) served as a leg softener ahead of the finale.
Ian Stannard (Team Sky) and Ben Swift (Great Britain) were notable names in the early break of the day, but they were never allowed more than 20 seconds during their 40km sojourn, with the peloton wiser after the events of stage one.
Fourth overall in 2015, Stephane Rossetto (Cofidis) felt confident enough to launch a solo counter-attack soon after. He was later joined by Garikoitz Bravo (Euskadi-Murias), Tom Baylis (One Pro Cycling) and Tobyn Horton (Madison-Genesis) as the peloton slowed up, happy with the break's composition.
The quartet worked well together, their gap topping out at 2:30 before the peloton began to up the pace. A mistake from the lead organiser's car didn't help matters, taking the break off-route and costing them over 30 seconds.
Rossetto was the last man standing from the break, swallowed up on the Côte de Old Pool Bank 18km from the finish. The double-digit slopes slimmed the peloton down to around 60 riders, with Jacob Scott (One Pro Cycling) launching a late attack ahead of the final climb.
Scott was caught 2km from the line as the red tide of BMC and Cofidis led the way at the head of the peloton. After a brief intervention from One Pro Cycling on the lower slopes of the climb, Pauwels and then Van Avermaet took command. But it was Cort Nielsen who came to the fore at the right time, launching to victory 150 metres from the line.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team
|3:25:34
|2
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|3
|Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|4
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
|5
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:00:05
|6
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin
|7
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
|8
|Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling
|9
|Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:11
|10
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|11
|Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|12
|Edward Dunbar (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:00:13
|13
|Ian Bibby (GBr) JLT Condor
|14
|Etienne van Empel (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|15
|Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|16
|Daniel Pearson (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|17
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky
|0:00:19
|18
|Max Stedman (GBr) Canyon Eisberg
|19
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:25
|20
|James Shaw (GBr) Great Britain
|21
|James Oram (NZl) One Pro Cycling
|22
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:28
|23
|Karol Domagalski (Pol) One Pro Cycling
|0:00:31
|24
|Leonardo Basso (Ita) Team Sky
|25
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) Aqua Blue Sport
|26
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|27
|Thomas Pidcock (GBr) Great Britain
|28
|Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally Cycling
|29
|Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:00:37
|30
|Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Madison Genesis
|31
|Edmund Bradbury (GBr) JLT Condor
|0:00:39
|32
|Michael Cuming (GBr) Madison Genesis
|33
|Richard Handley (GBr) Madison Genesis
|34
|Edward Laverack (GBr) JLT Condor
|35
|Peter Williams (GBr) One Pro Cycling
|36
|Nick van der Lijke (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|37
|Kevin Reza (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|38
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:00:47
|39
|Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky
|40
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|41
|Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor
|42
|Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:00:50
|43
|Jeremy Cornu (Fra) Direct Energie
|44
|Hayden McCormick (NZl) One Pro Cycling
|0:00:53
|45
|Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:00:57
|46
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:01:01
|47
|James Lowsley-Williams (GBr) Canyon Eisberg
|0:01:07
|48
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|0:01:14
|49
|Adam Kenway (GBr) Vitus Pro Cycling
|0:01:17
|50
|Julen Irizar Laskurain (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:01:18
|51
|Ben Swift (GBr) Great Britain
|52
|Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis
|53
|Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:01:30
|54
|Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data
|0:01:34
|55
|Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:58
|56
|Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:02:04
|57
|Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:02:08
|58
|Robbert de Greef (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|59
|Fred Wright (GBr) Great Britain
|0:02:14
|60
|Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Rally Cycling
|61
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Rally Cycling
|62
|Joey Walker (GBr) Great Britain
|63
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:02:47
|64
|Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Great Britain
|0:03:11
|65
|Seid Lizde (Ita) Holdsworth Pro Racing
|66
|Dorian Godon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|67
|Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team Sky
|0:03:36
|68
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|0:04:00
|69
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|70
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|71
|Steven Lammertink (Ned) Vital Concept Club
|72
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|73
|Nicolas Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:04:20
|74
|Martijn Budding (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|0:04:27
|75
|Jacob Scott (GBr) One Pro Cycling
|0:04:32
|76
|Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:05:00
|77
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|0:09:27
|78
|Marco Mathis (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|79
|Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|80
|Calvin Watson (Aus) Aqua Blue Sport
|81
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|82
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data
|83
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|84
|Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
|85
|Russell Downing (GBr) Holdsworth Pro Racing
|86
|Axel Journiaux (Fra) Direct Energie
|87
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
|88
|Robert-Jon McCarthy (Irl) JLT Condor
|89
|Joshua Hunt (GBr) Vitus Pro Cycling
|90
|Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
|91
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
|92
|Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Sky
|93
|Leon Mazzone (GBr) Holdsworth Pro Racing
|94
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|95
|Julien Morice (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|96
|Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Vital Concept Club
|97
|Truls Korsaeth (Nor) Astana Pro Team
|98
|Andrew Tennant (GBr) Canyon Eisberg
|99
|Dexter Gardias (GBr) Canyon Eisberg
|100
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|101
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
|102
|Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|103
|Wouter Wippert (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|104
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Sunweb
|105
|Mikel Aristi Gardoki (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|106
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|107
|Harry Tanfield (GBr) Canyon Eisberg
|108
|Jérémy Lecroq (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|109
|Thomas Baylis (GBr) One Pro Cycling
|110
|Tobyn Horton (GBr) Madison Genesis
|111
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|112
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:09:46
|113
|Emils Liepins (Lat) One Pro Cycling
|0:09:49
|114
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:10:13
|115
|Ben Walsh (Irl) Vitus Pro Cycling
|0:11:25
|116
|Jesse Anthony (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:19:27
|117
|Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|118
|Julio Alberto Amores Palacios (Spa) Vitus Pro Cycling
|0:20:41
|119
|Shane Archbold (NZl) Aqua Blue Sport
|120
|Oliver Wood (GBr) JLT Condor
|121
|James Gullen (GBr) JLT Condor
|122
|Harrison Jones (GBr) Vitus Pro Cycling
|123
|Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis
|124
|Sean McKenna (Irl) Holdsworth Pro Racing
|125
|George Pym (GBr) Madison Genesis
|0:20:52
|126
|Liam Davies (GBr) Vitus Pro Cycling
|0:20:58
|DNF
|Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|DNF
|Christopher Lawless (GBr) Team Sky
|DNF
|Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling
|DNF
|Nigel Ellsay (Can) Rally Cycling
|DNF
|Chris Opie (GBr) Canyon Eisberg
|DNF
|Alex Paton (GBr) Canyon Eisberg
|DNF
|Grant Martin (GBr) Vitus Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Tom Mazzone (GBr) Holdsworth Pro Racing
|DNF
|Mattia Viel (Ita) Holdsworth Pro Racing
|DNF
|Jake Womersley (GBr) Holdsworth Pro Racing
|DNF
|Jake Stewart (GBr) Great Britain
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team
|7:33:41
|2
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:04
|3
|Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:00:06
|4
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
|0:00:10
|5
|Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:00:15
|6
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin
|7
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
|8
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:21
|9
|Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|10
|Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|11
|Edward Dunbar (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:00:23
|12
|Daniel Pearson (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|13
|Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|14
|Etienne van Empel (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|15
|Ian Bibby (GBr) JLT Condor
|16
|Max Stedman (GBr) Canyon Eisberg
|0:00:29
|17
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky
|18
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:33
|19
|James Shaw (GBr) Great Britain
|0:00:35
|20
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie
|21
|James Oram (NZl) One Pro Cycling
|22
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:38
|23
|Michael Cuming (GBr) Madison Genesis
|0:00:40
|24
|Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor
|0:00:41
|25
|Karol Domagalski (Pol) One Pro Cycling
|26
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) Aqua Blue Sport
|27
|Leonardo Basso (Ita) Team Sky
|28
|Thomas Pidcock (GBr) Great Britain
|29
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|30
|Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally Cycling
|31
|Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:00:47
|32
|Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Madison Genesis
|33
|Nick van der Lijke (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|0:00:49
|34
|Edmund Bradbury (GBr) JLT Condor
|35
|Peter Williams (GBr) One Pro Cycling
|36
|Richard Handley (GBr) Madison Genesis
|37
|Edward Laverack (GBr) JLT Condor
|38
|Kevin Reza (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|39
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:00:57
|40
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|41
|Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky
|42
|Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:01:00
|43
|Jeremy Cornu (Fra) Direct Energie
|44
|Hayden McCormick (NZl) One Pro Cycling
|0:01:03
|45
|Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:01:07
|46
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:01:11
|47
|James Lowsley-Williams (GBr) Canyon Eisberg
|0:01:17
|48
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|0:01:24
|49
|Ben Swift (GBr) Great Britain
|0:01:25
|50
|Julen Irizar Laskurain (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:01:27
|51
|Adam Kenway (GBr) Vitus Pro Cycling
|52
|Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis
|0:01:28
|53
|Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:01:40
|54
|Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data
|0:01:44
|55
|Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:02:08
|56
|Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:02:14
|57
|Robbert de Greef (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|0:02:18
|58
|Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie
|59
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:02:24
|60
|Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Rally Cycling
|61
|Joey Walker (GBr) Great Britain
|62
|Fred Wright (GBr) Great Britain
|63
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:02:57
|64
|Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Great Britain
|0:03:21
|65
|Dorian Godon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|66
|Seid Lizde (Ita) Holdsworth Pro Racing
|67
|Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team Sky
|0:03:46
|68
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|0:04:10
|69
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|70
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|71
|Martijn Budding (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|0:04:37
|72
|Jacob Scott (GBr) One Pro Cycling
|0:04:42
|73
|Steven Lammertink (Ned) Vital Concept Club
|0:04:48
|74
|Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:05:10
|75
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:05:32
|76
|Nicolas Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:06:40
|77
|Harry Tanfield (GBr) Canyon Eisberg
|0:09:18
|78
|Thomas Baylis (GBr) One Pro Cycling
|0:09:29
|79
|Axel Journiaux (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:09:34
|80
|Tobyn Horton (GBr) Madison Genesis
|0:09:35
|81
|Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:09:36
|82
|Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:09:37
|83
|Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|84
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|85
|Robert-Jon McCarthy (Irl) JLT Condor
|86
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|87
|Marco Mathis (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|88
|Russell Downing (GBr) Holdsworth Pro Racing
|89
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|90
|Wouter Wippert (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|91
|Andrew Tennant (GBr) Canyon Eisberg
|92
|Joshua Hunt (GBr) Vitus Pro Cycling
|93
|Leon Mazzone (GBr) Holdsworth Pro Racing
|94
|Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Vital Concept Club
|95
|Dexter Gardias (GBr) Canyon Eisberg
|96
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|97
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data
|98
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
|99
|Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Sky
|100
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|101
|Calvin Watson (Aus) Aqua Blue Sport
|102
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
|103
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
|104
|Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
|105
|Mikel Aristi Gardoki (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|106
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|107
|Jérémy Lecroq (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|108
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:09:56
|109
|Truls Korsaeth (Nor) Astana Pro Team
|0:09:57
|110
|Emils Liepins (Lat) One Pro Cycling
|0:09:59
|111
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:10:23
|112
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:10:59
|113
|Julien Morice (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|0:11:12
|114
|Ben Walsh (Irl) Vitus Pro Cycling
|0:11:35
|115
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:14:39
|116
|Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:19:37
|117
|Jesse Anthony (USA) Rally Cycling
|118
|Oliver Wood (GBr) JLT Condor
|0:20:51
|119
|Harrison Jones (GBr) Vitus Pro Cycling
|120
|Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis
|121
|Julio Alberto Amores Palacios (Spa) Vitus Pro Cycling
|122
|Sean McKenna (Irl) Holdsworth Pro Racing
|123
|James Gullen (GBr) JLT Condor
|124
|George Pym (GBr) Madison Genesis
|0:21:02
|125
|Shane Archbold (NZl) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:21:24
|126
|Liam Davies (GBr) Vitus Pro Cycling
|0:26:48
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Harry Tanfield (GBr) Canyon Eisberg
|21
|pts
|2
|Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor
|20
|3
|Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team
|15
|4
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|12
|5
|Thomas Baylis (GBr) One Pro Cycling
|11
|6
|Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|9
|7
|Michael Cuming (GBr) Madison Genesis
|9
|8
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
|7
|9
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie
|6
|10
|Ben Swift (GBr) Great Britain
|5
|11
|Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling
|5
|12
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin
|5
|13
|Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
|5
|14
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
|4
|15
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|4
|16
|Axel Journiaux (Fra) Direct Energie
|4
|17
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team
|3
|18
|Tobyn Horton (GBr) Madison Genesis
|3
|19
|Emils Liepins (Lat) One Pro Cycling
|3
|20
|Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|2
|21
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|1
|22
|Julen Irizar Laskurain (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|1
|23
|Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|1
|24
|Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Cuming (GBr) Madison Genesis
|8
|pts
|2
|Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team
|4
|3
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|4
|4
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|2
|5
|Leonardo Basso (Ita) Team Sky
|2
|6
|Thomas Baylis (GBr) One Pro Cycling
|2
|7
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|2
|8
|Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|1
|9
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team
|1
|10
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1
|11
|Axel Journiaux (Fra) Direct Energie
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|BMC Racing Team
|22:42:09
|2
|Aqua Blue Sport
|0:00:03
|3
|Team Sunweb
|0:00:37
|4
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|0:00:41
|5
|JLT Condor
|0:00:50
|6
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|7
|One Pro Cycling
|0:00:54
|8
|Team Sky
|0:01:01
|9
|Direct Energie
|0:01:06
|10
|Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:01:11
|11
|Madison Genesis
|0:01:14
|12
|Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|0:01:30
|13
|Great Britain National Team
|0:01:38
|14
|Rally Cycling
|0:02:09
|15
|Team Dimension Data
|0:05:18
|16
|Vital Concept Cycling Club
|0:08:03
|17
|Canyon Eisberg
|0:10:12
|18
|Astana Pro Team
|0:12:51
|19
|Holdsworth Pro Racing
|0:21:29
|20
|Vitus Pro Cycling
|0:21:33
