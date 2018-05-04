Trending

Tour de Yorkshire: Magnus Cort wins stage 2

Astana rider out kicks Van Avermaet in uphill sprint, takes overall lead

Image 1 of 14

Mark Cavendish

Mark Cavendish
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 14

Magnus Cort Neilsen wins

Magnus Cort Neilsen wins
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 14

Harry Tanfield (Canyon Eisberg)

Harry Tanfield (Canyon Eisberg)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 14

Magnus Cort Neilsen wins stage 2 at Tour de Yorkshire

Magnus Cort Neilsen wins stage 2 at Tour de Yorkshire
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 14

Magnus Cort Neilsen on the Yorkshire podium

Magnus Cort Neilsen on the Yorkshire podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 14

Magnus Cort Neilsen on the Yorkshire podium

Magnus Cort Neilsen on the Yorkshire podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 14

Michael Cuming (Madison Genesis) in the mountains jersey

Michael Cuming (Madison Genesis) in the mountains jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 14

Kristoffer Halvorsen (Team Sky)

Kristoffer Halvorsen (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 14

Thomas Baylis (One Pro Cycling)

Thomas Baylis (One Pro Cycling)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 14

Scenery along the route of stage 2

Scenery along the route of stage 2
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 14

Scenery along the Route of stage 3 at Tour de Yorkshire

Scenery along the Route of stage 3 at Tour de Yorkshire
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 14

Scenery along the Route of stage 3 at Tour de Yorkshire

Scenery along the Route of stage 3 at Tour de Yorkshire
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 14

Magnus Cort Neilsen wins stage 2 at Tour de Yorkshire

Magnus Cort Neilsen wins stage 2 at Tour de Yorkshire
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 14

Magnus Cort Neilsen

Magnus Cort Neilsen
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Magnus Cort Nielsen (Astana) won the second stage of the Tour de Yorkshire on Friday, prevailing on the hilltop finish in Ilkley. He beat Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) into second place with a well-timed sprint, while Eduard Prades (Euskadi-Murias) took third.

It was something of a sprint in slow-motion, with the contenders coming to the fore late in the climb. Serge Pauwels (Dimension Data) took up the reins in the final kilometre, before Van Avermaet flew past 300 metres from the line. But Cort Nielsen got his timing just a little better - enough to overhaul the Belgian and claim his second victory of the season.

"It's really a tough stage today and actually I thought the finish would be too hard for me," Cort Nielsen said after the stage. "The team had big belief in me and I really have to thank them for supporting me."

"I thought [Van Avermaet] was the man to beat. I knew I would be quick so I was just hoping for no big attacks and then I could open up in the final 150 metres," he added. "We will try everything [for overall victory] - I believe if I can win here it's possible but there's still a long way to go."

Cort Nielsen is the new overall leader, four seconds ahead of Van Avermaet and six ahead of Prades.

How it unfolded

After a shock breakaway victory in Thursday's opener, stage two looked to signal the beginning of the GC battle. Three categorised climbs lay in wait on the 149km route from Barnsley to Ilkley, with the hilltop finish on the Côte de Cow and Calf (1.8km at 8.2 per cent) set up to give the race a new overall leader.

Along the way came two intermediate sprints - at Swinton after 41.5km, and at Scholes after 104km. The first obstacle of a lumpy day was the Côte de Blacker Hill (1.6km at 5.8 per cent), coming after 29km. Then, at 18km from the line, the Côte de Old Pool Bank (1km at 10 per cent) served as a leg softener ahead of the finale.

Ian Stannard (Team Sky) and Ben Swift (Great Britain) were notable names in the early break of the day, but they were never allowed more than 20 seconds during their 40km sojourn, with the peloton wiser after the events of stage one.

Fourth overall in 2015, Stephane Rossetto (Cofidis) felt confident enough to launch a solo counter-attack soon after. He was later joined by Garikoitz Bravo (Euskadi-Murias), Tom Baylis (One Pro Cycling) and Tobyn Horton (Madison-Genesis) as the peloton slowed up, happy with the break's composition.

The quartet worked well together, their gap topping out at 2:30 before the peloton began to up the pace. A mistake from the lead organiser's car didn't help matters, taking the break off-route and costing them over 30 seconds.

Rossetto was the last man standing from the break, swallowed up on the Côte de Old Pool Bank 18km from the finish. The double-digit slopes slimmed the peloton down to around 60 riders, with Jacob Scott (One Pro Cycling) launching a late attack ahead of the final climb.

Scott was caught 2km from the line as the red tide of BMC and Cofidis led the way at the head of the peloton. After a brief intervention from One Pro Cycling on the lower slopes of the climb, Pauwels and then Van Avermaet took command. But it was Cort Nielsen who came to the fore at the right time, launching to victory 150 metres from the line.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team3:25:34
2Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
3Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
4Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
5Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie0:00:05
6Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin
7Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
8Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling
9Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:11
10Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
11Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
12Edward Dunbar (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport0:00:13
13Ian Bibby (GBr) JLT Condor
14Etienne van Empel (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
15Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
16Daniel Pearson (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
17Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky0:00:19
18Max Stedman (GBr) Canyon Eisberg
19Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team0:00:25
20James Shaw (GBr) Great Britain
21James Oram (NZl) One Pro Cycling
22Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:28
23Karol Domagalski (Pol) One Pro Cycling0:00:31
24Leonardo Basso (Ita) Team Sky
25Lawrence Warbasse (USA) Aqua Blue Sport
26Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
27Thomas Pidcock (GBr) Great Britain
28Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally Cycling
29Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb0:00:37
30Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Madison Genesis
31Edmund Bradbury (GBr) JLT Condor0:00:39
32Michael Cuming (GBr) Madison Genesis
33Richard Handley (GBr) Madison Genesis
34Edward Laverack (GBr) JLT Condor
35Peter Williams (GBr) One Pro Cycling
36Nick van der Lijke (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
37Kevin Reza (Fra) Vital Concept Club
38Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie0:00:47
39Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky
40Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
41Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor
42Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:00:50
43Jeremy Cornu (Fra) Direct Energie
44Hayden McCormick (NZl) One Pro Cycling0:00:53
45Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:00:57
46Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin0:01:01
47James Lowsley-Williams (GBr) Canyon Eisberg0:01:07
48Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij0:01:14
49Adam Kenway (GBr) Vitus Pro Cycling0:01:17
50Julen Irizar Laskurain (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:01:18
51Ben Swift (GBr) Great Britain
52Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis
53Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin0:01:30
54Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data0:01:34
55Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:58
56Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin0:02:04
57Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie0:02:08
58Robbert de Greef (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
59Fred Wright (GBr) Great Britain0:02:14
60Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Rally Cycling
61Ryan Anderson (Can) Rally Cycling
62Joey Walker (GBr) Great Britain
63Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb0:02:47
64Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Great Britain0:03:11
65Seid Lizde (Ita) Holdsworth Pro Racing
66Dorian Godon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
67Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team Sky0:03:36
68Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept Club0:04:00
69Oscar Gatto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
70Arnaud Courteille (Fra) Vital Concept Club
71Steven Lammertink (Ned) Vital Concept Club
72Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
73Nicolas Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data0:04:20
74Martijn Budding (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij0:04:27
75Jacob Scott (GBr) One Pro Cycling0:04:32
76Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:05:00
77Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team0:09:27
78Marco Mathis (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
79Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
80Calvin Watson (Aus) Aqua Blue Sport
81Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
82Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data
83Moreno Moser (Ita) Astana Pro Team
84Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
85Russell Downing (GBr) Holdsworth Pro Racing
86Axel Journiaux (Fra) Direct Energie
87Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
88Robert-Jon McCarthy (Irl) JLT Condor
89Joshua Hunt (GBr) Vitus Pro Cycling
90Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
91Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
92Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Sky
93Leon Mazzone (GBr) Holdsworth Pro Racing
94Adam Blythe (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
95Julien Morice (Fra) Vital Concept Club
96Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Vital Concept Club
97Truls Korsaeth (Nor) Astana Pro Team
98Andrew Tennant (GBr) Canyon Eisberg
99Dexter Gardias (GBr) Canyon Eisberg
100Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
101Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
102Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
103Wouter Wippert (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
104Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Sunweb
105Mikel Aristi Gardoki (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
106Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
107Harry Tanfield (GBr) Canyon Eisberg
108Jérémy Lecroq (Fra) Vital Concept Club
109Thomas Baylis (GBr) One Pro Cycling
110Tobyn Horton (GBr) Madison Genesis
111Pim Ligthart (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
112Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie0:09:46
113Emils Liepins (Lat) One Pro Cycling0:09:49
114Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb0:10:13
115Ben Walsh (Irl) Vitus Pro Cycling0:11:25
116Jesse Anthony (USA) Rally Cycling0:19:27
117Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
118Julio Alberto Amores Palacios (Spa) Vitus Pro Cycling0:20:41
119Shane Archbold (NZl) Aqua Blue Sport
120Oliver Wood (GBr) JLT Condor
121James Gullen (GBr) JLT Condor
122Harrison Jones (GBr) Vitus Pro Cycling
123Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis
124Sean McKenna (Irl) Holdsworth Pro Racing
125George Pym (GBr) Madison Genesis0:20:52
126Liam Davies (GBr) Vitus Pro Cycling0:20:58
DNFTom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
DNFChristopher Lawless (GBr) Team Sky
DNFEmerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling
DNFNigel Ellsay (Can) Rally Cycling
DNFChris Opie (GBr) Canyon Eisberg
DNFAlex Paton (GBr) Canyon Eisberg
DNFGrant Martin (GBr) Vitus Pro Cycling
DNFTom Mazzone (GBr) Holdsworth Pro Racing
DNFMattia Viel (Ita) Holdsworth Pro Racing
DNFJake Womersley (GBr) Holdsworth Pro Racing
DNFJake Stewart (GBr) Great Britain

General Classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team7:33:41
2Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:00:04
3Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:00:06
4Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data0:00:10
5Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling0:00:15
6Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin
7Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
8Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team0:00:21
9Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
10Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
11Edward Dunbar (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport0:00:23
12Daniel Pearson (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
13Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
14Etienne van Empel (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
15Ian Bibby (GBr) JLT Condor
16Max Stedman (GBr) Canyon Eisberg0:00:29
17Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky
18Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team0:00:33
19James Shaw (GBr) Great Britain0:00:35
20Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie
21James Oram (NZl) One Pro Cycling
22Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:38
23Michael Cuming (GBr) Madison Genesis0:00:40
24Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor0:00:41
25Karol Domagalski (Pol) One Pro Cycling
26Lawrence Warbasse (USA) Aqua Blue Sport
27Leonardo Basso (Ita) Team Sky
28Thomas Pidcock (GBr) Great Britain
29Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
30Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally Cycling
31Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb0:00:47
32Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Madison Genesis
33Nick van der Lijke (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij0:00:49
34Edmund Bradbury (GBr) JLT Condor
35Peter Williams (GBr) One Pro Cycling
36Richard Handley (GBr) Madison Genesis
37Edward Laverack (GBr) JLT Condor
38Kevin Reza (Fra) Vital Concept Club
39Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie0:00:57
40Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
41Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky
42Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:01:00
43Jeremy Cornu (Fra) Direct Energie
44Hayden McCormick (NZl) One Pro Cycling0:01:03
45Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:01:07
46Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin0:01:11
47James Lowsley-Williams (GBr) Canyon Eisberg0:01:17
48Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij0:01:24
49Ben Swift (GBr) Great Britain0:01:25
50Julen Irizar Laskurain (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:01:27
51Adam Kenway (GBr) Vitus Pro Cycling
52Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis0:01:28
53Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin0:01:40
54Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data0:01:44
55Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:08
56Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin0:02:14
57Robbert de Greef (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij0:02:18
58Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie
59Ryan Anderson (Can) Rally Cycling0:02:24
60Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Rally Cycling
61Joey Walker (GBr) Great Britain
62Fred Wright (GBr) Great Britain
63Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb0:02:57
64Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Great Britain0:03:21
65Dorian Godon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
66Seid Lizde (Ita) Holdsworth Pro Racing
67Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team Sky0:03:46
68Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept Club0:04:10
69Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
70Arnaud Courteille (Fra) Vital Concept Club
71Martijn Budding (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij0:04:37
72Jacob Scott (GBr) One Pro Cycling0:04:42
73Steven Lammertink (Ned) Vital Concept Club0:04:48
74Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:05:10
75Oscar Gatto (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:05:32
76Nicolas Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data0:06:40
77Harry Tanfield (GBr) Canyon Eisberg0:09:18
78Thomas Baylis (GBr) One Pro Cycling0:09:29
79Axel Journiaux (Fra) Direct Energie0:09:34
80Tobyn Horton (GBr) Madison Genesis0:09:35
81Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:09:36
82Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb0:09:37
83Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
84Adam Blythe (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
85Robert-Jon McCarthy (Irl) JLT Condor
86Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
87Marco Mathis (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
88Russell Downing (GBr) Holdsworth Pro Racing
89Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
90Wouter Wippert (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
91Andrew Tennant (GBr) Canyon Eisberg
92Joshua Hunt (GBr) Vitus Pro Cycling
93Leon Mazzone (GBr) Holdsworth Pro Racing
94Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Vital Concept Club
95Dexter Gardias (GBr) Canyon Eisberg
96Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
97Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data
98Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
99Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Sky
100Pim Ligthart (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
101Calvin Watson (Aus) Aqua Blue Sport
102Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
103Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
104Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
105Mikel Aristi Gardoki (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
106Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
107Jérémy Lecroq (Fra) Vital Concept Club
108Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie0:09:56
109Truls Korsaeth (Nor) Astana Pro Team0:09:57
110Emils Liepins (Lat) One Pro Cycling0:09:59
111Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb0:10:23
112Moreno Moser (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:10:59
113Julien Morice (Fra) Vital Concept Club0:11:12
114Ben Walsh (Irl) Vitus Pro Cycling0:11:35
115Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Sunweb0:14:39
116Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:19:37
117Jesse Anthony (USA) Rally Cycling
118Oliver Wood (GBr) JLT Condor0:20:51
119Harrison Jones (GBr) Vitus Pro Cycling
120Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis
121Julio Alberto Amores Palacios (Spa) Vitus Pro Cycling
122Sean McKenna (Irl) Holdsworth Pro Racing
123James Gullen (GBr) JLT Condor
124George Pym (GBr) Madison Genesis0:21:02
125Shane Archbold (NZl) Aqua Blue Sport0:21:24
126Liam Davies (GBr) Vitus Pro Cycling0:26:48

Points Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Harry Tanfield (GBr) Canyon Eisberg21pts
2Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor20
3Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team15
4Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team12
5Thomas Baylis (GBr) One Pro Cycling11
6Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias9
7Michael Cuming (GBr) Madison Genesis9
8Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data7
9Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie6
10Ben Swift (GBr) Great Britain5
11Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling5
12Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin5
13Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb5
14Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb4
15Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept Club4
16Axel Journiaux (Fra) Direct Energie4
17Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team3
18Tobyn Horton (GBr) Madison Genesis3
19Emils Liepins (Lat) One Pro Cycling3
20Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin2
21Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team1
22Julen Irizar Laskurain (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias1
23Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias1
24Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team1

Mountains Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Cuming (GBr) Madison Genesis8pts
2Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team4
3Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team4
4Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team2
5Leonardo Basso (Ita) Team Sky2
6Thomas Baylis (GBr) One Pro Cycling2
7Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky2
8Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias1
9Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team1
10Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team1
11Axel Journiaux (Fra) Direct Energie1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1BMC Racing Team22:42:09
2Aqua Blue Sport0:00:03
3Team Sunweb0:00:37
4Team Katusha Alpecin0:00:41
5JLT Condor0:00:50
6Cofidis, Solutions Credits
7One Pro Cycling0:00:54
8Team Sky0:01:01
9Direct Energie0:01:06
10Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:01:11
11Madison Genesis0:01:14
12Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij0:01:30
13Great Britain National Team0:01:38
14Rally Cycling0:02:09
15Team Dimension Data0:05:18
16Vital Concept Cycling Club0:08:03
17Canyon Eisberg0:10:12
18Astana Pro Team0:12:51
19Holdsworth Pro Racing0:21:29
20Vitus Pro Cycling0:21:33

