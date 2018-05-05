Image 1 of 3 Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb wins stage 3 at Tour de yorkshire (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 3 Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team extended his lead at Tour de Yorkshire after stage 3 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 3 Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb wins stage 3 at Tour de yorkshire (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Max Walscheid (Team Sunweb) won stage 3 of the Tour de Yorkshire in Scarborough, pipping overall leader Magnus Cort Nielsen (Astana) to the line in a frantic sprint finish. Jon Aberasturi (Euskadi-Murias) took third place.

With late attacker Sylvain Chavanel (Direct Énergie) caught within sight of the line, there was hardly enough time to organise a proper sprint. Vital Concept and Bryan Coquard hit the front first, before Nielsen powered through with Walscheid on his wheel. The German then came through in the closing metres to score his first victory of the season.

"A few times during the day, I was on the limit but I had a great team and they brought me back," said Walscheid after the finish. "We did really good work.





Cort Nielsen's second place sees him extend his GC lead to ten seconds over Greg Van Avermaet (BMC), while Eduard Prades (Euskadi-Murias) retains third overall, twelve seconds back.

"It was an intense day," said Cort Nielsen after the stage. "I'm very happy though. I keep the jersey. Last year on this finish I was lying at the 200-metre mark with a broken collarbone and fractured ribs so I'm happy to be back here and feeling a lot better than I did last year.

"Tomorrow will be really, really hard and it will not be easy to keep the jersey," he added.

The penultimate stage of the race saw a return to the coastal town of Scarborough, the only permanent fixture of the race's short history. Back in 2015 and 2016, the windy and lumpy finish proved to be a race decider, but last year saw Dylan Groenewegen beat Caleb Ewan in a bunch sprint.

Two categorised climbs peppered the stage - the Côte de Suffolk Bank (1.4km at 12%) at 69.5km, and the Côte de Silpho (1.5km at 8.2%) at 132.5km. Intermediate sprints came at Morton-on-Swale 38km into the stage, and at Pickering at the 102.5km mark. On the run-in to the coast, the familiar hills would provide opportunity to once again foil the sprinters.

Peter Williams (One Pro Cycling), Johnny McEvoy (Madison-Genesis), Robbert De Greef (Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij), Mathias Le Turnier (Cofidis) and Adam Kenway (Virtus Pro Cycling) made up the break of the day, escaping in the first 15km and quickly building up a lead of 2:30.

Williams took the first climb at Suffolk Bank. However, McEvoy foiled his bid for the overall lead (working on behalf of teammate and classification leader Michael Cuming) on the Côte de Silpho. Meanwhile De Greef won the points but perhaps more importantly, the bonus cash, for both in-termediate sprints.

BMC hit the front at Silpho, splitting the peloton. It wasn't long, though, before the two groups and breakaway were reunited on the first pass through Scarborough, 37km from the line.

As crosswinds hit the race on the exposed headlands on the loop south of the town, a five-rider group including the GC threat of Brent Bookwalter (BMC), broke away with 20km to race. It took 10km of work for the Astana- and Vital Concept-led peloton to make the catch, but once they did all signs pointed towards a bunch sprint.

Chavanel launched out of the peloton unopposed 5km from the line, looking to disrupt the party. It looked as though he would score an unlikely victory, but the combined forces of Team Sky and Vital Concept saw him swallowed up metres from the finish.

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb 4:10:27 2 Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team 3 Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 4 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept Club 5 Robert-Jon McCarthy (Irl) JLT Condor 6 Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis 7 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb 8 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 9 Emils Liepins (Lat) One Pro Cycling 10 Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling 11 Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 12 Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 13 Adam Blythe (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport 14 Dorian Godon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 15 Etienne van Empel (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 16 Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 17 Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Great Britain 18 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin 19 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin 20 Karol Domagalski (Pol) One Pro Cycling 21 Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor 22 James Lowsley-Williams (GBr) Canyon Eisberg 23 Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 24 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 25 Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team 26 Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Sky 27 Edmund Bradbury (GBr) JLT Condor 28 Fred Wright (GBr) Great Britain 29 James Shaw (GBr) Great Britain 30 Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 31 Martijn Budding (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 32 Thomas Pidcock (GBr) Great Britain 33 Oliver Wood (GBr) JLT Condor 34 Ian Bibby (GBr) JLT Condor 35 Ben Swift (GBr) Great Britain 36 Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport 37 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie 38 Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Vital Concept Club 39 Edward Dunbar (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport 40 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 41 Daniel Pearson (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport 42 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 43 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 44 Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 45 Hayden McCormick (NZl) One Pro Cycling 46 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 47 James Gullen (GBr) JLT Condor 48 Nick van der Lijke (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 49 Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 50 Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb 51 Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie 52 Peter Williams (GBr) One Pro Cycling 53 Leonardo Basso (Ita) Team Sky 54 Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 55 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky 56 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 57 Joey Walker (GBr) Great Britain 58 Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally Cycling 59 Ryan Anderson (Can) Rally Cycling 60 Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team Sky 61 Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 62 Jeremy Cornu (Fra) Direct Energie 63 Richard Handley (GBr) Madison Genesis 64 Edward Laverack (GBr) JLT Condor 65 James Oram (NZl) One Pro Cycling 66 Jacob Scott (GBr) One Pro Cycling 67 Robbert de Greef (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 68 Harry Tanfield (GBr) Canyon Eisberg 69 Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky 70 Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 71 Michael Cuming (GBr) Madison Genesis 72 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie 0:00:13 73 Jérémy Lecroq (Fra) Vital Concept Club 0:00:27 74 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:36 75 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:00:48 76 Shane Archbold (NZl) Aqua Blue Sport 0:00:56 77 Harrison Jones (GBr) Vitus Pro Cycling 0:00:59 78 Kevin Reza (Fra) Vital Concept Club 0:01:10 79 Ben Walsh (Irl) Vitus Pro Cycling 0:01:12 80 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:01:34 81 Nicolas Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data 0:01:49 82 Calvin Watson (Aus) Aqua Blue Sport 83 Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 84 Joshua Hunt (GBr) Vitus Pro Cycling 85 Tobyn Horton (GBr) Madison Genesis 86 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie 87 Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:02:55 88 Marco Mathis (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 89 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie 0:03:21 90 Axel Journiaux (Fra) Direct Energie 91 Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis 0:04:23 92 Adam Kenway (GBr) Vitus Pro Cycling 93 Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Madison Genesis 94 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team 0:04:35 95 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Sunweb 96 Julien Morice (Fra) Vital Concept Club 97 Steven Lammertink (Ned) Vital Concept Club 98 Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 99 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) Vital Concept Club 100 Moreno Moser (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:05:06 101 Thomas Baylis (GBr) One Pro Cycling 0:05:41 102 Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data 0:08:18 103 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 104 Jesse Anthony (USA) Rally Cycling 105 Wouter Wippert (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 106 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) Aqua Blue Sport 107 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data 108 Leon Mazzone (GBr) Holdsworth Pro Racing 109 Sean McKenna (Irl) Holdsworth Pro Racing 110 Julio Alberto Amores Palacios (Spa) Vitus Pro Cycling 111 Liam Davies (GBr) Vitus Pro Cycling 112 Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data 113 Dexter Gardias (GBr) Canyon Eisberg 114 Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Rally Cycling 115 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data 116 Russell Downing (GBr) Holdsworth Pro Racing 117 Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data 118 Andrew Tennant (GBr) Canyon Eisberg 119 Mikel Aristi Gardoki (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 120 Julen Irizar Laskurain (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 121 Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 122 Seid Lizde (Ita) Holdsworth Pro Racing 123 Max Stedman (GBr) Canyon Eisberg 124 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb 125 George Pym (GBr) Madison Genesis DNF Truls Korsaeth (Nor) Astana Pro Team

General classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team 11:44:02 2 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:00:10 3 Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:00:12 4 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 0:00:16 5 Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling 0:00:21 6 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin 7 Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 8 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:00:27 9 Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 10 Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 11 Edward Dunbar (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport 0:00:29 12 Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport 13 Daniel Pearson (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport 14 Etienne van Empel (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 15 Ian Bibby (GBr) JLT Condor 16 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky 0:00:35 17 Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team 0:00:39 18 James Shaw (GBr) Great Britain 0:00:41 19 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie 20 James Oram (NZl) One Pro Cycling 21 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:44 22 Michael Cuming (GBr) Madison Genesis 0:00:46 23 Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor 0:00:47 24 Karol Domagalski (Pol) One Pro Cycling 25 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb 26 Thomas Pidcock (GBr) Great Britain 27 Leonardo Basso (Ita) Team Sky 28 Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally Cycling 29 Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:00:53 30 Edmund Bradbury (GBr) JLT Condor 0:00:55 31 Nick van der Lijke (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 32 Peter Williams (GBr) One Pro Cycling 33 Richard Handley (GBr) Madison Genesis 34 Edward Laverack (GBr) JLT Condor 35 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:03 36 Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky 37 Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:01:06 38 Jeremy Cornu (Fra) Direct Energie 39 Hayden McCormick (NZl) One Pro Cycling 0:01:09 40 Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:01:13 41 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie 0:01:16 42 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin 0:01:17 43 James Lowsley-Williams (GBr) Canyon Eisberg 0:01:23 44 Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 0:01:30 45 Ben Swift (GBr) Great Britain 0:01:31 46 Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis 0:01:34 47 Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 0:01:46 48 Kevin Reza (Fra) Vital Concept Club 0:02:05 49 Robbert de Greef (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 0:02:18 50 Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 0:02:20 51 Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie 0:02:24 52 Fred Wright (GBr) Great Britain 0:02:30 53 Ryan Anderson (Can) Rally Cycling 54 Joey Walker (GBr) Great Britain 55 Dorian Godon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:03:27 56 Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Great Britain 57 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:03:51 58 Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team Sky 0:03:52 59 Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:04:03 60 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept Club 0:04:16 61 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 62 Martijn Budding (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 0:04:43 63 Jacob Scott (GBr) One Pro Cycling 0:04:48 64 Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Madison Genesis 0:05:14 65 Adam Kenway (GBr) Vitus Pro Cycling 0:05:52 66 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:07:12 67 Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:08:11 68 Nicolas Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data 0:08:35 69 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) Vital Concept Club 0:08:51 70 Max Stedman (GBr) Canyon Eisberg 0:08:53 71 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) Aqua Blue Sport 0:09:05 72 Harry Tanfield (GBr) Canyon Eisberg 0:09:24 73 Steven Lammertink (Ned) Vital Concept Club 0:09:29 74 Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:09:33 75 Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:09:39 76 Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:09:42 77 Robert-Jon McCarthy (Irl) JLT Condor 0:09:43 78 Adam Blythe (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport 79 Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Vital Concept Club 80 Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Sky 81 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 82 Julen Irizar Laskurain (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:09:51 83 Emils Liepins (Lat) One Pro Cycling 0:10:05 84 Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data 0:10:08 85 Jérémy Lecroq (Fra) Vital Concept Club 0:10:10 86 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 0:10:19 87 Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Rally Cycling 0:10:48 88 Tobyn Horton (GBr) Madison Genesis 0:11:30 89 Joshua Hunt (GBr) Vitus Pro Cycling 0:11:32 90 Calvin Watson (Aus) Aqua Blue Sport 91 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie 92 Seid Lizde (Ita) Holdsworth Pro Racing 0:11:45 93 Marco Mathis (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:12:38 94 Ben Walsh (Irl) Vitus Pro Cycling 0:12:53 95 Axel Journiaux (Fra) Direct Energie 0:13:01 96 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie 0:13:23 97 Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:14:18 98 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team 99 Thomas Baylis (GBr) One Pro Cycling 0:15:16 100 Julien Morice (Fra) Vital Concept Club 0:15:53 101 Moreno Moser (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:16:11 102 Wouter Wippert (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 0:18:01 103 Russell Downing (GBr) Holdsworth Pro Racing 104 Andrew Tennant (GBr) Canyon Eisberg 105 Leon Mazzone (GBr) Holdsworth Pro Racing 106 Dexter Gardias (GBr) Canyon Eisberg 107 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 108 Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data 109 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data 110 Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data 111 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data 112 Mikel Aristi Gardoki (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 113 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:18:47 114 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:19:20 115 Oliver Wood (GBr) JLT Condor 0:20:57 116 James Gullen (GBr) JLT Condor 117 Harrison Jones (GBr) Vitus Pro Cycling 0:21:56 118 Shane Archbold (NZl) Aqua Blue Sport 0:22:26 119 Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis 0:25:20 120 Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:28:01 121 Jesse Anthony (USA) Rally Cycling 122 Sean McKenna (Irl) Holdsworth Pro Racing 0:29:15 123 Julio Alberto Amores Palacios (Spa) Vitus Pro Cycling 124 George Pym (GBr) Madison Genesis 0:29:26 125 Liam Davies (GBr) Vitus Pro Cycling 0:35:12

Point classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team 27 pts 2 Harry Tanfield (GBr) Canyon Eisberg 21 3 Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb 20 4 Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor 20 5 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 15 6 Thomas Baylis (GBr) One Pro Cycling 11 7 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept Club 11 8 Robbert de Greef (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 10 9 Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 9 10 Michael Cuming (GBr) Madison Genesis 9 11 Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 9 12 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 7 13 Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling 6 14 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie 6 15 Adam Kenway (GBr) Vitus Pro Cycling 6 16 Robert-Jon McCarthy (Irl) JLT Condor 6 17 Ben Swift (GBr) Great Britain 5 18 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin 5 19 Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis 5 20 Emils Liepins (Lat) One Pro Cycling 5 21 Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 4 22 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb 4 23 Axel Journiaux (Fra) Direct Energie 4 24 Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team 3 25 Tobyn Horton (GBr) Madison Genesis 3 26 Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 2 27 Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Madison Genesis 2 28 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 1 29 Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 1 30 Julen Irizar Laskurain (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 1 31 Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1