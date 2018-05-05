Trending

Tour de Yorkshire: Walscheid wins stage 3

Cort extends lead in the overall classification

Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb wins stage 3 at Tour de yorkshire

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team extended his lead at Tour de Yorkshire after stage 3

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb wins stage 3 at Tour de yorkshire

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Max Walscheid (Team Sunweb) won stage 3 of the Tour de Yorkshire in Scarborough, pipping overall leader Magnus Cort Nielsen (Astana) to the line in a frantic sprint finish. Jon Aberasturi (Euskadi-Murias) took third place.

With late attacker Sylvain Chavanel (Direct Énergie) caught within sight of the line, there was hardly enough time to organise a proper sprint. Vital Concept and Bryan Coquard hit the front first, before Nielsen powered through with Walscheid on his wheel. The German then came through in the closing metres to score his first victory of the season.

"A few times during the day, I was on the limit but I had a great team and they brought me back," said Walscheid after the finish. "We did really good work.

Cort Nielsen's second place sees him extend his GC lead to ten seconds over Greg Van Avermaet (BMC), while Eduard Prades (Euskadi-Murias) retains third overall, twelve seconds back.

"It was an intense day," said Cort Nielsen after the stage. "I'm very happy though. I keep the jersey. Last year on this finish I was lying at the 200-metre mark with a broken collarbone and fractured ribs so I'm happy to be back here and feeling a lot better than I did last year.

"Tomorrow will be really, really hard and it will not be easy to keep the jersey," he added.

How it happened

The penultimate stage of the race saw a return to the coastal town of Scarborough, the only permanent fixture of the race's short history. Back in 2015 and 2016, the windy and lumpy finish proved to be a race decider, but last year saw Dylan Groenewegen beat Caleb Ewan in a bunch sprint.

Two categorised climbs peppered the stage - the Côte de Suffolk Bank (1.4km at 12%) at 69.5km, and the Côte de Silpho (1.5km at 8.2%) at 132.5km. Intermediate sprints came at Morton-on-Swale 38km into the stage, and at Pickering at the 102.5km mark. On the run-in to the coast, the familiar hills would provide opportunity to once again foil the sprinters.

Peter Williams (One Pro Cycling), Johnny McEvoy (Madison-Genesis), Robbert De Greef (Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij), Mathias Le Turnier (Cofidis) and Adam Kenway (Virtus Pro Cycling) made up the break of the day, escaping in the first 15km and quickly building up a lead of 2:30.

Williams took the first climb at Suffolk Bank. However, McEvoy foiled his bid for the overall lead (working on behalf of teammate and classification leader Michael Cuming) on the Côte de Silpho. Meanwhile De Greef won the points but perhaps more importantly, the bonus cash, for both in-termediate sprints.

BMC hit the front at Silpho, splitting the peloton. It wasn't long, though, before the two groups and breakaway were reunited on the first pass through Scarborough, 37km from the line.

As crosswinds hit the race on the exposed headlands on the loop south of the town, a five-rider group including the GC threat of Brent Bookwalter (BMC), broke away with 20km to race. It took 10km of work for the Astana- and Vital Concept-led peloton to make the catch, but once they did all signs pointed towards a bunch sprint.

Chavanel launched out of the peloton unopposed 5km from the line, looking to disrupt the party. It looked as though he would score an unlikely victory, but the combined forces of Team Sky and Vital Concept saw him swallowed up metres from the finish.

 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb4:10:27
2Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team
3Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
4Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept Club
5Robert-Jon McCarthy (Irl) JLT Condor
6Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis
7Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
8Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
9Emils Liepins (Lat) One Pro Cycling
10Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling
11Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
12Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
13Adam Blythe (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
14Dorian Godon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
15Etienne van Empel (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
16Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
17Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Great Britain
18Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
19Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin
20Karol Domagalski (Pol) One Pro Cycling
21Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor
22James Lowsley-Williams (GBr) Canyon Eisberg
23Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
24Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
25Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team
26Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Sky
27Edmund Bradbury (GBr) JLT Condor
28Fred Wright (GBr) Great Britain
29James Shaw (GBr) Great Britain
30Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
31Martijn Budding (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
32Thomas Pidcock (GBr) Great Britain
33Oliver Wood (GBr) JLT Condor
34Ian Bibby (GBr) JLT Condor
35Ben Swift (GBr) Great Britain
36Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
37Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie
38Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Vital Concept Club
39Edward Dunbar (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport
40Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
41Daniel Pearson (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
42Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
43Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
44Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
45Hayden McCormick (NZl) One Pro Cycling
46Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
47James Gullen (GBr) JLT Condor
48Nick van der Lijke (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
49Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
50Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb
51Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie
52Peter Williams (GBr) One Pro Cycling
53Leonardo Basso (Ita) Team Sky
54Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
55Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky
56Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
57Joey Walker (GBr) Great Britain
58Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally Cycling
59Ryan Anderson (Can) Rally Cycling
60Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team Sky
61Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
62Jeremy Cornu (Fra) Direct Energie
63Richard Handley (GBr) Madison Genesis
64Edward Laverack (GBr) JLT Condor
65James Oram (NZl) One Pro Cycling
66Jacob Scott (GBr) One Pro Cycling
67Robbert de Greef (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
68Harry Tanfield (GBr) Canyon Eisberg
69Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky
70Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
71Michael Cuming (GBr) Madison Genesis
72Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie0:00:13
73Jérémy Lecroq (Fra) Vital Concept Club0:00:27
74Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky0:00:36
75Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb0:00:48
76Shane Archbold (NZl) Aqua Blue Sport0:00:56
77Harrison Jones (GBr) Vitus Pro Cycling0:00:59
78Kevin Reza (Fra) Vital Concept Club0:01:10
79Ben Walsh (Irl) Vitus Pro Cycling0:01:12
80Oscar Gatto (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:01:34
81Nicolas Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data0:01:49
82Calvin Watson (Aus) Aqua Blue Sport
83Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
84Joshua Hunt (GBr) Vitus Pro Cycling
85Tobyn Horton (GBr) Madison Genesis
86Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
87Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:02:55
88Marco Mathis (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
89Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie0:03:21
90Axel Journiaux (Fra) Direct Energie
91Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis0:04:23
92Adam Kenway (GBr) Vitus Pro Cycling
93Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Madison Genesis
94Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team0:04:35
95Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Sunweb
96Julien Morice (Fra) Vital Concept Club
97Steven Lammertink (Ned) Vital Concept Club
98Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
99Arnaud Courteille (Fra) Vital Concept Club
100Moreno Moser (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:05:06
101Thomas Baylis (GBr) One Pro Cycling0:05:41
102Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data0:08:18
103Pim Ligthart (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
104Jesse Anthony (USA) Rally Cycling
105Wouter Wippert (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
106Lawrence Warbasse (USA) Aqua Blue Sport
107Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
108Leon Mazzone (GBr) Holdsworth Pro Racing
109Sean McKenna (Irl) Holdsworth Pro Racing
110Julio Alberto Amores Palacios (Spa) Vitus Pro Cycling
111Liam Davies (GBr) Vitus Pro Cycling
112Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data
113Dexter Gardias (GBr) Canyon Eisberg
114Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Rally Cycling
115Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
116Russell Downing (GBr) Holdsworth Pro Racing
117Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data
118Andrew Tennant (GBr) Canyon Eisberg
119Mikel Aristi Gardoki (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
120Julen Irizar Laskurain (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
121Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
122Seid Lizde (Ita) Holdsworth Pro Racing
123Max Stedman (GBr) Canyon Eisberg
124Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb
125George Pym (GBr) Madison Genesis
DNFTruls Korsaeth (Nor) Astana Pro Team

General classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team11:44:02
2Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:00:10
3Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:00:12
4Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data0:00:16
5Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling0:00:21
6Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin
7Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
8Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team0:00:27
9Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
10Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
11Edward Dunbar (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport0:00:29
12Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
13Daniel Pearson (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
14Etienne van Empel (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
15Ian Bibby (GBr) JLT Condor
16Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky0:00:35
17Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team0:00:39
18James Shaw (GBr) Great Britain0:00:41
19Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie
20James Oram (NZl) One Pro Cycling
21Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:44
22Michael Cuming (GBr) Madison Genesis0:00:46
23Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor0:00:47
24Karol Domagalski (Pol) One Pro Cycling
25Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
26Thomas Pidcock (GBr) Great Britain
27Leonardo Basso (Ita) Team Sky
28Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally Cycling
29Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb0:00:53
30Edmund Bradbury (GBr) JLT Condor0:00:55
31Nick van der Lijke (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
32Peter Williams (GBr) One Pro Cycling
33Richard Handley (GBr) Madison Genesis
34Edward Laverack (GBr) JLT Condor
35Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:03
36Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky
37Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:01:06
38Jeremy Cornu (Fra) Direct Energie
39Hayden McCormick (NZl) One Pro Cycling0:01:09
40Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:01:13
41Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie0:01:16
42Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin0:01:17
43James Lowsley-Williams (GBr) Canyon Eisberg0:01:23
44Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij0:01:30
45Ben Swift (GBr) Great Britain0:01:31
46Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis0:01:34
47Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin0:01:46
48Kevin Reza (Fra) Vital Concept Club0:02:05
49Robbert de Greef (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij0:02:18
50Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin0:02:20
51Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie0:02:24
52Fred Wright (GBr) Great Britain0:02:30
53Ryan Anderson (Can) Rally Cycling
54Joey Walker (GBr) Great Britain
55Dorian Godon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:03:27
56Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Great Britain
57Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb0:03:51
58Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team Sky0:03:52
59Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:04:03
60Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept Club0:04:16
61Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
62Martijn Budding (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij0:04:43
63Jacob Scott (GBr) One Pro Cycling0:04:48
64Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Madison Genesis0:05:14
65Adam Kenway (GBr) Vitus Pro Cycling0:05:52
66Oscar Gatto (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:07:12
67Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:08:11
68Nicolas Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data0:08:35
69Arnaud Courteille (Fra) Vital Concept Club0:08:51
70Max Stedman (GBr) Canyon Eisberg0:08:53
71Lawrence Warbasse (USA) Aqua Blue Sport0:09:05
72Harry Tanfield (GBr) Canyon Eisberg0:09:24
73Steven Lammertink (Ned) Vital Concept Club0:09:29
74Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb0:09:33
75Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:09:39
76Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:09:42
77Robert-Jon McCarthy (Irl) JLT Condor0:09:43
78Adam Blythe (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
79Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Vital Concept Club
80Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Sky
81Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
82Julen Irizar Laskurain (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:09:51
83Emils Liepins (Lat) One Pro Cycling0:10:05
84Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data0:10:08
85Jérémy Lecroq (Fra) Vital Concept Club0:10:10
86Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky0:10:19
87Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Rally Cycling0:10:48
88Tobyn Horton (GBr) Madison Genesis0:11:30
89Joshua Hunt (GBr) Vitus Pro Cycling0:11:32
90Calvin Watson (Aus) Aqua Blue Sport
91Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
92Seid Lizde (Ita) Holdsworth Pro Racing0:11:45
93Marco Mathis (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:12:38
94Ben Walsh (Irl) Vitus Pro Cycling0:12:53
95Axel Journiaux (Fra) Direct Energie0:13:01
96Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie0:13:23
97Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:14:18
98Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
99Thomas Baylis (GBr) One Pro Cycling0:15:16
100Julien Morice (Fra) Vital Concept Club0:15:53
101Moreno Moser (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:16:11
102Wouter Wippert (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij0:18:01
103Russell Downing (GBr) Holdsworth Pro Racing
104Andrew Tennant (GBr) Canyon Eisberg
105Leon Mazzone (GBr) Holdsworth Pro Racing
106Dexter Gardias (GBr) Canyon Eisberg
107Pim Ligthart (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
108Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data
109Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
110Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
111Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
112Mikel Aristi Gardoki (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
113Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb0:18:47
114Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Sunweb0:19:20
115Oliver Wood (GBr) JLT Condor0:20:57
116James Gullen (GBr) JLT Condor
117Harrison Jones (GBr) Vitus Pro Cycling0:21:56
118Shane Archbold (NZl) Aqua Blue Sport0:22:26
119Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis0:25:20
120Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:28:01
121Jesse Anthony (USA) Rally Cycling
122Sean McKenna (Irl) Holdsworth Pro Racing0:29:15
123Julio Alberto Amores Palacios (Spa) Vitus Pro Cycling
124George Pym (GBr) Madison Genesis0:29:26
125Liam Davies (GBr) Vitus Pro Cycling0:35:12

Point classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team27pts
2Harry Tanfield (GBr) Canyon Eisberg21
3Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb20
4Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor20
5Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team15
6Thomas Baylis (GBr) One Pro Cycling11
7Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept Club11
8Robbert de Greef (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij10
9Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias9
10Michael Cuming (GBr) Madison Genesis9
11Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias9
12Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data7
13Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling6
14Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie6
15Adam Kenway (GBr) Vitus Pro Cycling6
16Robert-Jon McCarthy (Irl) JLT Condor6
17Ben Swift (GBr) Great Britain5
18Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin5
19Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis5
20Emils Liepins (Lat) One Pro Cycling5
21Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb4
22Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb4
23Axel Journiaux (Fra) Direct Energie4
24Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team3
25Tobyn Horton (GBr) Madison Genesis3
26Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin2
27Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Madison Genesis2
28Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team1
29Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias1
30Julen Irizar Laskurain (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias1
31Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team1

Mountain classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Cuming (GBr) Madison Genesis8pts
2Peter Williams (GBr) One Pro Cycling6
3Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Madison Genesis6
4Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team4
5Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team4
6Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team2
7Leonardo Basso (Ita) Team Sky2
8Robbert de Greef (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij2
9Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky2
10Thomas Baylis (GBr) One Pro Cycling2
11Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias1
12Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team1
13Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team1
14Axel Journiaux (Fra) Direct Energie1

