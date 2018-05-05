Tour de Yorkshire: Walscheid wins stage 3
Cort extends lead in the overall classification
Stage 3: Scarborough - Richmond
Max Walscheid (Team Sunweb) won stage 3 of the Tour de Yorkshire in Scarborough, pipping overall leader Magnus Cort Nielsen (Astana) to the line in a frantic sprint finish. Jon Aberasturi (Euskadi-Murias) took third place.
With late attacker Sylvain Chavanel (Direct Énergie) caught within sight of the line, there was hardly enough time to organise a proper sprint. Vital Concept and Bryan Coquard hit the front first, before Nielsen powered through with Walscheid on his wheel. The German then came through in the closing metres to score his first victory of the season.
"A few times during the day, I was on the limit but I had a great team and they brought me back," said Walscheid after the finish. "We did really good work.
Cort Nielsen's second place sees him extend his GC lead to ten seconds over Greg Van Avermaet (BMC), while Eduard Prades (Euskadi-Murias) retains third overall, twelve seconds back.
"It was an intense day," said Cort Nielsen after the stage. "I'm very happy though. I keep the jersey. Last year on this finish I was lying at the 200-metre mark with a broken collarbone and fractured ribs so I'm happy to be back here and feeling a lot better than I did last year.
"Tomorrow will be really, really hard and it will not be easy to keep the jersey," he added.
How it happened
The penultimate stage of the race saw a return to the coastal town of Scarborough, the only permanent fixture of the race's short history. Back in 2015 and 2016, the windy and lumpy finish proved to be a race decider, but last year saw Dylan Groenewegen beat Caleb Ewan in a bunch sprint.
Two categorised climbs peppered the stage - the Côte de Suffolk Bank (1.4km at 12%) at 69.5km, and the Côte de Silpho (1.5km at 8.2%) at 132.5km. Intermediate sprints came at Morton-on-Swale 38km into the stage, and at Pickering at the 102.5km mark. On the run-in to the coast, the familiar hills would provide opportunity to once again foil the sprinters.
Peter Williams (One Pro Cycling), Johnny McEvoy (Madison-Genesis), Robbert De Greef (Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij), Mathias Le Turnier (Cofidis) and Adam Kenway (Virtus Pro Cycling) made up the break of the day, escaping in the first 15km and quickly building up a lead of 2:30.
Williams took the first climb at Suffolk Bank. However, McEvoy foiled his bid for the overall lead (working on behalf of teammate and classification leader Michael Cuming) on the Côte de Silpho. Meanwhile De Greef won the points but perhaps more importantly, the bonus cash, for both in-termediate sprints.
BMC hit the front at Silpho, splitting the peloton. It wasn't long, though, before the two groups and breakaway were reunited on the first pass through Scarborough, 37km from the line.
As crosswinds hit the race on the exposed headlands on the loop south of the town, a five-rider group including the GC threat of Brent Bookwalter (BMC), broke away with 20km to race. It took 10km of work for the Astana- and Vital Concept-led peloton to make the catch, but once they did all signs pointed towards a bunch sprint.
Chavanel launched out of the peloton unopposed 5km from the line, looking to disrupt the party. It looked as though he would score an unlikely victory, but the combined forces of Team Sky and Vital Concept saw him swallowed up metres from the finish.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
|4:10:27
|2
|Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team
|3
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|4
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|5
|Robert-Jon McCarthy (Irl) JLT Condor
|6
|Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis
|7
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|8
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|9
|Emils Liepins (Lat) One Pro Cycling
|10
|Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling
|11
|Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|12
|Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|13
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|14
|Dorian Godon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|15
|Etienne van Empel (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|16
|Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|17
|Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Great Britain
|18
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
|19
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin
|20
|Karol Domagalski (Pol) One Pro Cycling
|21
|Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor
|22
|James Lowsley-Williams (GBr) Canyon Eisberg
|23
|Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|24
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|25
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team
|26
|Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Sky
|27
|Edmund Bradbury (GBr) JLT Condor
|28
|Fred Wright (GBr) Great Britain
|29
|James Shaw (GBr) Great Britain
|30
|Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|31
|Martijn Budding (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|32
|Thomas Pidcock (GBr) Great Britain
|33
|Oliver Wood (GBr) JLT Condor
|34
|Ian Bibby (GBr) JLT Condor
|35
|Ben Swift (GBr) Great Britain
|36
|Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|37
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie
|38
|Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Vital Concept Club
|39
|Edward Dunbar (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport
|40
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|41
|Daniel Pearson (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|42
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|43
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
|44
|Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|45
|Hayden McCormick (NZl) One Pro Cycling
|46
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|47
|James Gullen (GBr) JLT Condor
|48
|Nick van der Lijke (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|49
|Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|50
|Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb
|51
|Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie
|52
|Peter Williams (GBr) One Pro Cycling
|53
|Leonardo Basso (Ita) Team Sky
|54
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
|55
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky
|56
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|57
|Joey Walker (GBr) Great Britain
|58
|Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally Cycling
|59
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Rally Cycling
|60
|Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team Sky
|61
|Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|62
|Jeremy Cornu (Fra) Direct Energie
|63
|Richard Handley (GBr) Madison Genesis
|64
|Edward Laverack (GBr) JLT Condor
|65
|James Oram (NZl) One Pro Cycling
|66
|Jacob Scott (GBr) One Pro Cycling
|67
|Robbert de Greef (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|68
|Harry Tanfield (GBr) Canyon Eisberg
|69
|Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky
|70
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|71
|Michael Cuming (GBr) Madison Genesis
|72
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:00:13
|73
|Jérémy Lecroq (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|0:00:27
|74
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|0:00:36
|75
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:00:48
|76
|Shane Archbold (NZl) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:00:56
|77
|Harrison Jones (GBr) Vitus Pro Cycling
|0:00:59
|78
|Kevin Reza (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|0:01:10
|79
|Ben Walsh (Irl) Vitus Pro Cycling
|0:01:12
|80
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:34
|81
|Nicolas Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:01:49
|82
|Calvin Watson (Aus) Aqua Blue Sport
|83
|Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|84
|Joshua Hunt (GBr) Vitus Pro Cycling
|85
|Tobyn Horton (GBr) Madison Genesis
|86
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
|87
|Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:55
|88
|Marco Mathis (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|89
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:03:21
|90
|Axel Journiaux (Fra) Direct Energie
|91
|Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis
|0:04:23
|92
|Adam Kenway (GBr) Vitus Pro Cycling
|93
|Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Madison Genesis
|94
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|0:04:35
|95
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Sunweb
|96
|Julien Morice (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|97
|Steven Lammertink (Ned) Vital Concept Club
|98
|Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|99
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|100
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:05:06
|101
|Thomas Baylis (GBr) One Pro Cycling
|0:05:41
|102
|Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:08:18
|103
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|104
|Jesse Anthony (USA) Rally Cycling
|105
|Wouter Wippert (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|106
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) Aqua Blue Sport
|107
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
|108
|Leon Mazzone (GBr) Holdsworth Pro Racing
|109
|Sean McKenna (Irl) Holdsworth Pro Racing
|110
|Julio Alberto Amores Palacios (Spa) Vitus Pro Cycling
|111
|Liam Davies (GBr) Vitus Pro Cycling
|112
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data
|113
|Dexter Gardias (GBr) Canyon Eisberg
|114
|Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Rally Cycling
|115
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
|116
|Russell Downing (GBr) Holdsworth Pro Racing
|117
|Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data
|118
|Andrew Tennant (GBr) Canyon Eisberg
|119
|Mikel Aristi Gardoki (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|120
|Julen Irizar Laskurain (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|121
|Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|122
|Seid Lizde (Ita) Holdsworth Pro Racing
|123
|Max Stedman (GBr) Canyon Eisberg
|124
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb
|125
|George Pym (GBr) Madison Genesis
|DNF
|Truls Korsaeth (Nor) Astana Pro Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team
|11:44:02
|2
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:10
|3
|Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:00:12
|4
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
|0:00:16
|5
|Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:00:21
|6
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin
|7
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
|8
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:27
|9
|Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|10
|Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|11
|Edward Dunbar (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:00:29
|12
|Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|13
|Daniel Pearson (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|14
|Etienne van Empel (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|15
|Ian Bibby (GBr) JLT Condor
|16
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky
|0:00:35
|17
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:39
|18
|James Shaw (GBr) Great Britain
|0:00:41
|19
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie
|20
|James Oram (NZl) One Pro Cycling
|21
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:44
|22
|Michael Cuming (GBr) Madison Genesis
|0:00:46
|23
|Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor
|0:00:47
|24
|Karol Domagalski (Pol) One Pro Cycling
|25
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|26
|Thomas Pidcock (GBr) Great Britain
|27
|Leonardo Basso (Ita) Team Sky
|28
|Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally Cycling
|29
|Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:00:53
|30
|Edmund Bradbury (GBr) JLT Condor
|0:00:55
|31
|Nick van der Lijke (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|32
|Peter Williams (GBr) One Pro Cycling
|33
|Richard Handley (GBr) Madison Genesis
|34
|Edward Laverack (GBr) JLT Condor
|35
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:03
|36
|Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky
|37
|Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:01:06
|38
|Jeremy Cornu (Fra) Direct Energie
|39
|Hayden McCormick (NZl) One Pro Cycling
|0:01:09
|40
|Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:01:13
|41
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:01:16
|42
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:01:17
|43
|James Lowsley-Williams (GBr) Canyon Eisberg
|0:01:23
|44
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|0:01:30
|45
|Ben Swift (GBr) Great Britain
|0:01:31
|46
|Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis
|0:01:34
|47
|Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:01:46
|48
|Kevin Reza (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|0:02:05
|49
|Robbert de Greef (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|0:02:18
|50
|Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:02:20
|51
|Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:02:24
|52
|Fred Wright (GBr) Great Britain
|0:02:30
|53
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Rally Cycling
|54
|Joey Walker (GBr) Great Britain
|55
|Dorian Godon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:03:27
|56
|Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Great Britain
|57
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:03:51
|58
|Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team Sky
|0:03:52
|59
|Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:04:03
|60
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|0:04:16
|61
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|62
|Martijn Budding (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|0:04:43
|63
|Jacob Scott (GBr) One Pro Cycling
|0:04:48
|64
|Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Madison Genesis
|0:05:14
|65
|Adam Kenway (GBr) Vitus Pro Cycling
|0:05:52
|66
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:07:12
|67
|Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:08:11
|68
|Nicolas Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:08:35
|69
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|0:08:51
|70
|Max Stedman (GBr) Canyon Eisberg
|0:08:53
|71
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:09:05
|72
|Harry Tanfield (GBr) Canyon Eisberg
|0:09:24
|73
|Steven Lammertink (Ned) Vital Concept Club
|0:09:29
|74
|Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:09:33
|75
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:09:39
|76
|Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:09:42
|77
|Robert-Jon McCarthy (Irl) JLT Condor
|0:09:43
|78
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|79
|Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Vital Concept Club
|80
|Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Sky
|81
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|82
|Julen Irizar Laskurain (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:09:51
|83
|Emils Liepins (Lat) One Pro Cycling
|0:10:05
|84
|Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data
|0:10:08
|85
|Jérémy Lecroq (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|0:10:10
|86
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|0:10:19
|87
|Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:10:48
|88
|Tobyn Horton (GBr) Madison Genesis
|0:11:30
|89
|Joshua Hunt (GBr) Vitus Pro Cycling
|0:11:32
|90
|Calvin Watson (Aus) Aqua Blue Sport
|91
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
|92
|Seid Lizde (Ita) Holdsworth Pro Racing
|0:11:45
|93
|Marco Mathis (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:12:38
|94
|Ben Walsh (Irl) Vitus Pro Cycling
|0:12:53
|95
|Axel Journiaux (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:13:01
|96
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:13:23
|97
|Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:14:18
|98
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|99
|Thomas Baylis (GBr) One Pro Cycling
|0:15:16
|100
|Julien Morice (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|0:15:53
|101
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:16:11
|102
|Wouter Wippert (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|0:18:01
|103
|Russell Downing (GBr) Holdsworth Pro Racing
|104
|Andrew Tennant (GBr) Canyon Eisberg
|105
|Leon Mazzone (GBr) Holdsworth Pro Racing
|106
|Dexter Gardias (GBr) Canyon Eisberg
|107
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|108
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data
|109
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
|110
|Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
|111
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
|112
|Mikel Aristi Gardoki (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|113
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:18:47
|114
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:19:20
|115
|Oliver Wood (GBr) JLT Condor
|0:20:57
|116
|James Gullen (GBr) JLT Condor
|117
|Harrison Jones (GBr) Vitus Pro Cycling
|0:21:56
|118
|Shane Archbold (NZl) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:22:26
|119
|Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis
|0:25:20
|120
|Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:28:01
|121
|Jesse Anthony (USA) Rally Cycling
|122
|Sean McKenna (Irl) Holdsworth Pro Racing
|0:29:15
|123
|Julio Alberto Amores Palacios (Spa) Vitus Pro Cycling
|124
|George Pym (GBr) Madison Genesis
|0:29:26
|125
|Liam Davies (GBr) Vitus Pro Cycling
|0:35:12
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team
|27
|pts
|2
|Harry Tanfield (GBr) Canyon Eisberg
|21
|3
|Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
|20
|4
|Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor
|20
|5
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|15
|6
|Thomas Baylis (GBr) One Pro Cycling
|11
|7
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|11
|8
|Robbert de Greef (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|10
|9
|Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|9
|10
|Michael Cuming (GBr) Madison Genesis
|9
|11
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|9
|12
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
|7
|13
|Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling
|6
|14
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie
|6
|15
|Adam Kenway (GBr) Vitus Pro Cycling
|6
|16
|Robert-Jon McCarthy (Irl) JLT Condor
|6
|17
|Ben Swift (GBr) Great Britain
|5
|18
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin
|5
|19
|Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis
|5
|20
|Emils Liepins (Lat) One Pro Cycling
|5
|21
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
|4
|22
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|4
|23
|Axel Journiaux (Fra) Direct Energie
|4
|24
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team
|3
|25
|Tobyn Horton (GBr) Madison Genesis
|3
|26
|Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|2
|27
|Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Madison Genesis
|2
|28
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|1
|29
|Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|1
|30
|Julen Irizar Laskurain (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|1
|31
|Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Cuming (GBr) Madison Genesis
|8
|pts
|2
|Peter Williams (GBr) One Pro Cycling
|6
|3
|Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Madison Genesis
|6
|4
|Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team
|4
|5
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|4
|6
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|2
|7
|Leonardo Basso (Ita) Team Sky
|2
|8
|Robbert de Greef (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|2
|9
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|2
|10
|Thomas Baylis (GBr) One Pro Cycling
|2
|11
|Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|1
|12
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team
|1
|13
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1
|14
|Axel Journiaux (Fra) Direct Energie
|1
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Brand wins season-start in JaarmarktcrossDutchwoman tops Compton, Riberolle in Niel
-
Black Friday Specialized bike sale: The best deals on Specialized road and gravel bikes for Black FridayLooking for a new Specialized road or gravel bike? Many retailers are running a Black Friday Specialized bike sale, so now's the time to take advantage and snap up a deal
-
Van der Poel wins Jaarmarktcross 2019World champion dominates in muddy race
-
Ellingworth: The easy option would be not signing Mark Cavendish'This is ballsy and if Mark doesn’t succeed it won't be for not trying' says Bahrain Merida boss
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy