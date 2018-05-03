Image 1 of 18 Harry Tanfield (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 18 Harry Tanfield in black (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 18 Michael Cuming (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 18 Harry Tanfield in green (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 18 Harry Tanfield (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 18 Harry Tanfield (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 18 Harry Tanfield (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 18 Scenery along the route (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 18 Team Sky (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 18 The breakaway in action (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 18 The peloton in action (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 18 The peloton in action (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 18 Mark Cavendish (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 18 Mark Cavendish (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 18 Aqua Blue Sport (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 18 Great Britain (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 18 Harry Tanfield wins stage 1 at Tour de Yorkshire (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 18 Harry Tanfield in blue (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Harry Tanfield (Canyon-Eisberg) took a surprise win on the first stage of the Tour de Yorkshire in Doncaster, as the breakaway held off the peloton on what was expected to be a nailed-on sprint. Alistair Slater (JLT Condor) finished second, while Mike Cuming (Madison-Genesis) rounded off the podium.

Despite a full-throated effort from the peloton - including Team Sky, Dimension Data and Team Sunweb - the breakaway riders held their advantage into the final kilometres, even having time to play cat-and-mouse before launching their sprints for the line.

Emerson Oronte (Rally Cycling) opened it up, some 300 metres from the line, but it was Tanfield who picked the right wheel. The 23-year-old launched himself from behind Slater at just the right time to break down the middle and take the first victory at the race for a British Continental team.

Yorkshire native Tanfield told of his surprise at the situation the break found themselves in as the kilometres ticked down.

"Everyone was committed to the finish," he said. "When we saw the 3km sign on the road, we looked around and couldn't see the peloton anywhere, so I was like 'let's ride.'"

"I wouldn't really call it a sprint. It was more like a time trial to the line," Tanfield added. "Everyone was gassed and it was a bit of a headwind. I just went straight up the middle and had time to get my hands in the air, so I can't complain."

Tanfield, who leads the points classification, leads the general classification by three seconds from Slater. The majority of the peloton, including most of the expected GC contenders, lies 19 seconds back.

How it unfolded

The first stage of the 2018 Tour de Yorkshire was also the flattest, and most likely to end with a bunch sprint - back in 2016 the town of Beverley hosted the race start, with that stage seeing a sprint finish.

Heading largely southeast from the start, only one obstacle - the Côte de Baggaby Hill (1.9km at 4.6 per cent) - featured on the stage, coming at 89.5km. The last 90km to Doncaster were pan flat, with two sprints coming along the way - at Pocklington 89km from the finish and at Howden, 56.5km out.

The early stages of the day were raced at a rather sedate pace into a headwind, with the breakaway forming 15km after the start. Six riders made the move, quickly building up a five-minute gap.

Tanfield was joined in the break by Cuming, Slater, Tom Baylis (One Pro Cycling), Oronte and Axel Journiaux (Direct Energie).

Cuming took the first red climber's jersey of the race, beating Baylis on the line. Tanfield and Slater shared the spoils in the sprints, while back down the road the peloton edged ever closer.

Journiaux was the first to drop back from the break 18km from the line, while the remainder of the break put up more of a fight. The final five held a minute's advantage heading into the final 10km, with the gap still over 30 seconds with just 3km to run, despite the full force of the peloton behind.

It was too late for the WorldTour powerhouses, however, and with the breakaway still up the road as they passed the flamme rouge, all that was left to decide was which rider would take the spoils.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Harry Tanfield (GBr) Canyon Eisberg 4:08:12 2 Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor 3 Michael Cuming (GBr) Madison Genesis 4 Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling 5 Thomas Baylis (GBr) One Pro Cycling 6 Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:00:05 7 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept Club 8 Emils Liepins (Lat) One Pro Cycling 9 Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling 10 Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 11 Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 12 Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis 13 Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team 14 Chris Opie (GBr) Canyon Eisberg 15 Adam Blythe (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport 16 Oliver Wood (GBr) JLT Condor 17 Tobyn Horton (GBr) Madison Genesis 18 Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 19 Dorian Godon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 20 Wouter Wippert (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 21 Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Great Britain 22 Robert-Jon McCarthy (Irl) JLT Condor 23 Christopher Lawless (GBr) Team Sky 24 Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team 25 Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 26 James Lowsley-Williams (GBr) Canyon Eisberg 27 Tom Mazzone (GBr) Holdsworth Pro Racing 28 Andrew Tennant (GBr) Canyon Eisberg 29 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 30 Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 31 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie 32 Russell Downing (GBr) Holdsworth Pro Racing 33 Robbert de Greef (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 34 Edward Dunbar (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport 35 Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 36 Grant Martin (GBr) Vitus Pro Cycling 37 Marco Mathis (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 38 Julen Irizar Laskurain (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 39 Harrison Jones (GBr) Vitus Pro Cycling 40 Truls Korsaeth (Nor) Astana Pro Team 41 Seid Lizde (Ita) Holdsworth Pro Racing 42 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 43 Karol Domagalski (Pol) One Pro Cycling 44 Joshua Hunt (GBr) Vitus Pro Cycling 45 Ben Swift (GBr) Great Britain 46 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team 47 Nick van der Lijke (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 48 James Shaw (GBr) Great Britain 49 Leon Mazzone (GBr) Holdsworth Pro Racing 50 Daniel Pearson (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport 51 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 52 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie 53 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb 54 Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport 55 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 56 Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 57 Adam Kenway (GBr) Vitus Pro Cycling 58 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) Aqua Blue Sport 59 Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb 60 Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Vital Concept Club 61 Mattia Viel (Ita) Holdsworth Pro Racing 62 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 63 Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 64 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 65 Dexter Gardias (GBr) Canyon Eisberg 66 Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 67 Max Stedman (GBr) Canyon Eisberg 68 Ben Walsh (Irl) Vitus Pro Cycling 69 Jake Womersley (GBr) Holdsworth Pro Racing 70 Hayden McCormick (NZl) One Pro Cycling 71 Alex Paton (GBr) Canyon Eisberg 72 Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis 73 Edmund Bradbury (GBr) JLT Condor 74 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin 75 Axel Journiaux (Fra) Direct Energie 76 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 77 Peter Williams (GBr) One Pro Cycling 78 Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky 79 Leonardo Basso (Ita) Team Sky 80 Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team 81 Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 82 Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 83 Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data 84 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 85 Ryan Anderson (Can) Rally Cycling 86 George Pym (GBr) Madison Genesis 87 Richard Handley (GBr) Madison Genesis 88 Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 89 Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Sky 90 Thomas Pidcock (GBr) Great Britain 91 Etienne van Empel (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 92 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb 93 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data 94 Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 95 Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Rally Cycling 96 Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data 97 Jesse Anthony (USA) Rally Cycling 98 Edward Laverack (GBr) JLT Condor 99 Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie 100 Jeremy Cornu (Fra) Direct Energie 101 Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally Cycling 102 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky 103 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb 104 Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Madison Genesis 105 Sean McKenna (Irl) Holdsworth Pro Racing 106 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin 107 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie 108 Joey Walker (GBr) Great Britain 109 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie 110 James Oram (NZl) One Pro Cycling 111 Julio Alberto Amores Palacios (Spa) Vitus Pro Cycling 112 Jacob Scott (GBr) One Pro Cycling 113 Mikel Aristi Gardoki (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 114 James Gullen (GBr) JLT Condor 115 Martijn Budding (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 116 Fred Wright (GBr) Great Britain 117 Kevin Reza (Fra) Vital Concept Club 118 Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 119 Ian Bibby (GBr) JLT Condor 120 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data 121 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) Vital Concept Club 122 Calvin Watson (Aus) Aqua Blue Sport 123 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 124 Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data 125 Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team Sky 126 Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 127 Jérémy Lecroq (Fra) Vital Concept Club 128 Nigel Ellsay (Can) Rally Cycling 129 Shane Archbold (NZl) Aqua Blue Sport 0:00:38 130 Steven Lammertink (Ned) Vital Concept Club 0:00:43 131 Jake Stewart (GBr) Great Britain 0:00:49 132 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:01:27 133 Moreno Moser (Ita) Astana Pro Team 134 Julien Morice (Fra) Vital Concept Club 0:01:40 135 Nicolas Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data 0:02:15 136 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:05:07 137 Liam Davies (GBr) Vitus Pro Cycling 0:05:45

Sprint 1 - Pocklington, 92.5 km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Harry Tanfield (GBr) Canyon Eisberg 5 pts 2 Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor 3 3 Axel Journiaux (Fra) Direct Energie 1

Sprint 2 - Howden. 125.5 km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor 5 pts 2 Axel Journiaux (Fra) Direct Energie 3 3 Harry Tanfield (GBr) Canyon Eisberg 1

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Harry Tanfield (GBr) Canyon Eisberg 15 pts 2 Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor 12 3 Michael Cuming (GBr) Madison Genesis 9 4 Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling 7 5 Thomas Baylis (GBr) One Pro Cycling 6 6 Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb 5 7 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept Club 4 8 Emils Liepins (Lat) One Pro Cycling 3 9 Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling 2 10 Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1

Mountain 1 (Cat. 4) Côte de Baggaby Hill, 89.5 km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Cuming (GBr) Madison Genesis 4 pts 2 Thomas Baylis (GBr) One Pro Cycling 2 3 Axel Journiaux (Fra) Direct Energie 1

Most combative # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Harry Tanfield (GBr) Canyon Eisberg

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Madison Genesis 12:24:46 2 JLT Condor 3 Canyon Eisberg 4 One Pro Cycling 5 Rally Cycling 6 Astana Pro Team 0:00:05 7 Euskadi Basque Country 8 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 9 BMC Racing Team 10 Aqua Blue Sport 11 Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 12 Holdsworth Pro Racing 13 Great Britain National Team 14 Team Sunweb 15 Katusha-Alpecin 16 Vitus Pro Cycling 17 Direct Energie 18 Team Sky 19 Vital Concept Cycling Club 20 Dimension Data

General classification after stage 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Harry Tanfield (GBr) Canyon Eisberg 4:07:58 2 Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor 0:00:03 3 Michael Cuming (GBr) Madison Genesis 0:00:10 4 Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling 0:00:14 5 Thomas Baylis (GBr) One Pro Cycling 6 Axel Journiaux (Fra) Direct Energie 0:00:16 7 Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:00:19 8 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept Club 9 Emils Liepins (Lat) One Pro Cycling 10 Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling 11 Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 12 Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 13 Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis 14 Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team 15 Chris Opie (GBr) Canyon Eisberg 16 Adam Blythe (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport 17 Oliver Wood (GBr) JLT Condor 18 Tobyn Horton (GBr) Madison Genesis 19 Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 20 Dorian Godon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 21 Wouter Wippert (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 22 Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Great Britain 23 Robert-Jon McCarthy (Irl) JLT Condor 24 Christopher Lawless (GBr) Team Sky 25 Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team 26 Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 27 James Lowsley-Williams (GBr) Canyon Eisberg 28 Tom Mazzone (GBr) Holdsworth Pro Racing 29 Andrew Tennant (GBr) Canyon Eisberg 30 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 31 Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 32 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie 33 Russell Downing (GBr) Holdsworth Pro Racing 34 Robbert de Greef (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 35 Edward Dunbar (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport 36 Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 37 Grant Martin (GBr) Vitus Pro Cycling 38 Marco Mathis (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 39 Julen Irizar Laskurain (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 40 Harrison Jones (GBr) Vitus Pro Cycling 41 Seid Lizde (Ita) Holdsworth Pro Racing 42 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 43 Karol Domagalski (Pol) One Pro Cycling 44 Joshua Hunt (GBr) Vitus Pro Cycling 45 Ben Swift (GBr) Great Britain 46 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team 47 Nick van der Lijke (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 48 James Shaw (GBr) Great Britain 49 Leon Mazzone (GBr) Holdsworth Pro Racing 50 Daniel Pearson (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport 51 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 52 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie 53 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb 54 Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport 55 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 56 Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 57 Adam Kenway (GBr) Vitus Pro Cycling 58 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) Aqua Blue Sport 59 Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb 60 Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Vital Concept Club 61 Mattia Viel (Ita) Holdsworth Pro Racing 62 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 63 Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 64 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 65 Dexter Gardias (GBr) Canyon Eisberg 66 Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 67 Max Stedman (GBr) Canyon Eisberg 68 Ben Walsh (Irl) Vitus Pro Cycling 69 Jake Womersley (GBr) Holdsworth Pro Racing 70 Hayden McCormick (NZl) One Pro Cycling 71 Alex Paton (GBr) Canyon Eisberg 72 Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis 73 Edmund Bradbury (GBr) JLT Condor 74 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin 75 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 76 Peter Williams (GBr) One Pro Cycling 77 Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky 78 Leonardo Basso (Ita) Team Sky 79 Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team 80 Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 81 Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 82 Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data 83 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 84 Ryan Anderson (Can) Rally Cycling 85 George Pym (GBr) Madison Genesis 86 Richard Handley (GBr) Madison Genesis 87 Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 88 Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Sky 89 Thomas Pidcock (GBr) Great Britain 90 Etienne van Empel (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 91 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb 92 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data 93 Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 94 Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Rally Cycling 95 Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data 96 Jesse Anthony (USA) Rally Cycling 97 Edward Laverack (GBr) JLT Condor 98 Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie 99 Jeremy Cornu (Fra) Direct Energie 100 Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally Cycling 101 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky 102 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb 103 Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Madison Genesis 104 Sean McKenna (Irl) Holdsworth Pro Racing 105 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin 106 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie 107 Joey Walker (GBr) Great Britain 108 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie 109 James Oram (NZl) One Pro Cycling 110 Julio Alberto Amores Palacios (Spa) Vitus Pro Cycling 111 Jacob Scott (GBr) One Pro Cycling 112 Mikel Aristi Gardoki (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 113 James Gullen (GBr) JLT Condor 114 Martijn Budding (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 115 Fred Wright (GBr) Great Britain 116 Kevin Reza (Fra) Vital Concept Club 117 Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 118 Ian Bibby (GBr) JLT Condor 119 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data 120 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) Vital Concept Club 121 Calvin Watson (Aus) Aqua Blue Sport 122 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 123 Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data 124 Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team Sky 125 Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 126 Jérémy Lecroq (Fra) Vital Concept Club 127 Nigel Ellsay (Can) Rally Cycling 128 Truls Korsaeth (Nor) Astana Pro Team 0:00:39 129 Shane Archbold (NZl) Aqua Blue Sport 0:00:52 130 Steven Lammertink (Ned) Vital Concept Club 0:00:57 131 Jake Stewart (GBr) Great Britain 0:01:03 132 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:01:41 133 Moreno Moser (Ita) Astana Pro Team 134 Julien Morice (Fra) Vital Concept Club 0:01:54 135 Nicolas Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data 0:02:29 136 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:05:21 137 Liam Davies (GBr) Vitus Pro Cycling 0:05:59

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Harry Tanfield (GBr) Canyon Eisberg 21 pts 2 Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor 20 3 Michael Cuming (GBr) Madison Genesis 9 4 Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling 7 5 Thomas Baylis (GBr) One Pro Cycling 6 6 Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb 5 7 Axel Journiaux (Fra) Direct Energie 4 8 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept Club 4 9 Emils Liepins (Lat) One Pro Cycling 3 10 Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling 2 11 Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Cuming (GBr) Madison Genesis 4 pts 2 Thomas Baylis (GBr) One Pro Cycling 2 3 Axel Journiaux (Fra) Direct Energie 1