Tanfield wins Tour de Yorkshire opener
Breakaway spoils sprinters' day in Doncaster
Stage 1: Beverley - Doncaster
Harry Tanfield (Canyon-Eisberg) took a surprise win on the first stage of the Tour de Yorkshire in Doncaster, as the breakaway held off the peloton on what was expected to be a nailed-on sprint. Alistair Slater (JLT Condor) finished second, while Mike Cuming (Madison-Genesis) rounded off the podium.
Despite a full-throated effort from the peloton - including Team Sky, Dimension Data and Team Sunweb - the breakaway riders held their advantage into the final kilometres, even having time to play cat-and-mouse before launching their sprints for the line.
Emerson Oronte (Rally Cycling) opened it up, some 300 metres from the line, but it was Tanfield who picked the right wheel. The 23-year-old launched himself from behind Slater at just the right time to break down the middle and take the first victory at the race for a British Continental team.
Yorkshire native Tanfield told of his surprise at the situation the break found themselves in as the kilometres ticked down.
"Everyone was committed to the finish," he said. "When we saw the 3km sign on the road, we looked around and couldn't see the peloton anywhere, so I was like 'let's ride.'"
"I wouldn't really call it a sprint. It was more like a time trial to the line," Tanfield added. "Everyone was gassed and it was a bit of a headwind. I just went straight up the middle and had time to get my hands in the air, so I can't complain."
Tanfield, who leads the points classification, leads the general classification by three seconds from Slater. The majority of the peloton, including most of the expected GC contenders, lies 19 seconds back.
How it unfolded
The first stage of the 2018 Tour de Yorkshire was also the flattest, and most likely to end with a bunch sprint - back in 2016 the town of Beverley hosted the race start, with that stage seeing a sprint finish.
Heading largely southeast from the start, only one obstacle - the Côte de Baggaby Hill (1.9km at 4.6 per cent) - featured on the stage, coming at 89.5km. The last 90km to Doncaster were pan flat, with two sprints coming along the way - at Pocklington 89km from the finish and at Howden, 56.5km out.
The early stages of the day were raced at a rather sedate pace into a headwind, with the breakaway forming 15km after the start. Six riders made the move, quickly building up a five-minute gap.
Tanfield was joined in the break by Cuming, Slater, Tom Baylis (One Pro Cycling), Oronte and Axel Journiaux (Direct Energie).
Cuming took the first red climber's jersey of the race, beating Baylis on the line. Tanfield and Slater shared the spoils in the sprints, while back down the road the peloton edged ever closer.
Journiaux was the first to drop back from the break 18km from the line, while the remainder of the break put up more of a fight. The final five held a minute's advantage heading into the final 10km, with the gap still over 30 seconds with just 3km to run, despite the full force of the peloton behind.
It was too late for the WorldTour powerhouses, however, and with the breakaway still up the road as they passed the flamme rouge, all that was left to decide was which rider would take the spoils.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Harry Tanfield (GBr) Canyon Eisberg
|4:08:12
|2
|Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor
|3
|Michael Cuming (GBr) Madison Genesis
|4
|Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling
|5
|Thomas Baylis (GBr) One Pro Cycling
|6
|Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:00:05
|7
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|8
|Emils Liepins (Lat) One Pro Cycling
|9
|Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling
|10
|Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|11
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|12
|Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis
|13
|Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team
|14
|Chris Opie (GBr) Canyon Eisberg
|15
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|16
|Oliver Wood (GBr) JLT Condor
|17
|Tobyn Horton (GBr) Madison Genesis
|18
|Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|19
|Dorian Godon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|20
|Wouter Wippert (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|21
|Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Great Britain
|22
|Robert-Jon McCarthy (Irl) JLT Condor
|23
|Christopher Lawless (GBr) Team Sky
|24
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team
|25
|Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|26
|James Lowsley-Williams (GBr) Canyon Eisberg
|27
|Tom Mazzone (GBr) Holdsworth Pro Racing
|28
|Andrew Tennant (GBr) Canyon Eisberg
|29
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|30
|Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|31
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie
|32
|Russell Downing (GBr) Holdsworth Pro Racing
|33
|Robbert de Greef (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|34
|Edward Dunbar (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport
|35
|Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|36
|Grant Martin (GBr) Vitus Pro Cycling
|37
|Marco Mathis (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|38
|Julen Irizar Laskurain (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|39
|Harrison Jones (GBr) Vitus Pro Cycling
|40
|Truls Korsaeth (Nor) Astana Pro Team
|41
|Seid Lizde (Ita) Holdsworth Pro Racing
|42
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|43
|Karol Domagalski (Pol) One Pro Cycling
|44
|Joshua Hunt (GBr) Vitus Pro Cycling
|45
|Ben Swift (GBr) Great Britain
|46
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|47
|Nick van der Lijke (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|48
|James Shaw (GBr) Great Britain
|49
|Leon Mazzone (GBr) Holdsworth Pro Racing
|50
|Daniel Pearson (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|51
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|52
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
|53
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb
|54
|Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|55
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|56
|Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|57
|Adam Kenway (GBr) Vitus Pro Cycling
|58
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) Aqua Blue Sport
|59
|Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb
|60
|Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Vital Concept Club
|61
|Mattia Viel (Ita) Holdsworth Pro Racing
|62
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|63
|Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|64
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
|65
|Dexter Gardias (GBr) Canyon Eisberg
|66
|Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|67
|Max Stedman (GBr) Canyon Eisberg
|68
|Ben Walsh (Irl) Vitus Pro Cycling
|69
|Jake Womersley (GBr) Holdsworth Pro Racing
|70
|Hayden McCormick (NZl) One Pro Cycling
|71
|Alex Paton (GBr) Canyon Eisberg
|72
|Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis
|73
|Edmund Bradbury (GBr) JLT Condor
|74
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
|75
|Axel Journiaux (Fra) Direct Energie
|76
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|77
|Peter Williams (GBr) One Pro Cycling
|78
|Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky
|79
|Leonardo Basso (Ita) Team Sky
|80
|Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|81
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|82
|Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|83
|Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data
|84
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|85
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Rally Cycling
|86
|George Pym (GBr) Madison Genesis
|87
|Richard Handley (GBr) Madison Genesis
|88
|Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|89
|Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Sky
|90
|Thomas Pidcock (GBr) Great Britain
|91
|Etienne van Empel (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|92
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
|93
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
|94
|Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|95
|Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Rally Cycling
|96
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data
|97
|Jesse Anthony (USA) Rally Cycling
|98
|Edward Laverack (GBr) JLT Condor
|99
|Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie
|100
|Jeremy Cornu (Fra) Direct Energie
|101
|Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally Cycling
|102
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky
|103
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|104
|Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Madison Genesis
|105
|Sean McKenna (Irl) Holdsworth Pro Racing
|106
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin
|107
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
|108
|Joey Walker (GBr) Great Britain
|109
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie
|110
|James Oram (NZl) One Pro Cycling
|111
|Julio Alberto Amores Palacios (Spa) Vitus Pro Cycling
|112
|Jacob Scott (GBr) One Pro Cycling
|113
|Mikel Aristi Gardoki (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|114
|James Gullen (GBr) JLT Condor
|115
|Martijn Budding (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|116
|Fred Wright (GBr) Great Britain
|117
|Kevin Reza (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|118
|Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|119
|Ian Bibby (GBr) JLT Condor
|120
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
|121
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|122
|Calvin Watson (Aus) Aqua Blue Sport
|123
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|124
|Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
|125
|Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team Sky
|126
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
|127
|Jérémy Lecroq (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|128
|Nigel Ellsay (Can) Rally Cycling
|129
|Shane Archbold (NZl) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:00:38
|130
|Steven Lammertink (Ned) Vital Concept Club
|0:00:43
|131
|Jake Stewart (GBr) Great Britain
|0:00:49
|132
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:27
|133
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|134
|Julien Morice (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|0:01:40
|135
|Nicolas Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:02:15
|136
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:05:07
|137
|Liam Davies (GBr) Vitus Pro Cycling
|0:05:45
