Trending

Tanfield wins Tour de Yorkshire opener

Breakaway spoils sprinters' day in Doncaster

Image 1 of 18

Harry Tanfield

Harry Tanfield
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 18

Harry Tanfield in black

Harry Tanfield in black
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 18

Michael Cuming

Michael Cuming
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 18

Harry Tanfield in green

Harry Tanfield in green
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 18

Harry Tanfield

Harry Tanfield
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 18

Harry Tanfield

Harry Tanfield
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 18

Harry Tanfield

Harry Tanfield
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 18

Scenery along the route

Scenery along the route
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 18

Team Sky

Team Sky
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 18

The breakaway in action

The breakaway in action
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 18

The peloton in action

The peloton in action
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 18

The peloton in action

The peloton in action
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 18

Mark Cavendish

Mark Cavendish
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 18

Mark Cavendish

Mark Cavendish
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 18

Aqua Blue Sport

Aqua Blue Sport
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 18

Great Britain

Great Britain
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 18

Harry Tanfield wins stage 1 at Tour de Yorkshire

Harry Tanfield wins stage 1 at Tour de Yorkshire
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 18

Harry Tanfield in blue

Harry Tanfield in blue
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Harry Tanfield (Canyon-Eisberg) took a surprise win on the first stage of the Tour de Yorkshire in Doncaster, as the breakaway held off the peloton on what was expected to be a nailed-on sprint. Alistair Slater (JLT Condor) finished second, while Mike Cuming (Madison-Genesis) rounded off the podium.

Despite a full-throated effort from the peloton - including Team Sky, Dimension Data and Team Sunweb - the breakaway riders held their advantage into the final kilometres, even having time to play cat-and-mouse before launching their sprints for the line.

Emerson Oronte (Rally Cycling) opened it up, some 300 metres from the line, but it was Tanfield who picked the right wheel. The 23-year-old launched himself from behind Slater at just the right time to break down the middle and take the first victory at the race for a British Continental team.

Yorkshire native Tanfield told of his surprise at the situation the break found themselves in as the kilometres ticked down.

"Everyone was committed to the finish," he said. "When we saw the 3km sign on the road, we looked around and couldn't see the peloton anywhere, so I was like 'let's ride.'"

"I wouldn't really call it a sprint. It was more like a time trial to the line," Tanfield added. "Everyone was gassed and it was a bit of a headwind. I just went straight up the middle and had time to get my hands in the air, so I can't complain."

Tanfield, who leads the points classification, leads the general classification by three seconds from Slater. The majority of the peloton, including most of the expected GC contenders, lies 19 seconds back.

How it unfolded

The first stage of the 2018 Tour de Yorkshire was also the flattest, and most likely to end with a bunch sprint - back in 2016 the town of Beverley hosted the race start, with that stage seeing a sprint finish.

Heading largely southeast from the start, only one obstacle - the Côte de Baggaby Hill (1.9km at 4.6 per cent) - featured on the stage, coming at 89.5km. The last 90km to Doncaster were pan flat, with two sprints coming along the way - at Pocklington 89km from the finish and at Howden, 56.5km out.

The early stages of the day were raced at a rather sedate pace into a headwind, with the breakaway forming 15km after the start. Six riders made the move, quickly building up a five-minute gap.

Tanfield was joined in the break by Cuming, Slater, Tom Baylis (One Pro Cycling), Oronte and Axel Journiaux (Direct Energie).

Cuming took the first red climber's jersey of the race, beating Baylis on the line. Tanfield and Slater shared the spoils in the sprints, while back down the road the peloton edged ever closer.

Journiaux was the first to drop back from the break 18km from the line, while the remainder of the break put up more of a fight. The final five held a minute's advantage heading into the final 10km, with the gap still over 30 seconds with just 3km to run, despite the full force of the peloton behind.

It was too late for the WorldTour powerhouses, however, and with the breakaway still up the road as they passed the flamme rouge, all that was left to decide was which rider would take the spoils. 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Harry Tanfield (GBr) Canyon Eisberg4:08:12
2Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor
3Michael Cuming (GBr) Madison Genesis
4Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling
5Thomas Baylis (GBr) One Pro Cycling
6Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb0:00:05
7Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept Club
8Emils Liepins (Lat) One Pro Cycling
9Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling
10Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
11Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
12Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis
13Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team
14Chris Opie (GBr) Canyon Eisberg
15Adam Blythe (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
16Oliver Wood (GBr) JLT Condor
17Tobyn Horton (GBr) Madison Genesis
18Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
19Dorian Godon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
20Wouter Wippert (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
21Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Great Britain
22Robert-Jon McCarthy (Irl) JLT Condor
23Christopher Lawless (GBr) Team Sky
24Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team
25Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
26James Lowsley-Williams (GBr) Canyon Eisberg
27Tom Mazzone (GBr) Holdsworth Pro Racing
28Andrew Tennant (GBr) Canyon Eisberg
29Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
30Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
31Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie
32Russell Downing (GBr) Holdsworth Pro Racing
33Robbert de Greef (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
34Edward Dunbar (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport
35Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
36Grant Martin (GBr) Vitus Pro Cycling
37Marco Mathis (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
38Julen Irizar Laskurain (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
39Harrison Jones (GBr) Vitus Pro Cycling
40Truls Korsaeth (Nor) Astana Pro Team
41Seid Lizde (Ita) Holdsworth Pro Racing
42Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
43Karol Domagalski (Pol) One Pro Cycling
44Joshua Hunt (GBr) Vitus Pro Cycling
45Ben Swift (GBr) Great Britain
46Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
47Nick van der Lijke (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
48James Shaw (GBr) Great Britain
49Leon Mazzone (GBr) Holdsworth Pro Racing
50Daniel Pearson (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
51Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
52Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
53Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb
54Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
55Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
56Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
57Adam Kenway (GBr) Vitus Pro Cycling
58Lawrence Warbasse (USA) Aqua Blue Sport
59Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb
60Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Vital Concept Club
61Mattia Viel (Ita) Holdsworth Pro Racing
62Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
63Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
64Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
65Dexter Gardias (GBr) Canyon Eisberg
66Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
67Max Stedman (GBr) Canyon Eisberg
68Ben Walsh (Irl) Vitus Pro Cycling
69Jake Womersley (GBr) Holdsworth Pro Racing
70Hayden McCormick (NZl) One Pro Cycling
71Alex Paton (GBr) Canyon Eisberg
72Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis
73Edmund Bradbury (GBr) JLT Condor
74Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
75Axel Journiaux (Fra) Direct Energie
76Pim Ligthart (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
77Peter Williams (GBr) One Pro Cycling
78Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky
79Leonardo Basso (Ita) Team Sky
80Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
81Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
82Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
83Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data
84Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
85Ryan Anderson (Can) Rally Cycling
86George Pym (GBr) Madison Genesis
87Richard Handley (GBr) Madison Genesis
88Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
89Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Sky
90Thomas Pidcock (GBr) Great Britain
91Etienne van Empel (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
92Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
93Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
94Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
95Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Rally Cycling
96Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data
97Jesse Anthony (USA) Rally Cycling
98Edward Laverack (GBr) JLT Condor
99Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie
100Jeremy Cornu (Fra) Direct Energie
101Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally Cycling
102Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky
103Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
104Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Madison Genesis
105Sean McKenna (Irl) Holdsworth Pro Racing
106Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin
107Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
108Joey Walker (GBr) Great Britain
109Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie
110James Oram (NZl) One Pro Cycling
111Julio Alberto Amores Palacios (Spa) Vitus Pro Cycling
112Jacob Scott (GBr) One Pro Cycling
113Mikel Aristi Gardoki (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
114James Gullen (GBr) JLT Condor
115Martijn Budding (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
116Fred Wright (GBr) Great Britain
117Kevin Reza (Fra) Vital Concept Club
118Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
119Ian Bibby (GBr) JLT Condor
120Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
121Arnaud Courteille (Fra) Vital Concept Club
122Calvin Watson (Aus) Aqua Blue Sport
123Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
124Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
125Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team Sky
126Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
127Jérémy Lecroq (Fra) Vital Concept Club
128Nigel Ellsay (Can) Rally Cycling
129Shane Archbold (NZl) Aqua Blue Sport0:00:38
130Steven Lammertink (Ned) Vital Concept Club0:00:43
131Jake Stewart (GBr) Great Britain0:00:49
132Oscar Gatto (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:01:27
133Moreno Moser (Ita) Astana Pro Team
134Julien Morice (Fra) Vital Concept Club0:01:40
135Nicolas Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data0:02:15
136Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Sunweb0:05:07
137Liam Davies (GBr) Vitus Pro Cycling0:05:45

Sprint 1 - Pocklington, 92.5 km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Harry Tanfield (GBr) Canyon Eisberg5pts
2Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor3
3Axel Journiaux (Fra) Direct Energie1

Sprint 2 - Howden. 125.5 km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor5pts
2Axel Journiaux (Fra) Direct Energie3
3Harry Tanfield (GBr) Canyon Eisberg1

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Harry Tanfield (GBr) Canyon Eisberg15pts
2Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor12
3Michael Cuming (GBr) Madison Genesis9
4Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling7
5Thomas Baylis (GBr) One Pro Cycling6
6Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb5
7Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept Club4
8Emils Liepins (Lat) One Pro Cycling3
9Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling2
10Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team1

Mountain 1 (Cat. 4) Côte de Baggaby Hill, 89.5 km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Cuming (GBr) Madison Genesis4pts
2Thomas Baylis (GBr) One Pro Cycling2
3Axel Journiaux (Fra) Direct Energie1

Most combative
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Harry Tanfield (GBr) Canyon Eisberg

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Madison Genesis12:24:46
2JLT Condor
3Canyon Eisberg
4One Pro Cycling
5Rally Cycling
6Astana Pro Team0:00:05
7Euskadi Basque Country
8Cofidis, Solutions Credits
9BMC Racing Team
10Aqua Blue Sport
11Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
12Holdsworth Pro Racing
13Great Britain National Team
14Team Sunweb
15Katusha-Alpecin
16Vitus Pro Cycling
17Direct Energie
18Team Sky
19Vital Concept Cycling Club
20Dimension Data

General classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Harry Tanfield (GBr) Canyon Eisberg4:07:58
2Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor0:00:03
3Michael Cuming (GBr) Madison Genesis0:00:10
4Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling0:00:14
5Thomas Baylis (GBr) One Pro Cycling
6Axel Journiaux (Fra) Direct Energie0:00:16
7Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb0:00:19
8Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept Club
9Emils Liepins (Lat) One Pro Cycling
10Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling
11Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
12Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
13Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis
14Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team
15Chris Opie (GBr) Canyon Eisberg
16Adam Blythe (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
17Oliver Wood (GBr) JLT Condor
18Tobyn Horton (GBr) Madison Genesis
19Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
20Dorian Godon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
21Wouter Wippert (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
22Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Great Britain
23Robert-Jon McCarthy (Irl) JLT Condor
24Christopher Lawless (GBr) Team Sky
25Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team
26Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
27James Lowsley-Williams (GBr) Canyon Eisberg
28Tom Mazzone (GBr) Holdsworth Pro Racing
29Andrew Tennant (GBr) Canyon Eisberg
30Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
31Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
32Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie
33Russell Downing (GBr) Holdsworth Pro Racing
34Robbert de Greef (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
35Edward Dunbar (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport
36Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
37Grant Martin (GBr) Vitus Pro Cycling
38Marco Mathis (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
39Julen Irizar Laskurain (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
40Harrison Jones (GBr) Vitus Pro Cycling
41Seid Lizde (Ita) Holdsworth Pro Racing
42Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
43Karol Domagalski (Pol) One Pro Cycling
44Joshua Hunt (GBr) Vitus Pro Cycling
45Ben Swift (GBr) Great Britain
46Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
47Nick van der Lijke (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
48James Shaw (GBr) Great Britain
49Leon Mazzone (GBr) Holdsworth Pro Racing
50Daniel Pearson (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
51Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
52Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
53Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb
54Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
55Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
56Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
57Adam Kenway (GBr) Vitus Pro Cycling
58Lawrence Warbasse (USA) Aqua Blue Sport
59Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb
60Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Vital Concept Club
61Mattia Viel (Ita) Holdsworth Pro Racing
62Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
63Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
64Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
65Dexter Gardias (GBr) Canyon Eisberg
66Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
67Max Stedman (GBr) Canyon Eisberg
68Ben Walsh (Irl) Vitus Pro Cycling
69Jake Womersley (GBr) Holdsworth Pro Racing
70Hayden McCormick (NZl) One Pro Cycling
71Alex Paton (GBr) Canyon Eisberg
72Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis
73Edmund Bradbury (GBr) JLT Condor
74Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
75Pim Ligthart (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
76Peter Williams (GBr) One Pro Cycling
77Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky
78Leonardo Basso (Ita) Team Sky
79Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
80Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
81Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
82Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data
83Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
84Ryan Anderson (Can) Rally Cycling
85George Pym (GBr) Madison Genesis
86Richard Handley (GBr) Madison Genesis
87Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
88Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Sky
89Thomas Pidcock (GBr) Great Britain
90Etienne van Empel (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
91Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
92Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
93Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
94Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Rally Cycling
95Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data
96Jesse Anthony (USA) Rally Cycling
97Edward Laverack (GBr) JLT Condor
98Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie
99Jeremy Cornu (Fra) Direct Energie
100Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally Cycling
101Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky
102Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
103Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Madison Genesis
104Sean McKenna (Irl) Holdsworth Pro Racing
105Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin
106Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
107Joey Walker (GBr) Great Britain
108Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie
109James Oram (NZl) One Pro Cycling
110Julio Alberto Amores Palacios (Spa) Vitus Pro Cycling
111Jacob Scott (GBr) One Pro Cycling
112Mikel Aristi Gardoki (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
113James Gullen (GBr) JLT Condor
114Martijn Budding (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
115Fred Wright (GBr) Great Britain
116Kevin Reza (Fra) Vital Concept Club
117Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
118Ian Bibby (GBr) JLT Condor
119Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
120Arnaud Courteille (Fra) Vital Concept Club
121Calvin Watson (Aus) Aqua Blue Sport
122Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
123Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
124Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team Sky
125Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
126Jérémy Lecroq (Fra) Vital Concept Club
127Nigel Ellsay (Can) Rally Cycling
128Truls Korsaeth (Nor) Astana Pro Team0:00:39
129Shane Archbold (NZl) Aqua Blue Sport0:00:52
130Steven Lammertink (Ned) Vital Concept Club0:00:57
131Jake Stewart (GBr) Great Britain0:01:03
132Oscar Gatto (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:01:41
133Moreno Moser (Ita) Astana Pro Team
134Julien Morice (Fra) Vital Concept Club0:01:54
135Nicolas Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data0:02:29
136Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Sunweb0:05:21
137Liam Davies (GBr) Vitus Pro Cycling0:05:59

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Harry Tanfield (GBr) Canyon Eisberg21pts
2Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor20
3Michael Cuming (GBr) Madison Genesis9
4Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling7
5Thomas Baylis (GBr) One Pro Cycling6
6Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb5
7Axel Journiaux (Fra) Direct Energie4
8Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept Club4
9Emils Liepins (Lat) One Pro Cycling3
10Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling2
11Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Cuming (GBr) Madison Genesis4pts
2Thomas Baylis (GBr) One Pro Cycling2
3Axel Journiaux (Fra) Direct Energie1

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Madison Genesis12:24:46
2JLT Condor
3Canyon Eisberg
4One Pro Cycling
5Rally Cycling
6Astana Pro Team0:00:05
7Euskadi Basque Country
8Cofidis, Solutions Credits
9BMC Racing Team
10Aqua Blue Sport
11Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
12Holdsworth Pro Racing
13Great Britain National Team
14Team Sunweb
15Katusha-Alpecin
16Vitus Pro Cycling
17Direct Energie
18Team Sky
19Vital Concept Cycling Club
20Dimension Data

Latest on Cyclingnews