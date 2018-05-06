Van Avermaet wins Tour de Yorkshire
Rossetto wins final stage in Leeds
Stage 4: Halifax - Leeds
Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) took overall victory at the 2018 Tour de Yorkshire, as Stephane Rossetto (Cofidis) scored a sensational solo victory on the final stage of the race. It was 34 seconds later that Van Avermaet won the sprint for second, while Ian Bibby (JLT Condor) rounded off the podium.
Already having been in the break on stage 2, Rossetto was out front on his own for almost 120km of the 189.5km queen stage. The 31-year-old was part of the day's initial break, attacking after 40km and then shedding his final break-mate on the hardest climb of the race before embarking on his lonely quest.
Van Avermaet's victory came after Eddie Dunbar (Aqua Blue Sport) had blown up the race up on the final climb of the day, 18km from the line. With race leader Magnus Cort Nielsen (Astana) dropped and four BMC riders in the lead group, all that remained was for the American squad to fend off any attacks before the Belgian completed the job in the sprint.
Rossetto, who also won the mountains classification, compared the "amazing" race to the Tour de France after finishing, and cited Sylvain Chavanel and Vincenzo Nibali as inspirations for his fighting style.
"It's one of the most beautiful victories of my career," he said. "I'm very moved. It's a huge win and a real life lesson - it shows if you work hard it pays off. I'm a bit of an old-fashioned rider, never over-calculating or over-analysing things. I like to get out there and take it on."
The overall victory marks Van Avermaet's second victory of the year, and his first since the Tour of Oman in February. Eduard Prades (Euskadi-Murias) took second overall, nine seconds down, while Serge Pauwels (Dimension Data) was third at 14 seconds.
How it happened
Despite Halifax and Leeds lying roughly only 15 miles apart, the riders had to take the long way round for the final stage of the race, riding 189.5km through the picturesque - and brutally hilly - Yorkshire Moors. The first 50km featured three climbs - the Côte de Hebden Bridge (16km in - 7km at 4.6%), Côte de Goose Eye (31km in - 1.5km at 10%), and the Côte de Barden Moore (48.5km in - 1km at 9.5%).
Then followed perhaps the toughest of the race - the 2.2km, 10.5% Côte de Park Rash, which came after 77km. After a mid-stage lull down in the valley, the final 60km featured six unclassified hills, as well as the Côte de Greenhow Hill 61.5km out (3.3km at 8.2%), and the Côte de Otley Chevin (1.4km at 10.3%), which came 25km from the line. Two intermediate sprints came 67.5km and 177km into the stage.
Within the first 20km the day's break had been established, as an 18-strong group attacked the peloton. Brent Bookwalter (BMC), Sylvain Chavanel (Direct Énergie), Owain Doull (Team Sky), Bryan Coquard (Vital Concept), Stephane Rossetto (Cofidis) and Maximilan Stedman (Canyon-Eisberg) were among the notable names out front.
At 40km into the stage, Stedman and Rossetto were away alone, with Stedman leading over the Barden Moor and Goose Eye climbs. But 30km later, on the Côte de Park Rash, the Frenchman - fourth here in 2015 and in the break on stage 2 - left the Brit behind for good.
Astana led the peloton for much of the day, working for Cort Nielsen. Nine minutes back with 100km to race, they were four minutes behind the chase group. Meanwhile, up front Rossetto was surely beginning to entertain thoughts of a stage win to go with his mountains classification bid.
As the kilometres ticked down, Rossetto's gap was slowly eroding rather than falling away. As he reached the final 40km, the shrinking peloton crested Greenhow Hill six minutes back, with the chase group four minutes down on the Cofidis man.
At Otley Chevin, the final climb of the race, Rossetto picked up maximum points once again to con-firm his mountain classification victory. A few minutes later, Dunbar kicked off the action on the climb, shattering the peloton as Cort Nielsen was dropped.
Four BMC riders, including Van Avermaet, made the selection in the aftermath. They led a group of around 14 riders which featured a number of men in GC contention. Up front Rossetto rode to the finish unmolested, securing a famous victory - his first since the 2014 Boucles de la Mayenne.
Despite several further attacks from Dunbar, the hills in the finale weren't enough to dislodge Van Avermaet, leaving him with the relatively simple task of controlling the final sprint and bonus sec-onds.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|4:53:22
|2
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:34
|3
|Ian Bibby (GBr) JLT Condor
|4
|Edward Dunbar (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport
|5
|Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|6
|Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|7
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie
|8
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
|9
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin
|10
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
|11
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team
|12
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:03
|13
|Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:01:05
|14
|Edmund Bradbury (GBr) JLT Condor
|0:01:10
|15
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|16
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
|17
|Nick van der Lijke (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|18
|James Shaw (GBr) Great Britain
|19
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky
|20
|Karol Domagalski (Pol) One Pro Cycling
|21
|Daniel Pearson (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:02:08
|22
|Edward Laverack (GBr) JLT Condor
|0:02:11
|23
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
|24
|Etienne van Empel (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|25
|Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|26
|Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|27
|Hayden McCormick (NZl) One Pro Cycling
|28
|Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|29
|James Oram (NZl) One Pro Cycling
|30
|Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally Cycling
|31
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|32
|Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team
|33
|Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|34
|Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|35
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|36
|Ben Swift (GBr) Great Britain
|0:03:52
|37
|Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky
|38
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:06:00
|39
|Peter Williams (GBr) One Pro Cycling
|40
|Fred Wright (GBr) Great Britain
|41
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Rally Cycling
|42
|Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb
|43
|Richard Handley (GBr) Madison Genesis
|44
|Leonardo Basso (Ita) Team Sky
|45
|Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Madison Genesis
|46
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|47
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|48
|Calvin Watson (Aus) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:07:10
|49
|Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|50
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data
|51
|Robbert de Greef (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|52
|Kevin Reza (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|53
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|54
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
|55
|Martijn Budding (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|56
|Dorian Godon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|57
|Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data
|58
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:07:16
|59
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:07:56
|60
|James Lowsley-Williams (GBr) Canyon Eisberg
|61
|Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:11:09
|62
|Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team Sky
|63
|Marco Mathis (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|64
|Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|65
|James Gullen (GBr) JLT Condor
|66
|Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis
|67
|Michael Cuming (GBr) Madison Genesis
|68
|Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|69
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Sunweb
|70
|Julio Alberto Amores Palacios (Spa) Vitus Pro Cycling
|71
|Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Sky
|72
|Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
|73
|Nicolas Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data
|74
|Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Vital Concept Club
|75
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|76
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|77
|Steven Lammertink (Ned) Vital Concept Club
|78
|Jacob Scott (GBr) One Pro Cycling
|79
|Max Stedman (GBr) Canyon Eisberg
|80
|Harrison Jones (GBr) Vitus Pro Cycling
|0:13:22
|81
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|82
|Oliver Wood (GBr) JLT Condor
|83
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb
|84
|Liam Davies (GBr) Vitus Pro Cycling
|85
|Thomas Baylis (GBr) One Pro Cycling
|86
|George Pym (GBr) Madison Genesis
|0:13:25
|87
|Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|88
|Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:18:22
|89
|Thomas Pidcock (GBr) Great Britain
|0:18:34
|90
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:28:39
|91
|Andrew Tennant (GBr) Canyon Eisberg
|92
|Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Great Britain
|93
|Joshua Hunt (GBr) Vitus Pro Cycling
|94
|Leon Mazzone (GBr) Holdsworth Pro Racing
|95
|Robert-Jon McCarthy (Irl) JLT Condor
|96
|Sean McKenna (Irl) Holdsworth Pro Racing
|97
|Russell Downing (GBr) Holdsworth Pro Racing
|98
|Emils Liepins (Lat) One Pro Cycling
|0:31:47
|OTL
|Harry Tanfield (GBr) Canyon Eisberg
|DNF
|Adam Kenway (GBr) Vitus Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie
|DNF
|Tobyn Horton (GBr) Madison Genesis
|DNF
|Jérémy Lecroq (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|DNF
|Julien Morice (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|DNF
|Mikel Aristi Gardoki (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|DNF
|Dexter Gardias (GBr) Canyon Eisberg
|DNF
|Jesse Anthony (USA) Rally Cycling
|DNF
|Ben Walsh (Irl) Vitus Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Joey Walker (GBr) Great Britain
|DNF
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
|DNF
|Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|DNF
|Axel Journiaux (Fra) Direct Energie
|DNF
|Seid Lizde (Ita) Holdsworth Pro Racing
|DNF
|Julen Irizar Laskurain (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|DNF
|Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor
|DNF
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|DNF
|Shane Archbold (NZl) Aqua Blue Sport
|DNF
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|DNF
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|DNF
|Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|DNF
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|DNF
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
|DNF
|Jeremy Cornu (Fra) Direct Energie
|DNS
|Wouter Wippert (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|DNS
|Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|16:38:00
|2
|Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:00:09
|3
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
|0:00:14
|4
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:19
|5
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
|6
|Ian Bibby (GBr) JLT Condor
|0:00:23
|7
|Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:25
|8
|Edward Dunbar (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:00:27
|9
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:37
|10
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:00:39
|11
|Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:00:50
|12
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:53
|13
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky
|0:01:09
|14
|James Shaw (GBr) Great Britain
|0:01:15
|15
|Karol Domagalski (Pol) One Pro Cycling
|0:01:21
|16
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|17
|Edmund Bradbury (GBr) JLT Condor
|0:01:29
|18
|Nick van der Lijke (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|19
|Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:35
|20
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:01:50
|21
|Daniel Pearson (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:02:01
|22
|Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:02:04
|23
|Etienne van Empel (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|24
|James Oram (NZl) One Pro Cycling
|0:02:16
|25
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:02:19
|26
|Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:02:22
|27
|Edward Laverack (GBr) JLT Condor
|0:02:30
|28
|Hayden McCormick (NZl) One Pro Cycling
|0:02:44
|29
|Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:02:48
|30
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:02:52
|31
|Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:03:21
|32
|Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky
|0:04:19
|33
|Ben Swift (GBr) Great Britain
|0:04:47
|34
|Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:05:38
|35
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:05:51
|36
|Leonardo Basso (Ita) Team Sky
|0:06:11
|37
|Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:06:17
|38
|Peter Williams (GBr) One Pro Cycling
|0:06:19
|39
|Richard Handley (GBr) Madison Genesis
|40
|Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:07:01
|41
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:07:37
|42
|Fred Wright (GBr) Great Britain
|0:07:54
|43
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Rally Cycling
|44
|Kevin Reza (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|0:08:39
|45
|James Lowsley-Williams (GBr) Canyon Eisberg
|0:08:43
|46
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:08:51
|47
|Robbert de Greef (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|0:08:52
|48
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:09:15
|49
|Dorian Godon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:10:01
|50
|Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Madison Genesis
|0:10:38
|51
|Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:11:17
|52
|Martijn Budding (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|53
|Michael Cuming (GBr) Madison Genesis
|0:11:19
|54
|Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis
|0:12:07
|55
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:12:36
|56
|Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team Sky
|0:14:25
|57
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|0:14:49
|58
|Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:15:09
|59
|Jacob Scott (GBr) One Pro Cycling
|0:15:21
|60
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|0:15:43
|61
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:16:25
|62
|Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data
|0:16:42
|63
|Calvin Watson (Aus) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:18:06
|64
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
|65
|Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:18:44
|66
|Thomas Pidcock (GBr) Great Britain
|0:18:45
|67
|Nicolas Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:19:08
|68
|Max Stedman (GBr) Canyon Eisberg
|0:19:24
|69
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|70
|Steven Lammertink (Ned) Vital Concept Club
|0:20:02
|71
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:20:03
|72
|Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Vital Concept Club
|0:20:16
|73
|Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Sky
|74
|Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:21:21
|75
|Marco Mathis (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:23:11
|76
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data
|0:24:35
|77
|Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:24:51
|78
|Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:27:19
|79
|Thomas Baylis (GBr) One Pro Cycling
|0:28:02
|80
|Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:28:34
|81
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:29:53
|82
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|0:30:47
|83
|Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Great Britain
|0:31:30
|84
|James Gullen (GBr) JLT Condor
|85
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:31:33
|86
|Oliver Wood (GBr) JLT Condor
|0:33:43
|87
|Harrison Jones (GBr) Vitus Pro Cycling
|0:34:42
|88
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:37:42
|89
|Robert-Jon McCarthy (Irl) JLT Condor
|0:37:46
|90
|Joshua Hunt (GBr) Vitus Pro Cycling
|0:39:35
|91
|Julio Alberto Amores Palacios (Spa) Vitus Pro Cycling
|0:39:48
|92
|Emils Liepins (Lat) One Pro Cycling
|0:41:16
|93
|George Pym (GBr) Madison Genesis
|0:42:15
|94
|Russell Downing (GBr) Holdsworth Pro Racing
|0:46:04
|95
|Andrew Tennant (GBr) Canyon Eisberg
|96
|Leon Mazzone (GBr) Holdsworth Pro Racing
|97
|Liam Davies (GBr) Vitus Pro Cycling
|0:47:58
|98
|Sean McKenna (Irl) Holdsworth Pro Racing
|0:57:18
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|30
|pts
|2
|Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team
|27
|3
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|25
|4
|Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
|20
|5
|Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|16
|6
|Thomas Baylis (GBr) One Pro Cycling
|11
|7
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|11
|8
|Robbert de Greef (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|10
|9
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
|10
|10
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie
|10
|11
|Ian Bibby (GBr) JLT Condor
|9
|12
|Michael Cuming (GBr) Madison Genesis
|9
|13
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|9
|14
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin
|7
|15
|Edward Dunbar (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport
|7
|16
|Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling
|6
|17
|Robert-Jon McCarthy (Irl) JLT Condor
|6
|18
|Ben Swift (GBr) Great Britain
|5
|19
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
|5
|20
|Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|5
|21
|Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis
|5
|22
|Emils Liepins (Lat) One Pro Cycling
|5
|23
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|4
|24
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team
|3
|25
|Max Stedman (GBr) Canyon Eisberg
|3
|26
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|2
|27
|Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|2
|28
|Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Madison Genesis
|2
|29
|Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|16
|pts
|2
|Max Stedman (GBr) Canyon Eisberg
|10
|3
|Michael Cuming (GBr) Madison Genesis
|8
|4
|Peter Williams (GBr) One Pro Cycling
|6
|5
|Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Madison Genesis
|6
|6
|Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team
|4
|7
|Hayden McCormick (NZl) One Pro Cycling
|4
|8
|Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky
|3
|9
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|2
|10
|Edward Dunbar (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport
|2
|11
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team
|2
|12
|Leonardo Basso (Ita) Team Sky
|2
|13
|Richard Handley (GBr) Madison Genesis
|2
|14
|Robbert de Greef (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|2
|15
|Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis
|2
|16
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|2
|17
|Thomas Baylis (GBr) One Pro Cycling
|2
|18
|Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|1
|19
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1
|20
|Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data
|1
|21
|Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Great Britain
|1
