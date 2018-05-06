Trending

Van Avermaet wins Tour de Yorkshire

Rossetto wins final stage in Leeds

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) took overall victory at the 2018 Tour de Yorkshire, as Stephane Rossetto (Cofidis) scored a sensational solo victory on the final stage of the race. It was 34 seconds later that Van Avermaet won the sprint for second, while Ian Bibby (JLT Condor) rounded off the podium.

Already having been in the break on stage 2, Rossetto was out front on his own for almost 120km of the 189.5km queen stage. The 31-year-old was part of the day's initial break, attacking after 40km and then shedding his final break-mate on the hardest climb of the race before embarking on his lonely quest.

Van Avermaet's victory came after Eddie Dunbar (Aqua Blue Sport) had blown up the race up on the final climb of the day, 18km from the line. With race leader Magnus Cort Nielsen (Astana) dropped and four BMC riders in the lead group, all that remained was for the American squad to fend off any attacks before the Belgian completed the job in the sprint.

Rossetto, who also won the mountains classification, compared the "amazing" race to the Tour de France after finishing, and cited Sylvain Chavanel and Vincenzo Nibali as inspirations for his fighting style.

"It's one of the most beautiful victories of my career," he said. "I'm very moved. It's a huge win and a real life lesson - it shows if you work hard it pays off. I'm a bit of an old-fashioned rider, never over-calculating or over-analysing things. I like to get out there and take it on."

The overall victory marks Van Avermaet's second victory of the year, and his first since the Tour of Oman in February. Eduard Prades (Euskadi-Murias) took second overall, nine seconds down, while Serge Pauwels (Dimension Data) was third at 14 seconds.

How it happened

Despite Halifax and Leeds lying roughly only 15 miles apart, the riders had to take the long way round for the final stage of the race, riding 189.5km through the picturesque - and brutally hilly - Yorkshire Moors. The first 50km featured three climbs - the Côte de Hebden Bridge (16km in - 7km at 4.6%), Côte de Goose Eye (31km in - 1.5km at 10%), and the Côte de Barden Moore (48.5km in - 1km at 9.5%).

Then followed perhaps the toughest of the race - the 2.2km, 10.5% Côte de Park Rash, which came after 77km. After a mid-stage lull down in the valley, the final 60km featured six unclassified hills, as well as the Côte de Greenhow Hill 61.5km out (3.3km at 8.2%), and the Côte de Otley Chevin (1.4km at 10.3%), which came 25km from the line. Two intermediate sprints came 67.5km and 177km into the stage.

Within the first 20km the day's break had been established, as an 18-strong group attacked the peloton. Brent Bookwalter (BMC), Sylvain Chavanel (Direct Énergie), Owain Doull (Team Sky), Bryan Coquard (Vital Concept), Stephane Rossetto (Cofidis) and Maximilan Stedman (Canyon-Eisberg) were among the notable names out front.

At 40km into the stage, Stedman and Rossetto were away alone, with Stedman leading over the Barden Moor and Goose Eye climbs. But 30km later, on the Côte de Park Rash, the Frenchman - fourth here in 2015 and in the break on stage 2 - left the Brit behind for good.

Astana led the peloton for much of the day, working for Cort Nielsen. Nine minutes back with 100km to race, they were four minutes behind the chase group. Meanwhile, up front Rossetto was surely beginning to entertain thoughts of a stage win to go with his mountains classification bid.

As the kilometres ticked down, Rossetto's gap was slowly eroding rather than falling away. As he reached the final 40km, the shrinking peloton crested Greenhow Hill six minutes back, with the chase group four minutes down on the Cofidis man.

At Otley Chevin, the final climb of the race, Rossetto picked up maximum points once again to con-firm his mountain classification victory. A few minutes later, Dunbar kicked off the action on the climb, shattering the peloton as Cort Nielsen was dropped.

Four BMC riders, including Van Avermaet, made the selection in the aftermath. They led a group of around 14 riders which featured a number of men in GC contention. Up front Rossetto rode to the finish unmolested, securing a famous victory - his first since the 2014 Boucles de la Mayenne.

Despite several further attacks from Dunbar, the hills in the finale weren't enough to dislodge Van Avermaet, leaving him with the relatively simple task of controlling the final sprint and bonus sec-onds.

 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits4:53:22
2Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:00:34
3Ian Bibby (GBr) JLT Condor
4Edward Dunbar (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport
5Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
6Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
7Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie
8Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
9Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin
10Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
11Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team
12Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team0:01:03
13Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling0:01:05
14Edmund Bradbury (GBr) JLT Condor0:01:10
15Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
16Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
17Nick van der Lijke (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
18James Shaw (GBr) Great Britain
19Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky
20Karol Domagalski (Pol) One Pro Cycling
21Daniel Pearson (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport0:02:08
22Edward Laverack (GBr) JLT Condor0:02:11
23Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
24Etienne van Empel (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
25Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
26Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
27Hayden McCormick (NZl) One Pro Cycling
28Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
29James Oram (NZl) One Pro Cycling
30Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally Cycling
31Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
32Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team
33Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
34Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
35Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
36Ben Swift (GBr) Great Britain0:03:52
37Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky
38Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb0:06:00
39Peter Williams (GBr) One Pro Cycling
40Fred Wright (GBr) Great Britain
41Ryan Anderson (Can) Rally Cycling
42Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb
43Richard Handley (GBr) Madison Genesis
44Leonardo Basso (Ita) Team Sky
45Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Madison Genesis
46Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
47Oscar Gatto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
48Calvin Watson (Aus) Aqua Blue Sport0:07:10
49Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
50Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data
51Robbert de Greef (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
52Kevin Reza (Fra) Vital Concept Club
53Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
54Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
55Martijn Budding (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
56Dorian Godon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
57Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data
58Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie0:07:16
59Lawrence Warbasse (USA) Aqua Blue Sport0:07:56
60James Lowsley-Williams (GBr) Canyon Eisberg
61Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Rally Cycling0:11:09
62Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team Sky
63Marco Mathis (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
64Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
65James Gullen (GBr) JLT Condor
66Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis
67Michael Cuming (GBr) Madison Genesis
68Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
69Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Sunweb
70Julio Alberto Amores Palacios (Spa) Vitus Pro Cycling
71Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Sky
72Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
73Nicolas Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data
74Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Vital Concept Club
75Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept Club
76Arnaud Courteille (Fra) Vital Concept Club
77Steven Lammertink (Ned) Vital Concept Club
78Jacob Scott (GBr) One Pro Cycling
79Max Stedman (GBr) Canyon Eisberg
80Harrison Jones (GBr) Vitus Pro Cycling0:13:22
81Pim Ligthart (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
82Oliver Wood (GBr) JLT Condor
83Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb
84Liam Davies (GBr) Vitus Pro Cycling
85Thomas Baylis (GBr) One Pro Cycling
86George Pym (GBr) Madison Genesis0:13:25
87Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
88Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb0:18:22
89Thomas Pidcock (GBr) Great Britain0:18:34
90Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:28:39
91Andrew Tennant (GBr) Canyon Eisberg
92Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Great Britain
93Joshua Hunt (GBr) Vitus Pro Cycling
94Leon Mazzone (GBr) Holdsworth Pro Racing
95Robert-Jon McCarthy (Irl) JLT Condor
96Sean McKenna (Irl) Holdsworth Pro Racing
97Russell Downing (GBr) Holdsworth Pro Racing
98Emils Liepins (Lat) One Pro Cycling0:31:47
OTLHarry Tanfield (GBr) Canyon Eisberg
DNFAdam Kenway (GBr) Vitus Pro Cycling
DNFBryan Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie
DNFTobyn Horton (GBr) Madison Genesis
DNFJérémy Lecroq (Fra) Vital Concept Club
DNFJulien Morice (Fra) Vital Concept Club
DNFMikel Aristi Gardoki (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
DNFDexter Gardias (GBr) Canyon Eisberg
DNFJesse Anthony (USA) Rally Cycling
DNFBen Walsh (Irl) Vitus Pro Cycling
DNFJoey Walker (GBr) Great Britain
DNFMark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
DNFCyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
DNFAxel Journiaux (Fra) Direct Energie
DNFSeid Lizde (Ita) Holdsworth Pro Racing
DNFJulen Irizar Laskurain (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
DNFAlistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor
DNFPieter Weening (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
DNFShane Archbold (NZl) Aqua Blue Sport
DNFAdam Blythe (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
DNFMoreno Moser (Ita) Astana Pro Team
DNFRiccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
DNFLaurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
DNFMark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
DNFJeremy Cornu (Fra) Direct Energie
DNSWouter Wippert (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
DNSErick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis

Final general classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team16:38:00
2Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:00:09
3Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data0:00:14
4Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:19
5Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
6Ian Bibby (GBr) JLT Condor0:00:23
7Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:25
8Edward Dunbar (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport0:00:27
9Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team0:00:37
10Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie0:00:39
11Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling0:00:50
12Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team0:00:53
13Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky0:01:09
14James Shaw (GBr) Great Britain0:01:15
15Karol Domagalski (Pol) One Pro Cycling0:01:21
16Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
17Edmund Bradbury (GBr) JLT Condor0:01:29
18Nick van der Lijke (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
19Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team0:01:35
20Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie0:01:50
21Daniel Pearson (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport0:02:01
22Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport0:02:04
23Etienne van Empel (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
24James Oram (NZl) One Pro Cycling0:02:16
25Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:19
26Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally Cycling0:02:22
27Edward Laverack (GBr) JLT Condor0:02:30
28Hayden McCormick (NZl) One Pro Cycling0:02:44
29Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:02:48
30Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin0:02:52
31Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin0:03:21
32Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky0:04:19
33Ben Swift (GBr) Great Britain0:04:47
34Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:05:38
35Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:05:51
36Leonardo Basso (Ita) Team Sky0:06:11
37Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb0:06:17
38Peter Williams (GBr) One Pro Cycling0:06:19
39Richard Handley (GBr) Madison Genesis
40Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin0:07:01
41Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:07:37
42Fred Wright (GBr) Great Britain0:07:54
43Ryan Anderson (Can) Rally Cycling
44Kevin Reza (Fra) Vital Concept Club0:08:39
45James Lowsley-Williams (GBr) Canyon Eisberg0:08:43
46Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:08:51
47Robbert de Greef (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij0:08:52
48Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb0:09:15
49Dorian Godon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:10:01
50Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Madison Genesis0:10:38
51Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:11:17
52Martijn Budding (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
53Michael Cuming (GBr) Madison Genesis0:11:19
54Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis0:12:07
55Oscar Gatto (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:12:36
56Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team Sky0:14:25
57Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept Club0:14:49
58Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin0:15:09
59Jacob Scott (GBr) One Pro Cycling0:15:21
60Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky0:15:43
61Lawrence Warbasse (USA) Aqua Blue Sport0:16:25
62Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data0:16:42
63Calvin Watson (Aus) Aqua Blue Sport0:18:06
64Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
65Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:18:44
66Thomas Pidcock (GBr) Great Britain0:18:45
67Nicolas Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data0:19:08
68Max Stedman (GBr) Canyon Eisberg0:19:24
69Arnaud Courteille (Fra) Vital Concept Club
70Steven Lammertink (Ned) Vital Concept Club0:20:02
71Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie0:20:03
72Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Vital Concept Club0:20:16
73Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Sky
74Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Rally Cycling0:21:21
75Marco Mathis (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:23:11
76Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data0:24:35
77Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:24:51
78Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb0:27:19
79Thomas Baylis (GBr) One Pro Cycling0:28:02
80Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data0:28:34
81Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Sunweb0:29:53
82Pim Ligthart (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij0:30:47
83Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Great Britain0:31:30
84James Gullen (GBr) JLT Condor
85Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb0:31:33
86Oliver Wood (GBr) JLT Condor0:33:43
87Harrison Jones (GBr) Vitus Pro Cycling0:34:42
88Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:37:42
89Robert-Jon McCarthy (Irl) JLT Condor0:37:46
90Joshua Hunt (GBr) Vitus Pro Cycling0:39:35
91Julio Alberto Amores Palacios (Spa) Vitus Pro Cycling0:39:48
92Emils Liepins (Lat) One Pro Cycling0:41:16
93George Pym (GBr) Madison Genesis0:42:15
94Russell Downing (GBr) Holdsworth Pro Racing0:46:04
95Andrew Tennant (GBr) Canyon Eisberg
96Leon Mazzone (GBr) Holdsworth Pro Racing
97Liam Davies (GBr) Vitus Pro Cycling0:47:58
98Sean McKenna (Irl) Holdsworth Pro Racing0:57:18

Point classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team30pts
2Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team27
3Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits25
4Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb20
5Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias16
6Thomas Baylis (GBr) One Pro Cycling11
7Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept Club11
8Robbert de Greef (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij10
9Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data10
10Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie10
11Ian Bibby (GBr) JLT Condor9
12Michael Cuming (GBr) Madison Genesis9
13Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias9
14Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin7
15Edward Dunbar (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport7
16Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling6
17Robert-Jon McCarthy (Irl) JLT Condor6
18Ben Swift (GBr) Great Britain5
19Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb5
20Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits5
21Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis5
22Emils Liepins (Lat) One Pro Cycling5
23Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb4
24Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team3
25Max Stedman (GBr) Canyon Eisberg3
26Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team2
27Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin2
28Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Madison Genesis2
29Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias1

Mountain classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits16pts
2Max Stedman (GBr) Canyon Eisberg10
3Michael Cuming (GBr) Madison Genesis8
4Peter Williams (GBr) One Pro Cycling6
5Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Madison Genesis6
6Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team4
7Hayden McCormick (NZl) One Pro Cycling4
8Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky3
9Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team2
10Edward Dunbar (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport2
11Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team2
12Leonardo Basso (Ita) Team Sky2
13Richard Handley (GBr) Madison Genesis2
14Robbert de Greef (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij2
15Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis2
16Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky2
17Thomas Baylis (GBr) One Pro Cycling2
18Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias1
19Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team1
20Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data1
21Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Great Britain1

