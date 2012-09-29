Trending

Kittel wins stage 3 of Circuit Franco-Belge

Roelandts retains overall lead

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marcel Kittel (Ger) Argos - Shimano4:09:35
2Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
3Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
4Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge Cycling Team
5Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
6Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan
7Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
8Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
9Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Team Europcar
10Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
11Roy Jans (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
12Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
13Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
14Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
15Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
16Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
17Denis Flahaut (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
18Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team
19Kevin Claeys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
20Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
21Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
22Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
23Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
24Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) Katusha Team
25Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha Team
26Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
27Jimmy Casper (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
28Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
29Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
30Kevin Peeters (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
31Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
32Boris Vallee (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
33Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
34Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
35Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling
36Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
37Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
38Saïd Haddou (Fra) Team Europcar
39Tom Veelers (Ned) Argos - Shimano
40Julien Deschesne (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
41David Boucher (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
42Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
43Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
44Wouter Wippert (Fra) Lotto Belisol Team
45Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
46Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team
47Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
48Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
49Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
50Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team
51Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
52Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
53Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
54Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
55André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
56Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
57Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Katusha Team
58Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge Cycling Team
59Andreas Klier (Ger) Garmin-Sharp
60Tim De Troyer (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
61Mathieu Teychenne (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
62Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
63James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
64Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
65Jasper Hamelink (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
66Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
67Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Sharp
68Antoine Leleu (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
69Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
70Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
71Thomas Bertolini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
72Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
73Loic Pestiaux (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
74Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
75Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
76Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
77Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
78Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
79Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
80Gilles Devillers (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
81Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Garmin-Sharp
82Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat
83Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp
84Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
85Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
86Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
87Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
88Quentin Van Heuverswijn (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
89Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
90Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
91Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
92Stefano Borchi (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
93Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
94Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
95Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
96Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) An Post - Sean Kelly
97Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
98Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
99Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
100Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
101Sébastien Minart (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
102Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
103Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
104Robert Wagner (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
105Thomas Scully (NZl) Garmin-Sharp
106Quentin Bertholet (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
107Bert De Backer (Bel) Argos - Shimano
108Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team
109Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
110Christophe Laborie (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
111Maxime Renault (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
112Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
113Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge Cycling Team
114Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team
115Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
116Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
117Justin Van Hoecke (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
118Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
119Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
120Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
121Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
122Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
123Rob Ruigh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
124Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
125Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
126Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
127Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
128Roy Curvers (Ned) Argos - Shimano
129Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
130Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
131Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
132Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team
133Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Argos - Shimano
134Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:31
135Loic Desriac (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:00:45
136Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:01:04
137Jonathan Breyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony0:01:08
138Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Argos - Shimano
139Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne0:01:11
140Kjell Van Driessche (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
141Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin-Sharp0:01:30
142Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge Cycling Team
143Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
144Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan
145Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge Cycling Team0:02:08
146Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge Cycling Team0:02:26
147Umberto Nardecchia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
148Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge Cycling Team
149Sebastian Stamegna (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
150Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
151Maarten Neyens (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
152Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
153Ronan Mc Laughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
154Andy Cappelle (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
155Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
156Julien Guay (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
157Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
158Jerome Kerf (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
159Pierre Drancourt (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:02:27
160Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:03:01
161Albert Timmer (Ned) Argos - Shimano0:03:35
162Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Argos - Shimano0:03:39
163Martin Mortensen (Den) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
164Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
165Anthony Colin (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
166Kevin Lalouette (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
167Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar0:04:42
168Serge Dewortelaer (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
169Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar
170Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
171Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Lotto Belisol Team
172Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
DNFSteven Caethoven (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
DNFNiels Wytinck (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
DNFDavid Tanner (Aus) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
DNSDirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
DNSChristian Patron (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole

Mountain 1 - Beau Site
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sebastian Stamegna (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia6pts
2Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator4
3Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole3
4Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Katusha Team1

Mountain 2 - Tiegemberg
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator6pts
2Sebastian Stamegna (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia4
3Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Katusha Team3
4Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole1

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sebastian Stamegna (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia5pts
2Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Katusha Team3
3Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jasper Hamelink (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team5pts
2Pierre Drancourt (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole3
3Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team1

Sprint 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma - QuickStep5pts
2Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team3
3Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling1

Sprint 4 - final sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marcel Kittel (Ger) Argos - Shimano25pts
2Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat20
3Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia16
4Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge Cycling Team14
5Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team12
6Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan10
7Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's9
8Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team8
9Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Team Europcar7
10Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma - QuickStep6
11Roy Jans (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly5
12Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator4
13Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony3
14Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin-Sharp2
15Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator28pts
2David Boucher (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat20
3Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator10
4Sebastian Stamegna (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia10
5Roy Curvers (Ned) Argos - Shimano9
6Loic Desriac (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole8
7Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator6
8Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar6
9Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team4
10Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Katusha Team4
11Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling4
12Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole4
13Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling3
14Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Sharp3
15Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank3
16Justin Van Hoecke (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole2
17Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team1
18Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne1

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team61pts
2Marcel Kittel (Ger) Argos - Shimano50
3Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat45
4Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge Cycling Team35
5Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan21
6Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team20
7Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma - QuickStep20
8Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team18
9Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling17
10Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator16
11Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia16
12Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma - QuickStep13
13Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin-Sharp10
14Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat10
15Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team9
16Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's9
17David Boucher (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat8
18Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma - QuickStep8
19Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank8
20Robert Wagner (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan7
21Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Team Europcar7
22Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator6
23André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team6
24Jasper Hamelink (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team5
25Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team5
26Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team5
27Sebastian Stamegna (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia5
28Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne5
29Roy Jans (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly5
30Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony5
31Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator4
32Jimmy Casper (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
33Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team3
34Pierre Drancourt (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole3
35Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Katusha Team3
36Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - QuickStep3
37Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar3
38Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2
39Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne1
40Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator1
41Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling1
42Loic Desriac (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole1
43Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator12:28:45
2Landbouwkrediet
3FDJ-Big Mat
4Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
5Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
6Idemasport - Biowanze
7AG2R La Mondiale
8Katusha Team
9Omega Pharma-Quickstep
10Lotto Belisol Team
11Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
12Sky Procycling
13Team Europcar
14An Post - Sean Kelly
15Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
16Garmin - Sharp
17Argos-Shimano
18Orica GreenEdge
19BMC Racing Team
20Radioshack-Nissan
21Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
22Rabobank Cycling Team
23Team Saxo Bank / Tinkoff Bank
24Saur - Sojasun
25Roubaix Lille Metropole0:03:11

General classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team12:07:29
2Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:12
3Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma - QuickStep0:00:13
4Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling0:00:17
5Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank0:00:28
6Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:00:46
7Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge Cycling Team0:00:51
8David Boucher (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:00:53
9Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:00:55
10Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
11Jasper Hamelink (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
12Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
13Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:00:56
14Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan0:00:57
15Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
16Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:58
17Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
18Roy Jans (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
19Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
20Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha Team
21André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
22Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
23Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
24Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
25Tom Veelers (Ned) Argos - Shimano
26Jimmy Casper (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
27Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
28Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
29Wouter Wippert (Fra) Lotto Belisol Team
30Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
31Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Sharp
32Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
33Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge Cycling Team
34Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
35Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
36Andreas Klier (Ger) Garmin-Sharp
37Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
38Robert Wagner (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
39Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
40Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
41Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
42Gilles Devillers (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
43Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Garmin-Sharp
44Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
45Roy Curvers (Ned) Argos - Shimano
46Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp
47Sébastien Minart (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
48Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
49Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack-Nissan0:01:22
50Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin-Sharp0:02:28
51Pierre Drancourt (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:03:23
52Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge Cycling Team0:07:04
53Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:08:15
54Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) Katusha Team0:08:54
55Quentin Bertholet (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
56Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) An Post - Sean Kelly
57Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
58Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
59Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
60Maxime Renault (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
61Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan
62Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team
63Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
64Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
65Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
66Marcel Kittel (Ger) Argos - Shimano0:08:59
67Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Katusha Team0:09:17
68Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling0:09:18
69Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:09:19
70Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
71Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
72Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
73Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
74Saïd Haddou (Fra) Team Europcar
75Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team
76James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
77Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
78Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
79Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
80Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
81Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team
82Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
83Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
84Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
85Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
86Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat
87Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
88Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
89Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
90Bert De Backer (Bel) Argos - Shimano
91Stefano Borchi (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
92Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
93Rob Ruigh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
94Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Argos - Shimano
95Denis Flahaut (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:09:43
96Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
97Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
98Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:10:41
99Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge Cycling Team0:10:49
100Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge Cycling Team0:11:20
101Maarten Neyens (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
102Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
103Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's0:11:45
104Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Argos - Shimano0:12:26
105Anthony Colin (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:12:58
106Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:13:22
107Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Lotto Belisol Team0:13:36
108Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
109Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar0:14:39
110Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma - QuickStep0:14:54
111Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Team Europcar0:15:31
112Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
113Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
114Kevin Claeys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
115Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
116Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
117Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
118Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
119Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
120Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
121Mathieu Teychenne (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
122Christophe Laborie (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
123Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
124Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
125Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
126Thomas Scully (NZl) Garmin-Sharp0:15:55
127Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:16:02
128Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne0:16:42
129Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:17:11
130Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team0:17:12
131Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:17:15
132Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
133Julien Deschesne (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
134Kevin Peeters (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
135Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
136Thomas Bertolini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
137Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
138Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling
139Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team
140Tim De Troyer (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
141Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
142Justin Van Hoecke (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
143Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
144Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
145Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
146Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
147Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge Cycling Team
148Loic Desriac (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:17:59
149Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:18:31
150Sebastian Stamegna (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:19:38
151Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:19:41
152Jerome Kerf (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
153Ronan Mc Laughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
154Jonathan Breyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony0:20:30
155Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Argos - Shimano0:20:54
156Albert Timmer (Ned) Argos - Shimano0:21:05
157Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar0:21:57
158Boris Vallee (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze0:23:27
159Antoine Leleu (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
160Quentin Van Heuverswijn (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
161Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
162Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
163Loic Pestiaux (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
164Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:24:31
165Kjell Van Driessche (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony0:24:38
166Umberto Nardecchia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:25:53
167Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge Cycling Team
168Andy Cappelle (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
169Julien Guay (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
170Martin Mortensen (Den) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:27:06
171Kevin Lalouette (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
172Serge Dewortelaer (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze0:28:09

Most combative rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Loic Desriac (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole

Best young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma - QuickStep12:07:42
2Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:00:33
3Jasper Hamelink (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:42
4Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:00:43
5Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan0:00:44
6Roy Jans (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly0:00:45
7Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
8Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha Team
9Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
10Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
11Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
12Wouter Wippert (Fra) Lotto Belisol Team
13Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
14Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Sharp
15Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge Cycling Team
16Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
17Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
18Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
19Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
20Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp
21Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) Katusha Team0:08:41
22Quentin Bertholet (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
23Maxime Renault (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
24Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team
25Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
26Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
27Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
28Marcel Kittel (Ger) Argos - Shimano0:08:46
29Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Katusha Team0:09:04
30Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling0:09:05
31Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:09:06
32Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
33Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
34Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team
35Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team
36Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
37Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
38Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
39Stefano Borchi (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
40Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Argos - Shimano
41Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:09:30
42Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge Cycling Team0:11:07
43Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
44Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Argos - Shimano0:12:13
45Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar0:14:26
46Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma - QuickStep0:14:41
47Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Team Europcar0:15:18
48Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
49Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
50Kevin Claeys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
51Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
52Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
53Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
54Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
55Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
56Mathieu Teychenne (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
57Thomas Scully (NZl) Garmin-Sharp0:15:42
58Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:15:49
59Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne0:16:29
60Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:16:58
61Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:17:02
62Julien Deschesne (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
63Kevin Peeters (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
64Thomas Bertolini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
65Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling
66Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team
67Tim De Troyer (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
68Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
69Justin Van Hoecke (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
70Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
71Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge Cycling Team
72Loic Desriac (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:17:46
73Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:18:18
74Sebastian Stamegna (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:19:25
75Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:19:28
76Jerome Kerf (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
77Ronan Mc Laughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
78Jonathan Breyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony0:20:17
79Boris Vallee (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze0:23:14
80Antoine Leleu (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
81Quentin Van Heuverswijn (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
82Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
83Loic Pestiaux (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
84Kjell Van Driessche (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony0:24:25
85Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge Cycling Team0:25:40
86Serge Dewortelaer (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze0:27:56

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lotto Belisol Team36:24:42
2Omega Pharma-Quickstep
3FDJ-Big Mat
4Garmin - Sharp
5Sky Procycling
6BMC Racing Team
7Team Saxo Bank / Tinkoff Bank
8Rabobank Cycling Team
9Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:00:39
10Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
11Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
12AG2R La Mondiale
13Orica GreenEdge
14Radioshack-Nissan
15An Post - Sean Kelly
16Katusha Team0:09:00
17Argos-Shimano
18Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's0:17:21
19Landbouwkrediet
20Team Europcar
21Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
22Saur - Sojasun0:18:09
23Roubaix Lille Metropole0:20:32
24Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:33:38
25Idemasport - Biowanze0:47:46

