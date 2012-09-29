Kittel wins stage 3 of Circuit Franco-Belge
Roelandts retains overall lead
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Argos - Shimano
|4:09:35
|2
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|3
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|4
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge Cycling Team
|5
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|6
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan
|7
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|8
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|9
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Team Europcar
|10
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
|11
|Roy Jans (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|12
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|13
|Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|14
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|15
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|16
|Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|17
|Denis Flahaut (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|18
|Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|19
|Kevin Claeys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|20
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|21
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|22
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|23
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|24
|Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) Katusha Team
|25
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha Team
|26
|Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
|27
|Jimmy Casper (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|28
|Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|29
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|30
|Kevin Peeters (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|31
|Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|32
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
|33
|Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|34
|Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|35
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|36
|Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|37
|Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|38
|Saïd Haddou (Fra) Team Europcar
|39
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Argos - Shimano
|40
|Julien Deschesne (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
|41
|David Boucher (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|42
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
|43
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
|44
|Wouter Wippert (Fra) Lotto Belisol Team
|45
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
|46
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team
|47
|Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|48
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
|49
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|50
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team
|51
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|52
|Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|53
|Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|54
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|55
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
|56
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|57
|Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Katusha Team
|58
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge Cycling Team
|59
|Andreas Klier (Ger) Garmin-Sharp
|60
|Tim De Troyer (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|61
|Mathieu Teychenne (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|62
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|63
|James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|64
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|65
|Jasper Hamelink (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|66
|Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|67
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Sharp
|68
|Antoine Leleu (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
|69
|Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|70
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|71
|Thomas Bertolini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|72
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|73
|Loic Pestiaux (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
|74
|Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
|75
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|76
|Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|77
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
|78
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|79
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
|80
|Gilles Devillers (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|81
|Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Garmin-Sharp
|82
|Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat
|83
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|84
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|85
|Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|86
|Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|87
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|88
|Quentin Van Heuverswijn (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
|89
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
|90
|Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|91
|Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|92
|Stefano Borchi (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|93
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|94
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|95
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|96
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) An Post - Sean Kelly
|97
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|98
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|99
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|100
|Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|101
|Sébastien Minart (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|102
|Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|103
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|104
|Robert Wagner (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|105
|Thomas Scully (NZl) Garmin-Sharp
|106
|Quentin Bertholet (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|107
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Argos - Shimano
|108
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team
|109
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|110
|Christophe Laborie (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|111
|Maxime Renault (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|112
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|113
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge Cycling Team
|114
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team
|115
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|116
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|117
|Justin Van Hoecke (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|118
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|119
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
|120
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|121
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|122
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|123
|Rob Ruigh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|124
|Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|125
|Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|126
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|127
|Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
|128
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Argos - Shimano
|129
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|130
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|131
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|132
|Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team
|133
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Argos - Shimano
|134
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:31
|135
|Loic Desriac (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:00:45
|136
|Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:01:04
|137
|Jonathan Breyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|0:01:08
|138
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Argos - Shimano
|139
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|0:01:11
|140
|Kjell Van Driessche (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|141
|Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin-Sharp
|0:01:30
|142
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge Cycling Team
|143
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
|144
|Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan
|145
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:02:08
|146
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:02:26
|147
|Umberto Nardecchia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|148
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge Cycling Team
|149
|Sebastian Stamegna (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|150
|Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|151
|Maarten Neyens (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|152
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|153
|Ronan Mc Laughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|154
|Andy Cappelle (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|155
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|156
|Julien Guay (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|157
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|158
|Jerome Kerf (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
|159
|Pierre Drancourt (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:02:27
|160
|Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:03:01
|161
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Argos - Shimano
|0:03:35
|162
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Argos - Shimano
|0:03:39
|163
|Martin Mortensen (Den) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|164
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|165
|Anthony Colin (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|166
|Kevin Lalouette (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|167
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
|0:04:42
|168
|Serge Dewortelaer (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
|169
|Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar
|170
|Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|171
|Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Lotto Belisol Team
|172
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
|DNF
|Steven Caethoven (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|DNF
|Niels Wytinck (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|DNF
|David Tanner (Aus) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|DNS
|Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|DNS
|Christian Patron (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sebastian Stamegna (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|6
|pts
|2
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|4
|3
|Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|3
|4
|Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Katusha Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|6
|pts
|2
|Sebastian Stamegna (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|4
|3
|Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Katusha Team
|3
|4
|Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sebastian Stamegna (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|5
|pts
|2
|Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Katusha Team
|3
|3
|Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jasper Hamelink (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Pierre Drancourt (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|3
|3
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
|5
|pts
|2
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|3
|3
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Argos - Shimano
|25
|pts
|2
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|20
|3
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|16
|4
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge Cycling Team
|14
|5
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|12
|6
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan
|10
|7
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|9
|8
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|8
|9
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Team Europcar
|7
|10
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
|6
|11
|Roy Jans (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|5
|12
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|4
|13
|Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|3
|14
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|2
|15
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|28
|pts
|2
|David Boucher (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|20
|3
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|10
|4
|Sebastian Stamegna (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|10
|5
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Argos - Shimano
|9
|6
|Loic Desriac (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|8
|7
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|6
|8
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
|6
|9
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|4
|10
|Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Katusha Team
|4
|11
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|4
|12
|Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|4
|13
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
|3
|14
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Sharp
|3
|15
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|3
|16
|Justin Van Hoecke (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|2
|17
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|1
|18
|Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|61
|pts
|2
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Argos - Shimano
|50
|3
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|45
|4
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge Cycling Team
|35
|5
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan
|21
|6
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team
|20
|7
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
|20
|8
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|18
|9
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
|17
|10
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|16
|11
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|16
|12
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
|13
|13
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|10
|14
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|10
|15
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|9
|16
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|9
|17
|David Boucher (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|8
|18
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
|8
|19
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|8
|20
|Robert Wagner (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|7
|21
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Team Europcar
|7
|22
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|6
|23
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
|6
|24
|Jasper Hamelink (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|5
|25
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|5
|26
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team
|5
|27
|Sebastian Stamegna (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|5
|28
|Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|5
|29
|Roy Jans (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|5
|30
|Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|5
|31
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|4
|32
|Jimmy Casper (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|33
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|3
|34
|Pierre Drancourt (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|3
|35
|Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Katusha Team
|3
|36
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
|3
|37
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
|3
|38
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2
|39
|Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|1
|40
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|1
|41
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|1
|42
|Loic Desriac (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|1
|43
|Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|12:28:45
|2
|Landbouwkrediet
|3
|FDJ-Big Mat
|4
|Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|5
|Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|6
|Idemasport - Biowanze
|7
|AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|Katusha Team
|9
|Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|10
|Lotto Belisol Team
|11
|Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|12
|Sky Procycling
|13
|Team Europcar
|14
|An Post - Sean Kelly
|15
|Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|16
|Garmin - Sharp
|17
|Argos-Shimano
|18
|Orica GreenEdge
|19
|BMC Racing Team
|20
|Radioshack-Nissan
|21
|Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|22
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|23
|Team Saxo Bank / Tinkoff Bank
|24
|Saur - Sojasun
|25
|Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:03:11
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|12:07:29
|2
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:12
|3
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
|0:00:13
|4
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
|0:00:17
|5
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|0:00:28
|6
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:00:46
|7
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:00:51
|8
|David Boucher (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:00:53
|9
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:00:55
|10
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
|11
|Jasper Hamelink (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|12
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|13
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:56
|14
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:00:57
|15
|Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|16
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:58
|17
|Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|18
|Roy Jans (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|19
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|20
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha Team
|21
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
|22
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|23
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|24
|Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|25
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Argos - Shimano
|26
|Jimmy Casper (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|27
|Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|28
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|29
|Wouter Wippert (Fra) Lotto Belisol Team
|30
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|31
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Sharp
|32
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
|33
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge Cycling Team
|34
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|35
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
|36
|Andreas Klier (Ger) Garmin-Sharp
|37
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|38
|Robert Wagner (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|39
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|40
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|41
|Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|42
|Gilles Devillers (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|43
|Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Garmin-Sharp
|44
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|45
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Argos - Shimano
|46
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|47
|Sébastien Minart (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|48
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|49
|Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:01:22
|50
|Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin-Sharp
|0:02:28
|51
|Pierre Drancourt (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:03:23
|52
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:07:04
|53
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:08:15
|54
|Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:08:54
|55
|Quentin Bertholet (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|56
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) An Post - Sean Kelly
|57
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|58
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|59
|Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|60
|Maxime Renault (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|61
|Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan
|62
|Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team
|63
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|64
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
|65
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|66
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Argos - Shimano
|0:08:59
|67
|Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:09:17
|68
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:09:18
|69
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:09:19
|70
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|71
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
|72
|Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|73
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|74
|Saïd Haddou (Fra) Team Europcar
|75
|Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|76
|James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|77
|Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
|78
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|79
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|80
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|81
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team
|82
|Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|83
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|84
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
|85
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|86
|Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat
|87
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|88
|Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|89
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
|90
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Argos - Shimano
|91
|Stefano Borchi (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|92
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|93
|Rob Ruigh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|94
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Argos - Shimano
|95
|Denis Flahaut (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:09:43
|96
|Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|97
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|98
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:10:41
|99
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:10:49
|100
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:11:20
|101
|Maarten Neyens (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|102
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|103
|Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|0:11:45
|104
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Argos - Shimano
|0:12:26
|105
|Anthony Colin (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:12:58
|106
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:13:22
|107
|Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:13:36
|108
|Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|109
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
|0:14:39
|110
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
|0:14:54
|111
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Team Europcar
|0:15:31
|112
|Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|113
|Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
|114
|Kevin Claeys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|115
|Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|116
|Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|117
|Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|118
|Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|119
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|120
|Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|121
|Mathieu Teychenne (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|122
|Christophe Laborie (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|123
|Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|124
|Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|125
|Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|126
|Thomas Scully (NZl) Garmin-Sharp
|0:15:55
|127
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:16:02
|128
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|0:16:42
|129
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:17:11
|130
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:17:12
|131
|Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:17:15
|132
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
|133
|Julien Deschesne (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
|134
|Kevin Peeters (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|135
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|136
|Thomas Bertolini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|137
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|138
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|139
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team
|140
|Tim De Troyer (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|141
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|142
|Justin Van Hoecke (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|143
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|144
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|145
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|146
|Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|147
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge Cycling Team
|148
|Loic Desriac (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:17:59
|149
|Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:18:31
|150
|Sebastian Stamegna (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:19:38
|151
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:19:41
|152
|Jerome Kerf (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
|153
|Ronan Mc Laughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|154
|Jonathan Breyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|0:20:30
|155
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Argos - Shimano
|0:20:54
|156
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Argos - Shimano
|0:21:05
|157
|Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:21:57
|158
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
|0:23:27
|159
|Antoine Leleu (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
|160
|Quentin Van Heuverswijn (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
|161
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|162
|Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|163
|Loic Pestiaux (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
|164
|Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:24:31
|165
|Kjell Van Driessche (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|0:24:38
|166
|Umberto Nardecchia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:25:53
|167
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge Cycling Team
|168
|Andy Cappelle (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|169
|Julien Guay (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|170
|Martin Mortensen (Den) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:27:06
|171
|Kevin Lalouette (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|172
|Serge Dewortelaer (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
|0:28:09
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Loic Desriac (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
|12:07:42
|2
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:00:33
|3
|Jasper Hamelink (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:42
|4
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:43
|5
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:00:44
|6
|Roy Jans (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:00:45
|7
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|8
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha Team
|9
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|10
|Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|11
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|12
|Wouter Wippert (Fra) Lotto Belisol Team
|13
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|14
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Sharp
|15
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge Cycling Team
|16
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|17
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
|18
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|19
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|20
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|21
|Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:08:41
|22
|Quentin Bertholet (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|23
|Maxime Renault (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|24
|Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team
|25
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|26
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
|27
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|28
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Argos - Shimano
|0:08:46
|29
|Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:09:04
|30
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:09:05
|31
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:09:06
|32
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
|33
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|34
|Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|35
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team
|36
|Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|37
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|38
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|39
|Stefano Borchi (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|40
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Argos - Shimano
|41
|Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:09:30
|42
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:11:07
|43
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|44
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Argos - Shimano
|0:12:13
|45
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
|0:14:26
|46
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
|0:14:41
|47
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Team Europcar
|0:15:18
|48
|Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|49
|Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
|50
|Kevin Claeys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|51
|Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|52
|Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|53
|Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|54
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|55
|Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|56
|Mathieu Teychenne (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|57
|Thomas Scully (NZl) Garmin-Sharp
|0:15:42
|58
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:15:49
|59
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|0:16:29
|60
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:16:58
|61
|Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:17:02
|62
|Julien Deschesne (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
|63
|Kevin Peeters (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|64
|Thomas Bertolini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|65
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|66
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team
|67
|Tim De Troyer (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|68
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|69
|Justin Van Hoecke (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|70
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|71
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge Cycling Team
|72
|Loic Desriac (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:17:46
|73
|Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:18:18
|74
|Sebastian Stamegna (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:19:25
|75
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:19:28
|76
|Jerome Kerf (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
|77
|Ronan Mc Laughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|78
|Jonathan Breyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|0:20:17
|79
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
|0:23:14
|80
|Antoine Leleu (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
|81
|Quentin Van Heuverswijn (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
|82
|Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|83
|Loic Pestiaux (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
|84
|Kjell Van Driessche (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|0:24:25
|85
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:25:40
|86
|Serge Dewortelaer (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
|0:27:56
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lotto Belisol Team
|36:24:42
|2
|Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|3
|FDJ-Big Mat
|4
|Garmin - Sharp
|5
|Sky Procycling
|6
|BMC Racing Team
|7
|Team Saxo Bank / Tinkoff Bank
|8
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|9
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:00:39
|10
|Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|11
|Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|12
|AG2R La Mondiale
|13
|Orica GreenEdge
|14
|Radioshack-Nissan
|15
|An Post - Sean Kelly
|16
|Katusha Team
|0:09:00
|17
|Argos-Shimano
|18
|Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|0:17:21
|19
|Landbouwkrediet
|20
|Team Europcar
|21
|Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|22
|Saur - Sojasun
|0:18:09
|23
|Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:20:32
|24
|Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:33:38
|25
|Idemasport - Biowanze
|0:47:46
