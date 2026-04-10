Pays de la Loire Tour: Antoine L'Hote thrills home crowd with first career victories as stage 4 win also delivers GC title

Race Results
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Alexander Kamp goes second overall while Corbin Strong moves into third on GC with strong runner-up finish on final day

Antoine L&amp;apos;Hote of France and Team Decathlon CMA CGM celebrates at finish line as stage winner during the 72nd Region Pays De La Loire Tour 2026, Stage 4 a 179.5km from Brulon to Le Mans on April 10, 2026 in Brulon, France. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
Pays de la Loire Tour 2026: Young Frenchman Antoine L'Hote wins stage 4 and also scoops up the overall title (Image credit: Getty Images)
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Antoine L'Hote (Decathlon CMA CGM) won the final stage of the Pays de la Loire Tour and with it the overall title after attacking 23km from the finish of the 179.5km stage to Le Mans.

The 20-year-old dropped his breakaway companions Sam Maisonobe (Cofidis) and Tobias Svarre (Uno-X Mobility) on the hilly local circuit to go it alone into the last of five laps.

Behind L'Hote, race leader and stage 3 winner Alexander Kamp (Uno-X Mobility) led the chase, attacking with 6.5km to go and taking Corbin Strong (NSN), Clément Venturini (Unibet Rose Rockets), and Quinten Hermans (Pinarello-Q36.5) with him.

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“I don’t think even I realise it,” L'Hote told L'Equipe TV after his win. “ I felt from the start that I had the legs, but to do this today… I’m savouring it.

"I feel like it was meant to be because people have been telling me since December that I’m going to be playing a significant role in the Pays de la Loire region. My first professional victory in my first professional year, it’s just too emotional."

Runner-up Alexander Kamp of Uno-X Mobility (L), race winner Antoine L&amp;amp;apos;Hote of Decathlon CMA CGM, and Corbin Strong of NSN Cycling (R) on third place stand on GC podium at Region Pays De La Loire Tour 2026 (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)

Final GC podium (L to R): Alexander Kamp of Denmark and Team Uno-X Mobility on second place, race winner Antoine L'Hote of France and Team Decathlon CMA CGM - Yellow leader jersey and Corbin Strong of New Zealand and Team NSN Cycling on third place (Image credit: Getty Images)

Results

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Stage 4 - Top 10

Position

Rider (Country) Team

Time Gap

1

Antoine L'Hote (Fra) Decathlon CMA CGM

4:11:44

2

Corbin John Strong (NZl) NSN Cycling Team

0:00:03

3

Clement Venturini (Fra) Unibet Rose Rockets

Row 2 - Cell 2

4

Alexander Kamp (Den) Uno-X Mobility

Row 3 - Cell 2

5

Quinten Hermans (Bel) Pinarello-Q36.5

Row 4 - Cell 2

6

Noa Isidore (Fra) Decathlon CMA CGM

0:00:14

7

David Gonzalez Lopez (Spa) Pinarello-Q36.5

Row 6 - Cell 2

8

Martin Marcellusi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 7 Saber

Row 7 - Cell 2

9

Killian Theot (Fra) Van Rysel Roubaix

Row 8 - Cell 2
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Final GC - Top 10

Position

Rider (Country) Team

Time Gap

1

Antoine L'Hote (Fra) Decathlon CMA CGM

16:08:56

2

Alexander Kamp (Den) Uno-X Mobility

0:00:12

3

Corbin John Strong (NZl) NSN Cycling Team

0:00:18

4

Clement Venturini (Fra) Unibet Rose Rockets

0:00:25

5

Martin Marcellusi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 7 Saber

0:00:31

6

Killian Theot (Fra) Van Rysel Roubaix

0:00:34

7

Lander Loockx (Bel) Unibet Rose Rockets

Row 6 - Cell 2

8

Gorka Sorarrain Agirrezabala (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA

Row 7 - Cell 2

9

Axel Van Der Tuuk (Ned) Euskaltel-Euskadi

Row 8 - Cell 2

10

Bryan Coquard (Fra) Cofidis

Row 9 - Cell 2