'They just nailed it' – NSN overcomes a day of good and bad to make the most of extra Tour Down Under sprint opportunity with Ethan Vernon

Corbin Strong abandons after stage 1 crash, planned 'wing man' Jake Stewart breaks collarbone, but Gilmore steps in to guide Vernon to team's first victory of season

WILLUNGA, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 24: Ethan Vernon of Great Britain and NSN Cycling Team celebrates at finish line as stage winner during the 26th Santos Tour Down Under 2026, Stage 4 a 130.8km stage from Brighton to Willunga / #UCIWT / on January 24, 2026 in Willunga, Australia. (Photo by Con Chronis/Getty Images)
Ethan Vernon (NSN Cycling) after winning a hot stage 4 of the 2026 Santos Tour Down Under (Image credit: Con Chronis / Getty Images)

There was no doubting that Ethan Vernon had come into the Santos Tour Down Under with strong form, not after he had claimed second place in the prologue on Tuesday, but up until now, things just hadn't quite fallen into place to make the most of the limited sprint opportunities that existed in this year's climber-friendly event.

A day that started out looking like it was going pear-shaped for the team, however, changed all that.

"Today's stage was meant to be for our climbers, George [Bennett] and [Nick] Schultz, and then last night it got changed, so we had to readapt our plan," said Vernon in the post-race media conference for stage 4, which had the three ascents of Willunga hill removed due to the intense heat – over 40°C – and extreme fire conditions. "And then we lost Corbin [Strong] and Jake to keep up the lead out, at the start of the stage, so again, we had to change it again during the stage."

"Ethan actually won quite easily and Brady Gilmore – in his first World Tour race – he's been doing a great job and he actually did a really good job for Ethan in the final, putting him in the right position, and then kind of tried to stay behind him to protect the wheel. That worked perfectly for Ethan."

"I really wanted to win out here. I wanted to start this season strong. We've got a new setup with the team, and to be the first rider to win in this jersey is really special," said Vernon, who seemed to thrive in the heat, despite coming from temperatures in the minuses back home, even though it was already in the high 30's at the start and had hit 40°C by the end.

