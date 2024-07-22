Tour de Wallonie: Jordi Meeus powers to stage 1 sprint win

Madis Mihkels second, Paul Penhoët third in Fleurus bunch finish

Jordi Meeus wins stage 1 of the Tour de Wallonie
Jordi Meeus wins stage 1 of the Tour de Wallonie (Image credit: Getty Images)
Jordi Meeus (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) won the opening stage of the 2024 Tour de Wallonie, powering away from the rest of the sprint field in the final 250 metres into Fleurus.

Third place Paul Penhoët (Groupama-FDJ) was led out best round the final corner after some riders went the wrong direction with 1.5km to go and crashed, however, he was quickly overhauled by Madis Mihkels (Intermarché-Wanty) and Meeus, who stormed up the left-hand side to take victory.

