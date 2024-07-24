Tour de Wallonie: Markus Hoelgaard outsprints Jimmy Janssens for stage 3 victory

By
published

Matteo Trentin wins the bunch sprint for third, as Corbin Strong maintains overall lead

Image 1 of 4
LA ROCHEENARDENNE BELGIUM JULY 24 Markus Hoelgaard of Norway and Team UnoX Mobility celebrates at finish line as stage winner during the 45th Tour de Wallonie 2024 Stage 3 a 19263km stage from Arlon to La RocheenArdenne on July 24 2024 in La RocheenArdenne Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images
Markus Hoelgaard wins stage 3 at Tour de Wallonie

Markus Hoelgaard (Uno-X Mobility) secured the queen stage of the Tour de Wallonie after catching out his breakaway partner Jimmy Janssens (Alpecin-Deceuninck) inside the final 500m of the race’s third day.

Pete Trifunovic
Pete Trifunovic
Engagement Editor

Pete joined Cyclingnews as Engagement Editor in 2024 having previously worked at GCN as a digital content creator, cutting his teeth in cycling journalism across their app, social media platforms, and website. While studying Journalism at university, he worked as a freelancer for Cycling Weekly reporting on races such as the Giro d’Italia and Milan-San Remo alongside covering the Women’s Super League and non-league football for various titles. Pete has an undeniable passion for sport, with a keen interest in tennis, running and football too.

