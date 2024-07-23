Tour de Wallonie: Corbin Strong sprints to stage 2 victory, moves into race lead

By
published

Emilien Jeannière second, Paul Penhoët third in Ouffet

Corbin Strong wins stage 2 of the Tour de Wallonie
Corbin Strong wins stage 2 of the Tour de Wallonie (Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to:

Corbin Strong completed a perfect day for Israel-Premier Tech by winning the bunch sprint on stage 2 of the Tour de Wallonie, also moving into the race leader’s orange jersey in Ouffet after a tough day of racing.

Strong was perfectly led out by Israel-Premier Tech, who were active throughout the day to keep things together for the versatile sprinter before leading him into the dragging uphill sprint finish, where he held off a charge from Emilien Jeannière (TotalEnergies). It was a double French podium on stage 2 as Jeannière was followed in by Paul Penhoët (Groupama - FDJ) who took his second third place in as many days.

