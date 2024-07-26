Matteo Trentin wins the Tour de Wallonie on tie-breaker

Italian beats Corbin Strong as Sam Watson wins the final stage

THUIN BELGIUM JULY 26 Matteo Trentin of Italy and Tudor Pro Cycling Team Orange Leader Jersey competes during the 45th Tour de Wallonie 2024 Stage 5 a 19215km stage from Mouscron to Thuin on July 26 2024 in Thuin Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images
Samuel Watson (Groupama-FDJ) won the final day of racing with a solo attack on the uphill finish at the Tour de Wallonie, while Matteo Trentin (Tudor Pro Cycling) held on to the orange leader’s jersey in a tight contest against GC runner-up Corbin Strong (Israel-Premier Tech).

