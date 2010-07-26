Trending

Goddaert sprints to stage win

Belgian AG2R rider becomes new race leader

Image 1 of 17

Omega Pharma-Lotto's Jan Bakelandts was the most aggressive rider.

Omega Pharma-Lotto's Jan Bakelandts was the most aggressive rider.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 2 of 17

Thomas Vaitkus meets some fans before the start.

Thomas Vaitkus meets some fans before the start.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 3 of 17

Tony Gallopin waits for the start in Andenne.

Tony Gallopin waits for the start in Andenne.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 4 of 17

New Zealanders Tim Gudsell (l) and Mathew Hayman wait for the start.

New Zealanders Tim Gudsell (l) and Mathew Hayman wait for the start.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 5 of 17

Tony Gallopin (Cofidis).

Tony Gallopin (Cofidis).
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 6 of 17

Martin Kohler (BMC Racing).

Martin Kohler (BMC Racing).
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 7 of 17

Kohler waits for breakaway companion Tony Gallopin.

Kohler waits for breakaway companion Tony Gallopin.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 8 of 17

Stijn Devolder (Quick Step).

Stijn Devolder (Quick Step).
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 9 of 17

Mathew Hayman looks to see if everything is OK behind.

Mathew Hayman looks to see if everything is OK behind.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 10 of 17

Tony Gallopin leads Martin Kohler in the breakaway.

Tony Gallopin leads Martin Kohler in the breakaway.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 11 of 17

The bunch tackles the Muur.

The bunch tackles the Muur.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 12 of 17

Nico Sijmens leads Stijn Devolder up the brutally tough slope.

Nico Sijmens leads Stijn Devolder up the brutally tough slope.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 13 of 17

Belgian riders Stijn Devolder (Quick Step) and Jurgen Van Goolen (Omega Pharma-Lotto).

Belgian riders Stijn Devolder (Quick Step) and Jurgen Van Goolen (Omega Pharma-Lotto).
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 14 of 17

Kevin Van Impe gives it everything on the Muur.

Kevin Van Impe gives it everything on the Muur.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 15 of 17

Kristof Goddaert, with AG2R La Mondiale assistant Johan Ludi, after winning stage 3 at the 2010 Tour de Wallonie

Kristof Goddaert, with AG2R La Mondiale assistant Johan Ludi, after winning stage 3 at the 2010 Tour de Wallonie
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 16 of 17

Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator) takes the sprinters' jersey.

Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator) takes the sprinters' jersey.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 17 of 17

Cofidis' Tony Gallopin on the podium as best young rider.

Cofidis' Tony Gallopin on the podium as best young rider.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale4:31:04
2Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Katusha
3Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
4Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
5Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step
6Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
7Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
8Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
9Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
10Andrea Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
11Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
12Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Team Katusha
13Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
14Mathieu Claude (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
15Gert Steegmans (Bel) Team Radioshack
16Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
17Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
18Reinier Honig (Ned) Acqua & Sapone
19Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
20Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
21Yoann Offredo (Fra) Française Des Jeux
22Christophe Brandt (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
23Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet
24Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank
25Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
26Geert Verheyen (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
27Mikael Cherel (Fra) Française Des Jeux
28Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
29Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
30Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
31Ludovic Turpin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
32Jeffry Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team
33Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
34Gianni Meersman (Bel) Française Des Jeux
35Stijn Devolder (Bel) Quick Step
36Geert Steurs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
37Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step
38Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
39Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
40Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
41Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
42Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
43Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Team Katusha
44Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
45Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
46Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
47Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
48Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
49Arthur Vichot (Fra) Française Des Jeux
50Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
51Thomas Degand (Bel) Verandas Willems
52Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team Radioshack
53Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
54Nick Nuyens (Bel) Rabobank
55Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
56Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Rabobank
57Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
58Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Team Radioshack
59Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
60Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
61Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
62Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
63Jason McCartney (USA) Team Radioshack
64Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
65Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Quick Step
66Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Katusha
67Kurt-Asle Arvesen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team
68Nicolas Portal (Fra) Sky Professional Cycling Team
69Rémi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
70Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team
71Kevin Van Impe (Bel) Quick Step
72Dario Andriotto (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:00:14
73Marco Bandiera (Ita) Team Katusha0:00:15
74Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank0:00:17
75Bjorn Selander (USA) Team Radioshack0:03:52
76Olivier Bonnaire (Fra) Française Des Jeux
77Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank
78James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Verandas Willems
79Grégory Habeaux (Bel) Verandas Willems
80Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Verandas Willems
81Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
82Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Team Radioshack
83Andy Cappelle (Bel) Verandas Willems
84Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team
85Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
86Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
87Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
88Ruggero Marzoli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
89Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Quick Step
90Sam Bewley (NZl) Team Radioshack0:07:54
91Glenn D'Hollander (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
92Laurent Lefevre (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
93Yohann Gene (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
94Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
95Said Haddou (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
96Nicolas Rousseau (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
97Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
98Addy Engels (Ned) Quick Step
99Mikhaylo Khalilov (Ukr) Team Katusha
100Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Team Katusha
101Benjamin Gourgue (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:07:59
102Thimothy Gudsell (NZl) Française Des Jeux0:13:51
103Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
104Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
105Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank
106Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Verandas Willems
107Fabio Polazzi (Bel) Verandas Willems
108Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Française Des Jeux0:18:10
109Simone Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
110Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
111John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team
DNFGuillaume Le Floch (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
DNFThomas De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale25pts
2Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Katusha20
3Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator16
4Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team14
5Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step12
6Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet10
7Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team9
8Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun8
9Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team7
10Andrea Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone6
11Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator5
12Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Team Katusha4
13Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto3
14Mathieu Claude (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom2
15Gert Steegmans (Bel) Team Radioshack1

Sprint 1 - Ouffett, 26.8km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne5pts
2Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team3
3Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet1

Sprint 2 - Harmoir, 31.9km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team5pts
2Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team3
3Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto1

Sprint 3 - Houffalize, 93.9km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team5pts
2Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne3
3Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Team Katusha1

Mountain 1 - Long Thier, 7.7km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stijn Devolder (Bel) Quick Step6pts
2Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team4
3Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun2

Mountain 2 - Côte de Filot, 36.3km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team6pts
2Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun4
3Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne2

Mountain 3 - Côte de Werbomont, 47.5km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne6pts
2Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team4
3Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team2

Mountain 4 - Ancienne Barriere, 56.7km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne6pts
2Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team4
3Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team2

Mountain 5 - Mur Saint-Roch, 95.1km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne10pts
2Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team8
3Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto6
4Stijn Devolder (Bel) Quick Step4
5Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne2

Mountain 6 - Awenne Ouest, 145.5km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto4pts
2Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank2
3Rémi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne1

Mountain 7 - Le Crawy, 153km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto6pts
2Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank4
3Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team (Ned)13:33:12
2Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator (Bel)
3Landbouwkrediet (Bel)
4Team Katusha (Rus)
5AG2R La Mondiale (Fra)
6Cofidis Le Crédit en Ligne (Fra)
7Omega Pharma - Lotto (Bel)
8Quick Step (Bel)
9Acqua & Sapone - D'Angelo & Antenucci (Ita)
10Française Des Jeux
11Saur Sojasun (Fra)
12Sky Professional Cycling Team (Gbr)
13Team Radioshack (Usa)
14Rabobank (Ned)
15BMC Racing Team (Usa)0:03:52
16Verandas Willems (Bel)0:07:44
17BBOX Bouygues Telecom (Fra)0:07:54

Young rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale4:31:04
2Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
3Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
4Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
5Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Team Katusha
6Yoann Offredo (Fra) Française Des Jeux
7Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank
8Mikael Cherel (Fra) Française Des Jeux
9Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
10Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step
11Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
12Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
13Arthur Vichot (Fra) Française Des Jeux
14Thomas Degand (Bel) Verandas Willems
15Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
16Rémi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
17Bjorn Selander (USA) Team Radioshack0:03:52
18Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team
19Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
20Sam Bewley (NZl) Team Radioshack0:07:54
21Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
22Benjamin Gourgue (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:07:59
23Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank0:13:51
24Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Verandas Willems
25Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:18:10

General classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale13:56:29
2Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
3Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step0:00:02
4Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
5Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Katusha0:00:04
6Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:05
7Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:00:06
8Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team
9Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
10Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:00:07
11Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
12Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
13Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:00:08
14Yoann Offredo (Fra) Française Des Jeux
15Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
16Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:00:09
17Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
18Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
19Gert Steegmans (Bel) Team Radioshack0:00:10
20Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
21Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
22Reinier Honig (Ned) Acqua & Sapone
23Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
24Mikael Cherel (Fra) Française Des Jeux
25Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet
26Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
27Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
28Ludovic Turpin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
29Geert Verheyen (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
30Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
31Arthur Vichot (Fra) Française Des Jeux
32Christophe Brandt (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
33Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Team Katusha
34Geert Steurs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
35Gianni Meersman (Bel) Française Des Jeux
36Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
37Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
38Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Team Katusha
39Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
40Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
41Mathieu Claude (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
42Andrea Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
43Jeffry Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team
44Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
45Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
46Stijn Devolder (Bel) Quick Step
47Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
48Nick Nuyens (Bel) Rabobank
49Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
50Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
51Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Katusha
52Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
53Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
54Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank
55Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
56Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
57Thomas Degand (Bel) Verandas Willems
58Kurt-Asle Arvesen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team
59Jason McCartney (USA) Team Radioshack
60Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Rabobank
61Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
62Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
63Rémi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
64Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
65Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Quick Step
66Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Team Radioshack
67Kevin Van Impe (Bel) Quick Step
68Dario Andriotto (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:00:24
69Marco Bandiera (Ita) Team Katusha0:00:25
70Nicolas Portal (Fra) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:00:28
71Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step0:00:30
72Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team Radioshack
73Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
74Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank0:00:59
75Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Verandas Willems0:03:52
76Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:03:57
77Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank0:04:02
78James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Verandas Willems
79Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
80Ruggero Marzoli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
81Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
82Olivier Bonnaire (Fra) Française Des Jeux
83Grégory Habeaux (Bel) Verandas Willems
84Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Team Radioshack
85Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Quick Step
86Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team
87Andy Cappelle (Bel) Verandas Willems
88Bjorn Selander (USA) Team Radioshack0:04:22
89Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:04:46
90Glenn D'Hollander (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:08:03
91Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:08:04
92Said Haddou (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
93Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
94Yohann Gene (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
95Mikhaylo Khalilov (Ukr) Team Katusha
96Laurent Lefevre (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
97Sam Bewley (NZl) Team Radioshack
98Nicolas Rousseau (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
99Benjamin Gourgue (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:08:05
100Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Team Katusha0:08:13
101Addy Engels (Ned) Quick Step0:09:06
102Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Verandas Willems0:14:01
103Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
104Fabio Polazzi (Bel) Verandas Willems
105Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank
106Thimothy Gudsell (NZl) Française Des Jeux
107Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:14:30
108Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:18:14
109Simone Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:18:20
110Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Française Des Jeux
111John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step44pts
2Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Verandas Willems39
3Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team32
4Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale28
5Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator28
6Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team27
7Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Team Katusha25
8Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne21
9Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Katusha20
10Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet20
11Gert Steegmans (Bel) Team Radioshack20
12Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun18
13Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator16
14Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team16
15Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team14
16Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team8
17Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team8
18Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator6
19Andrea Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone6
20Said Haddou (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom6
21Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank5
22Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun5
23Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Team Katusha4
24Gianni Meersman (Bel) Française Des Jeux4
25Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto3
26Mathieu Claude (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom2
27Arthur Vichot (Fra) Française Des Jeux1

Sprints classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator13pts
2Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator10
3Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team8
4Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale7
5Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto6
6Benjamin Gourgue (Bel) Landbouwkrediet6
7Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne5
8Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team5
9Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun5
10Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team3
11Yoann Offredo (Fra) Française Des Jeux3
12Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne3
13Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step2
14Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet1
15Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto1
16Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team1
17Glenn D'Hollander (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto1
18Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Team Katusha1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne22pts
2Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team22
3Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto16
4Benjamin Gourgue (Bel) Landbouwkrediet16
5Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team16
6Stijn Devolder (Bel) Quick Step10
7Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator8
8Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale6
9Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun6
10Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank6
11Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator4
12Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne4
13Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto2
14Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet2
15Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
16Mikael Cherel (Fra) Française Des Jeux1
17Rémi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne1

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sky Professional Cycling Team (Gbr)41:49:57
2Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team (Ned)
3Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator (Bel)
4Française Des Jeux
5Landbouwkrediet (Bel)
6Team Katusha (Rus)
7Cofidis Le Crédit en Ligne (Fra)
8AG2R La Mondiale (Fra)
9Team Radioshack (Usa)
10Omega Pharma - Lotto (Bel)
11Saur Sojasun (Fra)
12Quick Step (Bel)
13Acqua & Sapone - D'Angelo & Antenucci (Ita)
14Rabobank (Ned)
15BMC Racing Team (Usa)0:03:52
16Verandas Willems (Bel)0:07:44
17BBOX Bouygues Telecom (Fra)0:07:54

Latest on Cyclingnews