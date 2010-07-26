Goddaert sprints to stage win
Belgian AG2R rider becomes new race leader
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|4:31:04
|2
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Katusha
|3
|Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|4
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|5
|Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step
|6
|Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|7
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|8
|Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|9
|Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|10
|Andrea Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|11
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|12
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Team Katusha
|13
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|14
|Mathieu Claude (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
|15
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Team Radioshack
|16
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|17
|Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|18
|Reinier Honig (Ned) Acqua & Sapone
|19
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|20
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|21
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|22
|Christophe Brandt (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|23
|Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet
|24
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank
|25
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|26
|Geert Verheyen (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|27
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|28
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|29
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|30
|Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|31
|Ludovic Turpin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|32
|Jeffry Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team
|33
|Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|34
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Française Des Jeux
|35
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Quick Step
|36
|Geert Steurs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|37
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step
|38
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|39
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|40
|Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|41
|Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|42
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|43
|Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Team Katusha
|44
|Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|45
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|46
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|47
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|48
|Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|49
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|50
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|51
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Verandas Willems
|52
|Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team Radioshack
|53
|Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|54
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Rabobank
|55
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|56
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Rabobank
|57
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|58
|Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Team Radioshack
|59
|Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|60
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|61
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
|62
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|63
|Jason McCartney (USA) Team Radioshack
|64
|Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|65
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Quick Step
|66
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Katusha
|67
|Kurt-Asle Arvesen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|68
|Nicolas Portal (Fra) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|69
|Rémi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|70
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|71
|Kevin Van Impe (Bel) Quick Step
|72
|Dario Andriotto (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:00:14
|73
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Team Katusha
|0:00:15
|74
|Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank
|0:00:17
|75
|Bjorn Selander (USA) Team Radioshack
|0:03:52
|76
|Olivier Bonnaire (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|77
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank
|78
|James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Verandas Willems
|79
|Grégory Habeaux (Bel) Verandas Willems
|80
|Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Verandas Willems
|81
|Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|82
|Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Team Radioshack
|83
|Andy Cappelle (Bel) Verandas Willems
|84
|Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team
|85
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|86
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|87
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|88
|Ruggero Marzoli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|89
|Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Quick Step
|90
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Team Radioshack
|0:07:54
|91
|Glenn D'Hollander (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|92
|Laurent Lefevre (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
|93
|Yohann Gene (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
|94
|Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|95
|Said Haddou (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
|96
|Nicolas Rousseau (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|97
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|98
|Addy Engels (Ned) Quick Step
|99
|Mikhaylo Khalilov (Ukr) Team Katusha
|100
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Team Katusha
|101
|Benjamin Gourgue (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|0:07:59
|102
|Thimothy Gudsell (NZl) Française Des Jeux
|0:13:51
|103
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|104
|Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|105
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank
|106
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Verandas Willems
|107
|Fabio Polazzi (Bel) Verandas Willems
|108
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|0:18:10
|109
|Simone Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|110
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|111
|John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team
|DNF
|Guillaume Le Floch (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
|DNF
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|25
|pts
|2
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Katusha
|20
|3
|Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|16
|4
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|14
|5
|Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step
|12
|6
|Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|10
|7
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|9
|8
|Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|8
|9
|Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|7
|10
|Andrea Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|6
|11
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|5
|12
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Team Katusha
|4
|13
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|3
|14
|Mathieu Claude (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
|2
|15
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Team Radioshack
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|5
|pts
|2
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|3
|3
|Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|3
|3
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|3
|3
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Team Katusha
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Quick Step
|6
|pts
|2
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|4
|3
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|6
|pts
|2
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|4
|3
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|6
|pts
|2
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|4
|3
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|6
|pts
|2
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|4
|3
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|10
|pts
|2
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|8
|3
|Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|6
|4
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Quick Step
|4
|5
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|4
|pts
|2
|Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank
|2
|3
|Rémi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|6
|pts
|2
|Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank
|4
|3
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team (Ned)
|13:33:12
|2
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator (Bel)
|3
|Landbouwkrediet (Bel)
|4
|Team Katusha (Rus)
|5
|AG2R La Mondiale (Fra)
|6
|Cofidis Le Crédit en Ligne (Fra)
|7
|Omega Pharma - Lotto (Bel)
|8
|Quick Step (Bel)
|9
|Acqua & Sapone - D'Angelo & Antenucci (Ita)
|10
|Française Des Jeux
|11
|Saur Sojasun (Fra)
|12
|Sky Professional Cycling Team (Gbr)
|13
|Team Radioshack (Usa)
|14
|Rabobank (Ned)
|15
|BMC Racing Team (Usa)
|0:03:52
|16
|Verandas Willems (Bel)
|0:07:44
|17
|BBOX Bouygues Telecom (Fra)
|0:07:54
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|4:31:04
|2
|Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|3
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|4
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|5
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Team Katusha
|6
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|7
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank
|8
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|9
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step
|11
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|12
|Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|13
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|14
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Verandas Willems
|15
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|16
|Rémi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|17
|Bjorn Selander (USA) Team Radioshack
|0:03:52
|18
|Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team
|19
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|20
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Team Radioshack
|0:07:54
|21
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|22
|Benjamin Gourgue (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|0:07:59
|23
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank
|0:13:51
|24
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Verandas Willems
|25
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:18:10
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|13:56:29
|2
|Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|3
|Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step
|0:00:02
|4
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|5
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Katusha
|0:00:04
|6
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:05
|7
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:06
|8
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|9
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|10
|Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:00:07
|11
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|12
|Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|13
|Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:00:08
|14
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|15
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|16
|Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|0:00:09
|17
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|18
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|19
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Team Radioshack
|0:00:10
|20
|Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|21
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|22
|Reinier Honig (Ned) Acqua & Sapone
|23
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|24
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|25
|Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet
|26
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|27
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|28
|Ludovic Turpin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|29
|Geert Verheyen (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|30
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|31
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|32
|Christophe Brandt (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|33
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Team Katusha
|34
|Geert Steurs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|35
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Française Des Jeux
|36
|Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|37
|Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|38
|Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Team Katusha
|39
|Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|40
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|41
|Mathieu Claude (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
|42
|Andrea Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|43
|Jeffry Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team
|44
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|45
|Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|46
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Quick Step
|47
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|48
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Rabobank
|49
|Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|50
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|51
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Katusha
|52
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|53
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|54
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank
|55
|Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|56
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
|57
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Verandas Willems
|58
|Kurt-Asle Arvesen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|59
|Jason McCartney (USA) Team Radioshack
|60
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Rabobank
|61
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|62
|Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|63
|Rémi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|64
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|65
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Quick Step
|66
|Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Team Radioshack
|67
|Kevin Van Impe (Bel) Quick Step
|68
|Dario Andriotto (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:00:24
|69
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Team Katusha
|0:00:25
|70
|Nicolas Portal (Fra) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:00:28
|71
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step
|0:00:30
|72
|Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team Radioshack
|73
|Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|74
|Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank
|0:00:59
|75
|Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Verandas Willems
|0:03:52
|76
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:57
|77
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank
|0:04:02
|78
|James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Verandas Willems
|79
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|80
|Ruggero Marzoli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|81
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|82
|Olivier Bonnaire (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|83
|Grégory Habeaux (Bel) Verandas Willems
|84
|Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Team Radioshack
|85
|Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Quick Step
|86
|Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team
|87
|Andy Cappelle (Bel) Verandas Willems
|88
|Bjorn Selander (USA) Team Radioshack
|0:04:22
|89
|Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:46
|90
|Glenn D'Hollander (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:08:03
|91
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:08:04
|92
|Said Haddou (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
|93
|Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|94
|Yohann Gene (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
|95
|Mikhaylo Khalilov (Ukr) Team Katusha
|96
|Laurent Lefevre (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
|97
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Team Radioshack
|98
|Nicolas Rousseau (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|99
|Benjamin Gourgue (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|0:08:05
|100
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Team Katusha
|0:08:13
|101
|Addy Engels (Ned) Quick Step
|0:09:06
|102
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Verandas Willems
|0:14:01
|103
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|104
|Fabio Polazzi (Bel) Verandas Willems
|105
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank
|106
|Thimothy Gudsell (NZl) Française Des Jeux
|107
|Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:14:30
|108
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:18:14
|109
|Simone Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:18:20
|110
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|111
|John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step
|44
|pts
|2
|Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Verandas Willems
|39
|3
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|32
|4
|Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|28
|5
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|28
|6
|Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|27
|7
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Team Katusha
|25
|8
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|21
|9
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Katusha
|20
|10
|Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|20
|11
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Team Radioshack
|20
|12
|Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|18
|13
|Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|16
|14
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|16
|15
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|14
|16
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|8
|17
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|8
|18
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|6
|19
|Andrea Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|6
|20
|Said Haddou (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
|6
|21
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank
|5
|22
|Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|5
|23
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Team Katusha
|4
|24
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Française Des Jeux
|4
|25
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|3
|26
|Mathieu Claude (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
|2
|27
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|13
|pts
|2
|Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|10
|3
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|8
|4
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|7
|5
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|6
|6
|Benjamin Gourgue (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|6
|7
|Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|5
|8
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|5
|9
|Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|5
|10
|Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|3
|11
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|3
|12
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|3
|13
|Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step
|2
|14
|Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|1
|15
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1
|16
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|1
|17
|Glenn D'Hollander (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1
|18
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Team Katusha
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|22
|pts
|2
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|22
|3
|Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|16
|4
|Benjamin Gourgue (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|16
|5
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|16
|6
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Quick Step
|10
|7
|Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|8
|8
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|9
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|6
|10
|Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank
|6
|11
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|4
|12
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|4
|13
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|2
|14
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|2
|15
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|16
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|1
|17
|Rémi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sky Professional Cycling Team (Gbr)
|41:49:57
|2
|Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team (Ned)
|3
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator (Bel)
|4
|Française Des Jeux
|5
|Landbouwkrediet (Bel)
|6
|Team Katusha (Rus)
|7
|Cofidis Le Crédit en Ligne (Fra)
|8
|AG2R La Mondiale (Fra)
|9
|Team Radioshack (Usa)
|10
|Omega Pharma - Lotto (Bel)
|11
|Saur Sojasun (Fra)
|12
|Quick Step (Bel)
|13
|Acqua & Sapone - D'Angelo & Antenucci (Ita)
|14
|Rabobank (Ned)
|15
|BMC Racing Team (Usa)
|0:03:52
|16
|Verandas Willems (Bel)
|0:07:44
|17
|BBOX Bouygues Telecom (Fra)
|0:07:54
