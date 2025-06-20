Recommended reading

Dries De Bondt to be investigated by UCI Ethics Commission after admitting to helping non-teammate Carapaz at Giro d'Italia

By published

Belgian faces possible sanctions after pulling on the front for EF Education-EasyPost leader, expressing his availability on transfer market

SESTRIERE - VIALATTEA, ITALY - MAY 31: (L-R) Richard Carapaz of Ecuador and Team EF Education - EasyPost and Dries De Bondt of Belgium and Team Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale compete during the 108th Giro d&#039;Italia 2025, Stage 20 a 205.3km stage from Verres to Sestriere - Vialattea 2036m / #UCIWT / on May 31, 2025 in Sestriere - Vialattea, Italy. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
De Bondt admitted to trying to help Carapaz on stage 20 of the Giro (Image credit: Getty Images)

The UCI has referred the matter of Dries De Bondt (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale) reportedly 'deliberately' helping non-teammate Richard Carapaz (EF Education-EasyPost) at the Giro d'Italia to its Ethics Commission.

De Bondt's actions will be investigated further by the independent body, after the UCI deemed that the Belgian's actions on stage 20 called "into question the integrity of competition", after he told media that he pulled on the front for the GC challenger with an eye on securing employment for 2026.

James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.