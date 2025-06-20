Recommended reading

A softer (crash) landing? Redesigned air-cushion barriers in use at Baloise Belgium Tour

By published

New design also has practical advantages, reportedly much less cumbersome and allowing organisers to move key element of safer finishes quickly and efficiently

2025 Baloise Belgium Tour: Jasper Philipsen wins stage 2
The new barriers can be seen in the background of the winning shot from stage 2 (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Baloise Belgium Tour organisers have introduced a new system of enlarged air cushions as barriers for finishes which could prove much more practical for races to transport from one stage to another, as well as safer for the riders.

The new-style air cushions were first used on stage 2, Wielerflits reports, a stage won by Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Deceuninck) in a bunch sprint.

Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

