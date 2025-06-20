Recommended reading

'Less severe than first feared' – Tour de France start not ruled out for Jonas Abrahamsen despite collarbone fracture

Norwegian rider motivated to recover in time for July 5 Grand Départ after breaking collarbone in Baloise Belgium Tour crash

Despite breaking his collarbone just 17 days before the Grand Départ of the Tour de France, Jonas Abrahamsen (Uno-X Mobility) has not been ruled out of the race, with his team revealing that his fracture isn't as severe as initially thought.

Abrahamsen was one of the breakaway stars of last year's Tour, taking second on stage 2, wearing the iconic polka-dot King of the Mountains jersey for several days, and lighting up several stages on the attack.

