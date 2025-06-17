Recommended reading

'I could have easily seen myself at UAE, like Pogačar' - All-time great Eddy Merckx reveals his team of choice in modern-day peloton

Belgian star fields 30 questions from 30 sports stars in commemorative interview for 80th birthday

Eddy Merckx during the presentation of his latest biography, 'Eddy Merckx. De Ultieme Biografie', earlier this month in Belgium (Image credit: Getty Images)

All-time great Eddy Merckx has said that were he racing today, his ideal squad would be UAE Team Emirates-XRG.

80 years old today (June 17), Merckx revealed his team of choice in a special commemorative interview for Dernière Heure, containing 30 questions from 30 different sports stars to Merckx.

Amongst them were Jonas Vingegaard and Wout van Aert (both Visma-Lease a Bike), former Soudal-QuickStep manager Patrick Lefevere, arch-rival Bernard Thévenet, who ended his dominance in the Tour de France by defeating Merckx in the 1975 edition of the race, and Merckx's own son - and former pro - Axel.

