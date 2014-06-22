Trending

Machado wins Tour de Slovénie

Viviani wins final sprint in Novo Mesto

Image 1 of 2

Tiago Machado (NetApp-Endura) wins the overall title at Tour de Slovénie

Tiago Machado (NetApp-Endura) wins the overall title at Tour de Slovénie
(Image credit: TNE/Stiehl)
Image 2 of 2

Tiago Machado (Team NetApp-Endura) racing on home soil in Portugal at the Volta ao Algarve

Tiago Machado (Team NetApp-Endura) racing on home soil in Portugal at the Volta ao Algarve
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Cannondale’s Elia Viviani won the fourth and final stage at the Tour de Slovénie in Novo Mesto on Sunday. The Italian out-sprinted Eduard Michael Grosu (Vini-Fantini-Nippo) and Michael Matthews (Orica GreenEdge) from the bunch sprint.

“It was not an easy sprint and I needed an extra bold act to take it,” said Viviani. “The final circuit was not new for me. I remembered my past experiences at Tour de Slovenia, and it was very useful. The final turn at 300 meters to the finish was the key point for the final straight, a slight uphill road with cobbles. Thanks to my teammates, who did great work in the finale to help me, I took the turn in the right position, but to come back I had to pass through a really narrow passage on the right – just a couple of centimeters between the riders and the barrier. I had no other chance, I had to take the risk and it was the right choice.”

NetApp-Endura’s Tiago Machado secured the overall title after moving into the race lead during the third stage on Saturday. He won the race by 23 seconds ahead of Ilnur Zakarin (RusVelo) and 33 seconds ahead of Matteo Rabottini (Neri Sottoli-Yellow Fluo).

"The team made me really proud today,” says Sport Director Christian Pömer. “They confidently defended the yellow jersey and showed to have the race under control at all times. The guys coped very well with the tactical challenge set by a final stage in this sort of situation. If you show any sort of weakness, the attack comes right away, and the guys simply did not give them a chance. They are all well and showed a still increasing form. And of course this puts us in an optimistic mood for the Tour de France.”

Matthews earned the event’s points classification win while Klemen Stimulak (Adria Mobil) won the climber’s competition and Simon Yates (Orica GreenEdge) won the young rider category.

 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale3:24:15
2Eduard Michael Grosu (Rou) Vini-Fantini-Nippo
3Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge
4Borut Bozic (Slo) Reprezentanca Slovenije
5Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
6Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team Netapp - Endura
7Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida
8Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
9Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Yellow Fluo
10Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale
11Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Aera Zerro Pro Team
12Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
13Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
14Stefano Tonin (Ita) Aera Zerro Pro Team
15Maxim Averin (Ukr) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
16Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
17Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
18Igor Boev (Rus) RusVelo
19Jan Sokol (Aut) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
20Robert Jenko (Slo) Meridiana Kamen Team
21Roman Maikin (Rus) RusVelo
22Grega Bole (Slo) Vini-Fantini-Nippo
23Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica Greenedge
24Fabio Chinello (Ita) Aera Zerro Pro Team
25Simone Ponzi (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Yellow Fluo
26Rok Korosec (Slo) Radenska
27Christian Meier (Can) Orica Greenedge
28Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
29Alexander Serov (Rus) RusVelo
30Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
31Juan Esteban Arango Carvajal (Col) Colombia
32Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale
33Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale
34Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) RusVelo
35Gasper Katrasnik (Slo) Reprezentanca Slovenije
36Tiago Machado (Por) Team Netapp - Endura
37Christopher Horner (Usa) Lampre-Merida
38Fabio Taborre (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Yellow Fluo
39Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia
40Emanuel Kiserlovski (Cro) Meridiana Kamen Team
41Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
42Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) Reprezentanca Slovenije
43Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
44Artem Ovechkin (Rus) RusVelo
45Matej Mugerli (Slo) Adria Mobil
46Mauro Finetto (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Yellow Fluo
47Radoslav Rogina (Cro) Adria Mobil
48Oleksandr Surutkovych (Ukr) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
49Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Vini-Fantini-Nippo
50Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha
51Luka Pibernik (Slo) Radenska
52Sergey Lagutin (Rus) RusVelo
53David Per (Slo) Adria Mobil
54Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
55Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
56David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Esp) Team Netapp - Endura
57Luigi Miletta (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Yellow Fluo
58Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
59Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Yellow Fluo
60Alessio Taliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
61Luka Kovacic (Slo) Reprezentanca Slovenije
62Simone Petilli (Ita) Aera Zerro Pro Team
63Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Vini-Fantini-Nippo
64Paul Voss (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura
65Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
66Francesco Failli (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Yellow Fluo
67Kim Magnusson (Swe) Vini-Fantini-Nippo
68Matej Razingar (Slo) Reprezentanca Slovenije
69Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia
70Simon Yates (Gbr) Orica Greenedge
71Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha
72Sergey Firsanov (Rus) RusVelo
73Jure Golcer (Slo) Reprezentanca Slovenije
74Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia
75Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Vini-Fantini-Nippo
76Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) RusVelo
77Kristjan Fajt (Slo) Adria Mobil
78Samir Jabrayilov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
79Iker Camano Ortuzar (Esp) Team Netapp - Endura
80Mateo Frankovic (Cro) Meridiana Kamen Team
81Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
82Markus Eibegger (Aut) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
83Andrea Manfredi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
84Tadej Hiti (Slo) Radenska
85Paolo Ciavatta (Ita) Aera Zerro Pro Team
86Andrej Rajsp (Slo) Radenska
87Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia
88Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Reprezentanca Slovenije
89Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Vini-Fantini-Nippo
90Antonio Parrinello (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
91Matteo Di Serafino (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
92Gianluca Mengardo (Ita) Aera Zerro Pro Team
93Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
94Tural Isgandarov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
95Matic Safaric Kolar (Slo) Radenska
96Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
97Gang Xu (Chn) Lampre-Merida
98José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team Netapp - Endura
99Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
100Primož Roglic (Slo) Adria Mobil
101Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale
102Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
103Klemen Stimulak (Slo) Adria Mobil
104Domen Novak (Slo) Adria Mobil
105Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Team Katusha
106Connor Mcconvey (Irl) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
107Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
108Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica Greenedge
109Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
110Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team Netapp - Endura
111Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura
112Duber Armando Quintero Artunduaga (Col) Colombia
113Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia
114Marco Tecchio (Ita) Aera Zerro Pro Team
115Alessio Marchetti (Ita) Radenska
116Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
117Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:00:31
118Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:35
119Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale
120Juraj Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
121Matt Brammeier (Irl) Synergy Baku Cycling Project0:00:48
122Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF0:00:50
123Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:01:36
124Gianluca Leonardi (Ita) Aera Zerro Pro Team0:01:51
125Tadej Logar (Slo) Reprezentanca Slovenije0:08:09
126Marko Pavlic (Slo) Radenska
DNFBlaz Furdi (Slo) Meridiana Kamen Team
DNFGiorgio Cecchinel (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Yellow Fluo
DNSDavide Villella (Ita) Cannondale
DNSAngelo Pagani (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
DNSAntonio Santoro (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team

Point 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Edvard Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise5pts
2Klemen Stimulak (Slo) Adria Mobil3
3Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Team Katusha1

Point 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha5pts
2Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise3
3Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura1

Point 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha5pts
2Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise3
3Jose Mendes (Por) Team Netapp - Endura1

Mountain 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Klemen Stimulak (Slo) Adria Mobil3pts
2Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha2
3Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise1

Mountain 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Klemen Stimulak (Slo) Adria Mobil3pts
2Primoz Roglic (Slo) Adria Mobil2
3Tadej Logar (Slo) Slovenia1

Final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tiago Machado (Por) Team Netapp - Endura12:44:58
2Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) RusVelo0:00:23
3Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Yellow Fluo0:00:33
4Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale0:00:35
5Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani-CSF0:00:37
6Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale0:00:52
7Simon Yates (Gbr) Orica Greenedge0:00:55
8Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:01:10
9Jure Golcer (Slo) Reprezentanca Slovenije0:01:27
10Artem Ovechkin (Rus) RusVelo0:01:37
11David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Esp) Team Netapp - Endura0:01:54
12Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha0:01:55
13Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF0:02:04
14Christopher Horner (Usa) Lampre-Merida0:02:15
15Radoslav Rogina (Cro) Adria Mobil0:02:18
16Mauro Finetto (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Yellow Fluo0:02:57
17Sergey Lagutin (Rus) RusVelo0:03:12
18Simone Petilli (Ita) Aera Zerro Pro Team0:03:37
19Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:05:03
20Emanuel Kiserlovski (Cro) Meridiana Kamen Team0:05:41
21Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF0:05:49
22Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Vini-Fantini-Nippo0:06:47
23Alessio Taliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:08:12
24Paul Voss (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura0:08:26
25Primož Roglic (Slo) Adria Mobil0:08:31
26José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team Netapp - Endura0:09:00
27Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:09:01
28Markus Eibegger (Aut) Synergy Baku Cycling Project0:09:09
29Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia0:09:16
30Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:10:19
31Fabio Taborre (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Yellow Fluo0:10:48
32Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida0:11:00
33Christian Meier (Can) Orica Greenedge0:11:42
34Luka Pibernik (Slo) Radenska0:11:55
35Kristjan Fajt (Slo) Adria Mobil0:12:01
36Simone Ponzi (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Yellow Fluo0:12:05
37Domen Novak (Slo) Adria Mobil0:12:11
38Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:12:42
39Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:13:31
40Grega Bole (Slo) Vini-Fantini-Nippo0:14:31
41Antonio Parrinello (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:15:15
42Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia0:15:23
43Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia0:15:28
44Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:15:48
45Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF0:15:55
46Klemen Stimulak (Slo) Adria Mobil0:16:02
47Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha0:17:12
48Matej Mugerli (Slo) Adria Mobil0:18:44
49Iker Camano Ortuzar (Esp) Team Netapp - Endura0:19:15
50Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) RusVelo0:19:30
51Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Aera Zerro Pro Team0:19:31
52Paolo Ciavatta (Ita) Aera Zerro Pro Team0:19:54
53Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Yellow Fluo0:20:02
54Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:20:11
55Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale0:20:26
56Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge0:21:23
57Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani-CSF0:21:47
58Luka Kovacic (Slo) Reprezentanca Slovenije0:22:46
59Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha0:23:37
60Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha0:24:36
61Luigi Miletta (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Yellow Fluo0:24:59
62Francesco Failli (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Yellow Fluo0:25:02
63Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale0:25:10
64Kim Magnusson (Swe) Vini-Fantini-Nippo0:25:14
65Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:25:47
66Roman Maikin (Rus) RusVelo0:26:05
67Stefano Tonin (Ita) Aera Zerro Pro Team0:26:13
68Marco Tecchio (Ita) Aera Zerro Pro Team0:26:16
69Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:26:19
70Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha0:29:15
71Matteo Di Serafino (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:29:45
72Sergey Firsanov (Rus) RusVelo0:30:28
73Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia0:30:31
74Alexander Serov (Rus) RusVelo0:30:52
75Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica Greenedge0:30:53
76Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team Netapp - Endura0:31:05
77Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) Reprezentanca Slovenije0:31:06
78Borut Bozic (Slo) Reprezentanca Slovenije0:31:07
79Juan Esteban Arango Carvajal (Col) Colombia0:31:09
80Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura0:31:10
81Rok Korosec (Slo) Radenska0:31:16
82Gang Xu (Chn) Lampre-Merida0:31:20
83Gianluca Leonardi (Ita) Aera Zerro Pro Team0:31:36
84Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Vini-Fantini-Nippo0:31:45
85Fabio Chinello (Ita) Aera Zerro Pro Team0:31:47
86Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF0:32:27
87Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:34:15
88Alessio Marchetti (Ita) Radenska0:34:43
89Andrea Manfredi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF0:35:21
90Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Team Katusha0:35:37
91Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:36:11
92Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia0:36:32
93Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:37:26
94Connor Mcconvey (Irl) Synergy Baku Cycling Project0:38:09
95Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:39:27
96Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale0:39:30
97Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:39:43
98Tadej Hiti (Slo) Radenska0:40:06
99Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale0:40:14
100Gianluca Mengardo (Ita) Aera Zerro Pro Team0:40:27
101Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica Greenedge0:40:40
102Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Vini-Fantini-Nippo0:41:43
103Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:44:13
104Eduard Michael Grosu (Rou) Vini-Fantini-Nippo0:44:16
105Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Vini-Fantini-Nippo0:44:17
106Oleksandr Surutkovych (Ukr) Synergy Baku Cycling Project0:44:18
107Igor Boev (Rus) RusVelo0:44:30
108Maxim Averin (Ukr) Synergy Baku Cycling Project0:44:32
109Duber Armando Quintero Artunduaga (Col) Colombia0:44:41
110Gasper Katrasnik (Slo) Reprezentanca Slovenije0:44:51
111Samir Jabrayilov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project0:45:12
112Mateo Frankovic (Cro) Meridiana Kamen Team0:45:39
113Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team Netapp - Endura0:48:33
114David Per (Slo) Adria Mobil0:49:13
115Robert Jenko (Slo) Meridiana Kamen Team0:49:28
116Matej Razingar (Slo) Reprezentanca Slovenije0:49:46
117Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Reprezentanca Slovenije0:49:47
118Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
119Andrej Rajsp (Slo) Radenska0:49:48
120Jan Sokol (Aut) Synergy Baku Cycling Project0:49:49
121Matic Safaric Kolar (Slo) Radenska0:49:57
122Matt Brammeier (Irl) Synergy Baku Cycling Project0:50:12
123Juraj Sagan (Svk) Cannondale0:50:14
124Tural Isgandarov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project0:50:17
125Marko Pavlic (Slo) Radenska0:57:47
126Tadej Logar (Slo) Reprezentanca Slovenije0:57:50

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge61pts
2Tiago Machado (Por) Team Netapp - Endura34
3Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale34
4Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Yellow Fluo34
5Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale32
6Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale25
7Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani-CSF25
8Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani-CSF25
9Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Yellow Fluo22
10Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha21

Mountain classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Klemen Stimulak (Slo) Adria Mobil18pts
2Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani-CSF12
3Tiago Machado (Por) Team Netapp - Endura12
4Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) RusVelo12
5Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia8
6Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Vini-Fantini-Nippo6
7Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha4
8Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Yellow Fluo4
9Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli3
10Primož Roglic (Slo) Adria Mobil2

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Simon Yates (Gbr) Orica Greenedge12:45:53
2Simone Petilli (Ita) Aera Zerro Pro Team0:02:42
3Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida0:10:05
4Luka Pibernik (Slo) Radenska0:11:00
5Domen Novak (Slo) Adria Mobil0:11:16
6Luka Kovacic (Slo) Reprezentanca Slovenije0:21:51
7Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale0:24:15
8Kim Magnusson (Swe) Vini-Fantini-Nippo0:24:19
9Stefano Tonin (Ita) Aera Zerro Pro Team0:25:18
10Marco Tecchio (Ita Aera Zerro Pro Team0:25:21

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bardiani-CSF38:18:09
2RusVelo0:01:45
3Team Netapp - Endura0:03:44
4Neri Sottoli-Yellow Fluo0:07:46
5Cannondale0:08:40
6Lampre-Merida0:15:37
7Adria Mobil0:18:50
8Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:19:36
9Androni Giocattoli0:25:01
10Colombia0:27:17
11Orica Greenedge0:30:26
12Vini-Fantini-Nippo0:37:16
13Team Katusha0:39:17
14Area Zerro Pro Team
15Reprezentanca Slovenije0:51:11
16Meridiana Kamen Team
17Radenska1:14:39

 

