Image 1 of 2 Tiago Machado (NetApp-Endura) wins the overall title at Tour de Slovénie (Image credit: TNE/Stiehl) Image 2 of 2 Tiago Machado (Team NetApp-Endura) racing on home soil in Portugal at the Volta ao Algarve (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Cannondale’s Elia Viviani won the fourth and final stage at the Tour de Slovénie in Novo Mesto on Sunday. The Italian out-sprinted Eduard Michael Grosu (Vini-Fantini-Nippo) and Michael Matthews (Orica GreenEdge) from the bunch sprint.

“It was not an easy sprint and I needed an extra bold act to take it,” said Viviani. “The final circuit was not new for me. I remembered my past experiences at Tour de Slovenia, and it was very useful. The final turn at 300 meters to the finish was the key point for the final straight, a slight uphill road with cobbles. Thanks to my teammates, who did great work in the finale to help me, I took the turn in the right position, but to come back I had to pass through a really narrow passage on the right – just a couple of centimeters between the riders and the barrier. I had no other chance, I had to take the risk and it was the right choice.”

NetApp-Endura’s Tiago Machado secured the overall title after moving into the race lead during the third stage on Saturday. He won the race by 23 seconds ahead of Ilnur Zakarin (RusVelo) and 33 seconds ahead of Matteo Rabottini (Neri Sottoli-Yellow Fluo).

"The team made me really proud today,” says Sport Director Christian Pömer. “They confidently defended the yellow jersey and showed to have the race under control at all times. The guys coped very well with the tactical challenge set by a final stage in this sort of situation. If you show any sort of weakness, the attack comes right away, and the guys simply did not give them a chance. They are all well and showed a still increasing form. And of course this puts us in an optimistic mood for the Tour de France.”

Matthews earned the event’s points classification win while Klemen Stimulak (Adria Mobil) won the climber’s competition and Simon Yates (Orica GreenEdge) won the young rider category.



Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale 3:24:15 2 Eduard Michael Grosu (Rou) Vini-Fantini-Nippo 3 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge 4 Borut Bozic (Slo) Reprezentanca Slovenije 5 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 6 Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team Netapp - Endura 7 Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida 8 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha 9 Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Yellow Fluo 10 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale 11 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Aera Zerro Pro Team 12 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 13 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida 14 Stefano Tonin (Ita) Aera Zerro Pro Team 15 Maxim Averin (Ukr) Synergy Baku Cycling Project 16 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 17 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 18 Igor Boev (Rus) RusVelo 19 Jan Sokol (Aut) Synergy Baku Cycling Project 20 Robert Jenko (Slo) Meridiana Kamen Team 21 Roman Maikin (Rus) RusVelo 22 Grega Bole (Slo) Vini-Fantini-Nippo 23 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica Greenedge 24 Fabio Chinello (Ita) Aera Zerro Pro Team 25 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Yellow Fluo 26 Rok Korosec (Slo) Radenska 27 Christian Meier (Can) Orica Greenedge 28 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 29 Alexander Serov (Rus) RusVelo 30 Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 31 Juan Esteban Arango Carvajal (Col) Colombia 32 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale 33 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale 34 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) RusVelo 35 Gasper Katrasnik (Slo) Reprezentanca Slovenije 36 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Netapp - Endura 37 Christopher Horner (Usa) Lampre-Merida 38 Fabio Taborre (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Yellow Fluo 39 Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia 40 Emanuel Kiserlovski (Cro) Meridiana Kamen Team 41 Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 42 Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) Reprezentanca Slovenije 43 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 44 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) RusVelo 45 Matej Mugerli (Slo) Adria Mobil 46 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Yellow Fluo 47 Radoslav Rogina (Cro) Adria Mobil 48 Oleksandr Surutkovych (Ukr) Synergy Baku Cycling Project 49 Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Vini-Fantini-Nippo 50 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha 51 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Radenska 52 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) RusVelo 53 David Per (Slo) Adria Mobil 54 Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 55 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 56 David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Esp) Team Netapp - Endura 57 Luigi Miletta (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Yellow Fluo 58 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida 59 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Yellow Fluo 60 Alessio Taliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 61 Luka Kovacic (Slo) Reprezentanca Slovenije 62 Simone Petilli (Ita) Aera Zerro Pro Team 63 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Vini-Fantini-Nippo 64 Paul Voss (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura 65 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida 66 Francesco Failli (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Yellow Fluo 67 Kim Magnusson (Swe) Vini-Fantini-Nippo 68 Matej Razingar (Slo) Reprezentanca Slovenije 69 Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia 70 Simon Yates (Gbr) Orica Greenedge 71 Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha 72 Sergey Firsanov (Rus) RusVelo 73 Jure Golcer (Slo) Reprezentanca Slovenije 74 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia 75 Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Vini-Fantini-Nippo 76 Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) RusVelo 77 Kristjan Fajt (Slo) Adria Mobil 78 Samir Jabrayilov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project 79 Iker Camano Ortuzar (Esp) Team Netapp - Endura 80 Mateo Frankovic (Cro) Meridiana Kamen Team 81 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 82 Markus Eibegger (Aut) Synergy Baku Cycling Project 83 Andrea Manfredi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 84 Tadej Hiti (Slo) Radenska 85 Paolo Ciavatta (Ita) Aera Zerro Pro Team 86 Andrej Rajsp (Slo) Radenska 87 Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia 88 Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Reprezentanca Slovenije 89 Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Vini-Fantini-Nippo 90 Antonio Parrinello (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 91 Matteo Di Serafino (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 92 Gianluca Mengardo (Ita) Aera Zerro Pro Team 93 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 94 Tural Isgandarov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project 95 Matic Safaric Kolar (Slo) Radenska 96 Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 97 Gang Xu (Chn) Lampre-Merida 98 José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team Netapp - Endura 99 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 100 Primož Roglic (Slo) Adria Mobil 101 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale 102 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 103 Klemen Stimulak (Slo) Adria Mobil 104 Domen Novak (Slo) Adria Mobil 105 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Team Katusha 106 Connor Mcconvey (Irl) Synergy Baku Cycling Project 107 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 108 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica Greenedge 109 Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 110 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team Netapp - Endura 111 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura 112 Duber Armando Quintero Artunduaga (Col) Colombia 113 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia 114 Marco Tecchio (Ita) Aera Zerro Pro Team 115 Alessio Marchetti (Ita) Radenska 116 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 117 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:00:31 118 Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:00:35 119 Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale 120 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Cannondale 121 Matt Brammeier (Irl) Synergy Baku Cycling Project 0:00:48 122 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 0:00:50 123 Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:01:36 124 Gianluca Leonardi (Ita) Aera Zerro Pro Team 0:01:51 125 Tadej Logar (Slo) Reprezentanca Slovenije 0:08:09 126 Marko Pavlic (Slo) Radenska DNF Blaz Furdi (Slo) Meridiana Kamen Team DNF Giorgio Cecchinel (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Yellow Fluo DNS Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale DNS Angelo Pagani (Ita) Bardiani-CSF DNS Antonio Santoro (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team

Point 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Edvard Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 5 pts 2 Klemen Stimulak (Slo) Adria Mobil 3 3 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Team Katusha 1

Point 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 5 pts 2 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 3 3 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura 1

Point 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 5 pts 2 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 3 3 Jose Mendes (Por) Team Netapp - Endura 1

Mountain 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Klemen Stimulak (Slo) Adria Mobil 3 pts 2 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 2 3 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 1

Mountain 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Klemen Stimulak (Slo) Adria Mobil 3 pts 2 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Adria Mobil 2 3 Tadej Logar (Slo) Slovenia 1

Final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Netapp - Endura 12:44:58 2 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) RusVelo 0:00:23 3 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Yellow Fluo 0:00:33 4 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale 0:00:35 5 Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 0:00:37 6 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale 0:00:52 7 Simon Yates (Gbr) Orica Greenedge 0:00:55 8 Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:01:10 9 Jure Golcer (Slo) Reprezentanca Slovenije 0:01:27 10 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) RusVelo 0:01:37 11 David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Esp) Team Netapp - Endura 0:01:54 12 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:01:55 13 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 0:02:04 14 Christopher Horner (Usa) Lampre-Merida 0:02:15 15 Radoslav Rogina (Cro) Adria Mobil 0:02:18 16 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Yellow Fluo 0:02:57 17 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) RusVelo 0:03:12 18 Simone Petilli (Ita) Aera Zerro Pro Team 0:03:37 19 Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:05:03 20 Emanuel Kiserlovski (Cro) Meridiana Kamen Team 0:05:41 21 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 0:05:49 22 Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Vini-Fantini-Nippo 0:06:47 23 Alessio Taliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:08:12 24 Paul Voss (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura 0:08:26 25 Primož Roglic (Slo) Adria Mobil 0:08:31 26 José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team Netapp - Endura 0:09:00 27 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:09:01 28 Markus Eibegger (Aut) Synergy Baku Cycling Project 0:09:09 29 Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia 0:09:16 30 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:10:19 31 Fabio Taborre (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Yellow Fluo 0:10:48 32 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida 0:11:00 33 Christian Meier (Can) Orica Greenedge 0:11:42 34 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Radenska 0:11:55 35 Kristjan Fajt (Slo) Adria Mobil 0:12:01 36 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Yellow Fluo 0:12:05 37 Domen Novak (Slo) Adria Mobil 0:12:11 38 Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:12:42 39 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:13:31 40 Grega Bole (Slo) Vini-Fantini-Nippo 0:14:31 41 Antonio Parrinello (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:15:15 42 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia 0:15:23 43 Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia 0:15:28 44 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:15:48 45 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 0:15:55 46 Klemen Stimulak (Slo) Adria Mobil 0:16:02 47 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha 0:17:12 48 Matej Mugerli (Slo) Adria Mobil 0:18:44 49 Iker Camano Ortuzar (Esp) Team Netapp - Endura 0:19:15 50 Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) RusVelo 0:19:30 51 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Aera Zerro Pro Team 0:19:31 52 Paolo Ciavatta (Ita) Aera Zerro Pro Team 0:19:54 53 Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Yellow Fluo 0:20:02 54 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:20:11 55 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale 0:20:26 56 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge 0:21:23 57 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 0:21:47 58 Luka Kovacic (Slo) Reprezentanca Slovenije 0:22:46 59 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:23:37 60 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:24:36 61 Luigi Miletta (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Yellow Fluo 0:24:59 62 Francesco Failli (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Yellow Fluo 0:25:02 63 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale 0:25:10 64 Kim Magnusson (Swe) Vini-Fantini-Nippo 0:25:14 65 Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:25:47 66 Roman Maikin (Rus) RusVelo 0:26:05 67 Stefano Tonin (Ita) Aera Zerro Pro Team 0:26:13 68 Marco Tecchio (Ita) Aera Zerro Pro Team 0:26:16 69 Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:26:19 70 Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha 0:29:15 71 Matteo Di Serafino (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:29:45 72 Sergey Firsanov (Rus) RusVelo 0:30:28 73 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia 0:30:31 74 Alexander Serov (Rus) RusVelo 0:30:52 75 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica Greenedge 0:30:53 76 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team Netapp - Endura 0:31:05 77 Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) Reprezentanca Slovenije 0:31:06 78 Borut Bozic (Slo) Reprezentanca Slovenije 0:31:07 79 Juan Esteban Arango Carvajal (Col) Colombia 0:31:09 80 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura 0:31:10 81 Rok Korosec (Slo) Radenska 0:31:16 82 Gang Xu (Chn) Lampre-Merida 0:31:20 83 Gianluca Leonardi (Ita) Aera Zerro Pro Team 0:31:36 84 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Vini-Fantini-Nippo 0:31:45 85 Fabio Chinello (Ita) Aera Zerro Pro Team 0:31:47 86 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 0:32:27 87 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:34:15 88 Alessio Marchetti (Ita) Radenska 0:34:43 89 Andrea Manfredi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 0:35:21 90 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:35:37 91 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:36:11 92 Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia 0:36:32 93 Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:37:26 94 Connor Mcconvey (Irl) Synergy Baku Cycling Project 0:38:09 95 Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:39:27 96 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale 0:39:30 97 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:39:43 98 Tadej Hiti (Slo) Radenska 0:40:06 99 Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale 0:40:14 100 Gianluca Mengardo (Ita) Aera Zerro Pro Team 0:40:27 101 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica Greenedge 0:40:40 102 Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Vini-Fantini-Nippo 0:41:43 103 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:44:13 104 Eduard Michael Grosu (Rou) Vini-Fantini-Nippo 0:44:16 105 Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Vini-Fantini-Nippo 0:44:17 106 Oleksandr Surutkovych (Ukr) Synergy Baku Cycling Project 0:44:18 107 Igor Boev (Rus) RusVelo 0:44:30 108 Maxim Averin (Ukr) Synergy Baku Cycling Project 0:44:32 109 Duber Armando Quintero Artunduaga (Col) Colombia 0:44:41 110 Gasper Katrasnik (Slo) Reprezentanca Slovenije 0:44:51 111 Samir Jabrayilov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project 0:45:12 112 Mateo Frankovic (Cro) Meridiana Kamen Team 0:45:39 113 Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team Netapp - Endura 0:48:33 114 David Per (Slo) Adria Mobil 0:49:13 115 Robert Jenko (Slo) Meridiana Kamen Team 0:49:28 116 Matej Razingar (Slo) Reprezentanca Slovenije 0:49:46 117 Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Reprezentanca Slovenije 0:49:47 118 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 119 Andrej Rajsp (Slo) Radenska 0:49:48 120 Jan Sokol (Aut) Synergy Baku Cycling Project 0:49:49 121 Matic Safaric Kolar (Slo) Radenska 0:49:57 122 Matt Brammeier (Irl) Synergy Baku Cycling Project 0:50:12 123 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Cannondale 0:50:14 124 Tural Isgandarov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project 0:50:17 125 Marko Pavlic (Slo) Radenska 0:57:47 126 Tadej Logar (Slo) Reprezentanca Slovenije 0:57:50

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge 61 pts 2 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Netapp - Endura 34 3 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale 34 4 Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Yellow Fluo 34 5 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale 32 6 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale 25 7 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 25 8 Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 25 9 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Yellow Fluo 22 10 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 21

Mountain classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Klemen Stimulak (Slo) Adria Mobil 18 pts 2 Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 12 3 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Netapp - Endura 12 4 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) RusVelo 12 5 Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia 8 6 Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Vini-Fantini-Nippo 6 7 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha 4 8 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Yellow Fluo 4 9 Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 3 10 Primož Roglic (Slo) Adria Mobil 2

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Simon Yates (Gbr) Orica Greenedge 12:45:53 2 Simone Petilli (Ita) Aera Zerro Pro Team 0:02:42 3 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida 0:10:05 4 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Radenska 0:11:00 5 Domen Novak (Slo) Adria Mobil 0:11:16 6 Luka Kovacic (Slo) Reprezentanca Slovenije 0:21:51 7 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale 0:24:15 8 Kim Magnusson (Swe) Vini-Fantini-Nippo 0:24:19 9 Stefano Tonin (Ita) Aera Zerro Pro Team 0:25:18 10 Marco Tecchio (Ita Aera Zerro Pro Team 0:25:21