Machado wins Tour de Slovénie
Viviani wins final sprint in Novo Mesto
Stage 4: Škofja Loka - Novo mesto
Cannondale’s Elia Viviani won the fourth and final stage at the Tour de Slovénie in Novo Mesto on Sunday. The Italian out-sprinted Eduard Michael Grosu (Vini-Fantini-Nippo) and Michael Matthews (Orica GreenEdge) from the bunch sprint.
“It was not an easy sprint and I needed an extra bold act to take it,” said Viviani. “The final circuit was not new for me. I remembered my past experiences at Tour de Slovenia, and it was very useful. The final turn at 300 meters to the finish was the key point for the final straight, a slight uphill road with cobbles. Thanks to my teammates, who did great work in the finale to help me, I took the turn in the right position, but to come back I had to pass through a really narrow passage on the right – just a couple of centimeters between the riders and the barrier. I had no other chance, I had to take the risk and it was the right choice.”
NetApp-Endura’s Tiago Machado secured the overall title after moving into the race lead during the third stage on Saturday. He won the race by 23 seconds ahead of Ilnur Zakarin (RusVelo) and 33 seconds ahead of Matteo Rabottini (Neri Sottoli-Yellow Fluo).
"The team made me really proud today,” says Sport Director Christian Pömer. “They confidently defended the yellow jersey and showed to have the race under control at all times. The guys coped very well with the tactical challenge set by a final stage in this sort of situation. If you show any sort of weakness, the attack comes right away, and the guys simply did not give them a chance. They are all well and showed a still increasing form. And of course this puts us in an optimistic mood for the Tour de France.”
Matthews earned the event’s points classification win while Klemen Stimulak (Adria Mobil) won the climber’s competition and Simon Yates (Orica GreenEdge) won the young rider category.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
|3:24:15
|2
|Eduard Michael Grosu (Rou) Vini-Fantini-Nippo
|3
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|4
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Reprezentanca Slovenije
|5
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|6
|Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team Netapp - Endura
|7
|Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|8
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
|9
|Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Yellow Fluo
|10
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale
|11
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Aera Zerro Pro Team
|12
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|13
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|14
|Stefano Tonin (Ita) Aera Zerro Pro Team
|15
|Maxim Averin (Ukr) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|16
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|17
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|18
|Igor Boev (Rus) RusVelo
|19
|Jan Sokol (Aut) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|20
|Robert Jenko (Slo) Meridiana Kamen Team
|21
|Roman Maikin (Rus) RusVelo
|22
|Grega Bole (Slo) Vini-Fantini-Nippo
|23
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|24
|Fabio Chinello (Ita) Aera Zerro Pro Team
|25
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Yellow Fluo
|26
|Rok Korosec (Slo) Radenska
|27
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica Greenedge
|28
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|29
|Alexander Serov (Rus) RusVelo
|30
|Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|31
|Juan Esteban Arango Carvajal (Col) Colombia
|32
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale
|33
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale
|34
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) RusVelo
|35
|Gasper Katrasnik (Slo) Reprezentanca Slovenije
|36
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Netapp - Endura
|37
|Christopher Horner (Usa) Lampre-Merida
|38
|Fabio Taborre (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Yellow Fluo
|39
|Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia
|40
|Emanuel Kiserlovski (Cro) Meridiana Kamen Team
|41
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|42
|Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) Reprezentanca Slovenije
|43
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|44
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) RusVelo
|45
|Matej Mugerli (Slo) Adria Mobil
|46
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Yellow Fluo
|47
|Radoslav Rogina (Cro) Adria Mobil
|48
|Oleksandr Surutkovych (Ukr) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|49
|Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Vini-Fantini-Nippo
|50
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha
|51
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Radenska
|52
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) RusVelo
|53
|David Per (Slo) Adria Mobil
|54
|Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|55
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|56
|David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Esp) Team Netapp - Endura
|57
|Luigi Miletta (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Yellow Fluo
|58
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|59
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Yellow Fluo
|60
|Alessio Taliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|61
|Luka Kovacic (Slo) Reprezentanca Slovenije
|62
|Simone Petilli (Ita) Aera Zerro Pro Team
|63
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Vini-Fantini-Nippo
|64
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura
|65
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|66
|Francesco Failli (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Yellow Fluo
|67
|Kim Magnusson (Swe) Vini-Fantini-Nippo
|68
|Matej Razingar (Slo) Reprezentanca Slovenije
|69
|Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia
|70
|Simon Yates (Gbr) Orica Greenedge
|71
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha
|72
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) RusVelo
|73
|Jure Golcer (Slo) Reprezentanca Slovenije
|74
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia
|75
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Vini-Fantini-Nippo
|76
|Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) RusVelo
|77
|Kristjan Fajt (Slo) Adria Mobil
|78
|Samir Jabrayilov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|79
|Iker Camano Ortuzar (Esp) Team Netapp - Endura
|80
|Mateo Frankovic (Cro) Meridiana Kamen Team
|81
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|82
|Markus Eibegger (Aut) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|83
|Andrea Manfredi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|84
|Tadej Hiti (Slo) Radenska
|85
|Paolo Ciavatta (Ita) Aera Zerro Pro Team
|86
|Andrej Rajsp (Slo) Radenska
|87
|Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia
|88
|Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Reprezentanca Slovenije
|89
|Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Vini-Fantini-Nippo
|90
|Antonio Parrinello (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|91
|Matteo Di Serafino (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|92
|Gianluca Mengardo (Ita) Aera Zerro Pro Team
|93
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|94
|Tural Isgandarov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|95
|Matic Safaric Kolar (Slo) Radenska
|96
|Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|97
|Gang Xu (Chn) Lampre-Merida
|98
|José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team Netapp - Endura
|99
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|100
|Primož Roglic (Slo) Adria Mobil
|101
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale
|102
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|103
|Klemen Stimulak (Slo) Adria Mobil
|104
|Domen Novak (Slo) Adria Mobil
|105
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|106
|Connor Mcconvey (Irl) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|107
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|108
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|109
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|110
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team Netapp - Endura
|111
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura
|112
|Duber Armando Quintero Artunduaga (Col) Colombia
|113
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia
|114
|Marco Tecchio (Ita) Aera Zerro Pro Team
|115
|Alessio Marchetti (Ita) Radenska
|116
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|117
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:00:31
|118
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:35
|119
|Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale
|120
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
|121
|Matt Brammeier (Irl) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|0:00:48
|122
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|0:00:50
|123
|Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:01:36
|124
|Gianluca Leonardi (Ita) Aera Zerro Pro Team
|0:01:51
|125
|Tadej Logar (Slo) Reprezentanca Slovenije
|0:08:09
|126
|Marko Pavlic (Slo) Radenska
|DNF
|Blaz Furdi (Slo) Meridiana Kamen Team
|DNF
|Giorgio Cecchinel (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Yellow Fluo
|DNS
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale
|DNS
|Angelo Pagani (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|DNS
|Antonio Santoro (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Edvard Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|5
|pts
|2
|Klemen Stimulak (Slo) Adria Mobil
|3
|3
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|5
|pts
|2
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|3
|3
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|5
|pts
|2
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|3
|3
|Jose Mendes (Por) Team Netapp - Endura
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Klemen Stimulak (Slo) Adria Mobil
|3
|pts
|2
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|2
|3
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Klemen Stimulak (Slo) Adria Mobil
|3
|pts
|2
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Adria Mobil
|2
|3
|Tadej Logar (Slo) Slovenia
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Netapp - Endura
|12:44:58
|2
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) RusVelo
|0:00:23
|3
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Yellow Fluo
|0:00:33
|4
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale
|0:00:35
|5
|Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|0:00:37
|6
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale
|0:00:52
|7
|Simon Yates (Gbr) Orica Greenedge
|0:00:55
|8
|Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:01:10
|9
|Jure Golcer (Slo) Reprezentanca Slovenije
|0:01:27
|10
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) RusVelo
|0:01:37
|11
|David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Esp) Team Netapp - Endura
|0:01:54
|12
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:01:55
|13
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|0:02:04
|14
|Christopher Horner (Usa) Lampre-Merida
|0:02:15
|15
|Radoslav Rogina (Cro) Adria Mobil
|0:02:18
|16
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Yellow Fluo
|0:02:57
|17
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) RusVelo
|0:03:12
|18
|Simone Petilli (Ita) Aera Zerro Pro Team
|0:03:37
|19
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:05:03
|20
|Emanuel Kiserlovski (Cro) Meridiana Kamen Team
|0:05:41
|21
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|0:05:49
|22
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Vini-Fantini-Nippo
|0:06:47
|23
|Alessio Taliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:08:12
|24
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura
|0:08:26
|25
|Primož Roglic (Slo) Adria Mobil
|0:08:31
|26
|José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team Netapp - Endura
|0:09:00
|27
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:09:01
|28
|Markus Eibegger (Aut) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|0:09:09
|29
|Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia
|0:09:16
|30
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:10:19
|31
|Fabio Taborre (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Yellow Fluo
|0:10:48
|32
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|0:11:00
|33
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica Greenedge
|0:11:42
|34
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Radenska
|0:11:55
|35
|Kristjan Fajt (Slo) Adria Mobil
|0:12:01
|36
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Yellow Fluo
|0:12:05
|37
|Domen Novak (Slo) Adria Mobil
|0:12:11
|38
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:12:42
|39
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:13:31
|40
|Grega Bole (Slo) Vini-Fantini-Nippo
|0:14:31
|41
|Antonio Parrinello (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:15:15
|42
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia
|0:15:23
|43
|Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia
|0:15:28
|44
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:15:48
|45
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|0:15:55
|46
|Klemen Stimulak (Slo) Adria Mobil
|0:16:02
|47
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:17:12
|48
|Matej Mugerli (Slo) Adria Mobil
|0:18:44
|49
|Iker Camano Ortuzar (Esp) Team Netapp - Endura
|0:19:15
|50
|Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) RusVelo
|0:19:30
|51
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Aera Zerro Pro Team
|0:19:31
|52
|Paolo Ciavatta (Ita) Aera Zerro Pro Team
|0:19:54
|53
|Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Yellow Fluo
|0:20:02
|54
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:20:11
|55
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale
|0:20:26
|56
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|0:21:23
|57
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|0:21:47
|58
|Luka Kovacic (Slo) Reprezentanca Slovenije
|0:22:46
|59
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:23:37
|60
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:24:36
|61
|Luigi Miletta (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Yellow Fluo
|0:24:59
|62
|Francesco Failli (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Yellow Fluo
|0:25:02
|63
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale
|0:25:10
|64
|Kim Magnusson (Swe) Vini-Fantini-Nippo
|0:25:14
|65
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:25:47
|66
|Roman Maikin (Rus) RusVelo
|0:26:05
|67
|Stefano Tonin (Ita) Aera Zerro Pro Team
|0:26:13
|68
|Marco Tecchio (Ita) Aera Zerro Pro Team
|0:26:16
|69
|Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:26:19
|70
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha
|0:29:15
|71
|Matteo Di Serafino (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:29:45
|72
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) RusVelo
|0:30:28
|73
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia
|0:30:31
|74
|Alexander Serov (Rus) RusVelo
|0:30:52
|75
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|0:30:53
|76
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team Netapp - Endura
|0:31:05
|77
|Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) Reprezentanca Slovenije
|0:31:06
|78
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Reprezentanca Slovenije
|0:31:07
|79
|Juan Esteban Arango Carvajal (Col) Colombia
|0:31:09
|80
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura
|0:31:10
|81
|Rok Korosec (Slo) Radenska
|0:31:16
|82
|Gang Xu (Chn) Lampre-Merida
|0:31:20
|83
|Gianluca Leonardi (Ita) Aera Zerro Pro Team
|0:31:36
|84
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Vini-Fantini-Nippo
|0:31:45
|85
|Fabio Chinello (Ita) Aera Zerro Pro Team
|0:31:47
|86
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|0:32:27
|87
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:34:15
|88
|Alessio Marchetti (Ita) Radenska
|0:34:43
|89
|Andrea Manfredi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|0:35:21
|90
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:35:37
|91
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:36:11
|92
|Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia
|0:36:32
|93
|Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:37:26
|94
|Connor Mcconvey (Irl) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|0:38:09
|95
|Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:39:27
|96
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
|0:39:30
|97
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:39:43
|98
|Tadej Hiti (Slo) Radenska
|0:40:06
|99
|Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale
|0:40:14
|100
|Gianluca Mengardo (Ita) Aera Zerro Pro Team
|0:40:27
|101
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|0:40:40
|102
|Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Vini-Fantini-Nippo
|0:41:43
|103
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:44:13
|104
|Eduard Michael Grosu (Rou) Vini-Fantini-Nippo
|0:44:16
|105
|Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Vini-Fantini-Nippo
|0:44:17
|106
|Oleksandr Surutkovych (Ukr) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|0:44:18
|107
|Igor Boev (Rus) RusVelo
|0:44:30
|108
|Maxim Averin (Ukr) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|0:44:32
|109
|Duber Armando Quintero Artunduaga (Col) Colombia
|0:44:41
|110
|Gasper Katrasnik (Slo) Reprezentanca Slovenije
|0:44:51
|111
|Samir Jabrayilov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|0:45:12
|112
|Mateo Frankovic (Cro) Meridiana Kamen Team
|0:45:39
|113
|Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team Netapp - Endura
|0:48:33
|114
|David Per (Slo) Adria Mobil
|0:49:13
|115
|Robert Jenko (Slo) Meridiana Kamen Team
|0:49:28
|116
|Matej Razingar (Slo) Reprezentanca Slovenije
|0:49:46
|117
|Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Reprezentanca Slovenije
|0:49:47
|118
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|119
|Andrej Rajsp (Slo) Radenska
|0:49:48
|120
|Jan Sokol (Aut) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|0:49:49
|121
|Matic Safaric Kolar (Slo) Radenska
|0:49:57
|122
|Matt Brammeier (Irl) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|0:50:12
|123
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
|0:50:14
|124
|Tural Isgandarov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|0:50:17
|125
|Marko Pavlic (Slo) Radenska
|0:57:47
|126
|Tadej Logar (Slo) Reprezentanca Slovenije
|0:57:50
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|61
|pts
|2
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Netapp - Endura
|34
|3
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale
|34
|4
|Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Yellow Fluo
|34
|5
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale
|32
|6
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
|25
|7
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|25
|8
|Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|25
|9
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Yellow Fluo
|22
|10
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|21
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Klemen Stimulak (Slo) Adria Mobil
|18
|pts
|2
|Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|12
|3
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Netapp - Endura
|12
|4
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) RusVelo
|12
|5
|Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia
|8
|6
|Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Vini-Fantini-Nippo
|6
|7
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha
|4
|8
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Yellow Fluo
|4
|9
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|3
|10
|Primož Roglic (Slo) Adria Mobil
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Simon Yates (Gbr) Orica Greenedge
|12:45:53
|2
|Simone Petilli (Ita) Aera Zerro Pro Team
|0:02:42
|3
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|0:10:05
|4
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Radenska
|0:11:00
|5
|Domen Novak (Slo) Adria Mobil
|0:11:16
|6
|Luka Kovacic (Slo) Reprezentanca Slovenije
|0:21:51
|7
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale
|0:24:15
|8
|Kim Magnusson (Swe) Vini-Fantini-Nippo
|0:24:19
|9
|Stefano Tonin (Ita) Aera Zerro Pro Team
|0:25:18
|10
|Marco Tecchio (Ita Aera Zerro Pro Team
|0:25:21
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bardiani-CSF
|38:18:09
|2
|RusVelo
|0:01:45
|3
|Team Netapp - Endura
|0:03:44
|4
|Neri Sottoli-Yellow Fluo
|0:07:46
|5
|Cannondale
|0:08:40
|6
|Lampre-Merida
|0:15:37
|7
|Adria Mobil
|0:18:50
|8
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:19:36
|9
|Androni Giocattoli
|0:25:01
|10
|Colombia
|0:27:17
|11
|Orica Greenedge
|0:30:26
|12
|Vini-Fantini-Nippo
|0:37:16
|13
|Team Katusha
|0:39:17
|14
|Area Zerro Pro Team
|15
|Reprezentanca Slovenije
|0:51:11
|16
|Meridiana Kamen Team
|17
|Radenska
|1:14:39
