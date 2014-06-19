Matthews wins Tour of Slovenia prologue
Orica-GreenEdge rider tops Koren, Ulissi in 8.8km test
Stage 1: Ljubljana - Ljubljana
Orica GreenEdge's Michael Matthews wasted no time getting back to winning form following his crash in last month's Giro d'Italia. The Australian topped Cannondale's Kristijan Koren, a hometown favourite, by five seconds in the 8.8km test. Diego Ulissi (Lampre-Merida) was third, just under 10 seconds behind.
Matthews injured his back in his crash at the Giro, and was not expecting to put in a stage-winning performance in the prologue. The victory and race leader's jersey came as a welcome surprise.
"Judging by how I was feeling in the warm-up, I wasn't too confident in the time trial today," said Matthews. "In the end, I got there and did my best. Despite the feeling I had in the warm-up, it was enough to win. It's nice to come off altitude and take a win straight away. It's a good confidence boost going into the new few stages and the next big goals of the year."
Koren, the top Slovenian of the day, was aiming to break 10 minutes on the course, based on last year's stage winner Svein Tuft's time of 9:55. "In the end I went 11 seconds slower and I was short of first place, but I am in the top three which isn't a bad thing," Koren said to Siol.net.
"In the last half hour I watched black clouds coming and was hoping it wouldn't rain. Thankfully it didn't. I'm not too worried about Matthews for the overall classification. Ulissi is the one who is climbing well. I know the climbs well - I'll just try to stay with the climbers and try to do what I can in the end."
Ulissi himself was pleased with his performance, after weeks of training with coach Michele Bartoli. "I'm happy to see my name so close in the stage classification to the time trial specialists," he said.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:10:05.88
|2
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale
|0:00:05.25
|3
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:00:09.34
|4
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Netapp - Endura
|0:00:10.40
|5
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:00:13.83
|6
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:00:14.70
|7
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) RusVelo
|0:00:15.52
|8
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Yellow Fluo
|0:00:16.02
|9
|Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Yellow Fluo
|0:00:17.46
|10
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale
|0:00:19.13
|11
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura
|0:00:20.73
|12
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Yellow Fluo
|0:00:20.79
|13
|Klemen Timulak (Slo) Adria Mobil
|0:00:21.11
|14
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Team Netapp - Endura
|0:00:21.30
|15
|Alexander Serov (Rus) RusVelo
|0:00:21.79
|16
|Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team Netapp - Endura
|0:00:22.06
|17
|Mitch Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:00:22.16
|18
|Fabio Taborre (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Yellow Fluo
|0:00:22.85
|19
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:23.23
|20
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
|21
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|0:00:23.31
|22
|Jose Mendes (Por) Team Netapp - Endura
|0:00:24.31
|23
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:00:24.64
|24
|Grega Bole (Slo) Vini-Fantini-Nippo
|0:00:24.92
|25
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:00:25.25
|26
|Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:25.63
|27
|Iker Camano (Spa) Team Netapp - Endura
|0:00:25.64
|28
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|0:00:25.95
|29
|Luca Paolini (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:00:26.35
|30
|Nicolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:00:26.49
|31
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|0:00:26.69
|32
|Iinur Zakarin (Rus) RusVelo
|0:00:27.87
|33
|Gianluca Leonardi (Ita) Area Zero Team
|0:00:28.43
|34
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
|0:00:29.10
|35
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
|0:00:29.25
|36
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:00:29.71
|37
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge
|0:00:29.93
|38
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale
|0:00:30.27
|39
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:00:30.97
|40
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|0:00:32.03
|41
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:00:32.88
|42
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) RusVelo
|0:00:33.31
|43
|Sergei Firsanov (Rus) RusVelo
|0:00:34.34
|44
|Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) RusVelo
|0:00:34.44
|45
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team Netapp - Endura
|0:00:35.05
|46
|David Per (Slo) Adria Mobil
|0:00:35.43
|47
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:35.78
|48
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Area Zero Team
|0:00:35.97
|49
|Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) Slovenia
|0:00:36.04
|50
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:00:36.18
|51
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Slovenia
|0:00:37.10
|52
|Jarlinson Pantano Gomez (Col) Colombia
|0:00:37.21
|53
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia
|0:00:37.64
|54
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|0:00:37.93
|55
|Eduard Grosu (Rom) Vini-Fantini-Nippo
|0:00:38.48
|56
|Juan Esteban Arango Carvajal (Col) Colombia
|0:00:38.77
|57
|Edoardo Zordini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|0:00:38.88
|58
|Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale
|0:00:39.07
|59
|Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Vini-Fantini-Nippo
|0:00:39.70
|60
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura
|0:00:40.03
|61
|Bruno Maltar (Cro) Adria Mobil
|0:00:40.41
|62
|Aleksandr Surutkovych (Ukr) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|0:00:40.62
|63
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:41.60
|64
|Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:42.77
|65
|Jure Golcer (Slo) Slovenia
|0:00:42.79
|66
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:00:42.86
|67
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:00:42.98
|68
|Christopher Horner (USA) Lampre-Merida
|0:00:43.03
|69
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:00:43.28
|70
|Pierpaolo De Negri (Ita) Vini-Fantini-Nippo
|71
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale
|0:00:43.32
|72
|Primo_ Roglic (Slo) Adria Mobil
|0:00:43.42
|73
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:00:44.68
|74
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale
|0:00:45.19
|75
|Alexander Rybakov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:00:45.34
|76
|Radoslav Rogina (Cro) Adria Mobil
|0:00:45.64
|77
|Rok Koro_ec (Slo) Radenska
|0:00:45.98
|78
|Matthew Brammeier (Irl) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|0:00:46.25
|79
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Radenska
|0:00:46.48
|80
|Matej Mugerli (Slo) Adria Mobil
|0:00:46.56
|81
|Antonino Parrinello (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:00:46.82
|82
|Luigi Miletta (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Yellow Fluo
|0:00:47.71
|83
|Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|0:00:48.23
|84
|Kristjan Fajt (Slo) Adria Mobil
|0:00:48.52
|85
|Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Vini-Fantini-Nippo
|0:00:48.94
|86
|Edvard Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:48.95
|87
|Gane Xu (Chn) Lampre-Merida
|0:00:49.76
|88
|Roman Maikin (Rus) RusVelo
|0:00:50.16
|89
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|0:00:50.23
|90
|Robert Jenko (Slo) Meridiana Kamen Team
|0:00:50.70
|91
|Francesco Failli (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Yellow Fluo
|0:00:50.92
|92
|Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia
|0:00:51.38
|93
|Simone Petilli (Ita) Area Zero Team
|0:00:52.33
|94
|Igor Boev (Rus) RusVelo
|0:00:52.45
|95
|Juan Pablo Valencia Gonzalez (Col) Colombia
|0:00:52.90
|96
|Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:00:53.79
|97
|Giorgio Cecchinel (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Yellow Fluo
|0:00:53.90
|98
|Maksym Averin (Ukr) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|0:00:54.78
|99
|Bla_ Furdi (Slo) Meridiana Kamen Team
|0:00:55.82
|100
|Matteo Di Serafino (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:00:56.92
|101
|Markus Eibegger (Aut) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|0:00:57.34
|102
|Angelo Pagani (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|0:00:57.80
|103
|Alessio Taliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:00:58.15
|104
|Stefano Tonin (Ita) Area Zero Team
|0:00:58.36
|105
|Alessio Marchietti (Ita) Radenska
|0:00:58.45
|106
|Paolo Ciavatta (Ita) Area Zero Team
|0:00:58.48
|107
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Vini-Fantini-Nippo
|0:01:00.45
|108
|Marko Pavlic (Slo) Radenska
|0:01:00.83
|109
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Yellow Fluo
|0:01:01.07
|110
|Marco Tecchio (Ita) Area Zero Team
|0:01:01.58
|111
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
|0:01:02.00
|112
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:01:02.17
|113
|Kim Anton Magnusson (Swe) Vini-Fantini-Nippo
|0:01:02.56
|114
|Domen Novak (Slo) Adria Mobil
|0:01:02.69
|115
|Duber Quintero Artunduaga (Col) Colombia
|0:01:03.51
|116
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:01:03.57
|117
|Tadej Logar (Slo) Slovenia
|0:01:03.85
|118
|_iga Rucigaj (Slo) Radenska
|0:01:05.58
|119
|Tadej Hiti (Slo) Radenska
|0:01:05.66
|120
|Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia
|0:01:06.08
|121
|Davide Mucelli (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team
|0:01:08.07
|122
|Aldo Ino Ile_ic (Slo) Slovenia
|0:01:09.17
|123
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:01:09.95
|124
|Andrej Raj_p (Slo) Radenska
|0:01:10.39
|125
|Jan Sokol (Aut) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|0:01:11.80
|126
|Ga_per Katra_nik (Slo) Slovenia
|0:01:13.96
|127
|Fabio Chinello (Ita) Area Zero Team
|0:01:16.75
|128
|Matic _afaric Kolar (Slo) Radenska
|0:01:19.40
|129
|Emanuel Ki_erlovski (Cro) Meridiana Kamen Team
|0:01:20.85
|130
|Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia
|0:01:25.10
|131
|Gianluca Mengardo (Ita) Area Zero Team
|0:01:26.77
|132
|Andrea Manfredi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|0:01:27.57
|133
|Connor Mcconvey (Irl) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|0:01:28.05
|134
|Antonio Santoro (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team
|0:01:28.71
|135
|Luka Kovacic (Slo) Slovenia
|0:01:29.21
|136
|Matej Razingar (Slo) Slovenia
|0:01:34.17
|137
|Samir Jabrayilov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|0:01:34.46
|138
|Tural Isgandarov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|0:01:39.73
|139
|Mateo Frankovic (Cro) Meridiana Kamen Team
|0:02:01.83
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:10:05
|2
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale
|0:00:06
|3
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:00:10
|4
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Netapp - Endura
|0:00:11
|5
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:00:14
|6
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:00:15
|7
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) RusVelo
|0:00:16
|8
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Yellow Fluo
|9
|Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Yellow Fluo
|0:00:18
|10
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale
|0:00:20
|11
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura
|0:00:21
|12
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Yellow Fluo
|13
|Klemen _timulak (Slo) Adria Mobil
|14
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Team Netapp - Endura
|0:00:22
|15
|Alexander Serov (Rus) RusVelo
|16
|Bla_ Jarc (Slo) Team Netapp - Endura
|17
|Mitch Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:00:23
|18
|Fabio Taborre (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Yellow Fluo
|19
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:24
|20
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
|21
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|22
|Jose Mendes (Por) Team Netapp - Endura
|0:00:25
|23
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|24
|Grega Bole (Slo) Vini-Fantini-Nippo
|25
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:00:26
|26
|Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|27
|Iker Camano (Spa) Team Netapp - Endura
|28
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|29
|Luca Paolini (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:00:27
|30
|Nicolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|31
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|32
|Iinur Zakarin (Rus) RusVelo
|0:00:28
|33
|Gianluca Leonardi (Ita) Area Zero Team
|0:00:29
|34
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica Greenedge
|35
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
|0:00:30
|36
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|37
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge
|38
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale
|0:00:31
|39
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|40
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|0:00:32
|41
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:00:33
|42
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) RusVelo
|0:00:34
|43
|Sergei Firsanov (Rus) RusVelo
|0:00:35
|44
|Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) RusVelo
|45
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team Netapp - Endura
|46
|David Per (Slo) Adria Mobil
|0:00:36
|47
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|48
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Area Zero Team
|49
|Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) Slovenia
|50
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:00:37
|51
|Borut Bo_ic (Slo) Slovenia
|52
|Jarlinson Pantano Gomez (Col) Colombia
|0:00:38
|53
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia
|54
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|55
|Eduard Grosu (Rom) Vini-Fantini-Nippo
|0:00:39
|56
|Juan Esteban Arango Carvajal (Col) Colombia
|57
|Edoardo Zordini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|58
|Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale
|59
|Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Vini-Fantini-Nippo
|0:00:40
|60
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura
|61
|Bruno Maltar (Cro) Adria Mobil
|0:00:41
|62
|Aleksandr Surutkovych (Ukr) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|63
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:42
|64
|Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:43
|65
|Jure Golcer (Slo) Slovenia
|66
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|67
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|68
|Christopher Horner (USA) Lampre-Merida
|69
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:00:44
|70
|Pierpaolo De Negri (Ita) Vini-Fantini-Nippo
|71
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale
|72
|Primo_ Roglic (Slo) Adria Mobil
|73
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:00:45
|74
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale
|0:00:46
|75
|Alexander Rybakov (Rus) Team Katusha
|76
|Radoslav Rogina (Cro) Adria Mobil
|77
|Rok Koro_ec (Slo) Radenska
|78
|Matthew Brammeier (Irl) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|0:00:47
|79
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Radenska
|80
|Matej Mugerli (Slo) Adria Mobil
|81
|Antonino Parrinello (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|82
|Luigi Miletta (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Yellow Fluo
|0:00:48
|83
|Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|0:00:49
|84
|Kristjan Fajt (Slo) Adria Mobil
|85
|Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Vini-Fantini-Nippo
|86
|Edvard Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|87
|Gane Xu (Chn) Lampre-Merida
|0:00:50
|88
|Roman Maikin (Rus) RusVelo
|0:00:51
|89
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|90
|Robert Jenko (Slo) Meridiana Kamen Team
|91
|Francesco Failli (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Yellow Fluo
|92
|Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia
|0:00:52
|93
|Simone Petilli (Ita) Area Zero Team
|0:00:53
|94
|Igor Boev (Rus) RusVelo
|95
|Juan Pablo Valencia Gonzalez (Col) Colombia
|96
|Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:00:54
|97
|Giorgio Cecchinel (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Yellow Fluo
|98
|Maksym Averin (Ukr) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|0:00:55
|99
|Bla_ Furdi (Slo) Meridiana Kamen Team
|0:00:56
|100
|Matteo Di Serafino (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:00:57
|101
|Markus Eibegger (Aut) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|0:00:58
|102
|Angelo Pagani (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|103
|Alessio Taliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:00:59
|104
|Stefano Tonin (Ita) Area Zero Team
|105
|Alessio Marchietti (Ita) Radenska
|106
|Paolo Ciavatta (Ita) Area Zero Team
|107
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Vini-Fantini-Nippo
|0:01:01
|108
|Marko Pavlic (Slo) Radenska
|109
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Yellow Fluo
|110
|Marco Tecchio (Ita) Area Zero Team
|0:01:02
|111
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
|112
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:01:03
|113
|Kim Anton Magnusson (Swe) Vini-Fantini-Nippo
|114
|Domen Novak (Slo) Adria Mobil
|115
|Duber Quintero Artunduaga (Col) Colombia
|0:01:04
|116
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|117
|Tadej Logar (Slo) Slovenia
|118
|_iga Rucigaj (Slo) Radenska
|0:01:06
|119
|Tadej Hiti (Slo) Radenska
|120
|Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia
|121
|Davide Mucelli (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team
|0:01:08
|122
|Aldo Ino Ile_ic (Slo) Slovenia
|0:01:10
|123
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|124
|Andrej Raj_p (Slo) Radenska
|0:01:11
|125
|Jan Sokol (Aut) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|0:01:12
|126
|Ga_per Katra_nik (Slo) Slovenia
|0:01:14
|127
|Fabio Chinello (Ita) Area Zero Team
|0:01:17
|128
|Matic _afaric Kolar (Slo) Radenska
|0:01:20
|129
|Emanuel Ki_erlovski (Cro) Meridiana Kamen Team
|0:01:21
|130
|Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia
|0:01:25
|131
|Gianluca Mengardo (Ita) Area Zero Team
|0:01:27
|132
|Andrea Manfredi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|0:01:28
|133
|Connor Mcconvey (Irl) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|134
|Antonio Santoro (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team
|0:01:29
|135
|Luka Kovacic (Slo) Slovenia
|0:01:30
|136
|Matej Razingar (Slo) Slovenia
|0:01:35
|137
|Samir Jabrayilov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|138
|Tural Isgandarov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|0:01:40
|139
|Mateo Frankovic (Cro) Meridiana Kamen Team
|0:02:02
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|25
|pts
|2
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale
|20
|3
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|16
|4
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Netapp - Endura
|14
|5
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|12
|6
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha
|10
|7
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) RusVelo
|9
|8
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Yellow Fluo
|8
|9
|Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Yellow Fluo
|7
|10
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale
|6
|11
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura
|5
|12
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Yellow Fluo
|4
|13
|Klemen _timulak (Slo) Adria Mobil
|3
|14
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Team Netapp - Endura
|2
|15
|Alexander Serov (Rus) RusVelo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|0:10:31
|2
|Nicolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:00:01
|3
|David Per (Slo) Adria Mobil
|0:00:10
|4
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|0:00:12
|5
|Eduard Grosu (Rom) Vini-Fantini-Nippo
|0:00:13
|6
|Bruno Maltar (Cro) Adria Mobil
|0:00:15
|7
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale
|0:00:20
|8
|Rok Koro_ec (Slo) Radenska
|9
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Radenska
|0:00:21
|10
|Simone Petilli (Ita) Area Zero Team
|0:00:27
|11
|Stefano Tonin (Ita) Area Zero Team
|0:00:33
|12
|Marko Pavlic (Slo) Radenska
|0:00:35
|13
|Marco Tecchio (Ita) Area Zero Team
|0:00:36
|14
|Kim Anton Magnusson (Swe) Vini-Fantini-Nippo
|0:00:37
|15
|Domen Novak (Slo) Adria Mobil
|16
|Tadej Logar (Slo) Slovenia
|0:00:38
|17
|_iga Rucigaj (Slo) Radenska
|0:00:40
|18
|Tadej Hiti (Slo) Radenska
|19
|Andrej Raj_p (Slo) Radenska
|0:00:45
|20
|Ga_per Katra_nik (Slo) Slovenia
|0:00:48
|21
|Matic _afaric Kolar (Slo) Radenska
|0:00:54
|22
|Andrea Manfredi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|0:01:02
|23
|Luka Kovacic (Slo) Slovenia
|0:01:04
|24
|Matej Razingar (Slo) Slovenia
|0:01:09
|25
|Samir Jabrayilov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|26
|Tural Isgandarov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|0:01:14
|27
|Mateo Frankovic (Cro) Meridiana Kamen Team
|0:01:36
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Orica GreenEdge
|0:30:52
|2
|Team Netapp - Endura
|0:00:17
|3
|Neri Sottoli-Yellow Fluo
|0:00:18
|4
|Cannondale
|0:00:19
|5
|Team Katusha
|0:00:27
|6
|RusVelo
|0:00:29
|7
|Lampre-Merida
|0:00:31
|8
|Bardiani-CSF
|0:00:46
|9
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:49
|10
|Adria Mobil
|0:01:01
|11
|Vini-Fantini-Nippo
|0:01:07
|12
|Colombia
|0:01:18
|13
|Slovenia
|0:01:19
|14
|Area Zero Team
|0:01:21
|15
|Androni Giocattoli
|0:01:38
|16
|Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|0:01:46
|17
|Radenska
|0:01:55
|18
|Meridiana Kamen Team
|0:02:18
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Robbie McEwen, Anna Meares and Simon Gerrans lend support to unified AusCycling proposalPotential for Australia's different cycling disciplines' national bodies to become one entity
-
WNT-Rotor sign European points race champion Confalonieri for 2020Italian to race Classics and act as lead-out rider for team's sprinters
-
Ewan recalls mental stress of first Tour de France participation'I went into the Tour with a lot of pressure' says Australian sprinter
-
Oscar Sevilla renews with MedellinSpaniard to keep racing to age 44
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy