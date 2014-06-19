Trending

Matthews wins Tour of Slovenia prologue

Orica-GreenEdge rider tops Koren, Ulissi in 8.8km test

Michael Matthews in blue

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Orica GreenEdge's Michael Matthews wasted no time getting back to winning form following his crash in last month's Giro d'Italia. The Australian topped Cannondale's Kristijan Koren, a hometown favourite, by five seconds in the 8.8km test. Diego Ulissi (Lampre-Merida) was third, just under 10 seconds behind.

Matthews injured his back in his crash at the Giro, and was not expecting to put in a stage-winning performance in the prologue. The victory and race leader's jersey came as a welcome surprise.

"Judging by how I was feeling in the warm-up, I wasn't too confident in the time trial today," said Matthews. "In the end, I got there and did my best. Despite the feeling I had in the warm-up, it was enough to win. It's nice to come off altitude and take a win straight away. It's a good confidence boost going into the new few stages and the next big goals of the year."

Koren, the top Slovenian of the day, was aiming to break 10 minutes on the course, based on last year's stage winner Svein Tuft's time of 9:55. "In the end I went 11 seconds slower and I was short of first place, but I am in the top three which isn't a bad thing," Koren said to Siol.net.

"In the last half hour I watched black clouds coming and was hoping it wouldn't rain. Thankfully it didn't. I'm not too worried about Matthews for the overall classification. Ulissi is the one who is climbing well. I know the climbs well - I'll just try to stay with the climbers and try to do what I can in the end."

Ulissi himself was pleased with his performance, after weeks of training with coach Michele Bartoli. "I'm happy to see my name so close in the stage classification to the time trial specialists," he said.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:10:05.88
2Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale0:00:05.25
3Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:00:09.34
4Tiago Machado (Por) Team Netapp - Endura0:00:10.40
5Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:00:13.83
6Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha0:00:14.70
7Artem Ovechkin (Rus) RusVelo0:00:15.52
8Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Yellow Fluo0:00:16.02
9Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Yellow Fluo0:00:17.46
10Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale0:00:19.13
11Paul Voss (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura0:00:20.73
12Mauro Finetto (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Yellow Fluo0:00:20.79
13Klemen Timulak (Slo) Adria Mobil0:00:21.11
14David De La Cruz (Spa) Team Netapp - Endura0:00:21.30
15Alexander Serov (Rus) RusVelo0:00:21.79
16Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team Netapp - Endura0:00:22.06
17Mitch Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:00:22.16
18Fabio Taborre (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Yellow Fluo0:00:22.85
19Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:23.23
20Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
21Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani-CSF0:00:23.31
22Jose Mendes (Por) Team Netapp - Endura0:00:24.31
23Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha0:00:24.64
24Grega Bole (Slo) Vini-Fantini-Nippo0:00:24.92
25Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha0:00:25.25
26Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:25.63
27Iker Camano (Spa) Team Netapp - Endura0:00:25.64
28Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge0:00:25.95
29Luca Paolini (Rus) Team Katusha0:00:26.35
30Nicolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:00:26.49
31Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF0:00:26.69
32Iinur Zakarin (Rus) RusVelo0:00:27.87
33Gianluca Leonardi (Ita) Area Zero Team0:00:28.43
34Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge0:00:29.10
35Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale0:00:29.25
36Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Team Katusha0:00:29.71
37Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge0:00:29.93
38Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale0:00:30.27
39Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:00:30.97
40Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF0:00:32.03
41Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:00:32.88
42Sergey Lagutin (Rus) RusVelo0:00:33.31
43Sergei Firsanov (Rus) RusVelo0:00:34.34
44Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) RusVelo0:00:34.44
45Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team Netapp - Endura0:00:35.05
46David Per (Slo) Adria Mobil0:00:35.43
47Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:35.78
48Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Area Zero Team0:00:35.97
49Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) Slovenia0:00:36.04
50Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha0:00:36.18
51Borut Bozic (Slo) Slovenia0:00:37.10
52Jarlinson Pantano Gomez (Col) Colombia0:00:37.21
53Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia0:00:37.64
54Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida0:00:37.93
55Eduard Grosu (Rom) Vini-Fantini-Nippo0:00:38.48
56Juan Esteban Arango Carvajal (Col) Colombia0:00:38.77
57Edoardo Zordini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF0:00:38.88
58Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale0:00:39.07
59Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Vini-Fantini-Nippo0:00:39.70
60Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura0:00:40.03
61Bruno Maltar (Cro) Adria Mobil0:00:40.41
62Aleksandr Surutkovych (Ukr) Synergy Baku Cycling Project0:00:40.62
63Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:41.60
64Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:42.77
65Jure Golcer (Slo) Slovenia0:00:42.79
66Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:00:42.86
67Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:00:42.98
68Christopher Horner (USA) Lampre-Merida0:00:43.03
69Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:00:43.28
70Pierpaolo De Negri (Ita) Vini-Fantini-Nippo
71Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale0:00:43.32
72Primo_ Roglic (Slo) Adria Mobil0:00:43.42
73Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:00:44.68
74Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale0:00:45.19
75Alexander Rybakov (Rus) Team Katusha0:00:45.34
76Radoslav Rogina (Cro) Adria Mobil0:00:45.64
77Rok Koro_ec (Slo) Radenska0:00:45.98
78Matthew Brammeier (Irl) Synergy Baku Cycling Project0:00:46.25
79Luka Pibernik (Slo) Radenska0:00:46.48
80Matej Mugerli (Slo) Adria Mobil0:00:46.56
81Antonino Parrinello (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:00:46.82
82Luigi Miletta (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Yellow Fluo0:00:47.71
83Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani-CSF0:00:48.23
84Kristjan Fajt (Slo) Adria Mobil0:00:48.52
85Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Vini-Fantini-Nippo0:00:48.94
86Edvard Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:48.95
87Gane Xu (Chn) Lampre-Merida0:00:49.76
88Roman Maikin (Rus) RusVelo0:00:50.16
89Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF0:00:50.23
90Robert Jenko (Slo) Meridiana Kamen Team0:00:50.70
91Francesco Failli (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Yellow Fluo0:00:50.92
92Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia0:00:51.38
93Simone Petilli (Ita) Area Zero Team0:00:52.33
94Igor Boev (Rus) RusVelo0:00:52.45
95Juan Pablo Valencia Gonzalez (Col) Colombia0:00:52.90
96Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:00:53.79
97Giorgio Cecchinel (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Yellow Fluo0:00:53.90
98Maksym Averin (Ukr) Synergy Baku Cycling Project0:00:54.78
99Bla_ Furdi (Slo) Meridiana Kamen Team0:00:55.82
100Matteo Di Serafino (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:00:56.92
101Markus Eibegger (Aut) Synergy Baku Cycling Project0:00:57.34
102Angelo Pagani (Ita) Bardiani-CSF0:00:57.80
103Alessio Taliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:00:58.15
104Stefano Tonin (Ita) Area Zero Team0:00:58.36
105Alessio Marchietti (Ita) Radenska0:00:58.45
106Paolo Ciavatta (Ita) Area Zero Team0:00:58.48
107Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Vini-Fantini-Nippo0:01:00.45
108Marko Pavlic (Slo) Radenska0:01:00.83
109Simone Ponzi (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Yellow Fluo0:01:01.07
110Marco Tecchio (Ita) Area Zero Team0:01:01.58
111Juraj Sagan (Svk) Cannondale0:01:02.00
112Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:01:02.17
113Kim Anton Magnusson (Swe) Vini-Fantini-Nippo0:01:02.56
114Domen Novak (Slo) Adria Mobil0:01:02.69
115Duber Quintero Artunduaga (Col) Colombia0:01:03.51
116Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:01:03.57
117Tadej Logar (Slo) Slovenia0:01:03.85
118_iga Rucigaj (Slo) Radenska0:01:05.58
119Tadej Hiti (Slo) Radenska0:01:05.66
120Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia0:01:06.08
121Davide Mucelli (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team0:01:08.07
122Aldo Ino Ile_ic (Slo) Slovenia0:01:09.17
123Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:01:09.95
124Andrej Raj_p (Slo) Radenska0:01:10.39
125Jan Sokol (Aut) Synergy Baku Cycling Project0:01:11.80
126Ga_per Katra_nik (Slo) Slovenia0:01:13.96
127Fabio Chinello (Ita) Area Zero Team0:01:16.75
128Matic _afaric Kolar (Slo) Radenska0:01:19.40
129Emanuel Ki_erlovski (Cro) Meridiana Kamen Team0:01:20.85
130Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia0:01:25.10
131Gianluca Mengardo (Ita) Area Zero Team0:01:26.77
132Andrea Manfredi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF0:01:27.57
133Connor Mcconvey (Irl) Synergy Baku Cycling Project0:01:28.05
134Antonio Santoro (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team0:01:28.71
135Luka Kovacic (Slo) Slovenia0:01:29.21
136Matej Razingar (Slo) Slovenia0:01:34.17
137Samir Jabrayilov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project0:01:34.46
138Tural Isgandarov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project0:01:39.73
139Mateo Frankovic (Cro) Meridiana Kamen Team0:02:01.83

General classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:10:05
2Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale0:00:06
3Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:00:10
4Tiago Machado (Por) Team Netapp - Endura0:00:11
5Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:00:14
6Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha0:00:15
7Artem Ovechkin (Rus) RusVelo0:00:16
8Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Yellow Fluo
9Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Yellow Fluo0:00:18
10Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale0:00:20
11Paul Voss (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura0:00:21
12Mauro Finetto (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Yellow Fluo
13Klemen _timulak (Slo) Adria Mobil
14David De La Cruz (Spa) Team Netapp - Endura0:00:22
15Alexander Serov (Rus) RusVelo
16Bla_ Jarc (Slo) Team Netapp - Endura
17Mitch Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:00:23
18Fabio Taborre (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Yellow Fluo
19Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:24
20Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
21Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
22Jose Mendes (Por) Team Netapp - Endura0:00:25
23Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
24Grega Bole (Slo) Vini-Fantini-Nippo
25Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha0:00:26
26Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
27Iker Camano (Spa) Team Netapp - Endura
28Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
29Luca Paolini (Rus) Team Katusha0:00:27
30Nicolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida
31Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
32Iinur Zakarin (Rus) RusVelo0:00:28
33Gianluca Leonardi (Ita) Area Zero Team0:00:29
34Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica Greenedge
35Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale0:00:30
36Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Team Katusha
37Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge
38Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale0:00:31
39Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
40Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF0:00:32
41Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:00:33
42Sergey Lagutin (Rus) RusVelo0:00:34
43Sergei Firsanov (Rus) RusVelo0:00:35
44Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) RusVelo
45Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team Netapp - Endura
46David Per (Slo) Adria Mobil0:00:36
47Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
48Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Area Zero Team
49Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) Slovenia
50Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha0:00:37
51Borut Bo_ic (Slo) Slovenia
52Jarlinson Pantano Gomez (Col) Colombia0:00:38
53Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia
54Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
55Eduard Grosu (Rom) Vini-Fantini-Nippo0:00:39
56Juan Esteban Arango Carvajal (Col) Colombia
57Edoardo Zordini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
58Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale
59Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Vini-Fantini-Nippo0:00:40
60Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura
61Bruno Maltar (Cro) Adria Mobil0:00:41
62Aleksandr Surutkovych (Ukr) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
63Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:42
64Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:43
65Jure Golcer (Slo) Slovenia
66Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
67Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
68Christopher Horner (USA) Lampre-Merida
69Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:00:44
70Pierpaolo De Negri (Ita) Vini-Fantini-Nippo
71Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale
72Primo_ Roglic (Slo) Adria Mobil
73Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:00:45
74Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale0:00:46
75Alexander Rybakov (Rus) Team Katusha
76Radoslav Rogina (Cro) Adria Mobil
77Rok Koro_ec (Slo) Radenska
78Matthew Brammeier (Irl) Synergy Baku Cycling Project0:00:47
79Luka Pibernik (Slo) Radenska
80Matej Mugerli (Slo) Adria Mobil
81Antonino Parrinello (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
82Luigi Miletta (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Yellow Fluo0:00:48
83Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani-CSF0:00:49
84Kristjan Fajt (Slo) Adria Mobil
85Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Vini-Fantini-Nippo
86Edvard Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
87Gane Xu (Chn) Lampre-Merida0:00:50
88Roman Maikin (Rus) RusVelo0:00:51
89Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
90Robert Jenko (Slo) Meridiana Kamen Team
91Francesco Failli (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Yellow Fluo
92Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia0:00:52
93Simone Petilli (Ita) Area Zero Team0:00:53
94Igor Boev (Rus) RusVelo
95Juan Pablo Valencia Gonzalez (Col) Colombia
96Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:00:54
97Giorgio Cecchinel (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Yellow Fluo
98Maksym Averin (Ukr) Synergy Baku Cycling Project0:00:55
99Bla_ Furdi (Slo) Meridiana Kamen Team0:00:56
100Matteo Di Serafino (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:00:57
101Markus Eibegger (Aut) Synergy Baku Cycling Project0:00:58
102Angelo Pagani (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
103Alessio Taliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:00:59
104Stefano Tonin (Ita) Area Zero Team
105Alessio Marchietti (Ita) Radenska
106Paolo Ciavatta (Ita) Area Zero Team
107Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Vini-Fantini-Nippo0:01:01
108Marko Pavlic (Slo) Radenska
109Simone Ponzi (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Yellow Fluo
110Marco Tecchio (Ita) Area Zero Team0:01:02
111Juraj Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
112Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:01:03
113Kim Anton Magnusson (Swe) Vini-Fantini-Nippo
114Domen Novak (Slo) Adria Mobil
115Duber Quintero Artunduaga (Col) Colombia0:01:04
116Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
117Tadej Logar (Slo) Slovenia
118_iga Rucigaj (Slo) Radenska0:01:06
119Tadej Hiti (Slo) Radenska
120Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia
121Davide Mucelli (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team0:01:08
122Aldo Ino Ile_ic (Slo) Slovenia0:01:10
123Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
124Andrej Raj_p (Slo) Radenska0:01:11
125Jan Sokol (Aut) Synergy Baku Cycling Project0:01:12
126Ga_per Katra_nik (Slo) Slovenia0:01:14
127Fabio Chinello (Ita) Area Zero Team0:01:17
128Matic _afaric Kolar (Slo) Radenska0:01:20
129Emanuel Ki_erlovski (Cro) Meridiana Kamen Team0:01:21
130Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia0:01:25
131Gianluca Mengardo (Ita) Area Zero Team0:01:27
132Andrea Manfredi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF0:01:28
133Connor Mcconvey (Irl) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
134Antonio Santoro (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team0:01:29
135Luka Kovacic (Slo) Slovenia0:01:30
136Matej Razingar (Slo) Slovenia0:01:35
137Samir Jabrayilov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
138Tural Isgandarov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project0:01:40
139Mateo Frankovic (Cro) Meridiana Kamen Team0:02:02

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge25pts
2Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale20
3Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida16
4Tiago Machado (Por) Team Netapp - Endura14
5Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge12
6Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha10
7Artem Ovechkin (Rus) RusVelo9
8Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Yellow Fluo8
9Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Yellow Fluo7
10Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale6
11Paul Voss (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura5
12Mauro Finetto (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Yellow Fluo4
13Klemen _timulak (Slo) Adria Mobil3
14David De La Cruz (Spa) Team Netapp - Endura2
15Alexander Serov (Rus) RusVelo1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge0:10:31
2Nicolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:00:01
3David Per (Slo) Adria Mobil0:00:10
4Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida0:00:12
5Eduard Grosu (Rom) Vini-Fantini-Nippo0:00:13
6Bruno Maltar (Cro) Adria Mobil0:00:15
7Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale0:00:20
8Rok Koro_ec (Slo) Radenska
9Luka Pibernik (Slo) Radenska0:00:21
10Simone Petilli (Ita) Area Zero Team0:00:27
11Stefano Tonin (Ita) Area Zero Team0:00:33
12Marko Pavlic (Slo) Radenska0:00:35
13Marco Tecchio (Ita) Area Zero Team0:00:36
14Kim Anton Magnusson (Swe) Vini-Fantini-Nippo0:00:37
15Domen Novak (Slo) Adria Mobil
16Tadej Logar (Slo) Slovenia0:00:38
17_iga Rucigaj (Slo) Radenska0:00:40
18Tadej Hiti (Slo) Radenska
19Andrej Raj_p (Slo) Radenska0:00:45
20Ga_per Katra_nik (Slo) Slovenia0:00:48
21Matic _afaric Kolar (Slo) Radenska0:00:54
22Andrea Manfredi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF0:01:02
23Luka Kovacic (Slo) Slovenia0:01:04
24Matej Razingar (Slo) Slovenia0:01:09
25Samir Jabrayilov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
26Tural Isgandarov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project0:01:14
27Mateo Frankovic (Cro) Meridiana Kamen Team0:01:36

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Orica GreenEdge0:30:52
2Team Netapp - Endura0:00:17
3Neri Sottoli-Yellow Fluo0:00:18
4Cannondale0:00:19
5Team Katusha0:00:27
6RusVelo0:00:29
7Lampre-Merida0:00:31
8Bardiani-CSF0:00:46
9Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:49
10Adria Mobil0:01:01
11Vini-Fantini-Nippo0:01:07
12Colombia0:01:18
13Slovenia0:01:19
14Area Zero Team0:01:21
15Androni Giocattoli0:01:38
16Synergy Baku Cycling Project0:01:46
17Radenska0:01:55
18Meridiana Kamen Team0:02:18

