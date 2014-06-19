Michael Matthews in blue (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Orica GreenEdge's Michael Matthews wasted no time getting back to winning form following his crash in last month's Giro d'Italia. The Australian topped Cannondale's Kristijan Koren, a hometown favourite, by five seconds in the 8.8km test. Diego Ulissi (Lampre-Merida) was third, just under 10 seconds behind.

Matthews injured his back in his crash at the Giro, and was not expecting to put in a stage-winning performance in the prologue. The victory and race leader's jersey came as a welcome surprise.

"Judging by how I was feeling in the warm-up, I wasn't too confident in the time trial today," said Matthews. "In the end, I got there and did my best. Despite the feeling I had in the warm-up, it was enough to win. It's nice to come off altitude and take a win straight away. It's a good confidence boost going into the new few stages and the next big goals of the year."

Koren, the top Slovenian of the day, was aiming to break 10 minutes on the course, based on last year's stage winner Svein Tuft's time of 9:55. "In the end I went 11 seconds slower and I was short of first place, but I am in the top three which isn't a bad thing," Koren said to Siol.net.

"In the last half hour I watched black clouds coming and was hoping it wouldn't rain. Thankfully it didn't. I'm not too worried about Matthews for the overall classification. Ulissi is the one who is climbing well. I know the climbs well - I'll just try to stay with the climbers and try to do what I can in the end."

Ulissi himself was pleased with his performance, after weeks of training with coach Michele Bartoli. "I'm happy to see my name so close in the stage classification to the time trial specialists," he said.



Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:10:05.88 2 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale 0:00:05.25 3 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:00:09.34 4 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Netapp - Endura 0:00:10.40 5 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:00:13.83 6 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha 0:00:14.70 7 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) RusVelo 0:00:15.52 8 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Yellow Fluo 0:00:16.02 9 Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Yellow Fluo 0:00:17.46 10 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale 0:00:19.13 11 Paul Voss (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura 0:00:20.73 12 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Yellow Fluo 0:00:20.79 13 Klemen Timulak (Slo) Adria Mobil 0:00:21.11 14 David De La Cruz (Spa) Team Netapp - Endura 0:00:21.30 15 Alexander Serov (Rus) RusVelo 0:00:21.79 16 Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team Netapp - Endura 0:00:22.06 17 Mitch Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:00:22.16 18 Fabio Taborre (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Yellow Fluo 0:00:22.85 19 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:00:23.23 20 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha 21 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 0:00:23.31 22 Jose Mendes (Por) Team Netapp - Endura 0:00:24.31 23 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:00:24.64 24 Grega Bole (Slo) Vini-Fantini-Nippo 0:00:24.92 25 Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:00:25.25 26 Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:00:25.63 27 Iker Camano (Spa) Team Netapp - Endura 0:00:25.64 28 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 0:00:25.95 29 Luca Paolini (Rus) Team Katusha 0:00:26.35 30 Nicolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:00:26.49 31 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 0:00:26.69 32 Iinur Zakarin (Rus) RusVelo 0:00:27.87 33 Gianluca Leonardi (Ita) Area Zero Team 0:00:28.43 34 Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge 0:00:29.10 35 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale 0:00:29.25 36 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:00:29.71 37 Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge 0:00:29.93 38 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale 0:00:30.27 39 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:00:30.97 40 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 0:00:32.03 41 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:00:32.88 42 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) RusVelo 0:00:33.31 43 Sergei Firsanov (Rus) RusVelo 0:00:34.34 44 Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) RusVelo 0:00:34.44 45 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team Netapp - Endura 0:00:35.05 46 David Per (Slo) Adria Mobil 0:00:35.43 47 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:00:35.78 48 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Area Zero Team 0:00:35.97 49 Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) Slovenia 0:00:36.04 50 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:00:36.18 51 Borut Bozic (Slo) Slovenia 0:00:37.10 52 Jarlinson Pantano Gomez (Col) Colombia 0:00:37.21 53 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia 0:00:37.64 54 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida 0:00:37.93 55 Eduard Grosu (Rom) Vini-Fantini-Nippo 0:00:38.48 56 Juan Esteban Arango Carvajal (Col) Colombia 0:00:38.77 57 Edoardo Zordini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 0:00:38.88 58 Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale 0:00:39.07 59 Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Vini-Fantini-Nippo 0:00:39.70 60 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura 0:00:40.03 61 Bruno Maltar (Cro) Adria Mobil 0:00:40.41 62 Aleksandr Surutkovych (Ukr) Synergy Baku Cycling Project 0:00:40.62 63 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:00:41.60 64 Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:00:42.77 65 Jure Golcer (Slo) Slovenia 0:00:42.79 66 Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:00:42.86 67 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:00:42.98 68 Christopher Horner (USA) Lampre-Merida 0:00:43.03 69 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:00:43.28 70 Pierpaolo De Negri (Ita) Vini-Fantini-Nippo 71 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale 0:00:43.32 72 Primo_ Roglic (Slo) Adria Mobil 0:00:43.42 73 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:00:44.68 74 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale 0:00:45.19 75 Alexander Rybakov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:00:45.34 76 Radoslav Rogina (Cro) Adria Mobil 0:00:45.64 77 Rok Koro_ec (Slo) Radenska 0:00:45.98 78 Matthew Brammeier (Irl) Synergy Baku Cycling Project 0:00:46.25 79 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Radenska 0:00:46.48 80 Matej Mugerli (Slo) Adria Mobil 0:00:46.56 81 Antonino Parrinello (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:00:46.82 82 Luigi Miletta (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Yellow Fluo 0:00:47.71 83 Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 0:00:48.23 84 Kristjan Fajt (Slo) Adria Mobil 0:00:48.52 85 Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Vini-Fantini-Nippo 0:00:48.94 86 Edvard Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:00:48.95 87 Gane Xu (Chn) Lampre-Merida 0:00:49.76 88 Roman Maikin (Rus) RusVelo 0:00:50.16 89 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 0:00:50.23 90 Robert Jenko (Slo) Meridiana Kamen Team 0:00:50.70 91 Francesco Failli (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Yellow Fluo 0:00:50.92 92 Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia 0:00:51.38 93 Simone Petilli (Ita) Area Zero Team 0:00:52.33 94 Igor Boev (Rus) RusVelo 0:00:52.45 95 Juan Pablo Valencia Gonzalez (Col) Colombia 0:00:52.90 96 Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:00:53.79 97 Giorgio Cecchinel (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Yellow Fluo 0:00:53.90 98 Maksym Averin (Ukr) Synergy Baku Cycling Project 0:00:54.78 99 Bla_ Furdi (Slo) Meridiana Kamen Team 0:00:55.82 100 Matteo Di Serafino (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:00:56.92 101 Markus Eibegger (Aut) Synergy Baku Cycling Project 0:00:57.34 102 Angelo Pagani (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 0:00:57.80 103 Alessio Taliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:00:58.15 104 Stefano Tonin (Ita) Area Zero Team 0:00:58.36 105 Alessio Marchietti (Ita) Radenska 0:00:58.45 106 Paolo Ciavatta (Ita) Area Zero Team 0:00:58.48 107 Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Vini-Fantini-Nippo 0:01:00.45 108 Marko Pavlic (Slo) Radenska 0:01:00.83 109 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Yellow Fluo 0:01:01.07 110 Marco Tecchio (Ita) Area Zero Team 0:01:01.58 111 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Cannondale 0:01:02.00 112 Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:01:02.17 113 Kim Anton Magnusson (Swe) Vini-Fantini-Nippo 0:01:02.56 114 Domen Novak (Slo) Adria Mobil 0:01:02.69 115 Duber Quintero Artunduaga (Col) Colombia 0:01:03.51 116 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:01:03.57 117 Tadej Logar (Slo) Slovenia 0:01:03.85 118 _iga Rucigaj (Slo) Radenska 0:01:05.58 119 Tadej Hiti (Slo) Radenska 0:01:05.66 120 Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia 0:01:06.08 121 Davide Mucelli (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team 0:01:08.07 122 Aldo Ino Ile_ic (Slo) Slovenia 0:01:09.17 123 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:01:09.95 124 Andrej Raj_p (Slo) Radenska 0:01:10.39 125 Jan Sokol (Aut) Synergy Baku Cycling Project 0:01:11.80 126 Ga_per Katra_nik (Slo) Slovenia 0:01:13.96 127 Fabio Chinello (Ita) Area Zero Team 0:01:16.75 128 Matic _afaric Kolar (Slo) Radenska 0:01:19.40 129 Emanuel Ki_erlovski (Cro) Meridiana Kamen Team 0:01:20.85 130 Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia 0:01:25.10 131 Gianluca Mengardo (Ita) Area Zero Team 0:01:26.77 132 Andrea Manfredi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 0:01:27.57 133 Connor Mcconvey (Irl) Synergy Baku Cycling Project 0:01:28.05 134 Antonio Santoro (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team 0:01:28.71 135 Luka Kovacic (Slo) Slovenia 0:01:29.21 136 Matej Razingar (Slo) Slovenia 0:01:34.17 137 Samir Jabrayilov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project 0:01:34.46 138 Tural Isgandarov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project 0:01:39.73 139 Mateo Frankovic (Cro) Meridiana Kamen Team 0:02:01.83

General classification after stage 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:10:05 2 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale 0:00:06 3 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:00:10 4 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Netapp - Endura 0:00:11 5 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:00:14 6 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha 0:00:15 7 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) RusVelo 0:00:16 8 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Yellow Fluo 9 Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Yellow Fluo 0:00:18 10 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale 0:00:20 11 Paul Voss (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura 0:00:21 12 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Yellow Fluo 13 Klemen _timulak (Slo) Adria Mobil 14 David De La Cruz (Spa) Team Netapp - Endura 0:00:22 15 Alexander Serov (Rus) RusVelo 16 Bla_ Jarc (Slo) Team Netapp - Endura 17 Mitch Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:00:23 18 Fabio Taborre (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Yellow Fluo 19 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:00:24 20 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha 21 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 22 Jose Mendes (Por) Team Netapp - Endura 0:00:25 23 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 24 Grega Bole (Slo) Vini-Fantini-Nippo 25 Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:00:26 26 Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 27 Iker Camano (Spa) Team Netapp - Endura 28 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 29 Luca Paolini (Rus) Team Katusha 0:00:27 30 Nicolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida 31 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 32 Iinur Zakarin (Rus) RusVelo 0:00:28 33 Gianluca Leonardi (Ita) Area Zero Team 0:00:29 34 Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica Greenedge 35 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale 0:00:30 36 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Team Katusha 37 Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge 38 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale 0:00:31 39 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida 40 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 0:00:32 41 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:00:33 42 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) RusVelo 0:00:34 43 Sergei Firsanov (Rus) RusVelo 0:00:35 44 Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) RusVelo 45 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team Netapp - Endura 46 David Per (Slo) Adria Mobil 0:00:36 47 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 48 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Area Zero Team 49 Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) Slovenia 50 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:00:37 51 Borut Bo_ic (Slo) Slovenia 52 Jarlinson Pantano Gomez (Col) Colombia 0:00:38 53 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia 54 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida 55 Eduard Grosu (Rom) Vini-Fantini-Nippo 0:00:39 56 Juan Esteban Arango Carvajal (Col) Colombia 57 Edoardo Zordini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 58 Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale 59 Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Vini-Fantini-Nippo 0:00:40 60 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura 61 Bruno Maltar (Cro) Adria Mobil 0:00:41 62 Aleksandr Surutkovych (Ukr) Synergy Baku Cycling Project 63 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:00:42 64 Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:00:43 65 Jure Golcer (Slo) Slovenia 66 Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 67 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida 68 Christopher Horner (USA) Lampre-Merida 69 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:00:44 70 Pierpaolo De Negri (Ita) Vini-Fantini-Nippo 71 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale 72 Primo_ Roglic (Slo) Adria Mobil 73 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:00:45 74 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale 0:00:46 75 Alexander Rybakov (Rus) Team Katusha 76 Radoslav Rogina (Cro) Adria Mobil 77 Rok Koro_ec (Slo) Radenska 78 Matthew Brammeier (Irl) Synergy Baku Cycling Project 0:00:47 79 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Radenska 80 Matej Mugerli (Slo) Adria Mobil 81 Antonino Parrinello (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 82 Luigi Miletta (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Yellow Fluo 0:00:48 83 Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 0:00:49 84 Kristjan Fajt (Slo) Adria Mobil 85 Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Vini-Fantini-Nippo 86 Edvard Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 87 Gane Xu (Chn) Lampre-Merida 0:00:50 88 Roman Maikin (Rus) RusVelo 0:00:51 89 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 90 Robert Jenko (Slo) Meridiana Kamen Team 91 Francesco Failli (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Yellow Fluo 92 Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia 0:00:52 93 Simone Petilli (Ita) Area Zero Team 0:00:53 94 Igor Boev (Rus) RusVelo 95 Juan Pablo Valencia Gonzalez (Col) Colombia 96 Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:00:54 97 Giorgio Cecchinel (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Yellow Fluo 98 Maksym Averin (Ukr) Synergy Baku Cycling Project 0:00:55 99 Bla_ Furdi (Slo) Meridiana Kamen Team 0:00:56 100 Matteo Di Serafino (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:00:57 101 Markus Eibegger (Aut) Synergy Baku Cycling Project 0:00:58 102 Angelo Pagani (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 103 Alessio Taliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:00:59 104 Stefano Tonin (Ita) Area Zero Team 105 Alessio Marchietti (Ita) Radenska 106 Paolo Ciavatta (Ita) Area Zero Team 107 Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Vini-Fantini-Nippo 0:01:01 108 Marko Pavlic (Slo) Radenska 109 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Yellow Fluo 110 Marco Tecchio (Ita) Area Zero Team 0:01:02 111 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Cannondale 112 Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:01:03 113 Kim Anton Magnusson (Swe) Vini-Fantini-Nippo 114 Domen Novak (Slo) Adria Mobil 115 Duber Quintero Artunduaga (Col) Colombia 0:01:04 116 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 117 Tadej Logar (Slo) Slovenia 118 _iga Rucigaj (Slo) Radenska 0:01:06 119 Tadej Hiti (Slo) Radenska 120 Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia 121 Davide Mucelli (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team 0:01:08 122 Aldo Ino Ile_ic (Slo) Slovenia 0:01:10 123 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 124 Andrej Raj_p (Slo) Radenska 0:01:11 125 Jan Sokol (Aut) Synergy Baku Cycling Project 0:01:12 126 Ga_per Katra_nik (Slo) Slovenia 0:01:14 127 Fabio Chinello (Ita) Area Zero Team 0:01:17 128 Matic _afaric Kolar (Slo) Radenska 0:01:20 129 Emanuel Ki_erlovski (Cro) Meridiana Kamen Team 0:01:21 130 Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia 0:01:25 131 Gianluca Mengardo (Ita) Area Zero Team 0:01:27 132 Andrea Manfredi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 0:01:28 133 Connor Mcconvey (Irl) Synergy Baku Cycling Project 134 Antonio Santoro (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team 0:01:29 135 Luka Kovacic (Slo) Slovenia 0:01:30 136 Matej Razingar (Slo) Slovenia 0:01:35 137 Samir Jabrayilov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project 138 Tural Isgandarov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project 0:01:40 139 Mateo Frankovic (Cro) Meridiana Kamen Team 0:02:02

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 25 pts 2 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale 20 3 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 16 4 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Netapp - Endura 14 5 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 12 6 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha 10 7 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) RusVelo 9 8 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Yellow Fluo 8 9 Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Yellow Fluo 7 10 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale 6 11 Paul Voss (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura 5 12 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Yellow Fluo 4 13 Klemen _timulak (Slo) Adria Mobil 3 14 David De La Cruz (Spa) Team Netapp - Endura 2 15 Alexander Serov (Rus) RusVelo 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 0:10:31 2 Nicolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:00:01 3 David Per (Slo) Adria Mobil 0:00:10 4 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida 0:00:12 5 Eduard Grosu (Rom) Vini-Fantini-Nippo 0:00:13 6 Bruno Maltar (Cro) Adria Mobil 0:00:15 7 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale 0:00:20 8 Rok Koro_ec (Slo) Radenska 9 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Radenska 0:00:21 10 Simone Petilli (Ita) Area Zero Team 0:00:27 11 Stefano Tonin (Ita) Area Zero Team 0:00:33 12 Marko Pavlic (Slo) Radenska 0:00:35 13 Marco Tecchio (Ita) Area Zero Team 0:00:36 14 Kim Anton Magnusson (Swe) Vini-Fantini-Nippo 0:00:37 15 Domen Novak (Slo) Adria Mobil 16 Tadej Logar (Slo) Slovenia 0:00:38 17 _iga Rucigaj (Slo) Radenska 0:00:40 18 Tadej Hiti (Slo) Radenska 19 Andrej Raj_p (Slo) Radenska 0:00:45 20 Ga_per Katra_nik (Slo) Slovenia 0:00:48 21 Matic _afaric Kolar (Slo) Radenska 0:00:54 22 Andrea Manfredi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 0:01:02 23 Luka Kovacic (Slo) Slovenia 0:01:04 24 Matej Razingar (Slo) Slovenia 0:01:09 25 Samir Jabrayilov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project 26 Tural Isgandarov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project 0:01:14 27 Mateo Frankovic (Cro) Meridiana Kamen Team 0:01:36