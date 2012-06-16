Domenico Pozzovivo (Colnago-CSF) scored victory on the toughest stage of the Tour of Slovenia to move into the overall lead, while local favourite Janez Brajkovic (Astana) is in striking distance to take it off him in Sunday’s final time trial.

Pozzovivo, fresh from an impressive Giro d’Italia, joined Brajkovic in taking flight on the final climb of Soriška Planina and the pair set a relentless rhythm from the base of the climb that no-one else could match. With 35km to go, the pair shed themselves of the rest of the leading group and they had a 24-second lead by the summit of the first category climb.

They continued to stretch out their advantage on the run-in to the finish, and they reached the line with 1:53 in hand over Kristjan Koren and Daniele Ratto (Liquigas-Cannondale). The diminutive Pozzovivo eased across the line in front of Brajkovic in the two-up sprint, and the Italian leads Brajkovic by four seconds ahead of Sunday’s final time trial.

“After the second ascent to Soriska, I noticed the others were weakening so I started to dictate the pace and when Pozzovivo came with me, we continued to the end,” Brajkovic said afterwards.

“It was very difficult for me because the last climb was 40km from the finish,” said Pozzovivo. “I worked with Jani and we made it to the finish. I got the win here, but tomorrow in the time trial, I won’t have much of a chance against him.”



Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 5:46:21 2 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 3 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:01:47 4 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 5 Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 6 Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 7 Tomaž Nose (Slo) Adria Mobil 8 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 9 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre - ISD 10 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team 11 Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo Bank 12 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale 13 Jure Golcer (Slo) Tirol Cycling Team 14 Jan Polanc (Slo) Radenska 0:05:13 15 Francesco Reda (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 16 Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 17 Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone 18 Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Team Idea 0:05:20 19 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 20 Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:06:31 21 Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 22 Harald Totsching (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 23 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Team Idea 0:06:48 24 Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:10:59 25 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 26 Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 27 Matej Mugerli (Slo) Adria Mobil 28 Radoslav Rogina (Cro) Adria Mobil 29 Marco Canola (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:14:53 30 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Radenska 0:16:05 31 Jaka Bostner (Slo) Radenska 32 Kevin De Jonghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 33 Jan Tratnik (Slo) Radenska 34 Arthur Van Overberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 35 Stefan Praxmarer (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 36 Cristian Cominelli (Ita) Team Idea 37 Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo Bank 38 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 39 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 40 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 41 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Sava 42 Luca Dodi (Ita) Team Idea 43 Vladimir Kerkez (Slo) Sava 44 David Tanner (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 45 Klemen Štimulak (Slo) Radenska 46 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Astana Pro Team 47 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 48 Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 49 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 50 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 51 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 52 Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 53 Claudio Corioni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 54 Paolo Ciavatta (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 55 Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 56 Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD 57 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 58 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 59 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 60 Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 61 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 62 Tim Mikelj (Slo) Sava 0:25:15 63 Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 64 Maximilian Kuen (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 65 Aristide Ratti (Ita) Team Idea 66 Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 67 Rafael Andriato (Bra) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 68 Jure Bitenc (Slo) Sava 69 Mark Džamastagic (Slo) Sava 70 Simon Pavlin (Slo) Adria Mobil 0:28:36 71 Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 72 Ruslan Karimov (Uzb) Team Idea 0:29:18 73 Luca Ascani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 74 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 75 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 76 Dmytro Krivtsov (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 77 Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 78 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 79 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 80 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 81 Luca Barla (Ita) Team Idea 82 Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 83 Martin Weiss (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 84 Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 85 Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 86 Marko Kump (Slo) Adria Mobil 87 Omar Lombardi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 88 Christoph Sokoll (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 89 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 90 Marko Pavlic (Slo) Radenska 91 Robert Jenko (Slo) Radenska 92 Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 93 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 94 Giuseppe De Maria (Ita) Team Idea 95 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 96 Žiga Marolt (Slo) Sava 97 Marc Obkircher (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team DNF Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank DNF Matej Gnezda (Slo) Adria Mobil DNF Andrej Rajšp (Slo) Radenska DNF Mario Schoibl (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team DNF Paolo Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox

Mountain 1 - Soriška Planina (Cat. 1), 96.1km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 12 pts 2 Klemen Štimulak (Slo) Radenska 8 3 Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 6 4 David Tanner (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 4 5 Harald Totsching (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 2

Mountain 2 -Pokljuka (Cat. 1), 142km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 12 pts 2 Klemen Štimulak (Slo) Radenska 8 3 Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 6 4 Harald Totsching (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 4 5 David Tanner (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 2

Mountain 3 - Soriška Planina (Cat. 1), 175km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 12 pts 2 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 8 3 Tomaž Nose (Slo) Adria Mobil 6 4 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre - ISD 4 5 Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo Bank 2

Sprint 1 - Grosuplje, 16.3km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Klemen Štimulak (Slo) Radenska 5 pts 2 Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 3 3 Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 1

Sprint 2 - Medvode, 49.5km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Klemen Štimulak (Slo) Radenska 5 pts 2 Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 3 3 Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 1

Sprint 3 - Bohinjska Bistrica, 162.8km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 5 pts 2 Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 3 3 David Tanner (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Liquigas-Cannondale 17:24:24 2 Acqua & Sapone 0:06:52 3 Astana Pro Team 0:12:31 4 Team Saxo Bank 0:17:44 5 Adria Mobil 0:18:24 6 Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:18:40 7 Tirol Cycling Team 0:19:02 8 Team Idea 0:22:52 9 Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 0:23:28 10 Lampre - ISD 0:23:30 11 Colnago - Csf Inox 0:25:37 12 Radenska 0:32:02 13 Sava 0:52:04 14 Orica GreenEdge 0:56:07

General classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 13:59:34 2 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 0:00:04 3 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:01:53 4 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale 5 Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 0:01:57 6 Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo Bank 7 Tomaž Nose (Slo) Adria Mobil 8 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre - ISD 9 Jure Golcer (Slo) Tirol Cycling Team 10 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team 0:02:04 11 Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:02:11 12 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 13 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale 14 Francesco Reda (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:05:23 15 Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:05:37 16 Jan Polanc (Slo) Radenska 17 Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone 18 Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Team Idea 0:05:44 19 Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:06:41 20 Harald Totsching (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 0:06:55 21 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Team Idea 0:07:12 22 Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:10:14 23 Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:11:23 24 Matej Mugerli (Slo) Adria Mobil 25 Radoslav Rogina (Cro) Adria Mobil 26 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:13:11 27 Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 0:15:16 28 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:15:59 29 Marco Canola (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:16:07 30 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:16:11 31 David Tanner (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 0:16:15 32 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 33 Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 34 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:16:19 35 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Sava 0:16:29 36 Arthur Van Overberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 37 Kevin De Jonghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 38 Cristian Cominelli (Ita) Team Idea 39 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 40 Luca Dodi (Ita) Team Idea 41 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 42 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 43 Vladimir Kerkez (Slo) Sava 0:16:49 44 Paolo Ciavatta (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:17:19 45 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Astana Pro Team 46 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:20:22 47 Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:20:52 48 Jaka Bostner (Slo) Radenska 0:21:12 49 Jan Tratnik (Slo) Radenska 50 Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 51 Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:22:25 52 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:22:39 53 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Radenska 0:23:15 54 Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:24:10 55 Stefan Praxmarer (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 0:25:11 56 Aristide Ratti (Ita) Team Idea 0:25:38 57 Rafael Andriato (Bra) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 0:25:39 58 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:26:10 59 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 60 Marko Kump (Slo) Adria Mobil 0:29:22 61 Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:29:32 62 Klemen Štimulak (Slo) Radenska 0:29:48 63 Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo Bank 0:30:20 64 Claudio Corioni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 65 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:31:33 66 Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:33:35 67 Tim Mikelj (Slo) Sava 0:35:45 68 Luca Barla (Ita) Team Idea 0:36:28 69 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:37:09 70 Giuseppe De Maria (Ita) Team Idea 0:39:09 71 Omar Lombardi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:39:23 72 Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 0:39:30 73 Mark Džamastagic (Slo) Sava 74 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 0:40:13 75 Dmytro Krivtsov (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 76 Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 77 Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 78 Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 79 Maximilian Kuen (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 0:41:36 80 Jure Bitenc (Slo) Sava 0:41:54 81 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:42:37 82 Christoph Sokoll (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 83 Simon Pavlin (Slo) Adria Mobil 0:42:51 84 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:43:01 85 Marko Pavlic (Slo) Radenska 0:43:28 86 Luca Ascani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 0:43:33 87 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 88 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:43:34 89 Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:44:04 90 Marc Obkircher (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 0:45:39 91 Robert Jenko (Slo) Radenska 0:45:57 92 Martin Weiss (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 0:48:03 93 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:48:16 94 Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 95 Ruslan Karimov (Uzb) Team Idea 0:49:10 96 Žiga Marolt (Slo) Sava 0:50:07 97 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:50:40

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 30 pts 2 Klemen Štimulak (Slo) Radenska 25 3 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 12 4 Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 12 5 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 9 6 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 6 7 David Tanner (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 6 8 Tomaž Nose (Slo) Adria Mobil 6 9 Harald Totsching (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 6 10 Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo Bank 5 11 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre - ISD 4 12 Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 4 13 Jure Bitenc (Slo) Sava 4 14 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale 2 15 Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 1

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 45 pts 2 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 44 3 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale 40 4 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 28 5 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 25 6 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 25 7 Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 22 8 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 21 9 Marko Kump (Slo) Adria Mobil 20 10 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 18 11 Francesco Reda (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 15 12 Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo Bank 14 13 Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 14 14 Klemen Štimulak (Slo) Radenska 14 15 Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 12 16 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 11 17 Tomaž Nose (Slo) Adria Mobil 11 18 Matej Mugerli (Slo) Adria Mobil 10 19 Aristide Ratti (Ita) Team Idea 10 20 David Tanner (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 9 21 Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 9 22 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 9 23 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 8 24 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Sava 8 25 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre - ISD 7 26 Jure Bitenc (Slo) Sava 7 27 Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Team Idea 7 28 Giuseppe De Maria (Ita) Team Idea 7 29 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team 6 30 Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 4 31 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 4 32 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale 4 33 Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 4 34 Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 3 35 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Team Idea 3 36 Jure Golcer (Slo) Tirol Cycling Team 3 37 Jan Polanc (Slo) Radenska 2 38 Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 1 39 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 1 40 Paolo Ciavatta (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 1 41 Tim Mikelj (Slo) Sava 1

U23 classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jan Polanc (Slo) Radenska 14:05:11 2 Arthur Van Overberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:10:52 3 Kevin De Jonghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 4 Jaka Bostner (Slo) Radenska 0:15:35 5 Jan Tratnik (Slo) Radenska 6 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Radenska 0:17:38 7 Klemen Štimulak (Slo) Radenska 0:24:11 8 Tim Mikelj (Slo) Sava 0:30:08 9 Mark Džamastagic (Slo) Sava 0:33:53 10 Maximilian Kuen (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 0:35:59 11 Jure Bitenc (Slo) Sava 0:36:17 12 Simon Pavlin (Slo) Adria Mobil 0:37:14 13 Marko Pavlic (Slo) Radenska 0:37:51 14 Marc Obkircher (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 0:40:02 15 Robert Jenko (Slo) Radenska 0:40:20 16 Martin Weiss (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 0:42:26 17 Žiga Marolt (Slo) Sava 0:44:30 18 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:45:03