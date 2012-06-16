Pozzovivo wins stage 3 in Slovenia
Italian rider leads race's overall classification
Stage 3: Ivančna Gorica - Škofja Loka
Domenico Pozzovivo (Colnago-CSF) scored victory on the toughest stage of the Tour of Slovenia to move into the overall lead, while local favourite Janez Brajkovic (Astana) is in striking distance to take it off him in Sunday’s final time trial.
Pozzovivo, fresh from an impressive Giro d’Italia, joined Brajkovic in taking flight on the final climb of Soriška Planina and the pair set a relentless rhythm from the base of the climb that no-one else could match. With 35km to go, the pair shed themselves of the rest of the leading group and they had a 24-second lead by the summit of the first category climb.
They continued to stretch out their advantage on the run-in to the finish, and they reached the line with 1:53 in hand over Kristjan Koren and Daniele Ratto (Liquigas-Cannondale). The diminutive Pozzovivo eased across the line in front of Brajkovic in the two-up sprint, and the Italian leads Brajkovic by four seconds ahead of Sunday’s final time trial.
“After the second ascent to Soriska, I noticed the others were weakening so I started to dictate the pace and when Pozzovivo came with me, we continued to the end,” Brajkovic said afterwards.
“It was very difficult for me because the last climb was 40km from the finish,” said Pozzovivo. “I worked with Jani and we made it to the finish. I got the win here, but tomorrow in the time trial, I won’t have much of a chance against him.”
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|5:46:21
|2
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|3
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:01:47
|4
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|5
|Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|6
|Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|7
|Tomaž Nose (Slo) Adria Mobil
|8
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|9
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre - ISD
|10
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|11
|Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo Bank
|12
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
|13
|Jure Golcer (Slo) Tirol Cycling Team
|14
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Radenska
|0:05:13
|15
|Francesco Reda (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|16
|Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|17
|Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone
|18
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Team Idea
|0:05:20
|19
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|20
|Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:06:31
|21
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|22
|Harald Totsching (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|23
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Team Idea
|0:06:48
|24
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:10:59
|25
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|26
|Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|27
|Matej Mugerli (Slo) Adria Mobil
|28
|Radoslav Rogina (Cro) Adria Mobil
|29
|Marco Canola (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:14:53
|30
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Radenska
|0:16:05
|31
|Jaka Bostner (Slo) Radenska
|32
|Kevin De Jonghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|33
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) Radenska
|34
|Arthur Van Overberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|35
|Stefan Praxmarer (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|36
|Cristian Cominelli (Ita) Team Idea
|37
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo Bank
|38
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|39
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|40
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|41
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Sava
|42
|Luca Dodi (Ita) Team Idea
|43
|Vladimir Kerkez (Slo) Sava
|44
|David Tanner (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|45
|Klemen Štimulak (Slo) Radenska
|46
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|47
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|48
|Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|49
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|50
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|51
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|52
|Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|53
|Claudio Corioni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|54
|Paolo Ciavatta (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|55
|Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|56
|Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|57
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|58
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|59
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|60
|Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|61
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|62
|Tim Mikelj (Slo) Sava
|0:25:15
|63
|Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|64
|Maximilian Kuen (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|65
|Aristide Ratti (Ita) Team Idea
|66
|Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|67
|Rafael Andriato (Bra) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|68
|Jure Bitenc (Slo) Sava
|69
|Mark Džamastagic (Slo) Sava
|70
|Simon Pavlin (Slo) Adria Mobil
|0:28:36
|71
|Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|72
|Ruslan Karimov (Uzb) Team Idea
|0:29:18
|73
|Luca Ascani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|74
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|75
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|76
|Dmytro Krivtsov (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|77
|Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|78
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|79
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|80
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|81
|Luca Barla (Ita) Team Idea
|82
|Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|83
|Martin Weiss (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|84
|Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|85
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|86
|Marko Kump (Slo) Adria Mobil
|87
|Omar Lombardi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|88
|Christoph Sokoll (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|89
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|90
|Marko Pavlic (Slo) Radenska
|91
|Robert Jenko (Slo) Radenska
|92
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|93
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|94
|Giuseppe De Maria (Ita) Team Idea
|95
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|96
|Žiga Marolt (Slo) Sava
|97
|Marc Obkircher (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|DNF
|Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|DNF
|Matej Gnezda (Slo) Adria Mobil
|DNF
|Andrej Rajšp (Slo) Radenska
|DNF
|Mario Schoibl (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|DNF
|Paolo Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|1
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|12
|pts
|2
|Klemen Štimulak (Slo) Radenska
|8
|3
|Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|6
|4
|David Tanner (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|4
|5
|Harald Totsching (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|2
|1
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|12
|pts
|2
|Klemen Štimulak (Slo) Radenska
|8
|3
|Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|6
|4
|Harald Totsching (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|4
|5
|David Tanner (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|2
|1
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|12
|pts
|2
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|8
|3
|Tomaž Nose (Slo) Adria Mobil
|6
|4
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre - ISD
|4
|5
|Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo Bank
|2
|1
|Klemen Štimulak (Slo) Radenska
|5
|pts
|2
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|3
|3
|Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|1
|1
|Klemen Štimulak (Slo) Radenska
|5
|pts
|2
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|3
|3
|Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|1
|1
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|5
|pts
|2
|Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|3
|3
|David Tanner (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|1
|1
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|17:24:24
|2
|Acqua & Sapone
|0:06:52
|3
|Astana Pro Team
|0:12:31
|4
|Team Saxo Bank
|0:17:44
|5
|Adria Mobil
|0:18:24
|6
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:18:40
|7
|Tirol Cycling Team
|0:19:02
|8
|Team Idea
|0:22:52
|9
|Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:23:28
|10
|Lampre - ISD
|0:23:30
|11
|Colnago - Csf Inox
|0:25:37
|12
|Radenska
|0:32:02
|13
|Sava
|0:52:04
|14
|Orica GreenEdge
|0:56:07
|1
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|13:59:34
|2
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:04
|3
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:01:53
|4
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale
|5
|Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:01:57
|6
|Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo Bank
|7
|Tomaž Nose (Slo) Adria Mobil
|8
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre - ISD
|9
|Jure Golcer (Slo) Tirol Cycling Team
|10
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:04
|11
|Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:02:11
|12
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|13
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
|14
|Francesco Reda (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:05:23
|15
|Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:05:37
|16
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Radenska
|17
|Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone
|18
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Team Idea
|0:05:44
|19
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:06:41
|20
|Harald Totsching (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|0:06:55
|21
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Team Idea
|0:07:12
|22
|Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:10:14
|23
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:11:23
|24
|Matej Mugerli (Slo) Adria Mobil
|25
|Radoslav Rogina (Cro) Adria Mobil
|26
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:13:11
|27
|Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|0:15:16
|28
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:15:59
|29
|Marco Canola (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:16:07
|30
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:16:11
|31
|David Tanner (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|0:16:15
|32
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|33
|Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|34
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:16:19
|35
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Sava
|0:16:29
|36
|Arthur Van Overberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|37
|Kevin De Jonghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|38
|Cristian Cominelli (Ita) Team Idea
|39
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|40
|Luca Dodi (Ita) Team Idea
|41
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|42
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|43
|Vladimir Kerkez (Slo) Sava
|0:16:49
|44
|Paolo Ciavatta (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:17:19
|45
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|46
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:20:22
|47
|Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:20:52
|48
|Jaka Bostner (Slo) Radenska
|0:21:12
|49
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) Radenska
|50
|Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|51
|Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:22:25
|52
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:22:39
|53
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Radenska
|0:23:15
|54
|Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:24:10
|55
|Stefan Praxmarer (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|0:25:11
|56
|Aristide Ratti (Ita) Team Idea
|0:25:38
|57
|Rafael Andriato (Bra) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:25:39
|58
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:26:10
|59
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|60
|Marko Kump (Slo) Adria Mobil
|0:29:22
|61
|Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:29:32
|62
|Klemen Štimulak (Slo) Radenska
|0:29:48
|63
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo Bank
|0:30:20
|64
|Claudio Corioni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|65
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:31:33
|66
|Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:33:35
|67
|Tim Mikelj (Slo) Sava
|0:35:45
|68
|Luca Barla (Ita) Team Idea
|0:36:28
|69
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:37:09
|70
|Giuseppe De Maria (Ita) Team Idea
|0:39:09
|71
|Omar Lombardi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:39:23
|72
|Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:39:30
|73
|Mark Džamastagic (Slo) Sava
|74
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:40:13
|75
|Dmytro Krivtsov (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|76
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|77
|Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|78
|Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|79
|Maximilian Kuen (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|0:41:36
|80
|Jure Bitenc (Slo) Sava
|0:41:54
|81
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:42:37
|82
|Christoph Sokoll (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|83
|Simon Pavlin (Slo) Adria Mobil
|0:42:51
|84
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:43:01
|85
|Marko Pavlic (Slo) Radenska
|0:43:28
|86
|Luca Ascani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:43:33
|87
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|88
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:43:34
|89
|Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:44:04
|90
|Marc Obkircher (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|0:45:39
|91
|Robert Jenko (Slo) Radenska
|0:45:57
|92
|Martin Weiss (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|0:48:03
|93
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:48:16
|94
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|95
|Ruslan Karimov (Uzb) Team Idea
|0:49:10
|96
|Žiga Marolt (Slo) Sava
|0:50:07
|97
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:50:40
|1
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|30
|pts
|2
|Klemen Štimulak (Slo) Radenska
|25
|3
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|12
|4
|Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|12
|5
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|9
|6
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|6
|7
|David Tanner (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|6
|8
|Tomaž Nose (Slo) Adria Mobil
|6
|9
|Harald Totsching (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|6
|10
|Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo Bank
|5
|11
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre - ISD
|4
|12
|Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|4
|13
|Jure Bitenc (Slo) Sava
|4
|14
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale
|2
|15
|Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|1
|1
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|45
|pts
|2
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|44
|3
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale
|40
|4
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|28
|5
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|25
|6
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|25
|7
|Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|22
|8
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|21
|9
|Marko Kump (Slo) Adria Mobil
|20
|10
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|18
|11
|Francesco Reda (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|15
|12
|Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo Bank
|14
|13
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|14
|14
|Klemen Štimulak (Slo) Radenska
|14
|15
|Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|12
|16
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|11
|17
|Tomaž Nose (Slo) Adria Mobil
|11
|18
|Matej Mugerli (Slo) Adria Mobil
|10
|19
|Aristide Ratti (Ita) Team Idea
|10
|20
|David Tanner (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|9
|21
|Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|9
|22
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|9
|23
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|8
|24
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Sava
|8
|25
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre - ISD
|7
|26
|Jure Bitenc (Slo) Sava
|7
|27
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Team Idea
|7
|28
|Giuseppe De Maria (Ita) Team Idea
|7
|29
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|6
|30
|Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|4
|31
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|4
|32
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
|4
|33
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|4
|34
|Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|3
|35
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Team Idea
|3
|36
|Jure Golcer (Slo) Tirol Cycling Team
|3
|37
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Radenska
|2
|38
|Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|1
|39
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1
|40
|Paolo Ciavatta (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|1
|41
|Tim Mikelj (Slo) Sava
|1
|1
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Radenska
|14:05:11
|2
|Arthur Van Overberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:10:52
|3
|Kevin De Jonghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|4
|Jaka Bostner (Slo) Radenska
|0:15:35
|5
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) Radenska
|6
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Radenska
|0:17:38
|7
|Klemen Štimulak (Slo) Radenska
|0:24:11
|8
|Tim Mikelj (Slo) Sava
|0:30:08
|9
|Mark Džamastagic (Slo) Sava
|0:33:53
|10
|Maximilian Kuen (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|0:35:59
|11
|Jure Bitenc (Slo) Sava
|0:36:17
|12
|Simon Pavlin (Slo) Adria Mobil
|0:37:14
|13
|Marko Pavlic (Slo) Radenska
|0:37:51
|14
|Marc Obkircher (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|0:40:02
|15
|Robert Jenko (Slo) Radenska
|0:40:20
|16
|Martin Weiss (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|0:42:26
|17
|Žiga Marolt (Slo) Sava
|0:44:30
|18
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:45:03
|1
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|42:04:33
|2
|Acqua & Sapone
|0:07:06
|3
|Astana Pro Team
|0:12:38
|4
|Team Saxo Bank
|0:17:58
|5
|Adria Mobil
|0:18:38
|6
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:19:08
|7
|Team Idea
|0:23:06
|8
|Lampre - ISD
|0:23:44
|9
|Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:23:56
|10
|Tirol Cycling Team
|0:24:52
|11
|Colnago - Csf Inox
|0:26:05
|12
|Radenska
|0:42:10
|13
|Sava
|1:03:12
|14
|Orica GreenEdge
|1:11:41
