Pozzovivo wins stage 3 in Slovenia

Italian rider leads race's overall classification

Domenico Pozzovivo (Colnago-CSF) scored victory on the toughest stage of the Tour of Slovenia to move into the overall lead, while local favourite Janez Brajkovic (Astana) is in striking distance to take it off him in Sunday’s final time trial.

Pozzovivo, fresh from an impressive Giro d’Italia, joined Brajkovic in taking flight on the final climb of Soriška Planina and the pair set a relentless rhythm from the base of the climb that no-one else could match. With 35km to go, the pair shed themselves of the rest of the leading group and they had a 24-second lead by the summit of the first category climb.

They continued to stretch out their advantage on the run-in to the finish, and they reached the line with 1:53 in hand over Kristjan Koren and Daniele Ratto (Liquigas-Cannondale). The diminutive Pozzovivo eased across the line in front of Brajkovic in the two-up sprint, and the Italian leads Brajkovic by four seconds ahead of Sunday’s final time trial.

“After the second ascent to Soriska, I noticed the others were weakening so I started to dictate the pace and when Pozzovivo came with me, we continued to the end,” Brajkovic said afterwards.

“It was very difficult for me because the last climb was 40km from the finish,” said Pozzovivo. “I worked with Jani and we made it to the finish. I got the win here, but tomorrow in the time trial, I won’t have much of a chance against him.”

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox5:46:21
2Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
3Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale0:01:47
4Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
5Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
6Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
7Tomaž Nose (Slo) Adria Mobil
8Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
9Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre - ISD
10Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team
11Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo Bank
12Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
13Jure Golcer (Slo) Tirol Cycling Team
14Jan Polanc (Slo) Radenska0:05:13
15Francesco Reda (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
16Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
17Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone
18Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Team Idea0:05:20
19Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
20Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:06:31
21Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
22Harald Totsching (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
23Marco Frapporti (Ita) Team Idea0:06:48
24Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:10:59
25Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
26Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
27Matej Mugerli (Slo) Adria Mobil
28Radoslav Rogina (Cro) Adria Mobil
29Marco Canola (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:14:53
30Luka Pibernik (Slo) Radenska0:16:05
31Jaka Bostner (Slo) Radenska
32Kevin De Jonghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
33Jan Tratnik (Slo) Radenska
34Arthur Van Overberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
35Stefan Praxmarer (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
36Cristian Cominelli (Ita) Team Idea
37Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo Bank
38Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
39Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
40Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
41Luka Mezgec (Slo) Sava
42Luca Dodi (Ita) Team Idea
43Vladimir Kerkez (Slo) Sava
44David Tanner (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
45Klemen Štimulak (Slo) Radenska
46Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Astana Pro Team
47Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
48Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
49Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
50Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
51Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
52Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
53Claudio Corioni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
54Paolo Ciavatta (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
55Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
56Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD
57Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
58Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
59Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
60Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
61Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
62Tim Mikelj (Slo) Sava0:25:15
63Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
64Maximilian Kuen (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
65Aristide Ratti (Ita) Team Idea
66Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
67Rafael Andriato (Bra) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
68Jure Bitenc (Slo) Sava
69Mark Džamastagic (Slo) Sava
70Simon Pavlin (Slo) Adria Mobil0:28:36
71Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
72Ruslan Karimov (Uzb) Team Idea0:29:18
73Luca Ascani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
74Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
75Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
76Dmytro Krivtsov (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
77Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
78Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
79Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
80Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
81Luca Barla (Ita) Team Idea
82Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
83Martin Weiss (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
84Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
85Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
86Marko Kump (Slo) Adria Mobil
87Omar Lombardi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
88Christoph Sokoll (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
89Juraj Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
90Marko Pavlic (Slo) Radenska
91Robert Jenko (Slo) Radenska
92Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
93Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
94Giuseppe De Maria (Ita) Team Idea
95Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
96Žiga Marolt (Slo) Sava
97Marc Obkircher (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
DNFAnders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank
DNFMatej Gnezda (Slo) Adria Mobil
DNFAndrej Rajšp (Slo) Radenska
DNFMario Schoibl (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
DNFPaolo Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox

Mountain 1 - Soriška Planina (Cat. 1), 96.1km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator12pts
2Klemen Štimulak (Slo) Radenska8
3Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre - ISD6
4David Tanner (Aus) Team Saxo Bank4
5Harald Totsching (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team2

Mountain 2 -Pokljuka (Cat. 1), 142km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator12pts
2Klemen Štimulak (Slo) Radenska8
3Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre - ISD6
4Harald Totsching (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team4
5David Tanner (Aus) Team Saxo Bank2

Mountain 3 - Soriška Planina (Cat. 1), 175km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team12pts
2Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox8
3Tomaž Nose (Slo) Adria Mobil6
4Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre - ISD4
5Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo Bank2

Sprint 1 - Grosuplje, 16.3km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Klemen Štimulak (Slo) Radenska5pts
2Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team3
3Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD1

Sprint 2 - Medvode, 49.5km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Klemen Štimulak (Slo) Radenska5pts
2Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team3
3Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD1

Sprint 3 - Bohinjska Bistrica, 162.8km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator5pts
2Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre - ISD3
3David Tanner (Aus) Team Saxo Bank1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Liquigas-Cannondale17:24:24
2Acqua & Sapone0:06:52
3Astana Pro Team0:12:31
4Team Saxo Bank0:17:44
5Adria Mobil0:18:24
6Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:18:40
7Tirol Cycling Team0:19:02
8Team Idea0:22:52
9Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:23:28
10Lampre - ISD0:23:30
11Colnago - Csf Inox0:25:37
12Radenska0:32:02
13Sava0:52:04
14Orica GreenEdge0:56:07

General classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox13:59:34
2Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team0:00:04
3Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:01:53
4Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale
5Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:01:57
6Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo Bank
7Tomaž Nose (Slo) Adria Mobil
8Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre - ISD
9Jure Golcer (Slo) Tirol Cycling Team
10Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team0:02:04
11Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:02:11
12Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
13Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
14Francesco Reda (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:05:23
15Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:05:37
16Jan Polanc (Slo) Radenska
17Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone
18Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Team Idea0:05:44
19Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:06:41
20Harald Totsching (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team0:06:55
21Marco Frapporti (Ita) Team Idea0:07:12
22Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:10:14
23Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:11:23
24Matej Mugerli (Slo) Adria Mobil
25Radoslav Rogina (Cro) Adria Mobil
26Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:13:11
27Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre - ISD0:15:16
28Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:15:59
29Marco Canola (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:16:07
30Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:16:11
31David Tanner (Aus) Team Saxo Bank0:16:15
32Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
33Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
34Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:16:19
35Luka Mezgec (Slo) Sava0:16:29
36Arthur Van Overberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
37Kevin De Jonghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
38Cristian Cominelli (Ita) Team Idea
39Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
40Luca Dodi (Ita) Team Idea
41Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
42Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
43Vladimir Kerkez (Slo) Sava0:16:49
44Paolo Ciavatta (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:17:19
45Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Astana Pro Team
46Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:20:22
47Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:20:52
48Jaka Bostner (Slo) Radenska0:21:12
49Jan Tratnik (Slo) Radenska
50Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
51Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:22:25
52Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:22:39
53Luka Pibernik (Slo) Radenska0:23:15
54Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:24:10
55Stefan Praxmarer (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team0:25:11
56Aristide Ratti (Ita) Team Idea0:25:38
57Rafael Andriato (Bra) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:25:39
58Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:26:10
59Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
60Marko Kump (Slo) Adria Mobil0:29:22
61Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:29:32
62Klemen Štimulak (Slo) Radenska0:29:48
63Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo Bank0:30:20
64Claudio Corioni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
65Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:31:33
66Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:33:35
67Tim Mikelj (Slo) Sava0:35:45
68Luca Barla (Ita) Team Idea0:36:28
69Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale0:37:09
70Giuseppe De Maria (Ita) Team Idea0:39:09
71Omar Lombardi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:39:23
72Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:39:30
73Mark Džamastagic (Slo) Sava
74Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:40:13
75Dmytro Krivtsov (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
76Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
77Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
78Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
79Maximilian Kuen (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team0:41:36
80Jure Bitenc (Slo) Sava0:41:54
81Juraj Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale0:42:37
82Christoph Sokoll (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
83Simon Pavlin (Slo) Adria Mobil0:42:51
84Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:43:01
85Marko Pavlic (Slo) Radenska0:43:28
86Luca Ascani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:43:33
87Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
88Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:43:34
89Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:44:04
90Marc Obkircher (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team0:45:39
91Robert Jenko (Slo) Radenska0:45:57
92Martin Weiss (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team0:48:03
93Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:48:16
94Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
95Ruslan Karimov (Uzb) Team Idea0:49:10
96Žiga Marolt (Slo) Sava0:50:07
97Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:50:40

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator30pts
2Klemen Štimulak (Slo) Radenska25
3Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team12
4Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre - ISD12
5Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox9
6Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox6
7David Tanner (Aus) Team Saxo Bank6
8Tomaž Nose (Slo) Adria Mobil6
9Harald Totsching (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team6
10Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo Bank5
11Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre - ISD4
12Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia4
13Jure Bitenc (Slo) Sava4
14Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale2
15Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator1

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team45pts
2Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale44
3Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale40
4Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox28
5Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team25
6Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator25
7Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia22
8Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team21
9Marko Kump (Slo) Adria Mobil20
10Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD18
11Francesco Reda (Ita) Acqua & Sapone15
12Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo Bank14
13Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator14
14Klemen Štimulak (Slo) Radenska14
15Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Acqua & Sapone12
16Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox11
17Tomaž Nose (Slo) Adria Mobil11
18Matej Mugerli (Slo) Adria Mobil10
19Aristide Ratti (Ita) Team Idea10
20David Tanner (Aus) Team Saxo Bank9
21Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia9
22Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox9
23Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia8
24Luka Mezgec (Slo) Sava8
25Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre - ISD7
26Jure Bitenc (Slo) Sava7
27Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Team Idea7
28Giuseppe De Maria (Ita) Team Idea7
29Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team6
30Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre - ISD4
31Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale4
32Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale4
33Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team4
34Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone3
35Marco Frapporti (Ita) Team Idea3
36Jure Golcer (Slo) Tirol Cycling Team3
37Jan Polanc (Slo) Radenska2
38Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD1
39Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1
40Paolo Ciavatta (Ita) Acqua & Sapone1
41Tim Mikelj (Slo) Sava1

U23 classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jan Polanc (Slo) Radenska14:05:11
2Arthur Van Overberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:10:52
3Kevin De Jonghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
4Jaka Bostner (Slo) Radenska0:15:35
5Jan Tratnik (Slo) Radenska
6Luka Pibernik (Slo) Radenska0:17:38
7Klemen Štimulak (Slo) Radenska0:24:11
8Tim Mikelj (Slo) Sava0:30:08
9Mark Džamastagic (Slo) Sava0:33:53
10Maximilian Kuen (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team0:35:59
11Jure Bitenc (Slo) Sava0:36:17
12Simon Pavlin (Slo) Adria Mobil0:37:14
13Marko Pavlic (Slo) Radenska0:37:51
14Marc Obkircher (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team0:40:02
15Robert Jenko (Slo) Radenska0:40:20
16Martin Weiss (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team0:42:26
17Žiga Marolt (Slo) Sava0:44:30
18Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:45:03

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Liquigas-Cannondale42:04:33
2Acqua & Sapone0:07:06
3Astana Pro Team0:12:38
4Team Saxo Bank0:17:58
5Adria Mobil0:18:38
6Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:19:08
7Team Idea0:23:06
8Lampre - ISD0:23:44
9Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:23:56
10Tirol Cycling Team0:24:52
11Colnago - Csf Inox0:26:05
12Radenska0:42:10
13Sava1:03:12
14Orica GreenEdge1:11:41

 

