Tour de Slovénie past winners

Champions from 1993 to 2011

Past winners
2011Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
2010Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
2009Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank
2008Jure Golcer (Slo) LPR Brakes-Ballan
2007Tomaž Nose (Slo) Adria Mobil
2006Jure Golcer (Slo) Perutnina Ptuj
2005Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Miche
2004Mitja Mahoric (Slo) Perutnina Ptuj
2003Mitja Mahoric (Slo) Perutnina Ptuj
2002Evgeni Petrov (Rus) Mapei-Quick Step
2001Faat Zakirov (Rus) Amore & Vita-Beretta
2000Martin Derganc (Slo) Krka-Telekom Slovenije
1999Timothy Jones (Zim) Amore & Vita-Giubileo-Beretta
1998Branko Filip (Slo) Krka-Telekom Slovenije
1997No race
1996Lorenzo Di Silvestro (Ita) Cantina Tollo-CoBo
1995Valter Bonca (Slo) ZG Mobili-Selle Italia
1994Tobias Steinhauser (Ger) RSV Öschelbronn
1993Boris Premuzic (Slo) Rog Radenska

