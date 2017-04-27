2017 Tour de Romandie stage 2 highlights - Video

Stefan Küng (BMC Racing) wins stage 2 at Tour de Romandie ahead of Astana's Andrey Grivko

Stefan Küng (BMC Racing Team) gave the race's Swiss hosts a native winner on a snowy stage 2 of the Tour de Romandie. The 23-year-old out-powered Astana's Andriy Grivko from the remains of the day's four-man breakaway.

Küng drove the pace in the breakaway on a stage that was shortened by 22.3km, leaving just 136.5km from Aigle to Bulle, together with Grivko, Frederik Veuchelen (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) and Sander Armée (Lotto Soudal), the latter of which collected enough mountain points to take the lead of that classification.

Trek-Segafredo was charged with setting the pace in the peloton to protect the race lead of Fabio Felline, but a frozen bunch had little interest in helping. The balance swung in favour of the escapees, and the peloton missed making the catch by 20 seconds.

