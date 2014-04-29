Tour de Romandie: Kwiatkowski wins the prologue
Polish rider beats Dennis and Kittel in opening hilly TT
Michal Kwiatkowski (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) continued his impressive run of spring results by winning the prologue time trial at the Tour de Romandie.
"It's a big surprise to win. I was in good form after the Ardennes Classics but I was not sure how I felt today," said Kwiatkowski.
The young Polish rider went off early and set a time of 6:22 for the hilly course. Several riders went close to his time but none managed to beat him. Australia's Rohan Dennis (Garmin-Sharp) showed his stage race credentials by finishing second, four seconds slower than Kwiatkowski. Sprinter Marcel Kittel (Giant-Shimano) was third, also at four seconds. World champion Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) finished fifth at five seconds.
"It's the first time I've sat in a hot seat for so long and to gain a few seconds advantage on my rivals is something special," said Kwiatkowski. "I think I knew the course really well and did it perfect in every moment of the race. I didn't go too fast early on and tried to save myself for the end. I was on my limit at the line and so that was perfect. I knew the weather was going to change too, so that's why I decided to start early."
Chris Froome (Team Sky) was the last rider to start as the 2013 winner and finished 13th, nine seconds slower than Kwiatkowski. Teammate Richie Porte was a lot slower, finishing more than 20 seconds slower. Tejay van Garderen (BMC) crashed during his ride and lost close to three minutes.
Thanks to his victory, Kwiatkowski will wear the race leader's jersey during Wednesday stage one from Ascona to Sion. While he was pleased to win the prologue, he was hesitant about his chances of overall victory after the recent heavy block of racing the Classics.
"It's hard to say if I can win overall. I'll look at the GC day by day," said Kwiatkoswki. "It depends on how I recover from the Ardennes Classics. This is the last race of my spring season. We've got good riders with Tony Martin and Rigoberto Uran, so we're looking forward to the next few stages."
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:06:23
|2
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|0:00:04
|3
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:00:04
|4
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:04
|5
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:00:04
|6
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:00:05
|7
|Matthias Brändle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|0:00:07
|8
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:08
|9
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin Sharp
|0:00:09
|10
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:09
|11
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
|12
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:09
|13
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|0:00:09
|14
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:10
|15
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:11
|16
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:00:11
|17
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:11
|18
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:12
|19
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:00:12
|20
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:00:13
|21
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:13
|22
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
|0:00:13
|23
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:00:13
|24
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:00:13
|25
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale
|0:00:13
|26
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:00:14
|27
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:00:14
|28
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge
|0:00:14
|29
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:15
|30
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:00:15
|31
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:00:15
|32
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge
|0:00:15
|33
|Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:15
|34
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:00:15
|35
|Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
|0:00:15
|36
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin Sharp
|0:00:15
|37
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:00:15
|38
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:00:15
|39
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:16
|40
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:00:16
|41
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida
|0:00:16
|42
|Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:00:17
|43
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:17
|44
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:00:17
|45
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:00:18
|46
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:00:18
|47
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:00:19
|48
|Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:19
|49
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:19
|50
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:19
|51
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:20
|52
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:00:20
|53
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:20
|54
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:00:20
|55
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:21
|56
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:00:21
|57
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale
|0:00:21
|58
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:21
|59
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:21
|60
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale
|0:00:21
|61
|Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:21
|62
|Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:22
|63
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:22
|64
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky
|0:00:22
|65
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:22
|66
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:22
|67
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:00:22
|68
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
|0:00:22
|69
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:22
|70
|Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:00:22
|71
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:23
|72
|Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:23
|73
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:23
|74
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale
|0:00:23
|75
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:00:23
|76
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:23
|77
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:23
|78
|Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:00:23
|79
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:23
|80
|Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:24
|81
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:00:25
|82
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:25
|83
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:00:25
|84
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:00:25
|85
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:00:25
|86
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:25
|87
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:26
|88
|Nino Schurter (Swi) Orica GreenEdge
|0:00:26
|89
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale
|0:00:26
|90
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:26
|91
|Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:00:26
|92
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|0:00:27
|93
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|0:00:27
|94
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:00:27
|95
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:27
|96
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:27
|97
|Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:28
|98
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida
|0:00:28
|99
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|0:00:29
|100
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:00:29
|101
|Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky
|0:00:29
|102
|Tosh Van der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:00:29
|103
|Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:00:30
|104
|Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:30
|105
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:00:30
|106
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:30
|107
|Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:30
|108
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:00:30
|109
|Dmitry Kozontchouk (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:00:31
|110
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|0:00:31
|111
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky
|0:00:31
|112
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team
|0:00:31
|113
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:31
|114
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:00:31
|115
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:00:31
|116
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:32
|117
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale
|0:00:32
|118
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:32
|119
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:00:32
|120
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge
|0:00:32
|121
|Björn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
|0:00:33
|122
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:00:33
|123
|Maxime Méderel (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:33
|124
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:00:33
|125
|Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:00:33
|126
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:34
|127
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:00:35
|128
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:00:35
|129
|Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin Sharp
|0:00:35
|130
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:36
|131
|Gang Xu (Chn) Lampre-Merida
|0:00:37
|132
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky
|0:00:37
|133
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:38
|134
|Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Cannondale
|0:00:39
|135
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:39
|136
|Koldo Fernandez De Larrea (Spa) Garmin Sharp
|0:00:39
|137
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:00:39
|138
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:41
|139
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:00:41
|140
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:42
|141
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|0:00:42
|142
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:43
|143
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:00:44
|144
|Eduard Beltran Suarez (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:45
|145
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:46
|146
|Andre Fernando S Martins Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp
|0:00:46
|147
|Mickaël Chérel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:48
|148
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin Sharp
|0:00:51
|149
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:52
|150
|Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale
|151
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:21
|DNS
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge
