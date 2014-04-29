Trending

Tour de Romandie: Kwiatkowski wins the prologue

Polish rider beats Dennis and Kittel in opening hilly TT

Michal Kwiatkowski (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) continued his impressive run of spring results by winning the prologue time trial at the Tour de Romandie.

"It's a big surprise to win. I was in good form after the Ardennes Classics but I was not sure how I felt today," said Kwiatkowski.

The young Polish rider went off early and set a time of 6:22 for the hilly course. Several riders went close to his time but none managed to beat him. Australia's Rohan Dennis (Garmin-Sharp) showed his stage race credentials by finishing second, four seconds slower than Kwiatkowski. Sprinter Marcel Kittel (Giant-Shimano) was third, also at four seconds. World champion Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) finished fifth at five seconds.

"It's the first time I've sat in a hot seat for so long and to gain a few seconds advantage on my rivals is something special," said Kwiatkowski. "I think I knew the course really well and did it perfect in every moment of the race. I didn't go too fast early on and tried to save myself for the end. I was on my limit at the line and so that was perfect. I knew the weather was going to change too, so that's why I decided to start early."

Chris Froome (Team Sky) was the last rider to start as the 2013 winner and finished 13th, nine seconds slower than Kwiatkowski. Teammate Richie Porte was a lot slower, finishing more than 20 seconds slower. Tejay van Garderen (BMC) crashed during his ride and lost close to three minutes.

Thanks to his victory, Kwiatkowski will wear the race leader's jersey during Wednesday stage one from Ascona to Sion. While he was pleased to win the prologue, he was hesitant about his chances of overall victory after the recent heavy block of racing the Classics.

"It's hard to say if I can win overall. I'll look at the GC day by day," said Kwiatkoswki. "It depends on how I recover from the Ardennes Classics. This is the last race of my spring season. We've got good riders with Tony Martin and Rigoberto Uran, so we're looking forward to the next few stages."

 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:06:23
2Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin Sharp0:00:04
3Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano0:00:04
4Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing0:00:04
5Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:00:04
6Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:00:05
7Matthias Brändle (Aut) IAM Cycling0:00:07
8Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing0:00:08
9Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin Sharp0:00:09
10Martijn Keizer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:00:09
11Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
12Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing0:00:09
13Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky0:00:09
14Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:10
15Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team0:00:11
16Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:00:11
17Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:11
18Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:12
19Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:00:12
20Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr0:00:13
21Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:13
22Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha0:00:13
23Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:00:13
24Rigoberto Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:00:13
25Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale0:00:13
26Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling0:00:14
27Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:00:14
28Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge0:00:14
29Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:15
30Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling0:00:15
31Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano0:00:15
32Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge0:00:15
33Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:00:15
34Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:00:15
35Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida0:00:15
36Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin Sharp0:00:15
37Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano0:00:15
38Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha0:00:15
39Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:00:16
40Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr0:00:16
41Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida0:00:16
42Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:00:17
43Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team0:00:17
44Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:00:17
45Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha0:00:18
46Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr0:00:18
47Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha0:00:19
48Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:19
49Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing0:00:19
50Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team0:00:19
51Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:20
52Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:00:20
53Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team0:00:20
54Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling0:00:20
55Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:21
56Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:00:21
57Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale0:00:21
58Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team0:00:21
59Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:00:21
60Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale0:00:21
61Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:00:21
62Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team0:00:22
63Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing0:00:22
64Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky0:00:22
65Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:00:22
66Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:22
67Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Team Katusha0:00:22
68Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky0:00:22
69Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:22
70Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ.fr0:00:22
71Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:23
72Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:23
73Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:00:23
74Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale0:00:23
75Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano0:00:23
76Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:23
77Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:23
78Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ.fr0:00:23
79Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:00:23
80Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:00:24
81Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano0:00:25
82Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:00:25
83Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:00:25
84Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha0:00:25
85Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:00:25
86Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:00:25
87Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team0:00:26
88Nino Schurter (Swi) Orica GreenEdge0:00:26
89Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale0:00:26
90Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:26
91Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling0:00:26
92Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky0:00:27
93Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar0:00:27
94Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:00:27
95Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:00:27
96Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:27
97Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team0:00:28
98Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida0:00:28
99David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky0:00:29
100Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:00:29
101Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky0:00:29
102Tosh Van der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:00:29
103Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha0:00:30
104Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing0:00:30
105Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:00:30
106Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing0:00:30
107Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:30
108Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling0:00:30
109Dmitry Kozontchouk (Rus) Team Katusha0:00:31
110Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida0:00:31
111Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky0:00:31
112Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team0:00:31
113Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:00:31
114Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:00:31
115Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr0:00:31
116Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:32
117Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale0:00:32
118Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:32
119Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:00:32
120Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge0:00:32
121Björn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar0:00:33
122Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling0:00:33
123Maxime Méderel (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:33
124Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr0:00:33
125Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling0:00:33
126Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing0:00:34
127Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:00:35
128Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:00:35
129Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin Sharp0:00:35
130Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:36
131Gang Xu (Chn) Lampre-Merida0:00:37
132Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky0:00:37
133Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:38
134Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Cannondale0:00:39
135Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:39
136Koldo Fernandez De Larrea (Spa) Garmin Sharp0:00:39
137Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team0:00:39
138Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:41
139Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:00:41
140Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:42
141Lachlan Morton (Aus) Garmin Sharp0:00:42
142Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:43
143Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:00:44
144Eduard Beltran Suarez (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:45
145Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team0:00:46
146Andre Fernando S Martins Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp0:00:46
147Mickaël Chérel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:48
148Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin Sharp0:00:51
149Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:52
150Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale
151Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team0:03:21
DNSSam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:06:23
2Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin Sharp0:00:04
3Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing0:00:09
4Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:11
5Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale0:00:13
6Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:00:14
7Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano0:00:15
8Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:00:15
9Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano0:00:15
10Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:00:16
11Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:00:17
12Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha0:00:18
13Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr0:00:18
14Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:00:21
15Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:22
16Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ.fr0:00:22
17Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:23
18Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team0:00:26
19Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale0:00:26
20Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky0:00:27
21Tosh Van der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:00:29
22Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing0:00:30
23Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr0:00:31
24Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:32
25Lachlan Morton (Aus) Garmin Sharp0:00:42
26Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:43
27Eduard Beltran Suarez (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:45

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Omega Pharma-QuickStep0:19:24
2Trek Factory Racing0:00:03
3Garmin-Sharp0:00:11
4Orica GreenEDGE0:00:14
5Team Giant-Shimano0:00:17
6IAM Cycling0:00:18
7Movistar Team0:00:19
8FDJ.fr0:00:21
9Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:00:22
10Astana Pro Team0:00:23
11Katusha Team0:00:29
12Lotto-Belisol Team0:00:33
13Team Sky0:00:37
14Cannondale0:00:38
15Lampre-Merida0:00:41
16AG2R La Mondiale0:00:44
17Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:46
18BMC Racing Team0:00:49
19Team Europcar0:00:51

General classification after prologue
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:06:22
2Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin Sharp0:00:04
3Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
4Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
5Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:00:05
6Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:00:06
7Matthias Brändle (Aut) IAM Cycling0:00:07
8Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing0:00:08
9Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin Sharp0:00:09
10Martijn Keizer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
11Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
12Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
13Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky0:00:10
14Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
15Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team0:00:11
16Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
17Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:12
18Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
19Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:00:13
20Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr
21Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
22Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
23Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:00:14
24Rigoberto Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
25Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale
26Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
27Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:00:15
28Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge
29Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
30Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
31Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
32Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge
33Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
34Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
35Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida0:00:16
36Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin Sharp
37Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano
38Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha
39Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
40Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr0:00:17
41Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida
42Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:00:18
43Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
44Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol
45Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
46Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr0:00:19
47Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
48Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
49Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing0:00:20
50Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
51Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo
52Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
53Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
54Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
55Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:21
56Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
57Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale
58Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
59Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
60Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale
61Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:00:22
62Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
63Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
64Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky
65Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
66Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
67Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Team Katusha0:00:23
68Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
69Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
70Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ.fr
71Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
72Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar
73Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
74Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale
75Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
76Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
77Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
78Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ.fr0:00:24
79Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
80Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
81Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano0:00:25
82Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
83Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
84Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
85Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:00:26
86Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
87Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
88Nino Schurter (Swi) Orica GreenEdge
89Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale0:00:27
90Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
91Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling
92Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
93Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar0:00:28
94Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol
95Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
96Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
97Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
98Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida
99David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky0:00:29
100Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
101Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky0:00:30
102Tosh Van der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
103Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
104Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
105Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
106Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
107Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team
108Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling0:00:31
109Dmitry Kozontchouk (Rus) Team Katusha
110Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
111Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky
112Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team
113Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:00:32
114Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
115Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
116Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
117Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale
118Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
119Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:00:33
120Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge
121Björn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
122Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
123Maxime Méderel (Fra) Team Europcar
124Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr0:00:34
125Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
126Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
127Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:00:35
128Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
129Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin Sharp
130Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:36
131Gang Xu (Chn) Lampre-Merida0:00:37
132Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky
133Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:38
134Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Cannondale0:00:39
135Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
136Koldo Fernandez De Larrea (Spa) Garmin Sharp
137Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team0:00:40
138Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:41
139Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:00:42
140Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo
141Lachlan Morton (Aus) Garmin Sharp
142Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:44
143Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol
144Eduard Beltran Suarez (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:46
145Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team
146Andre Fernando S Martins Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp0:00:47
147Mickaël Chérel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:49
148Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin Sharp0:00:52
149Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar
150Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale
151Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team0:03:21

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:06:22
2Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin Sharp0:00:04
3Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing0:00:09
4Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:12
5Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale0:00:14
6Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:00:15
7Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
8Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
9Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano0:00:16
10Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
11Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:00:18
12Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
13Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr0:00:19
14Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:00:21
15Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:23
16Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ.fr
17Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar
18Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team0:00:26
19Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale0:00:27
20Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
21Tosh Van der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:00:30
22Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
23Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr0:00:32
24Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
25Lachlan Morton (Aus) Garmin Sharp0:00:42
26Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:44
27Eduard Beltran Suarez (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:46

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Omega Pharma-QuickStep0:19:24
2Trek Factory Racing0:00:03
3Garmin-Sharp0:00:11
4Orica GreenEDGE0:00:14
5Team Giant-Shimano0:00:17
6IAM Cycling0:00:18
7Movistar Team0:00:19
8FDJ.fr0:00:21
9Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:00:22
10Astana Pro Team0:00:23
11Katusha Team0:00:29
12Lotto-Belisol Team0:00:33
13Team Sky0:00:37
14Cannondale0:00:38
15Lampre-Merida0:00:41
16AG2R La Mondiale0:00:44
17Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:46
18BMC Racing Team0:00:49
19Team Europcar0:00:51

 

