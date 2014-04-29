Image 1 of 97 Nino Schurter making his road debut (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 97 Nino Schurter (Orica-GreenEdge) swapped his MTB for a time trial bike (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 97 Michal Kwiatkowski (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 97 Nino Schurter (Orica-GreenEdge) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 97 Moreno Hofland (Belkin) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 97 Luka Mezgec (Giant Shimano) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 97 Kenny Elissonde (FDJ) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 97 Tanel Kangert (Astana) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 97 Romain Guillemois (Europcar) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 97 Beñat Intxausti (Europcar) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Michal Kwiatkowski (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) continued his impressive run of spring results by winning the prologue time trial at the Tour de Romandie.

"It's a big surprise to win. I was in good form after the Ardennes Classics but I was not sure how I felt today," said Kwiatkowski.

The young Polish rider went off early and set a time of 6:22 for the hilly course. Several riders went close to his time but none managed to beat him. Australia's Rohan Dennis (Garmin-Sharp) showed his stage race credentials by finishing second, four seconds slower than Kwiatkowski. Sprinter Marcel Kittel (Giant-Shimano) was third, also at four seconds. World champion Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) finished fifth at five seconds.

"It's the first time I've sat in a hot seat for so long and to gain a few seconds advantage on my rivals is something special," said Kwiatkowski. "I think I knew the course really well and did it perfect in every moment of the race. I didn't go too fast early on and tried to save myself for the end. I was on my limit at the line and so that was perfect. I knew the weather was going to change too, so that's why I decided to start early."

Chris Froome (Team Sky) was the last rider to start as the 2013 winner and finished 13th, nine seconds slower than Kwiatkowski. Teammate Richie Porte was a lot slower, finishing more than 20 seconds slower. Tejay van Garderen (BMC) crashed during his ride and lost close to three minutes.

Thanks to his victory, Kwiatkowski will wear the race leader's jersey during Wednesday stage one from Ascona to Sion. While he was pleased to win the prologue, he was hesitant about his chances of overall victory after the recent heavy block of racing the Classics.

"It's hard to say if I can win overall. I'll look at the GC day by day," said Kwiatkoswki. "It depends on how I recover from the Ardennes Classics. This is the last race of my spring season. We've got good riders with Tony Martin and Rigoberto Uran, so we're looking forward to the next few stages."

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:06:23 2 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin Sharp 0:00:04 3 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 0:00:04 4 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:04 5 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:00:04 6 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:00:05 7 Matthias Brändle (Aut) IAM Cycling 0:00:07 8 Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:08 9 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin Sharp 0:00:09 10 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:00:09 11 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr 12 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:09 13 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:09 14 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:10 15 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 0:00:11 16 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:00:11 17 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:11 18 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:00:12 19 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:00:12 20 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:00:13 21 Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:13 22 Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha 0:00:13 23 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:00:13 24 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:00:13 25 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale 0:00:13 26 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:00:14 27 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:00:14 28 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge 0:00:14 29 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:15 30 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:00:15 31 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano 0:00:15 32 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge 0:00:15 33 Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:00:15 34 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:00:15 35 Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida 0:00:15 36 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin Sharp 0:00:15 37 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano 0:00:15 38 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha 0:00:15 39 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:00:16 40 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:00:16 41 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida 0:00:16 42 Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:00:17 43 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 0:00:17 44 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:00:17 45 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha 0:00:18 46 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:00:18 47 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:00:19 48 Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:19 49 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:19 50 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 0:00:19 51 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:20 52 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:00:20 53 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:00:20 54 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:00:20 55 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:21 56 Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:00:21 57 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale 0:00:21 58 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 0:00:21 59 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:00:21 60 Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale 0:00:21 61 Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:00:21 62 Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team 0:00:22 63 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:22 64 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky 0:00:22 65 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:00:22 66 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:22 67 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:00:22 68 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky 0:00:22 69 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:22 70 Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:00:22 71 Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:23 72 Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:23 73 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:00:23 74 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale 0:00:23 75 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano 0:00:23 76 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:23 77 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:23 78 Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:00:23 79 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:00:23 80 Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:00:24 81 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano 0:00:25 82 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:00:25 83 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:00:25 84 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:00:25 85 Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:00:25 86 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:00:25 87 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:00:26 88 Nino Schurter (Swi) Orica GreenEdge 0:00:26 89 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale 0:00:26 90 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:26 91 Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:00:26 92 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:27 93 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 0:00:27 94 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:00:27 95 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:00:27 96 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:27 97 Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team 0:00:28 98 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida 0:00:28 99 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 0:00:29 100 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:00:29 101 Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky 0:00:29 102 Tosh Van der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:00:29 103 Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha 0:00:30 104 Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:30 105 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:00:30 106 Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:30 107 Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:30 108 Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:00:30 109 Dmitry Kozontchouk (Rus) Team Katusha 0:00:31 110 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida 0:00:31 111 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky 0:00:31 112 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team 0:00:31 113 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:00:31 114 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:00:31 115 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:00:31 116 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:32 117 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale 0:00:32 118 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:32 119 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:00:32 120 Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge 0:00:32 121 Björn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar 0:00:33 122 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:00:33 123 Maxime Méderel (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:33 124 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:00:33 125 Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:00:33 126 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:34 127 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:00:35 128 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:00:35 129 Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin Sharp 0:00:35 130 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:36 131 Gang Xu (Chn) Lampre-Merida 0:00:37 132 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky 0:00:37 133 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:38 134 Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Cannondale 0:00:39 135 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:39 136 Koldo Fernandez De Larrea (Spa) Garmin Sharp 0:00:39 137 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 0:00:39 138 Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:41 139 Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:00:41 140 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:42 141 Lachlan Morton (Aus) Garmin Sharp 0:00:42 142 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:43 143 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:00:44 144 Eduard Beltran Suarez (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:45 145 Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team 0:00:46 146 Andre Fernando S Martins Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp 0:00:46 147 Mickaël Chérel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:48 148 Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin Sharp 0:00:51 149 Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:52 150 Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale 151 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:03:21 DNS Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:06:23 2 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin Sharp 0:00:04 3 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:09 4 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:11 5 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale 0:00:13 6 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:00:14 7 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano 0:00:15 8 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:00:15 9 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano 0:00:15 10 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:00:16 11 Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:00:17 12 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha 0:00:18 13 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:00:18 14 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:00:21 15 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:22 16 Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:00:22 17 Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:23 18 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:00:26 19 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale 0:00:26 20 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:27 21 Tosh Van der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:00:29 22 Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:30 23 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:00:31 24 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:32 25 Lachlan Morton (Aus) Garmin Sharp 0:00:42 26 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:43 27 Eduard Beltran Suarez (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:45

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Omega Pharma-QuickStep 0:19:24 2 Trek Factory Racing 0:00:03 3 Garmin-Sharp 0:00:11 4 Orica GreenEDGE 0:00:14 5 Team Giant-Shimano 0:00:17 6 IAM Cycling 0:00:18 7 Movistar Team 0:00:19 8 FDJ.fr 0:00:21 9 Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:00:22 10 Astana Pro Team 0:00:23 11 Katusha Team 0:00:29 12 Lotto-Belisol Team 0:00:33 13 Team Sky 0:00:37 14 Cannondale 0:00:38 15 Lampre-Merida 0:00:41 16 AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:44 17 Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:46 18 BMC Racing Team 0:00:49 19 Team Europcar 0:00:51

General classification after prologue # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:06:22 2 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin Sharp 0:00:04 3 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 4 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 5 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:00:05 6 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:00:06 7 Matthias Brändle (Aut) IAM Cycling 0:00:07 8 Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:08 9 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin Sharp 0:00:09 10 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 11 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr 12 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 13 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:10 14 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 15 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 0:00:11 16 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 17 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:12 18 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 19 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:00:13 20 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr 21 Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 22 Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha 23 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:00:14 24 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 25 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale 26 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 27 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:00:15 28 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge 29 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team 30 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 31 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano 32 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge 33 Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 34 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 35 Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida 0:00:16 36 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin Sharp 37 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano 38 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha 39 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 40 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:00:17 41 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida 42 Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:00:18 43 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 44 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol 45 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha 46 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:00:19 47 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha 48 Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 49 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:20 50 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 51 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo 52 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 53 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 54 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 55 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:21 56 Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 57 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale 58 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 59 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 60 Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale 61 Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:00:22 62 Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team 63 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing 64 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky 65 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 66 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 67 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:00:23 68 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky 69 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 70 Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ.fr 71 Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar 72 Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar 73 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 74 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale 75 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano 76 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 77 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 78 Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:00:24 79 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 80 Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 81 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano 0:00:25 82 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 83 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 84 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 85 Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:00:26 86 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 87 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team 88 Nino Schurter (Swi) Orica GreenEdge 89 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale 0:00:27 90 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 91 Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling 92 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 93 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 0:00:28 94 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol 95 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 96 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 97 Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team 98 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida 99 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 0:00:29 100 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 101 Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky 0:00:30 102 Tosh Van der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 103 Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha 104 Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing 105 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 106 Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing 107 Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team 108 Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:00:31 109 Dmitry Kozontchouk (Rus) Team Katusha 110 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida 111 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky 112 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team 113 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:00:32 114 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 115 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr 116 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 117 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale 118 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 119 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:00:33 120 Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge 121 Björn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar 122 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling 123 Maxime Méderel (Fra) Team Europcar 124 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:00:34 125 Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling 126 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 127 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:00:35 128 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 129 Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin Sharp 130 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:36 131 Gang Xu (Chn) Lampre-Merida 0:00:37 132 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky 133 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:38 134 Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Cannondale 0:00:39 135 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 136 Koldo Fernandez De Larrea (Spa) Garmin Sharp 137 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 0:00:40 138 Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:41 139 Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:00:42 140 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo 141 Lachlan Morton (Aus) Garmin Sharp 142 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:44 143 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol 144 Eduard Beltran Suarez (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:46 145 Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team 146 Andre Fernando S Martins Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp 0:00:47 147 Mickaël Chérel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:49 148 Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin Sharp 0:00:52 149 Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar 150 Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale 151 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:03:21

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:06:22 2 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin Sharp 0:00:04 3 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:09 4 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:12 5 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale 0:00:14 6 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:00:15 7 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano 8 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 9 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano 0:00:16 10 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 11 Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:00:18 12 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha 13 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:00:19 14 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:00:21 15 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:23 16 Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ.fr 17 Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar 18 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:00:26 19 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale 0:00:27 20 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 21 Tosh Van der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:00:30 22 Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing 23 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:00:32 24 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 25 Lachlan Morton (Aus) Garmin Sharp 0:00:42 26 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:44 27 Eduard Beltran Suarez (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:46