Image 1 of 3 Rui Costa signs on (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 3 World champion Rui Costa is easy to spot as he trains on La Redoute (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 3 of 3 Rui Costa and Lampre-Merida teammate Damiano Cungeo (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

Despite a crash on Sunday at Liège-Bastogne-Liège, road world champion Rui Costa will compete with his Lampre-Merida teammates at the Tour of Romandie from April 29 to May 4 in Switzerland.

After his crash, Costa underwent x-rays that excluded any fractures to his right shoulder, which was injured in the fall.

Lampre-Merida is sending two kinds of riders to the Tour of Romandie: some that are specifically targeting the race and some that are getting ready for the Giro d'Italia.

Nelson Oliveira, Rafael Valls, Elia Favilli, Xu Gang, Manuele Mori, Winner Anacona and Roberto Ferrari will join Costa at the Swiss race.