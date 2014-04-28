BMC backing van Garderen at Romandie

Image 1 of 4 Tejay van Garderen (BMC) won the Volta Ciclista a Catalunya queen stage, his first ever WorldTour victory. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 4 Darwin Atapuma (BMC) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 4 2014 Volta a Catalunya winner Joaquim Rodriguez shakes hands with third place finisher Tejay van Garderen (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 4 Tejay van Garderen (BMC) on the podium with his trophy after winning the queen stage at the Volta Ciclista a Catalunya (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

BMC Racing Team in 2014 have recorded several big one-day and stage races victories and with Tejay van Garderen leading the team, they hope to add the 2014 Tour de Romandie to that list.

The six-day WorldTour race starts with a short 5.6km prologue around Ascona and concludes with a 18.5km time trial in Neuchâtel. In the middle of the two races against the clock are two major mountain stages which are certain to decide the overall.

Sport Director Yvon Ledanois is backing the 25-year-old American who recently claimed the queen stage at the Volta Ciclista a Catalunya for a good performance.

"The goal is to make the best possible result with Tejay van Garderen in the general classification, but also to continue the great team spirit," Ledanois said. "Why not try to win stages as well, especially to keep the motivation that is already present in the big races?"

van Garderen is preparing to lead the team at the Tour de France while Cadel Evans readies himself for an assault on the Giro d'Italia. In 2012 van Garderen was fifth overall and the best young rider rider at the Tour but last year finished a lowly 45th and has targeted another top-ten result in July.

The season has started well for van Garderen who was runner-up behind Chris Froome (Team Sky) at the Tour of Oman and third at the Volta a Catalunya.

"I would like to go for as high of overall placing as possible in Romandie," van Garderen said. "I think the parcours fits my strengths well. After Romandie, I will head to altitude where I will continue my Tour preparations. I think I am right on track."

BMC Racing Team for Tour de Romandie Roster (April 29-May 4): Darwin Atapuma, Silvan Dillier, Martin Kohler, Dominik Nerz, Tejay van Garderen, Peter Velits anc Larry Warbasse and Danilo Wyss.