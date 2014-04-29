Ivan Basso to lead Cannondale at Tour de Romandie

Image 1 of 2 Ivan Basso on the front of the peloton with his Cannondale teammates (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 2 of 2 Matej Mohoric (Cannondale) at 2014 Amstel Gold Race (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

For Cannondale Pro Cycling, the 68th Tour de Romandie is the final chance to prepare for the 2014 Giro d'Italia which the team will enter with the objective of claiming a third maglia rosa for Ivan Basso when the race concludes in Trieste on Sunday June 1.

Basso will lead the team at the six day Swiss WorldTour event which begins with short prologue in Ascona and finishes with another race against the clock in Neuchâtel on May 4. Basso, Moreno Moser and Damiano Caruso will enter the race off the back of the Giro del Trentino. Oscar Gatto returns to racing after the cobbled Classics campaign after a brief period of rest, as does Paolo Longo Borghini.

"My eyes are fixed on the Giro d'Italia" said Basso who finished 25th overall at Trentino. "Every race is a step in this direction. Even if the results from Trentino are not what I expected, I'm not discouraged but just motivated to push hard the Tour de Romandie".

Neo-pro Matej Mohoric lines up at the Swiss race continuing his season which he started at the Tour Down Under in January. "Since my debut in Australia I'm just interested to do my best and to learn as much as possible" said Mohoric who incidentally is the youngest rider in the WorldTour at 19-years-of-age.

"At Tour de Romandie, my aim is the same. The race is suited for my characteristics, especially for the climbs, and could be an important experience for the future. Anyway, my first goal now is to support my teammates - I'll be happy if my efforts will be useful for the team ambitions," Said Mohoric.

"The second goal is the prologue and final time trial - I would like to perform at my best and see what will be."

Cannondale for the Tour de Romandie: Ivan Basso, Damiano Caruso, Oscar Gatto,Paolo Longo Borghini,Jean-Marc Marino,Matej Mohoric, Moreno Moser and Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa.