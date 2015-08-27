Trending

Tour de l'Avenir: Guillaume Martin wins stage 5 in La Rosière-Montvalezan

Gregor Mühlberger moves into overall race lead

Guillaume Martin

Guillaume Martin
(Image credit: Pierre Carrey)

Brief results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Guillaume Martin (France)3:14:29
2Gregor Mühlberger (Austria)0:00:06
3Marc Soler (Spain)0:00:39
4Simone Petilli (Italy)0:00:41
5Daniel Martínez (Colombia)0:01:23
6Giulio Ciccone (Italy)
7Gianni Moscon (Italy)0:01:25
8Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Norway)
9Ruben Guerreiro (Portugal)
10Sam Oomen (Netherlands)

General classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gregor Mühlberger (Austria)18:21:12
2Guillaume Martin (France)0:00:03
3Marc Soler (Spain)0:00:36
4Simone Petilli (Italy)0:00:58
5Gianni Moscon (Italy)0:01:14
6Ildar Arslanov (Russia)0:01:23
7Sam Oomen (Netherlands)
8Jack Haig (Australia)0:01:30
9Giulio Ciccone (Italy)0:01:31
10Sebastian Henao Gomez (Colombia)

