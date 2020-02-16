Trending

Quintana wins Tour de la Provence

Owain Doull wins final stage from the break in Aix-en-Provence

Image 1 of 10

AIXENPROVENCE FRANCE FEBRUARY 16 Podium Nairo Quintana of Colombia and Team Arka Samsic Multicolour Leader Jersey Celebration during the 5th Tour de La Provence 2020 Stage 4 a 1705km stage from Avignon to AixEnProvence TDLP letourdelaprovence TDLP2020 on February 16 2020 in AixEnProvence France Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Quintana celebrates his overall victory on the podium (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 2 of 10

Tour de la Provence 2020 - 5th Edition - 4th stage Avignon - Aix-en-Provence 170,5 km - 16/02/2020 - Owain Doull (GBR - Team Ineos) - Matthias Brandle (AUT - Israel Start-Up Nation) - photo Luca Bettini/BettiniPhotoÂ©2020

Doull celebrates victory in Aix-en-Provence (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 10

Tour de la Provence 2020 - 5th Edition - 4th stage Avignon - Aix-en-Provence 170,5 km - 16/02/2020 - Nairo Quintana (COL - Team Arkea Samsic) - photo Luca Bettini/BettiniPhotoÂ©2020

Quintana holds the race trophy aloft (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 10

AIXENPROVENCE FRANCE FEBRUARY 16 Podium Alexey Lutsenko of Kazakhstan and Team Astana Pro Team Nairo Quintana of Colombia and Team Arka Samsic Multicolour Leader Jersey Aleksandr Vlasov of Russia and Team Astana Pro Team Celebration during the 5th Tour de La Provence 2020 Stage 4 a 1705km stage from Avignon to AixEnProvence TDLP letourdelaprovence TDLP2020 on February 16 2020 in AixEnProvence France Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

The final podium (L-R): Lutsenko, Quintana and Vlasov (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 5 of 10

AIXENPROVENCE FRANCE FEBRUARY 16 Julien Bernard of France and Team Trek Segafredo Fabio Felline of Italy and Team Astana Pro Team Chad Haga of The United States and Team Sunweb during the 5th Tour de La Provence 2020 Stage 4 a 1705km stage from Avignon to AixEnProvence TDLP letourdelaprovence TDLP2020 on February 16 2020 in AixEnProvence France Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Fabio Felline leads the break of the day out on the road (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 6 of 10

AIXENPROVENCE FRANCE FEBRUARY 16 Chris Harper of Australia and Team JumboVisma Sebastian Mora of Spain and Movistar Team during the 5th Tour de La Provence 2020 Stage 4 a 1705km stage from Avignon to AixEnProvence TDLP letourdelaprovence TDLP2020 on February 16 2020 in AixEnProvence France Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Chris Harper (Jumbo-Visma) and Sebastian Mora (Movistar) on stage 4 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 7 of 10

AIXENPROVENCE FRANCE FEBRUARY 16 Sep Vanmarcke of Belgium and Team EF Pro Cycling Car during the 5th Tour de La Provence 2020 Stage 4 a 1705km stage from Avignon to AixEnProvence TDLP letourdelaprovence TDLP2020 on February 16 2020 in AixEnProvence France Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Sep Vanmarcke (EF Pro Cycling) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 8 of 10

AIXENPROVENCE FRANCE FEBRUARY 16 Thibaut Pinot of France Team Groupama FDJ during the 5th Tour de La Provence 2020 Stage 4 a 1705km stage from Avignon to AixEnProvence TDLP letourdelaprovence TDLP2020 on February 16 2020 in AixEnProvence France Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 9 of 10

Tour de la Provence 2020 5th Edition 4th stage Avignon AixenProvence 1705 km 16022020 Nairo Quintana COL Team Arkea Samsic photo Luca BettiniBettiniPhoto2020

Quintana crossse the line, overall victory secured (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 10

Tour de la Provence 2020 5th Edition 4th stage Avignon AixenProvence 1705 km 16022020 Alexey Lutsenko KAZ Astana Pro Team photo Luca BettiniBettiniPhoto2020

Lutsenko crosses the finish line (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Owain Doull (Team Ineos) won the breakaway sprint to secure the finale stage 4 of Tour de la Provence in Aix-en-Provence on Sunday. Matthias Brändle (Israel Start-Up Nation) was the first to start the four-man sprint but it only served as a sling-shot for Doull to come around and take the stage win. Ian Garrison (Deceuninck-QuickStep) was third and Romain Combaud (Nippo Delko One Provence) finished fourth.

In a thrilling finale, the breakaway arrived to the finish line just seconds ahead of a charging reduced peloton that included Tour de la Provence’s overall winner Nairo Quintana (Arkéa-Samsic).

The Colombian moved into the overall lead after winning the previous day’s stage on Mont Ventoux, and won the overall title ahead of Astana teammates Alexandr Vlasov at 1:04 down and Alexey Lutsenko at 1:28 down.

"I think around the 30km mark when we still had four minutes I thought we could have a really good chance," said Doull after the finish. "When we stayed together on the climb I knew the run-in – it was really fast from last year. 

"At around 2-3km to go I knew we'd stay away and then it starts to get a bit tactical and thinking of the sprint.

"This is my first professional win in Europe. It's nice to get the team's first win and a good time before the Classics."

How it unfolded

The final stage of the race offered the peloton 170.5km from Avignon to Aix-en-Provence. The stage wasn’t straight forward and included three categorised climbs; Col de 3 Termes (31km), Col de l’Aire dei Masco (96.5km), La Cride (154km), followed by a smaller climb and descent into the finish.

After 50km of fast racing a breakaway finally cleared the peloton. The four-man move included Ian Garrison (Deceuninck-QuickStep), Mathias Brändle (Israel Start-Up Nation), Romain Combaud (Nippo Delko One Provence) and Owain Doull (Team Ineos).

They gained four minutes and that time gap held steady for the duration of the stage. Even by the time they approached the second of two intermediate sprints, with 30km to go, they still had 3:30 minutes.

Arkéa-Samsic’s overall leader Nairo Quintana relied on the superb work of his teammates to keep the race under control during the last half of the stage. Astana had riders in the second and third places in GC with Vlasov and Lutsenko, respectively, and helped in the pace-setting, as did EF Pro Cycling with Hugh Carthy in fourth overall. 

EF Pro Cycling did much of the work into the final climb of La Cride (2.6km at 5.7 per cent) but the breakaway still had 1:45 with 17km to go.

It wasn’t until Astana took control at the front of the field that the gap to the break dropped quickly, down to 45 seconds over the top of the climb. A strong group of 30 riders – mainly climbers – emerged with the likes of Lutsenko, Vlasov and Carthy along with Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ). 

Quintana looked comfortable in the mix, allowing the stage to pan out, while he cruised down into Aix-en-Provence having all but sewn-up the overall victory – barring any mishaps along the way.

It was Sunweb, Jumbo-Visma and Cofidis that led the reduced group through the final 15km of mostly gradual, but fast, descending into Aix-en-Provence.

The breakaway of Garrison, Brändle, Combaud and Doull played no games of cat-and-mouse, but rather pushed on in the closing kiloemtres trying to scrap out as much time as they could ahead of the field. 

The gap dropped to 19 seconds with under 3km to go, but their doubts about staying away disappeared when they hit the final kilometre with 10 seconds to spare.

Brändle was the first to start his sprint and Doull latched onto his rear wheel and then jumped around him to sprint across the line with the stage victory, just seconds ahead of the charging peloton.

Results

Full Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Owain Doull (GBr) Team Ineos 4:07:32
2Matthias Brändle (Aut) Israel Start-Up Nation
3Ian Garrison (USA) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:00:02
4Romain Combaud (Fra) Nippo Delko Provence
5Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:00:06
6Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis
7Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
8Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) EF Pro Cycling
9Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep
10Quinn Simmons (USA) Trek-Segafredo
11Rasmus Tiller (Nor) NTT Pro Cycling
12Anthony Maldonado (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
13Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Team
14Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb
15Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
16Pieter Serry (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep
17Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana Pro Team
18Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
19Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Movistar Team
20Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos
21Julien El Fares (Fra) Nippo Delko Provence
22Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
23Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
24Michal Golas (Pol) Team Ineos
25Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
26Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Ineos
27Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis
28Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
29Fabien Doubey (Fra) Circus-Wanty Gobert
30Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
31Jesper Hansen (Den) Cofidis
32Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana Pro Team
33Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
34Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic
35Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) NTT Pro Cycling
36Fausto Masnada (Ita) CCC Team
37David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
38Rémy Rochas (Fra) Nippo Delko Provence
39Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
40Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep
41Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
42Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Ineos
43Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
44Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Pro Cycling
45Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
46Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb 0:00:35
47Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) NTT Pro Cycling 0:01:40
48Timothy Dupont (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert
49Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Nippo Delko Provence
50Ivan Centrone (Lux) Natura4ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
51Alexis Renard (Fra) Israel Start-Up Nation
52Mathias De Witte (Bel) Natura4ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
53Nico Denz (Ger) Team Sunweb
54Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert
55Frederik Backaert (Bel) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
56Christopher Lawless (GBr) Team Ineos
57Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
58Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spa) Movistar Team
59Julien Vermote (Bel) Cofidis
60Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
61Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Cofidis
62Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Israel Start-Up Nation
63Gijs Leemreize (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
64Connor Swift (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic
65Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Ineos
66Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
67Johan Jacobs (Swi) Movistar Team
68Jaakko Hanninen (Fin) AG2R la Mondiale
69Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
70Ruben Guerreiro (Por) EF Pro Cycling
71Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
72Kinfe Hailemichael (Eth) Nippo Delko Provence
73Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team
74Attila Valter (Hun) CCC Team
75Matteo Sobrero (Ita) NTT Pro Cycling
76Louis Louvet (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
77Vadim Pronskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
78Rein Taaramäe (Est) Total Direct Energie
79Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Pro Cycling
80Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep
81Amanuel Gebreigzabhier (Eri) NTT Pro Cycling
82Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
83Luis Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Movistar Team
84Chris Harper (Aus) Team Jumbo-Visma
85François Bidard (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
86Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
87Fabio Felline (Ita) Astana Pro Team
88William Barta (USA) CCC Team
89Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Start-Up Nation
90Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Team
91Thomas Degand (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert 0:02:02
92Pierre Idjouadiene (Fra) Natura4ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
93Jeremy Bellicaud (Fra) Circus-Wanty Gobert
94Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ 0:04:06
95Juri Hollmann (Ger) Movistar Team 0:04:08
96Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Groupama-FDJ
97Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep
98Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis 0:04:23
99Thibault Ferasse (Fra) Natura4ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole 0:05:15
100Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
101Sean Bennett (USA) EF Pro Cycling
102Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
103Jeremy Cabot (Fra) Total Direct Energie
104Martin Salmon (Ger) Team Sunweb
105Yoann Offredo (Fra) Circus-Wanty Gobert
106Roman Kreuziger (Cze) NTT Pro Cycling
107Danilo Wyss (Swi) NTT Pro Cycling
108Winner Andrew Anacona (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic
109Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep
110Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis 0:07:59
111Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Start-Up Nation 0:08:00
112Maxime Bouet (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:08:01
113Pierre Barbier (Fra) Nippo Delko Provence 0:08:46
114Charles Quarterman (GBr) Trek-Segafredo
115Arnaud Courteille (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
116Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Total Direct Energie
117Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Pro Cycling
118José Gonçalves (Por) Nippo Delko Provence
119Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
120Luis Ricardo Villalobos Hernandez (Mex) EF Pro Cycling
121Luca Mozzato (Ita) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
122Jérémy Leveau (Fra) Natura4ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole 0:10:35
123Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Team
124Bert De Backer (Bel) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
125Marlon Gaillard (Fra) Total Direct Energie
126Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Total Direct Energie
DNFBram Welten (Ned) Team Arkea-Samsic
DNFMorné Van Niekerk (RSA) St Michel-Auber 93
DNFFlavien Maurelet (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
DNFTony Hurel (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
DNFBaptiste Constantin (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
DNFBryan Alaphilippe (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
DNFChristophe Masson (Fra) Natura4ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
DNFFlorian Maitre (Fra) Total Direct Energie
DNFAlexander Kamp (Den) Trek-Segafredo
DNFGabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Movistar Team
DNFNorman Vahtra (Est) Israel Start-Up Nation
DNFGuy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Start-Up Nation
DNFJakub Mareczko (Ita) CCC Team
DNFLeonardo Bonifazio (Ita) Total Direct Energie

Young rider
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ian Garrison (USA) Deceuninck-Quickstep 4:07:34
2Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis 0:00:04
3Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
4Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep
5Quinn Simmons (USA) Trek-Segafredo
6Rasmus Tiller (Nor) NTT Pro Cycling
7Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb
8Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
9Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana Pro Team
10Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
11Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Ineos
12Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana Pro Team
13Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
14David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
15Rémy Rochas (Fra) Nippo Delko Provence
16Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
17Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep
18Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Ineos
19Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
20Ivan Centrone (Lux) Natura4ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole 0:01:38
21Alexis Renard (Fra) Israel Start-Up Nation
22Christopher Lawless (GBr) Team Ineos
23Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Cofidis
24Gijs Leemreize (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
25Connor Swift (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic
26Johan Jacobs (Swi) Movistar Team
27Jaakko Hanninen (Fin) AG2R la Mondiale
28Kinfe Hailemichael (Eth) Nippo Delko Provence
29Attila Valter (Hun) CCC Team
30Matteo Sobrero (Ita) NTT Pro Cycling
31Louis Louvet (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
32Vadim Pronskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
33Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep
34William Barta (USA) CCC Team
35Pierre Idjouadiene (Fra) Natura4ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole 0:02:00
36Jeremy Bellicaud (Fra) Circus-Wanty Gobert
37Juri Hollmann (Ger) Movistar Team 0:04:06
38Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis 0:04:21
39Sean Bennett (USA) EF Pro Cycling 0:05:13
40Martin Salmon (Ger) Team Sunweb
41Pierre Barbier (Fra) Nippo Delko Provence 0:08:44
42Charles Quarterman (GBr) Trek-Segafredo
43Luis Ricardo Villalobos Hernandez (Mex) EF Pro Cycling
44Luca Mozzato (Ita) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
45Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Team 0:10:33
46Marlon Gaillard (Fra) Total Direct Energie

Final general classification after stage 4
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic 15:31:50
2Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana Pro Team 0:01:04
3Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:01:28
4Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Pro Cycling 0:01:38
5Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:02:16
6Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Ineos 0:02:21
7Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:02:22
8Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:02:26
9Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis
10David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:02:35
11Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 0:02:44
12Fausto Masnada (Ita) CCC Team 0:03:15
13Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:03:50
14Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) NTT Pro Cycling 0:03:51
15Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:03:53
16Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:03:55
17Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:04:09
18Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 0:04:17
19Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:04:30
20Julien El Fares (Fra) Nippo Delko Provence 0:04:42
21Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Ineos 0:04:44
22Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Pro Cycling 0:04:57
23Romain Combaud (Fra) Nippo Delko Provence 0:05:19
24Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:05:25
25Fabien Doubey (Fra) Circus-Wanty Gobert 0:05:32
26Ruben Guerreiro (Por) EF Pro Cycling 0:05:36
27Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb 0:05:38
28Attila Valter (Hun) CCC Team 0:05:45
29Rémy Rochas (Fra) Nippo Delko Provence 0:05:46
30Jesper Hansen (Den) Cofidis 0:05:54
31Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:06:18
32Amanuel Gebreigzabhier (Eri) NTT Pro Cycling 0:06:22
33Gijs Leemreize (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:06:58
34Jaakko Hanninen (Fin) AG2R la Mondiale 0:07:21
35François Bidard (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 0:07:37
36Chris Harper (Aus) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:07:40
37Pieter Serry (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:08:00
38Mathias De Witte (Bel) Natura4ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole 0:08:05
39Rein Taaramäe (Est) Total Direct Energie 0:10:24
40Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Movistar Team 0:10:43
41Roman Kreuziger (Cze) NTT Pro Cycling 0:12:09
42Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos 0:12:25
43Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 0:12:45
44Luis Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Movistar Team 0:13:23
45Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:13:29
46Kinfe Hailemichael (Eth) Nippo Delko Provence 0:13:30
47Jeremy Bellicaud (Fra) Circus-Wanty Gobert 0:13:45
48Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Team 0:13:52
49Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:14:28
50Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) EF Pro Cycling 0:15:31
51William Barta (USA) CCC Team 0:16:17
52Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb 0:16:19
53Winner Andrew Anacona (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:16:39
54Julien Vermote (Bel) Cofidis 0:17:09
55Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 0:17:21
56Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:17:36
57Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:18:15
58Thomas Degand (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert 0:18:31
59Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 0:18:41
60Danilo Wyss (Swi) NTT Pro Cycling
61Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Cofidis 0:18:48
62Owain Doull (GBr) Team Ineos 0:18:55
63Ian Garrison (USA) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:19:01
64Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:19:10
65Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:19:11
66Michal Golas (Pol) Team Ineos
67Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:19:55
68Matteo Sobrero (Ita) NTT Pro Cycling 0:20:02
69Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis 0:20:32
70Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 0:20:43
71Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team 0:20:45
72Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:21:34
73Thibault Ferasse (Fra) Natura4ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole 0:21:38
74Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:22:03
75Martin Salmon (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:22:39
76Pierre Idjouadiene (Fra) Natura4ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole 0:22:46
77Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spa) Movistar Team 0:22:55
78Nico Denz (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:23:54
79Louis Louvet (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93 0:23:58
80Sean Bennett (USA) EF Pro Cycling 0:24:20
81Alexis Renard (Fra) Israel Start-Up Nation 0:24:26
82Ivan Centrone (Lux) Natura4ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole 0:24:31
83Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:24:34
84Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Israel Start-Up Nation 0:25:43
85Fabio Felline (Ita) Astana Pro Team
86Connor Swift (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:25:44
87Quinn Simmons (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:25:46
88Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Start-Up Nation 0:25:47
89Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ 0:26:07
90Luis Ricardo Villalobos Hernandez (Mex) EF Pro Cycling 0:26:21
91Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert 0:26:26
92Frederik Backaert (Bel) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 0:27:04
93Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Ineos
94Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:27:12
95Anthony Maldonado (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93 0:27:35
96Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Team 0:28:13
97Rasmus Tiller (Nor) NTT Pro Cycling 0:28:18
98Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis 0:29:03
99Maxime Bouet (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:29:21
100Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Pro Cycling 0:29:50
101Arnaud Courteille (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 0:30:48
102Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Start-Up Nation 0:31:14
103Juri Hollmann (Ger) Movistar Team 0:31:27
104José Gonçalves (Por) Nippo Delko Provence 0:32:00
105Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Nippo Delko Provence 0:32:01
106Christopher Lawless (GBr) Team Ineos 0:32:02
107Jeremy Cabot (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:32:18
108Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis 0:32:51
109Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) NTT Pro Cycling 0:32:56
110Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Team 0:33:08
111Matthias Brändle (Aut) Israel Start-Up Nation 0:33:13
112Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Groupama-FDJ 0:33:17
113Yoann Offredo (Fra) Circus-Wanty Gobert 0:33:37
114Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:33:46
115Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 0:34:08
116Vadim Pronskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:37:32
117Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:38:00
118Johan Jacobs (Swi) Movistar Team 0:38:05
119Timothy Dupont (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert 0:38:08
120Jérémy Leveau (Fra) Natura4ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole 0:40:40
121Marlon Gaillard (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:41:35
122Luca Mozzato (Ita) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 0:43:37
123Bert De Backer (Bel) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 0:43:55
124Pierre Barbier (Fra) Nippo Delko Provence 0:44:23
125Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:44:53
126Charles Quarterman (GBr) Trek-Segafredo 0:51:20

Point classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 30
2Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana Pro Team 24
3Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic 20
4Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 18
5Owain Doull (GBr) Team Ineos 15
6Romain Combaud (Fra) Nippo Delko Provence 15
7Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Ineos 15
8Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) EF Pro Cycling 14
9Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep 13
10Ian Garrison (USA) Deceuninck-Quickstep 13
11Matthias Brändle (Aut) Israel Start-Up Nation 13
12Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 10
13Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Pro Cycling 10
14Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 10
15Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) NTT Pro Cycling 9
16Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 8
17Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Team 8
18Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep 8
19Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 7
20Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis 7
21Johan Jacobs (Swi) Movistar Team 7
22Charles Quarterman (GBr) Trek-Segafredo 6
23David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 6
24Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 6
25Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 6
26Nico Denz (Ger) Team Sunweb 5
27Louis Louvet (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93 5
28Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis 5
29Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep 5
30Timothy Dupont (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert 5
31Pierre Barbier (Fra) Nippo Delko Provence 5
32Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Israel Start-Up Nation 4
33Quinn Simmons (USA) Trek-Segafredo 3
34Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis 3
35Christopher Lawless (GBr) Team Ineos 3
36Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana Pro Team 2
37Rasmus Tiller (Nor) NTT Pro Cycling 2
38Fausto Masnada (Ita) CCC Team 1
39Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Ineos 1
40Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ 1
41Anthony Maldonado (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93 1

Mountain classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Team 18
2Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis 14
3Romain Combaud (Fra) Nippo Delko Provence 13
4Johan Jacobs (Swi) Movistar Team 8
5Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic 7
6Ian Garrison (USA) Deceuninck-Quickstep 7
7Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 7
8Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 5
9Owain Doull (GBr) Team Ineos 4
10Timothy Dupont (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert 4
11Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 3
12Charles Quarterman (GBr) Trek-Segafredo 3
13Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Pro Cycling 3
14Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep 3
15Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos 2
16Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana Pro Team 1
17Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Ineos 1
18Sean Bennett (USA) EF Pro Cycling 1
19Matthias Brändle (Aut) Israel Start-Up Nation 1
20Yoann Offredo (Fra) Circus-Wanty Gobert 1

Young rider classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana Pro Team 15:32:54
2Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Ineos 0:01:17
3David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:01:31
4Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 0:01:40
5Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:46
6Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:02:51
7Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:03:05
8Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Ineos 0:03:40
9Attila Valter (Hun) CCC Team 0:04:41
10Rémy Rochas (Fra) Nippo Delko Provence 0:04:42
11Gijs Leemreize (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:05:54
12Jaakko Hanninen (Fin) AG2R la Mondiale 0:06:17
13Kinfe Hailemichael (Eth) Nippo Delko Provence 0:12:26
14Jeremy Bellicaud (Fra) Circus-Wanty Gobert 0:12:41
15Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:13:24
16William Barta (USA) CCC Team 0:15:13
17Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb 0:15:15
18Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:16:32
19Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Cofidis 0:17:44
20Ian Garrison (USA) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:17:57
21Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:18:07
22Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:18:51
23Matteo Sobrero (Ita) NTT Pro Cycling 0:18:58
24Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis 0:19:28
25Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 0:19:39
26Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:20:59
27Martin Salmon (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:21:35
28Pierre Idjouadiene (Fra) Natura4ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole 0:21:42
29Louis Louvet (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93 0:22:54
30Sean Bennett (USA) EF Pro Cycling 0:23:16
31Alexis Renard (Fra) Israel Start-Up Nation 0:23:22
32Ivan Centrone (Lux) Natura4ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole 0:23:27
33Connor Swift (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:24:40
34Quinn Simmons (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:24:42
35Luis Ricardo Villalobos Hernandez (Mex) EF Pro Cycling 0:25:17
36Rasmus Tiller (Nor) NTT Pro Cycling 0:27:14
37Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis 0:27:59
38Juri Hollmann (Ger) Movistar Team 0:30:23
39Christopher Lawless (GBr) Team Ineos 0:30:58
40Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Team 0:32:04
41Vadim Pronskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:36:28
42Johan Jacobs (Swi) Movistar Team 0:37:01
43Marlon Gaillard (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:40:31
44Luca Mozzato (Ita) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 0:42:33
45Pierre Barbier (Fra) Nippo Delko Provence 0:43:19
46Charles Quarterman (GBr) Trek-Segafredo 0:50:16

