Quintana wins Tour de la Provence
Owain Doull wins final stage from the break in Aix-en-Provence
Stage 4: Avignon - Aix-en-Provence
Owain Doull (Team Ineos) won the breakaway sprint to secure the finale stage 4 of Tour de la Provence in Aix-en-Provence on Sunday. Matthias Brändle (Israel Start-Up Nation) was the first to start the four-man sprint but it only served as a sling-shot for Doull to come around and take the stage win. Ian Garrison (Deceuninck-QuickStep) was third and Romain Combaud (Nippo Delko One Provence) finished fourth.
In a thrilling finale, the breakaway arrived to the finish line just seconds ahead of a charging reduced peloton that included Tour de la Provence’s overall winner Nairo Quintana (Arkéa-Samsic).
The Colombian moved into the overall lead after winning the previous day’s stage on Mont Ventoux, and won the overall title ahead of Astana teammates Alexandr Vlasov at 1:04 down and Alexey Lutsenko at 1:28 down.
"I think around the 30km mark when we still had four minutes I thought we could have a really good chance," said Doull after the finish. "When we stayed together on the climb I knew the run-in – it was really fast from last year.
"At around 2-3km to go I knew we'd stay away and then it starts to get a bit tactical and thinking of the sprint.
"This is my first professional win in Europe. It's nice to get the team's first win and a good time before the Classics."
How it unfolded
The final stage of the race offered the peloton 170.5km from Avignon to Aix-en-Provence. The stage wasn’t straight forward and included three categorised climbs; Col de 3 Termes (31km), Col de l’Aire dei Masco (96.5km), La Cride (154km), followed by a smaller climb and descent into the finish.
After 50km of fast racing a breakaway finally cleared the peloton. The four-man move included Ian Garrison (Deceuninck-QuickStep), Mathias Brändle (Israel Start-Up Nation), Romain Combaud (Nippo Delko One Provence) and Owain Doull (Team Ineos).
They gained four minutes and that time gap held steady for the duration of the stage. Even by the time they approached the second of two intermediate sprints, with 30km to go, they still had 3:30 minutes.
Arkéa-Samsic’s overall leader Nairo Quintana relied on the superb work of his teammates to keep the race under control during the last half of the stage. Astana had riders in the second and third places in GC with Vlasov and Lutsenko, respectively, and helped in the pace-setting, as did EF Pro Cycling with Hugh Carthy in fourth overall.
EF Pro Cycling did much of the work into the final climb of La Cride (2.6km at 5.7 per cent) but the breakaway still had 1:45 with 17km to go.
It wasn’t until Astana took control at the front of the field that the gap to the break dropped quickly, down to 45 seconds over the top of the climb. A strong group of 30 riders – mainly climbers – emerged with the likes of Lutsenko, Vlasov and Carthy along with Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ).
Quintana looked comfortable in the mix, allowing the stage to pan out, while he cruised down into Aix-en-Provence having all but sewn-up the overall victory – barring any mishaps along the way.
It was Sunweb, Jumbo-Visma and Cofidis that led the reduced group through the final 15km of mostly gradual, but fast, descending into Aix-en-Provence.
The breakaway of Garrison, Brändle, Combaud and Doull played no games of cat-and-mouse, but rather pushed on in the closing kiloemtres trying to scrap out as much time as they could ahead of the field.
The gap dropped to 19 seconds with under 3km to go, but their doubts about staying away disappeared when they hit the final kilometre with 10 seconds to spare.
Brändle was the first to start his sprint and Doull latched onto his rear wheel and then jumped around him to sprint across the line with the stage victory, just seconds ahead of the charging peloton.
Results
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Owain Doull (GBr) Team Ineos
|4:07:32
|2
|Matthias Brändle (Aut) Israel Start-Up Nation
|3
|Ian Garrison (USA) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|0:00:02
|4
|Romain Combaud (Fra) Nippo Delko Provence
|5
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:06
|6
|Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis
|7
|Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|8
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) EF Pro Cycling
|9
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|10
|Quinn Simmons (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|11
|Rasmus Tiller (Nor) NTT Pro Cycling
|12
|Anthony Maldonado (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
|13
|Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Team
|14
|Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb
|15
|Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
|16
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|17
|Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|18
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|19
|Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Movistar Team
|20
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos
|21
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Nippo Delko Provence
|22
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|23
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|24
|Michal Golas (Pol) Team Ineos
|25
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|26
|Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Ineos
|27
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis
|28
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|29
|Fabien Doubey (Fra) Circus-Wanty Gobert
|30
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|31
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Cofidis
|32
|Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|33
|Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|34
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic
|35
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) NTT Pro Cycling
|36
|Fausto Masnada (Ita) CCC Team
|37
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|38
|Rémy Rochas (Fra) Nippo Delko Provence
|39
|Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|40
|Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|41
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|42
|Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Ineos
|43
|Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
|44
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Pro Cycling
|45
|Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|46
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
|0:00:35
|47
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) NTT Pro Cycling
|0:01:40
|48
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert
|49
|Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Nippo Delko Provence
|50
|Ivan Centrone (Lux) Natura4ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
|51
|Alexis Renard (Fra) Israel Start-Up Nation
|52
|Mathias De Witte (Bel) Natura4ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
|53
|Nico Denz (Ger) Team Sunweb
|54
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert
|55
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
|56
|Christopher Lawless (GBr) Team Ineos
|57
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|58
|Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spa) Movistar Team
|59
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Cofidis
|60
|Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|61
|Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Cofidis
|62
|Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Israel Start-Up Nation
|63
|Gijs Leemreize (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|64
|Connor Swift (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic
|65
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Ineos
|66
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|67
|Johan Jacobs (Swi) Movistar Team
|68
|Jaakko Hanninen (Fin) AG2R la Mondiale
|69
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|70
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) EF Pro Cycling
|71
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|72
|Kinfe Hailemichael (Eth) Nippo Delko Provence
|73
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team
|74
|Attila Valter (Hun) CCC Team
|75
|Matteo Sobrero (Ita) NTT Pro Cycling
|76
|Louis Louvet (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
|77
|Vadim Pronskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|78
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Total Direct Energie
|79
|Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Pro Cycling
|80
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|81
|Amanuel Gebreigzabhier (Eri) NTT Pro Cycling
|82
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|83
|Luis Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Movistar Team
|84
|Chris Harper (Aus) Team Jumbo-Visma
|85
|François Bidard (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|86
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|87
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|88
|William Barta (USA) CCC Team
|89
|Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Start-Up Nation
|90
|Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Team
|91
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert
|0:02:02
|92
|Pierre Idjouadiene (Fra) Natura4ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
|93
|Jeremy Bellicaud (Fra) Circus-Wanty Gobert
|94
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ
|0:04:06
|95
|Juri Hollmann (Ger) Movistar Team
|0:04:08
|96
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Groupama-FDJ
|97
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|98
|Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis
|0:04:23
|99
|Thibault Ferasse (Fra) Natura4ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
|0:05:15
|100
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
|101
|Sean Bennett (USA) EF Pro Cycling
|102
|Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|103
|Jeremy Cabot (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|104
|Martin Salmon (Ger) Team Sunweb
|105
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) Circus-Wanty Gobert
|106
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) NTT Pro Cycling
|107
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) NTT Pro Cycling
|108
|Winner Andrew Anacona (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic
|109
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|110
|Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis
|0:07:59
|111
|Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:08:00
|112
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|0:08:01
|113
|Pierre Barbier (Fra) Nippo Delko Provence
|0:08:46
|114
|Charles Quarterman (GBr) Trek-Segafredo
|115
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
|116
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|117
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Pro Cycling
|118
|José Gonçalves (Por) Nippo Delko Provence
|119
|Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|120
|Luis Ricardo Villalobos Hernandez (Mex) EF Pro Cycling
|121
|Luca Mozzato (Ita) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
|122
|Jérémy Leveau (Fra) Natura4ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
|0:10:35
|123
|Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Team
|124
|Bert De Backer (Bel) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
|125
|Marlon Gaillard (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|126
|Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|DNF
|Bram Welten (Ned) Team Arkea-Samsic
|DNF
|Morné Van Niekerk (RSA) St Michel-Auber 93
|DNF
|Flavien Maurelet (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
|DNF
|Tony Hurel (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
|DNF
|Baptiste Constantin (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
|DNF
|Bryan Alaphilippe (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
|DNF
|Christophe Masson (Fra) Natura4ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
|DNF
|Florian Maitre (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|DNF
|Alexander Kamp (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|DNF
|Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Movistar Team
|DNF
|Norman Vahtra (Est) Israel Start-Up Nation
|DNF
|Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Start-Up Nation
|DNF
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) CCC Team
|DNF
|Leonardo Bonifazio (Ita) Total Direct Energie
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ian Garrison (USA) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|4:07:34
|2
|Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis
|0:00:04
|3
|Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|4
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|5
|Quinn Simmons (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|6
|Rasmus Tiller (Nor) NTT Pro Cycling
|7
|Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb
|8
|Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
|9
|Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|10
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|11
|Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Ineos
|12
|Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|13
|Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|14
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|15
|Rémy Rochas (Fra) Nippo Delko Provence
|16
|Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|17
|Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|18
|Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Ineos
|19
|Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|20
|Ivan Centrone (Lux) Natura4ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
|0:01:38
|21
|Alexis Renard (Fra) Israel Start-Up Nation
|22
|Christopher Lawless (GBr) Team Ineos
|23
|Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Cofidis
|24
|Gijs Leemreize (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|25
|Connor Swift (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic
|26
|Johan Jacobs (Swi) Movistar Team
|27
|Jaakko Hanninen (Fin) AG2R la Mondiale
|28
|Kinfe Hailemichael (Eth) Nippo Delko Provence
|29
|Attila Valter (Hun) CCC Team
|30
|Matteo Sobrero (Ita) NTT Pro Cycling
|31
|Louis Louvet (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
|32
|Vadim Pronskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|33
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|34
|William Barta (USA) CCC Team
|35
|Pierre Idjouadiene (Fra) Natura4ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
|0:02:00
|36
|Jeremy Bellicaud (Fra) Circus-Wanty Gobert
|37
|Juri Hollmann (Ger) Movistar Team
|0:04:06
|38
|Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis
|0:04:21
|39
|Sean Bennett (USA) EF Pro Cycling
|0:05:13
|40
|Martin Salmon (Ger) Team Sunweb
|41
|Pierre Barbier (Fra) Nippo Delko Provence
|0:08:44
|42
|Charles Quarterman (GBr) Trek-Segafredo
|43
|Luis Ricardo Villalobos Hernandez (Mex) EF Pro Cycling
|44
|Luca Mozzato (Ita) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
|45
|Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Team
|0:10:33
|46
|Marlon Gaillard (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic
|15:31:50
|2
|Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:04
|3
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:28
|4
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Pro Cycling
|0:01:38
|5
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:02:16
|6
|Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Ineos
|0:02:21
|7
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:02:22
|8
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:02:26
|9
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis
|10
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:02:35
|11
|Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|0:02:44
|12
|Fausto Masnada (Ita) CCC Team
|0:03:15
|13
|Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|0:03:50
|14
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) NTT Pro Cycling
|0:03:51
|15
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:03:53
|16
|Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|0:03:55
|17
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:04:09
|18
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|0:04:17
|19
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:04:30
|20
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Nippo Delko Provence
|0:04:42
|21
|Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Ineos
|0:04:44
|22
|Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Pro Cycling
|0:04:57
|23
|Romain Combaud (Fra) Nippo Delko Provence
|0:05:19
|24
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|0:05:25
|25
|Fabien Doubey (Fra) Circus-Wanty Gobert
|0:05:32
|26
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) EF Pro Cycling
|0:05:36
|27
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
|0:05:38
|28
|Attila Valter (Hun) CCC Team
|0:05:45
|29
|Rémy Rochas (Fra) Nippo Delko Provence
|0:05:46
|30
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Cofidis
|0:05:54
|31
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:06:18
|32
|Amanuel Gebreigzabhier (Eri) NTT Pro Cycling
|0:06:22
|33
|Gijs Leemreize (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:06:58
|34
|Jaakko Hanninen (Fin) AG2R la Mondiale
|0:07:21
|35
|François Bidard (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|0:07:37
|36
|Chris Harper (Aus) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:07:40
|37
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|0:08:00
|38
|Mathias De Witte (Bel) Natura4ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
|0:08:05
|39
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Total Direct Energie
|0:10:24
|40
|Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:10:43
|41
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) NTT Pro Cycling
|0:12:09
|42
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos
|0:12:25
|43
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|0:12:45
|44
|Luis Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:13:23
|45
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|0:13:29
|46
|Kinfe Hailemichael (Eth) Nippo Delko Provence
|0:13:30
|47
|Jeremy Bellicaud (Fra) Circus-Wanty Gobert
|0:13:45
|48
|Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Team
|0:13:52
|49
|Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:14:28
|50
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) EF Pro Cycling
|0:15:31
|51
|William Barta (USA) CCC Team
|0:16:17
|52
|Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb
|0:16:19
|53
|Winner Andrew Anacona (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic
|0:16:39
|54
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Cofidis
|0:17:09
|55
|Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
|0:17:21
|56
|Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:17:36
|57
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|0:18:15
|58
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert
|0:18:31
|59
|Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|0:18:41
|60
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) NTT Pro Cycling
|61
|Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Cofidis
|0:18:48
|62
|Owain Doull (GBr) Team Ineos
|0:18:55
|63
|Ian Garrison (USA) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|0:19:01
|64
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:19:10
|65
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|0:19:11
|66
|Michal Golas (Pol) Team Ineos
|67
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|0:19:55
|68
|Matteo Sobrero (Ita) NTT Pro Cycling
|0:20:02
|69
|Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis
|0:20:32
|70
|Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
|0:20:43
|71
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team
|0:20:45
|72
|Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:21:34
|73
|Thibault Ferasse (Fra) Natura4ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
|0:21:38
|74
|Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:22:03
|75
|Martin Salmon (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:22:39
|76
|Pierre Idjouadiene (Fra) Natura4ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
|0:22:46
|77
|Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:22:55
|78
|Nico Denz (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:23:54
|79
|Louis Louvet (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
|0:23:58
|80
|Sean Bennett (USA) EF Pro Cycling
|0:24:20
|81
|Alexis Renard (Fra) Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:24:26
|82
|Ivan Centrone (Lux) Natura4ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
|0:24:31
|83
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:24:34
|84
|Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:25:43
|85
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|86
|Connor Swift (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic
|0:25:44
|87
|Quinn Simmons (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|0:25:46
|88
|Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:25:47
|89
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ
|0:26:07
|90
|Luis Ricardo Villalobos Hernandez (Mex) EF Pro Cycling
|0:26:21
|91
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert
|0:26:26
|92
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
|0:27:04
|93
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Ineos
|94
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:27:12
|95
|Anthony Maldonado (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
|0:27:35
|96
|Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Team
|0:28:13
|97
|Rasmus Tiller (Nor) NTT Pro Cycling
|0:28:18
|98
|Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis
|0:29:03
|99
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|0:29:21
|100
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Pro Cycling
|0:29:50
|101
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
|0:30:48
|102
|Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:31:14
|103
|Juri Hollmann (Ger) Movistar Team
|0:31:27
|104
|José Gonçalves (Por) Nippo Delko Provence
|0:32:00
|105
|Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Nippo Delko Provence
|0:32:01
|106
|Christopher Lawless (GBr) Team Ineos
|0:32:02
|107
|Jeremy Cabot (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|0:32:18
|108
|Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis
|0:32:51
|109
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) NTT Pro Cycling
|0:32:56
|110
|Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Team
|0:33:08
|111
|Matthias Brändle (Aut) Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:33:13
|112
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Groupama-FDJ
|0:33:17
|113
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) Circus-Wanty Gobert
|0:33:37
|114
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|0:33:46
|115
|Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|0:34:08
|116
|Vadim Pronskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:37:32
|117
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|0:38:00
|118
|Johan Jacobs (Swi) Movistar Team
|0:38:05
|119
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert
|0:38:08
|120
|Jérémy Leveau (Fra) Natura4ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
|0:40:40
|121
|Marlon Gaillard (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|0:41:35
|122
|Luca Mozzato (Ita) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
|0:43:37
|123
|Bert De Backer (Bel) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
|0:43:55
|124
|Pierre Barbier (Fra) Nippo Delko Provence
|0:44:23
|125
|Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|0:44:53
|126
|Charles Quarterman (GBr) Trek-Segafredo
|0:51:20
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|30
|2
|Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|24
|3
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic
|20
|4
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|18
|5
|Owain Doull (GBr) Team Ineos
|15
|6
|Romain Combaud (Fra) Nippo Delko Provence
|15
|7
|Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Ineos
|15
|8
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) EF Pro Cycling
|14
|9
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|13
|10
|Ian Garrison (USA) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|13
|11
|Matthias Brändle (Aut) Israel Start-Up Nation
|13
|12
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|10
|13
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Pro Cycling
|10
|14
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|10
|15
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) NTT Pro Cycling
|9
|16
|Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
|8
|17
|Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Team
|8
|18
|Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|8
|19
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|7
|20
|Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis
|7
|21
|Johan Jacobs (Swi) Movistar Team
|7
|22
|Charles Quarterman (GBr) Trek-Segafredo
|6
|23
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|6
|24
|Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|6
|25
|Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|6
|26
|Nico Denz (Ger) Team Sunweb
|5
|27
|Louis Louvet (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
|5
|28
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis
|5
|29
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|5
|30
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert
|5
|31
|Pierre Barbier (Fra) Nippo Delko Provence
|5
|32
|Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Israel Start-Up Nation
|4
|33
|Quinn Simmons (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|3
|34
|Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis
|3
|35
|Christopher Lawless (GBr) Team Ineos
|3
|36
|Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|2
|37
|Rasmus Tiller (Nor) NTT Pro Cycling
|2
|38
|Fausto Masnada (Ita) CCC Team
|1
|39
|Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Ineos
|1
|40
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ
|1
|41
|Anthony Maldonado (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Team
|18
|2
|Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis
|14
|3
|Romain Combaud (Fra) Nippo Delko Provence
|13
|4
|Johan Jacobs (Swi) Movistar Team
|8
|5
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic
|7
|6
|Ian Garrison (USA) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|7
|7
|Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
|7
|8
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|5
|9
|Owain Doull (GBr) Team Ineos
|4
|10
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert
|4
|11
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|3
|12
|Charles Quarterman (GBr) Trek-Segafredo
|3
|13
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Pro Cycling
|3
|14
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|3
|15
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos
|2
|16
|Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|1
|17
|Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Ineos
|1
|18
|Sean Bennett (USA) EF Pro Cycling
|1
|19
|Matthias Brändle (Aut) Israel Start-Up Nation
|1
|20
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) Circus-Wanty Gobert
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|15:32:54
|2
|Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Ineos
|0:01:17
|3
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:01:31
|4
|Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|0:01:40
|5
|Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|0:02:46
|6
|Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|0:02:51
|7
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:03:05
|8
|Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Ineos
|0:03:40
|9
|Attila Valter (Hun) CCC Team
|0:04:41
|10
|Rémy Rochas (Fra) Nippo Delko Provence
|0:04:42
|11
|Gijs Leemreize (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:05:54
|12
|Jaakko Hanninen (Fin) AG2R la Mondiale
|0:06:17
|13
|Kinfe Hailemichael (Eth) Nippo Delko Provence
|0:12:26
|14
|Jeremy Bellicaud (Fra) Circus-Wanty Gobert
|0:12:41
|15
|Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:13:24
|16
|William Barta (USA) CCC Team
|0:15:13
|17
|Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb
|0:15:15
|18
|Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:16:32
|19
|Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Cofidis
|0:17:44
|20
|Ian Garrison (USA) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|0:17:57
|21
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|0:18:07
|22
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|0:18:51
|23
|Matteo Sobrero (Ita) NTT Pro Cycling
|0:18:58
|24
|Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis
|0:19:28
|25
|Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
|0:19:39
|26
|Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:20:59
|27
|Martin Salmon (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:21:35
|28
|Pierre Idjouadiene (Fra) Natura4ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
|0:21:42
|29
|Louis Louvet (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
|0:22:54
|30
|Sean Bennett (USA) EF Pro Cycling
|0:23:16
|31
|Alexis Renard (Fra) Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:23:22
|32
|Ivan Centrone (Lux) Natura4ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
|0:23:27
|33
|Connor Swift (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic
|0:24:40
|34
|Quinn Simmons (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|0:24:42
|35
|Luis Ricardo Villalobos Hernandez (Mex) EF Pro Cycling
|0:25:17
|36
|Rasmus Tiller (Nor) NTT Pro Cycling
|0:27:14
|37
|Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis
|0:27:59
|38
|Juri Hollmann (Ger) Movistar Team
|0:30:23
|39
|Christopher Lawless (GBr) Team Ineos
|0:30:58
|40
|Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Team
|0:32:04
|41
|Vadim Pronskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:36:28
|42
|Johan Jacobs (Swi) Movistar Team
|0:37:01
|43
|Marlon Gaillard (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|0:40:31
|44
|Luca Mozzato (Ita) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
|0:42:33
|45
|Pierre Barbier (Fra) Nippo Delko Provence
|0:43:19
|46
|Charles Quarterman (GBr) Trek-Segafredo
|0:50:16
