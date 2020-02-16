Quintana wins Tour de la Provence

Image 1 of 10 Quintana celebrates his overall victory on the podium (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 2 of 10 Doull celebrates victory in Aix-en-Provence (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 10 Quintana holds the race trophy aloft (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 10 The final podium (L-R): Lutsenko, Quintana and Vlasov (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 5 of 10 Fabio Felline leads the break of the day out on the road (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 6 of 10 Chris Harper (Jumbo-Visma) and Sebastian Mora (Movistar) on stage 4 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 7 of 10 Sep Vanmarcke (EF Pro Cycling) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 8 of 10 Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 9 of 10 Quintana crossse the line, overall victory secured (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 10 Lutsenko crosses the finish line (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Owain Doull (Team Ineos) won the breakaway sprint to secure the finale stage 4 of Tour de la Provence in Aix-en-Provence on Sunday. Matthias Brändle (Israel Start-Up Nation) was the first to start the four-man sprint but it only served as a sling-shot for Doull to come around and take the stage win. Ian Garrison (Deceuninck-QuickStep) was third and Romain Combaud (Nippo Delko One Provence) finished fourth.

In a thrilling finale, the breakaway arrived to the finish line just seconds ahead of a charging reduced peloton that included Tour de la Provence’s overall winner Nairo Quintana (Arkéa-Samsic).

The Colombian moved into the overall lead after winning the previous day’s stage on Mont Ventoux, and won the overall title ahead of Astana teammates Alexandr Vlasov at 1:04 down and Alexey Lutsenko at 1:28 down.

"I think around the 30km mark when we still had four minutes I thought we could have a really good chance," said Doull after the finish. "When we stayed together on the climb I knew the run-in – it was really fast from last year.

"At around 2-3km to go I knew we'd stay away and then it starts to get a bit tactical and thinking of the sprint.

"This is my first professional win in Europe. It's nice to get the team's first win and a good time before the Classics."

How it unfolded

The final stage of the race offered the peloton 170.5km from Avignon to Aix-en-Provence. The stage wasn’t straight forward and included three categorised climbs; Col de 3 Termes (31km), Col de l’Aire dei Masco (96.5km), La Cride (154km), followed by a smaller climb and descent into the finish.

After 50km of fast racing a breakaway finally cleared the peloton. The four-man move included Ian Garrison (Deceuninck-QuickStep), Mathias Brändle (Israel Start-Up Nation), Romain Combaud (Nippo Delko One Provence) and Owain Doull (Team Ineos).

They gained four minutes and that time gap held steady for the duration of the stage. Even by the time they approached the second of two intermediate sprints, with 30km to go, they still had 3:30 minutes.

Arkéa-Samsic’s overall leader Nairo Quintana relied on the superb work of his teammates to keep the race under control during the last half of the stage. Astana had riders in the second and third places in GC with Vlasov and Lutsenko, respectively, and helped in the pace-setting, as did EF Pro Cycling with Hugh Carthy in fourth overall.

EF Pro Cycling did much of the work into the final climb of La Cride (2.6km at 5.7 per cent) but the breakaway still had 1:45 with 17km to go.

It wasn’t until Astana took control at the front of the field that the gap to the break dropped quickly, down to 45 seconds over the top of the climb. A strong group of 30 riders – mainly climbers – emerged with the likes of Lutsenko, Vlasov and Carthy along with Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ).

Quintana looked comfortable in the mix, allowing the stage to pan out, while he cruised down into Aix-en-Provence having all but sewn-up the overall victory – barring any mishaps along the way.

It was Sunweb, Jumbo-Visma and Cofidis that led the reduced group through the final 15km of mostly gradual, but fast, descending into Aix-en-Provence.

The breakaway of Garrison, Brändle, Combaud and Doull played no games of cat-and-mouse, but rather pushed on in the closing kiloemtres trying to scrap out as much time as they could ahead of the field.

The gap dropped to 19 seconds with under 3km to go, but their doubts about staying away disappeared when they hit the final kilometre with 10 seconds to spare.

Brändle was the first to start his sprint and Doull latched onto his rear wheel and then jumped around him to sprint across the line with the stage victory, just seconds ahead of the charging peloton.

Results

Full Results Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Owain Doull (GBr) Team Ineos 4:07:32 2 Matthias Brändle (Aut) Israel Start-Up Nation 3 Ian Garrison (USA) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:00:02 4 Romain Combaud (Fra) Nippo Delko Provence 5 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:00:06 6 Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis 7 Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 8 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) EF Pro Cycling 9 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep 10 Quinn Simmons (USA) Trek-Segafredo 11 Rasmus Tiller (Nor) NTT Pro Cycling 12 Anthony Maldonado (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93 13 Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Team 14 Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb 15 Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 16 Pieter Serry (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep 17 Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana Pro Team 18 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 19 Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Movistar Team 20 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos 21 Julien El Fares (Fra) Nippo Delko Provence 22 Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 23 Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb 24 Michal Golas (Pol) Team Ineos 25 Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 26 Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Ineos 27 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis 28 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 29 Fabien Doubey (Fra) Circus-Wanty Gobert 30 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 31 Jesper Hansen (Den) Cofidis 32 Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana Pro Team 33 Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 34 Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic 35 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) NTT Pro Cycling 36 Fausto Masnada (Ita) CCC Team 37 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 38 Rémy Rochas (Fra) Nippo Delko Provence 39 Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 40 Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep 41 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 42 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Ineos 43 Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 44 Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Pro Cycling 45 Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 46 Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb 0:00:35 47 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) NTT Pro Cycling 0:01:40 48 Timothy Dupont (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert 49 Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Nippo Delko Provence 50 Ivan Centrone (Lux) Natura4ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole 51 Alexis Renard (Fra) Israel Start-Up Nation 52 Mathias De Witte (Bel) Natura4ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole 53 Nico Denz (Ger) Team Sunweb 54 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert 55 Frederik Backaert (Bel) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 56 Christopher Lawless (GBr) Team Ineos 57 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 58 Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spa) Movistar Team 59 Julien Vermote (Bel) Cofidis 60 Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 61 Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Cofidis 62 Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Israel Start-Up Nation 63 Gijs Leemreize (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 64 Connor Swift (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic 65 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Ineos 66 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 67 Johan Jacobs (Swi) Movistar Team 68 Jaakko Hanninen (Fin) AG2R la Mondiale 69 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 70 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) EF Pro Cycling 71 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 72 Kinfe Hailemichael (Eth) Nippo Delko Provence 73 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team 74 Attila Valter (Hun) CCC Team 75 Matteo Sobrero (Ita) NTT Pro Cycling 76 Louis Louvet (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93 77 Vadim Pronskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 78 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Total Direct Energie 79 Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Pro Cycling 80 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep 81 Amanuel Gebreigzabhier (Eri) NTT Pro Cycling 82 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 83 Luis Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Movistar Team 84 Chris Harper (Aus) Team Jumbo-Visma 85 François Bidard (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 86 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 87 Fabio Felline (Ita) Astana Pro Team 88 William Barta (USA) CCC Team 89 Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Start-Up Nation 90 Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Team 91 Thomas Degand (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert 0:02:02 92 Pierre Idjouadiene (Fra) Natura4ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole 93 Jeremy Bellicaud (Fra) Circus-Wanty Gobert 94 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ 0:04:06 95 Juri Hollmann (Ger) Movistar Team 0:04:08 96 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Groupama-FDJ 97 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep 98 Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis 0:04:23 99 Thibault Ferasse (Fra) Natura4ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole 0:05:15 100 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma 101 Sean Bennett (USA) EF Pro Cycling 102 Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 103 Jeremy Cabot (Fra) Total Direct Energie 104 Martin Salmon (Ger) Team Sunweb 105 Yoann Offredo (Fra) Circus-Wanty Gobert 106 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) NTT Pro Cycling 107 Danilo Wyss (Swi) NTT Pro Cycling 108 Winner Andrew Anacona (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic 109 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep 110 Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis 0:07:59 111 Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Start-Up Nation 0:08:00 112 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:08:01 113 Pierre Barbier (Fra) Nippo Delko Provence 0:08:46 114 Charles Quarterman (GBr) Trek-Segafredo 115 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 116 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Total Direct Energie 117 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Pro Cycling 118 José Gonçalves (Por) Nippo Delko Provence 119 Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 120 Luis Ricardo Villalobos Hernandez (Mex) EF Pro Cycling 121 Luca Mozzato (Ita) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 122 Jérémy Leveau (Fra) Natura4ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole 0:10:35 123 Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Team 124 Bert De Backer (Bel) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 125 Marlon Gaillard (Fra) Total Direct Energie 126 Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Total Direct Energie DNF Bram Welten (Ned) Team Arkea-Samsic DNF Morné Van Niekerk (RSA) St Michel-Auber 93 DNF Flavien Maurelet (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93 DNF Tony Hurel (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93 DNF Baptiste Constantin (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93 DNF Bryan Alaphilippe (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93 DNF Christophe Masson (Fra) Natura4ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole DNF Florian Maitre (Fra) Total Direct Energie DNF Alexander Kamp (Den) Trek-Segafredo DNF Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Movistar Team DNF Norman Vahtra (Est) Israel Start-Up Nation DNF Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Start-Up Nation DNF Jakub Mareczko (Ita) CCC Team DNF Leonardo Bonifazio (Ita) Total Direct Energie

Young rider Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ian Garrison (USA) Deceuninck-Quickstep 4:07:34 2 Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis 0:00:04 3 Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 4 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep 5 Quinn Simmons (USA) Trek-Segafredo 6 Rasmus Tiller (Nor) NTT Pro Cycling 7 Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb 8 Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 9 Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana Pro Team 10 Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb 11 Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Ineos 12 Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana Pro Team 13 Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 14 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 15 Rémy Rochas (Fra) Nippo Delko Provence 16 Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 17 Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep 18 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Ineos 19 Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 20 Ivan Centrone (Lux) Natura4ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole 0:01:38 21 Alexis Renard (Fra) Israel Start-Up Nation 22 Christopher Lawless (GBr) Team Ineos 23 Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Cofidis 24 Gijs Leemreize (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 25 Connor Swift (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic 26 Johan Jacobs (Swi) Movistar Team 27 Jaakko Hanninen (Fin) AG2R la Mondiale 28 Kinfe Hailemichael (Eth) Nippo Delko Provence 29 Attila Valter (Hun) CCC Team 30 Matteo Sobrero (Ita) NTT Pro Cycling 31 Louis Louvet (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93 32 Vadim Pronskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 33 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep 34 William Barta (USA) CCC Team 35 Pierre Idjouadiene (Fra) Natura4ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole 0:02:00 36 Jeremy Bellicaud (Fra) Circus-Wanty Gobert 37 Juri Hollmann (Ger) Movistar Team 0:04:06 38 Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis 0:04:21 39 Sean Bennett (USA) EF Pro Cycling 0:05:13 40 Martin Salmon (Ger) Team Sunweb 41 Pierre Barbier (Fra) Nippo Delko Provence 0:08:44 42 Charles Quarterman (GBr) Trek-Segafredo 43 Luis Ricardo Villalobos Hernandez (Mex) EF Pro Cycling 44 Luca Mozzato (Ita) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 45 Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Team 0:10:33 46 Marlon Gaillard (Fra) Total Direct Energie

Final general classification after stage 4 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic 15:31:50 2 Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana Pro Team 0:01:04 3 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:01:28 4 Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Pro Cycling 0:01:38 5 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:02:16 6 Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Ineos 0:02:21 7 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:02:22 8 Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:02:26 9 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis 10 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:02:35 11 Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 0:02:44 12 Fausto Masnada (Ita) CCC Team 0:03:15 13 Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:03:50 14 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) NTT Pro Cycling 0:03:51 15 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:03:53 16 Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:03:55 17 Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:04:09 18 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 0:04:17 19 Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:04:30 20 Julien El Fares (Fra) Nippo Delko Provence 0:04:42 21 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Ineos 0:04:44 22 Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Pro Cycling 0:04:57 23 Romain Combaud (Fra) Nippo Delko Provence 0:05:19 24 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:05:25 25 Fabien Doubey (Fra) Circus-Wanty Gobert 0:05:32 26 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) EF Pro Cycling 0:05:36 27 Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb 0:05:38 28 Attila Valter (Hun) CCC Team 0:05:45 29 Rémy Rochas (Fra) Nippo Delko Provence 0:05:46 30 Jesper Hansen (Den) Cofidis 0:05:54 31 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:06:18 32 Amanuel Gebreigzabhier (Eri) NTT Pro Cycling 0:06:22 33 Gijs Leemreize (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:06:58 34 Jaakko Hanninen (Fin) AG2R la Mondiale 0:07:21 35 François Bidard (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 0:07:37 36 Chris Harper (Aus) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:07:40 37 Pieter Serry (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:08:00 38 Mathias De Witte (Bel) Natura4ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole 0:08:05 39 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Total Direct Energie 0:10:24 40 Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Movistar Team 0:10:43 41 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) NTT Pro Cycling 0:12:09 42 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos 0:12:25 43 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 0:12:45 44 Luis Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Movistar Team 0:13:23 45 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:13:29 46 Kinfe Hailemichael (Eth) Nippo Delko Provence 0:13:30 47 Jeremy Bellicaud (Fra) Circus-Wanty Gobert 0:13:45 48 Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Team 0:13:52 49 Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:14:28 50 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) EF Pro Cycling 0:15:31 51 William Barta (USA) CCC Team 0:16:17 52 Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb 0:16:19 53 Winner Andrew Anacona (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:16:39 54 Julien Vermote (Bel) Cofidis 0:17:09 55 Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 0:17:21 56 Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:17:36 57 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:18:15 58 Thomas Degand (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert 0:18:31 59 Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 0:18:41 60 Danilo Wyss (Swi) NTT Pro Cycling 61 Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Cofidis 0:18:48 62 Owain Doull (GBr) Team Ineos 0:18:55 63 Ian Garrison (USA) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:19:01 64 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:19:10 65 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:19:11 66 Michal Golas (Pol) Team Ineos 67 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:19:55 68 Matteo Sobrero (Ita) NTT Pro Cycling 0:20:02 69 Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis 0:20:32 70 Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 0:20:43 71 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team 0:20:45 72 Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:21:34 73 Thibault Ferasse (Fra) Natura4ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole 0:21:38 74 Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:22:03 75 Martin Salmon (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:22:39 76 Pierre Idjouadiene (Fra) Natura4ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole 0:22:46 77 Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spa) Movistar Team 0:22:55 78 Nico Denz (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:23:54 79 Louis Louvet (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93 0:23:58 80 Sean Bennett (USA) EF Pro Cycling 0:24:20 81 Alexis Renard (Fra) Israel Start-Up Nation 0:24:26 82 Ivan Centrone (Lux) Natura4ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole 0:24:31 83 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:24:34 84 Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Israel Start-Up Nation 0:25:43 85 Fabio Felline (Ita) Astana Pro Team 86 Connor Swift (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:25:44 87 Quinn Simmons (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:25:46 88 Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Start-Up Nation 0:25:47 89 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ 0:26:07 90 Luis Ricardo Villalobos Hernandez (Mex) EF Pro Cycling 0:26:21 91 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert 0:26:26 92 Frederik Backaert (Bel) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 0:27:04 93 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Ineos 94 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:27:12 95 Anthony Maldonado (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93 0:27:35 96 Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Team 0:28:13 97 Rasmus Tiller (Nor) NTT Pro Cycling 0:28:18 98 Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis 0:29:03 99 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:29:21 100 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Pro Cycling 0:29:50 101 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 0:30:48 102 Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Start-Up Nation 0:31:14 103 Juri Hollmann (Ger) Movistar Team 0:31:27 104 José Gonçalves (Por) Nippo Delko Provence 0:32:00 105 Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Nippo Delko Provence 0:32:01 106 Christopher Lawless (GBr) Team Ineos 0:32:02 107 Jeremy Cabot (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:32:18 108 Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis 0:32:51 109 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) NTT Pro Cycling 0:32:56 110 Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Team 0:33:08 111 Matthias Brändle (Aut) Israel Start-Up Nation 0:33:13 112 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Groupama-FDJ 0:33:17 113 Yoann Offredo (Fra) Circus-Wanty Gobert 0:33:37 114 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:33:46 115 Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 0:34:08 116 Vadim Pronskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:37:32 117 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:38:00 118 Johan Jacobs (Swi) Movistar Team 0:38:05 119 Timothy Dupont (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert 0:38:08 120 Jérémy Leveau (Fra) Natura4ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole 0:40:40 121 Marlon Gaillard (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:41:35 122 Luca Mozzato (Ita) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 0:43:37 123 Bert De Backer (Bel) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 0:43:55 124 Pierre Barbier (Fra) Nippo Delko Provence 0:44:23 125 Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:44:53 126 Charles Quarterman (GBr) Trek-Segafredo 0:51:20

Point classification Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 30 2 Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana Pro Team 24 3 Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic 20 4 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 18 5 Owain Doull (GBr) Team Ineos 15 6 Romain Combaud (Fra) Nippo Delko Provence 15 7 Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Ineos 15 8 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) EF Pro Cycling 14 9 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep 13 10 Ian Garrison (USA) Deceuninck-Quickstep 13 11 Matthias Brändle (Aut) Israel Start-Up Nation 13 12 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 10 13 Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Pro Cycling 10 14 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 10 15 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) NTT Pro Cycling 9 16 Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 8 17 Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Team 8 18 Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep 8 19 Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 7 20 Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis 7 21 Johan Jacobs (Swi) Movistar Team 7 22 Charles Quarterman (GBr) Trek-Segafredo 6 23 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 6 24 Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 6 25 Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 6 26 Nico Denz (Ger) Team Sunweb 5 27 Louis Louvet (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93 5 28 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis 5 29 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep 5 30 Timothy Dupont (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert 5 31 Pierre Barbier (Fra) Nippo Delko Provence 5 32 Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Israel Start-Up Nation 4 33 Quinn Simmons (USA) Trek-Segafredo 3 34 Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis 3 35 Christopher Lawless (GBr) Team Ineos 3 36 Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana Pro Team 2 37 Rasmus Tiller (Nor) NTT Pro Cycling 2 38 Fausto Masnada (Ita) CCC Team 1 39 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Ineos 1 40 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ 1 41 Anthony Maldonado (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93 1

Mountain classification Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Team 18 2 Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis 14 3 Romain Combaud (Fra) Nippo Delko Provence 13 4 Johan Jacobs (Swi) Movistar Team 8 5 Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic 7 6 Ian Garrison (USA) Deceuninck-Quickstep 7 7 Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 7 8 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 5 9 Owain Doull (GBr) Team Ineos 4 10 Timothy Dupont (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert 4 11 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 3 12 Charles Quarterman (GBr) Trek-Segafredo 3 13 Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Pro Cycling 3 14 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep 3 15 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos 2 16 Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana Pro Team 1 17 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Ineos 1 18 Sean Bennett (USA) EF Pro Cycling 1 19 Matthias Brändle (Aut) Israel Start-Up Nation 1 20 Yoann Offredo (Fra) Circus-Wanty Gobert 1