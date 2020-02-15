Tour de la Provence: Nairo Quintana wins on Mont Ventoux
Colombian takes GC lead with solo victory
Stage 3: Istres - Mont Ventoux/Chalet Reynard
Nairo Quintana secured his first victory in his new colours of Arkea-Samsic on Mont Ventoux during stage 3 at the Tour de la Provence.
The Colombian attacked near the lower slopes of the 10km final ascent and crossed the finish line 1:28 ahead of a select chase group that included runner-up Alexey Lutsenko (Astana), Hugh Carthy (EF Pro Cycling) in second place, and overnight leader Aleksandr Vlasov (Astana) taking third.
Quintana is now leading the overall classification with 1:04 ahead of Vlasov and 1:28 ahead of Lutsenko going into the final stage 4, a 170.4km race from Avignon to Aix-en Provence on Sunday.
The third stage of the Tour de la Provence marked a considerable opportunity to shake up the general classification with a finish at the top of Mont Ventoux. It was also an early-season test among the high-profile climbers participating in the four-day race.
Quintana’s Arkéa-Samsic team, including French champion Warren Barguil, set him up perfectly into the based of the Mont Ventoux. He launch his winning attack on the steeper sections with seven kilometres to the top and almost immediately put Groupama-FDJ’s notable prospects Thibaut Pinot and David Gaudu into danger.
There was a very brief draw from Sepp Kuss (Jumbo-Visma) but the young American faded quickly and was caught and then distanced by a desperate chase from Lutsenko and Carthy.
In an effort to save his overall lead, Vlasov bridged across to his teammate Lutsenko and Carthy, but the trio were no match for Quintana, whose lead exploded from an initial 18 seconds to over a minute in the final kilometre.
Quintana’s victory builds on Arkéa-Samsic’s strong start to the season after the team’s sprinter Nacer Bouhanni already won stage 1 at the Tour de la Provence and a stage at the Saudi Tour earlier this month.
More to come...
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Arkea-Samsic
|3:36:26
|2
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:28
|3
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Pro Cycling
|4
|Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|5
|Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Ineos
|0:02:11
|6
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|7
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|8
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Cofidis
|9
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|10
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:02:25
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Arkea-Samsic
|11:24:12
|2
|Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:04
|3
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:28
|4
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Pro Cycling
|0:01:38
|5
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:02:16
|6
|Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Ineos
|0:02:21
|7
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:02:22
|8
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:02:26
|9
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Cofidis
|10
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:02:35
