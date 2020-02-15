Trending

Tour de la Provence: Nairo Quintana wins on Mont Ventoux

Colombian takes GC lead with solo victory

Image 1 of 7

Tour de la Provence 2020 - 5th Edition - 3rd stage Istres - Mont Ventoux/Chalet Reynard 140,2 km - 15/02/2020 - Nairo Quintana (COL - Team Arkea Samsic) - photo Luca Bettini/BettiniPhotoÂ©2020

Nairo Quintana celebrates victory (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 7

Tour de la Provence 2020 - 5th Edition - 3rd stage Istres - Mont Ventoux/Chalet Reynard 140,2 km - 15/02/2020 - Nairo Quintana (COL - Team Arkea Samsic) - photo Luca Bettini/BettiniPhotoÂ©2020

Nairo Quintana (Arkea-Samsic) riding to the line (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 7

CHALET REYNARD MONT VENTOUX FRANCE FEBRUARY 15 Remi Cavagna of France and Team Deceuninck Quick Step Timothy Dupont of Belgium and Team Circus Wanty Gobert Breakaway during the 5th Tour de La Provence 2020 Stage 3 a 1435km stage from Istres to Chalet Reynard Mont Ventoux 1429m TDLP letourdelaprovence TDLP2020 on February 15 2020 in Chalet Reynard Mont Ventoux France Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Remi Cavagna (Deceuninck-QuickStep) drives the break (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 4 of 7

Tour de la Provence 2020 5th Edition 3rd stage Istres Mont VentouxChalet Reynard 1402 km 15022020 Nairo Quintana COL Team Arkea Samsic Warren Barguil FRA Team Arkea Samsic photo Luca BettiniBettiniPhoto2020

Quintana and Arkea teammate Warren Barguil (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 7

CHALET REYNARD MONT VENTOUX FRANCE FEBRUARY 15 Jacopo Mosca of Italy and Team Trek Segafredo Breakaway during the 5th Tour de La Provence 2020 Stage 3 a 1435km stage from Istres to Chalet Reynard Mont Ventoux 1429m TDLP letourdelaprovence TDLP2020 on February 15 2020 in Chalet Reynard Mont Ventoux France Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Jacopo Mosca (Trek-Segafredo) on the attack (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 6 of 7

CHALET REYNARD MONT VENTOUX FRANCE FEBRUARY 15 Remi Cavagna of France and Team Deceuninck Quick Step Timothy Dupont of Belgium and Team Circus Wanty Gobert Breakaway during the 5th Tour de La Provence 2020 Stage 3 a 1435km stage from Istres to Chalet Reynard Mont Ventoux 1429m TDLP letourdelaprovence TDLP2020 on February 15 2020 in Chalet Reynard Mont Ventoux France Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Cavagna and Timothy Dupont (Circus-Wanty Gobert) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 7 of 7

CHALET REYNARD MONT VENTOUX FRANCE FEBRUARY 15 Vadim Pronskiy of Kazakhstan and Team Astana Pro Team during the 5th Tour de La Provence 2020 Stage 3 a 1435km stage from Istres to Chalet Reynard Mont Ventoux 1429m TDLP letourdelaprovence TDLP2020 on February 15 2020 in Chalet Reynard Mont Ventoux France Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Vadim Pronskiy (Astana) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Nairo Quintana secured his first victory in his new colours of Arkea-Samsic on Mont Ventoux during stage 3 at the Tour de la Provence.

The Colombian attacked near the lower slopes of the 10km final ascent and crossed the finish line 1:28 ahead of a select chase group that included runner-up Alexey Lutsenko (Astana), Hugh Carthy (EF Pro Cycling) in second place, and overnight leader Aleksandr Vlasov (Astana) taking third.

Quintana is now leading the overall classification with 1:04 ahead of Vlasov and 1:28 ahead of Lutsenko going into the final stage 4, a 170.4km race from Avignon to Aix-en Provence on Sunday.

The third stage of the Tour de la Provence marked a considerable opportunity to shake up the general classification with a finish at the top of Mont Ventoux. It was also an early-season test among the high-profile climbers participating in the four-day race. 

Quintana’s Arkéa-Samsic team, including French champion Warren Barguil, set him up perfectly into the based of the Mont Ventoux. He launch his winning attack on the steeper sections with seven kilometres to the top and almost immediately put Groupama-FDJ’s notable prospects Thibaut Pinot and David Gaudu into danger.

There was a very brief draw from Sepp Kuss (Jumbo-Visma) but the young American faded quickly and was caught and then distanced by a desperate chase from Lutsenko and Carthy. 

In an effort to save his overall lead, Vlasov bridged across to his teammate Lutsenko and Carthy, but the trio were no match for Quintana, whose lead exploded from an initial 18 seconds to over a minute in the final kilometre.

Quintana’s victory builds on Arkéa-Samsic’s strong start to the season after the team’s sprinter Nacer Bouhanni already won stage 1 at the Tour de la Provence and a stage at the Saudi Tour earlier this month.

More to come...

Brief results
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nairo Quintana (Col) Arkea-Samsic3:36:26
2Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:01:28
3Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Pro Cycling
4Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana Pro Team
5Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Ineos0:02:11
6Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
7Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
8Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Cofidis
9Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
10David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:02:25

General classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nairo Quintana (Col) Arkea-Samsic11:24:12
2Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana Pro Team0:01:04
3Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:01:28
4Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Pro Cycling0:01:38
5Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb0:02:16
6Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Ineos0:02:21
7Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:02:22
8Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma0:02:26
9Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Cofidis
10David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:02:35

