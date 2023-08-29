Tour de l'Avenir Femmes: Zanetti wins sprint on stage 2

Linda Zanetti (Switzerland) won the sprint on the second stage of the Tour de l'Avenir Femmes.

Zanetti topped Julie De Wilde of Belgium and Fem van Empel (Netherlands) in the bunch sprint on the 91.8km stage from Charolles to Louhans Chateaurenaud.

Antonia Niedermaier (Germany) continues as the race leader as she, second-place Anna Shackley (Great Britain) and Shirin van Anrooij (Netherlands) all finished in the bunch on the same time.