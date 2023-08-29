Tour de l'Avenir Femmes: Zanetti wins sprint on stage 2
Niedermaier continues as race leader
Linda Zanetti (Switzerland) won the sprint on the second stage of the Tour de l'Avenir Femmes.
Zanetti topped Julie De Wilde of Belgium and Fem van Empel (Netherlands) in the bunch sprint on the 91.8km stage from Charolles to Louhans Chateaurenaud.
Antonia Niedermaier (Germany) continues as the race leader as she, second-place Anna Shackley (Great Britain) and Shirin van Anrooij (Netherlands) all finished in the bunch on the same time.
Results
Laura Weislo has been with Cyclingnews since 2006 after making a switch from a career in science. As Managing Editor, she coordinates coverage for North American events and global news. As former elite-level road racer who dabbled in cyclo-cross and track, Laura has a passion for all three disciplines. When not working she likes to go camping and explore lesser traveled roads, paths and gravel tracks. Laura's specialises in covering doping, anti-doping, UCI governance and performing data analysis.
