Tour de l'Avenir Femmes: Niedermaier takes time trial victory on stage 1

By Laura Weislo
published

Under-23 world champion takes first race leader's jersey

Antonia Niedermaier wins the under-23 women's world title in the time trial
Antonia Niedermaier wins the under-23 women's world title in the time trial (Image credit: Getty Images)
The under-23 time trial world champion Antonia Niedermaier upheld her status as favourite to win the opening time trial of the inaugural Tour de l'Avenir Femmes on Monday. 

The 20-year-old topped Britain's Anna Shackley and Shirin van Anrooij of the Netherlands in the hilly 14.8 kilometer test in Saint-Vallier.

Niedermaier will start stage 2 in the leader's yellow jersey, with Shackley at 14 seconds and Van Anrooij 23 seconds adrift in the overall standings. She also holds the best young riders' classification lead.

Results

