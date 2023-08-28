Tour de l'Avenir Femmes: Niedermaier takes time trial victory on stage 1
Under-23 world champion takes first race leader's jersey
The under-23 time trial world champion Antonia Niedermaier upheld her status as favourite to win the opening time trial of the inaugural Tour de l'Avenir Femmes on Monday.
The 20-year-old topped Britain's Anna Shackley and Shirin van Anrooij of the Netherlands in the hilly 14.8 kilometer test in Saint-Vallier.
Niedermaier will start stage 2 in the leader's yellow jersey, with Shackley at 14 seconds and Van Anrooij 23 seconds adrift in the overall standings. She also holds the best young riders' classification lead.
Results
Tour de l'Avenir Femmes: Niedermaier takes time trial victory on stage 1
Under-23 world champion takes first race leader's jersey
