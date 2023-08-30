Tour de l'Avenir Femmes: Van Empel wins stage 3 from reduced bunch sprint

Fem van Empel (Netherlands) captured the stage 3 bunch sprint on Wednesday at the Tour de l'Avenir Femmes. From the group of 20 riders Dominika Wlodarczyk (Poland) took second place, holding off Gaia Masetti (Italy), who finished third.

The top three riders on GC marked each other in the finale, with race leader Antonia Niedermaier (Germany) crossing the line in 10th position, three spots behind second-placed Anna Shackley (Great Britain) and with third-placed Shirin van Anrooij (Netherlands) on her back wheel. Niedermaier retained a 14-second advantage over Shackley and a 23-second margin over Anrooij with two days remaining.

Nathalie Quinn (USA) went on a solo attack for close to 30km near the end of the 97.3km charge to Val d’Epy, but with 15km to go the peloton pulled her back to set up the sprint finish.