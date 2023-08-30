Tour de l'Avenir Femmes: Van Empel wins stage 3 from reduced bunch sprint

By Laura Weislo, Jackie Tyson
published

Niedermaier continues as race leader for third stage

Fem van Empel wins stage 3 of 2023 Tour de l'Avenir Femmes
Fem van Empel wins stage 3 of 2023 Tour de l'Avenir Femmes (Image credit: Tour de l'Avenir Femmes/ Anouk Flesch)
Jump to:

Fem van Empel (Netherlands) captured the stage 3 bunch sprint on Wednesday at the Tour de l'Avenir Femmes. From the group of 20 riders Dominika Wlodarczyk (Poland) took second place, holding off Gaia Masetti (Italy), who finished third.

The top three riders on GC marked each other in the finale, with race leader Antonia Niedermaier (Germany) crossing the line in 10th position, three spots behind second-placed Anna Shackley (Great Britain) and with third-placed Shirin van Anrooij (Netherlands) on her back wheel. Niedermaier retained a 14-second advantage over Shackley and a 23-second margin over Anrooij with two days remaining.

Nathalie Quinn (USA) went on a solo attack for close to 30km near the end of the 97.3km charge to Val d’Epy, but with 15km to go the peloton pulled her back to set up the sprint finish. 

Results

Laura Weislo
Laura Weislo
Managing Editor

Laura Weislo has been with Cyclingnews since 2006 after making a switch from a career in science. As Managing Editor, she coordinates coverage for North American events and global news. As former elite-level road racer who dabbled in cyclo-cross and track, Laura has a passion for all three disciplines. When not working she likes to go camping and explore lesser traveled roads, paths and gravel tracks. Laura's specialises in covering doping, anti-doping, UCI governance and performing data analysis.

