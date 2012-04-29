Trending

Park Sung Baek wins 2012 Tour of Korea

Hanson wins final stage in Hanam

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ken Hanson (USA) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies0:55:44
2Alexander Serebrayakov (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
3Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Terengganu Cycling Team
4Charles Huff (USA) Jelly Belly Cycling
5Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Team Nippo
6Aaron Kemps (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
7Alexander Candelario (USA) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies
8Seon Ho Park (Kor) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
9Cheung Gyo Jeong (Kor) Geumsan Ginseng Cello
10Dean Downing (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
11Ricardo Van Der Velde (Ned) Jelly Belly Cycling
12Patrick Shaw (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
13Leonid Krasnov (Rus) RusVelo
14Kyoung Ho Park (Kor) Seoul Cycling Team
15Joon Yong Seo (Kor) Seoul Cycling Team
16Sung Baek Park (Kor) KSPO
17Anatoliy Pakhtusov (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental
18Sung Jun Kang (Kor) Korea National Team
19Dong Hyun Shin (Kor) KSPO
20Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
21Eugen Wacker (Kgz) Uzbekistan Suren Team
22Paul Odlin (NZl) Subway Cycling Team
23Kyung Gu Jang (Kor) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
24Valery Valynin (Rus) RusVelo
25Keon Woo Park (Kor) Korea National Team
26Hamid Shirisisan (IRI) Uzbekistan Suren Team
27Jakub Kratochvila (Cze) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
28Jesse Anthony (USA) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies
29Seung Kwon Lee (Kor) Seoul Cycling Team
30Sun Jae Jang (Kor) Korea National Team
31Jun Bin Kim (Kor) Seoul Cycling Team
32Mauro Abel Richeze (Arg) Team Nippo
33Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
34Mohd Nur Rizuan Zainal (Mas) Malaysia National Team
35Se Yong Oh (Kor) Geumsan Ginseng Cello
36Richard Lang (Aus) Rapha Condor - Sharp
37Michael Friedman (USA) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies
38Suhardi Hassan (Mas) Malaysia National Team
39Alex Carver (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
40Muhammad Khairul Azizi Abdullah (Mas) Malaysia National Team
41King Wai Cheung (HKg) Hong Kong-China National Team
42Mohammad Saufi Mat Senan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
43Thomas Soladay (USA) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies
44Kinsan Wu (HKg) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
45Michael Cuming (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
46Rodriges Arguelyes (Rus) RusVelo
47Alexander Khatuntsev (Rus) RusVelo
48Jai Crawford (Aus) RTS Racing Team
49Richard Handley (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
50Ying Hon Yeung (HKg) Hong Kong-China National Team
51Vitaliy Popkov (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental
52Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
53Farshad Salehian (IRI) Azad University Cross Team
54Ho Ting Kwok (HKg) Hong Kong-China National Team
55Oleksandr Martynenko (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental
56Muradjan Halmuratov (Uzb) Uzbekistan Suren Team
57Denys Karnulin (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental
58Soon Yeong Kwon (Kor) KSPO
59Christopher Jennings (RSA) Rapha Condor - Sharp
60Alireza Haghi (IRI) Azad University Cross Team
61King Lok Cheung (HKg) Hong Kong-China National Team
62Peter Latham (NZl) Subway Cycling Team
63Benjamin Edmuller (Ger) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
64Sam Horgan (NZl) Subway Cycling Team
65Kun Jiang (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
66Jason Rigg (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
67Chae Bin Im (Kor) Korea National Team
68Do Hyoung Kim (Kor) Terengganu Cycling Team
69Ji Min Jung (Kor) KSPO
70Vladyslav Bakumenko (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental0:00:15
71Ki Ho Choi (HKg) Hong Kong-China National Team
72Khajeh Hamed Pasban (IRI) Uzbekistan Suren Team
73Suk Ho Kang (Kor) Seoul Cycling Team
74Jae Hyun Bang (Kor) Geumsan Ginseng Cello
75Ben Dyball (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
76Jung Hwan Youm (Kor) Seoul Cycling Team
77Lars Pria (Rom) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
78Kam Po Wong (HKg) Hong Kong-China National Team
79Hyo Suk Gong (Kor) Geumsan Ginseng Cello
80Stefan Stadler (Aut) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
81Alex Coutts (GBr) RTS Racing Team
82Nur Amirull Fakhruddin Mazuki (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
83Martyn Irvine (Irl) RTS Racing Team
84Ki Hong Yoo (Kor) Geumsan Ginseng Cello
85Lee Rodgers (GBr) RTS Racing Team
86Hyeong Min Choe (Kor) Geumsan Ginseng Cello
87Ki Ju Lee (Kor) KSPO
88Michael Sherer (USA) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies0:00:26
89Junya Sano (Jpn) Team Nippo0:00:27
90Mohd Zamri Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
91Muhammad Rauf Nur Misbah (Mas) Malaysia National Team
92Tom Robinson (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
93Ryohei Komori (Jpn) Team Nippo
94Biao Liu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
95Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Team Nippo
96Abbas Saeidi Tanha (IRI) Azad University Cross Team
97Nick Lovegrove (NZl) Subway Cycling Team0:00:30
98Jaan Kirsipuu (Est) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
99Westley Gough (NZl) Subway Cycling Team0:00:34
100Emerson Oronte (USA) Jelly Belly Cycling0:00:38
101Joris Boillat (Swi) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:00:39
102Seung Woo Choi (Kor) Korea National Team
103Jae Yeon Im (Kor) Korea National Team0:00:42
104Matt Gorter (NZl) Subway Cycling Team0:01:29
105Nic Hamilton (Can) Jelly Belly Cycling0:01:31
106Jeremy Powers (USA) Jelly Belly Cycling0:01:41
107Alexander Hagman (USA) Jelly Belly Cycling
108Joe Eldridge (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
109Mohammad Gharehbaghipouri (IRI) Uzbekistan Suren Team

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sun Jae Jang (Kor) Korea National Team5pts
2Ho Ting Kwok (HKg) Hong Kong-China National Team3
3Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Team Nippo2
4Ken Hanson (USA) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies1

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kyoung Ho Park (Kor) Seoul Cycling Team0:55:44
2Sung Jun Kang (Kor) Korea National Team
3Dong Hyun Shin (Kor) KSPO
4Kyung Gu Jang (Kor) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
5Keon Woo Park (Kor) Korea National Team
6Seung Kwon Lee (Kor) Seoul Cycling Team
7Jun Bin Kim (Kor) Seoul Cycling Team
8Alex Carver (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
9Muhammad Khairul Azizi Abdullah (Mas) Malaysia National Team
10Mohammad Saufi Mat Senan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
11Michael Cuming (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
12Richard Handley (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
13Denys Karnulin (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental
14Soon Yeong Kwon (Kor) KSPO
15Christopher Jennings (RSA) Rapha Condor - Sharp
16King Lok Cheung (HKg) Hong Kong-China National Team
17Chae Bin Im (Kor) Korea National Team
18Ji Min Jung (Kor) KSPO
19Vladyslav Bakumenko (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental0:00:15
20Ki Ho Choi (HKg) Hong Kong-China National Team
21Suk Ho Kang (Kor) Seoul Cycling Team
22Jae Hyun Bang (Kor) Geumsan Ginseng Cello
23Nur Amirull Fakhruddin Mazuki (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
24Hyeong Min Choe (Kor) Geumsan Ginseng Cello
25Ki Ju Lee (Kor) KSPO
26Emerson Oronte (USA) Jelly Belly Cycling0:00:38
27Jae Yeon Im (Kor) Korea National Team0:00:42

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Optum Presented By Kelly Benefit Strategies2:47:12
2Team Type 1-Sanofi
3Arbo Gebruder Weiss-Oberndorfer
4Seoul Cycling Team
5Korea National Team
6Rusvelo
7Rapha Condor-Sharp
8KSPO
9Uzbekistan Suren Team
10Malaysia National Team
11Terengganu Cycling Team
12Champion System Pro Cycling Team
13Genesys Wealth Advisers
14ISD-Lampre Continental
15Team Hong Kong China
16Subway Cycling Team
17Geumsan Ginseng Cello0:00:15
18Team Nippo0:00:27
19Azad University Cross Team
20RTS Racing Team0:00:30
21Jelly Belly Cycling0:00:38

Asian teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Seoul Cycling Team2:47:12
2Korea National Team
3KSPO
4Uzbekistan Suren Team
5Malaysia National Team
6Terengganu Cycling Team
7Champion System Pro Cycling Team
8Team Hong Kong China
9Geumsan Ginseng Cello0:00:15
10Team Nippo0:00:27
11Azad University Cross Team
12RTS Racing Team0:00:30

General classification after stage 8
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sung Baek Park (Kor) KSPO21:03:33
2Alexander Candelario (USA) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies0:00:03
3Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Team Nippo
4Kyung Gu Jang (Kor) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer0:00:07
5Aaron Kemps (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:00:15
6Charles Huff (USA) Jelly Belly Cycling0:00:16
7Alexander Serebrayakov (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:00:19
8Keon Woo Park (Kor) Korea National Team
9Alexander Khatuntsev (Rus) RusVelo0:00:21
10Ho Ting Kwok (HKg) Hong Kong-China National Team0:00:21
11Joon Yong Seo (Kor) Seoul Cycling Team0:00:22
12Patrick Shaw (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers0:00:23
13Richard Lang (Aus) Rapha Condor - Sharp
14Jesse Anthony (USA) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies
15Eugen Wacker (Kgz) Uzbekistan Suren Team
16Paul Odlin (NZl) Subway Cycling Team
17Jakub Kratochvila (Cze) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
18Jai Crawford (Aus) RTS Racing Team
19Denys Karnulin (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental
20King Lok Cheung (HKg) Hong Kong-China National Team
21Mohammad Gharehbaghipouri (IRI) Uzbekistan Suren Team
22Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
23Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
24Muradjan Halmuratov (Uzb) Uzbekistan Suren Team
25Michael Friedman (USA) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies
26Ying Hon Yeung (HKg) Hong Kong-China National Team
27Se Yong Oh (Kor) Geumsan Ginseng Cello
28Alex Coutts (GBr) RTS Racing Team0:00:38
29Jung Hwan Youm (Kor) Seoul Cycling Team
30Ki Ho Choi (HKg) Hong Kong-China National Team
31Cheung Gyo Jeong (Kor) Geumsan Ginseng Cello0:00:39
32Seung Kwon Lee (Kor) Seoul Cycling Team0:00:39
33Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:00:43
34Ricardo Van Der Velde (Ned) Jelly Belly Cycling
35Benjamin Edmuller (Ger) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
36Alireza Haghi (IRI) Azad University Cross Team
37Hyo Suk Gong (Kor) Geumsan Ginseng Cello0:00:49
38Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Terengganu Cycling Team0:01:17
39Mauro Abel Richeze (Arg) Team Nippo0:01:56
40Michael Cuming (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp0:02:06
41Ken Hanson (USA) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies0:02:10
42Sun Jae Jang (Kor) Korea National Team0:02:14
43Ben Dyball (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers0:02:21
44Ki Hong Yoo (Kor) Geumsan Ginseng Cello
45Hyeong Min Choe (Kor) Geumsan Ginseng Cello0:02:32
46Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Team Nippo0:02:33
47Dean Downing (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp0:02:36
48Dong Hyun Shin (Kor) KSPO
49Ji Min Jung (Kor) KSPO
50Oleksandr Martynenko (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental
51Christopher Jennings (RSA) Rapha Condor - Sharp
52Richard Handley (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
53Rodriges Arguelyes (Rus) RusVelo
54Peter Latham (NZl) Subway Cycling Team
55Jeremy Powers (USA) Jelly Belly Cycling0:02:47
56Nur Amirull Fakhruddin Mazuki (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team0:02:51
57Kam Po Wong (HKg) Hong Kong-China National Team
58Lee Rodgers (GBr) RTS Racing Team0:03:02
59Stefan Stadler (Aut) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
60Tom Robinson (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers0:03:03
61Westley Gough (NZl) Subway Cycling Team0:03:10
62Junya Sano (Jpn) Team Nippo0:03:13
63Ryohei Komori (Jpn) Team Nippo0:03:14
64Emerson Oronte (USA) Jelly Belly Cycling0:03:25
65Joris Boillat (Swi) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:03:32
66Seung Woo Choi (Kor) Korea National Team
67Alexander Hagman (USA) Jelly Belly Cycling0:05:00
68Sam Horgan (NZl) Subway Cycling Team0:05:40
69Do Hyoung Kim (Kor) Terengganu Cycling Team0:10:41
70King Wai Cheung (HKg) Hong Kong-China National Team0:10:43
71Mohammad Saufi Mat Senan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
72Vitaliy Popkov (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental0:11:51
73Soon Yeong Kwon (Kor) KSPO0:11:55
74Leonid Krasnov (Rus) RusVelo0:12:14
75Anatoliy Pakhtusov (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental0:12:15
76Thomas Soladay (USA) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies0:12:27
77Suk Ho Kang (Kor) Seoul Cycling Team0:13:10
78Valery Valynin (Rus) RusVelo0:13:38
79Kyoung Ho Park (Kor) Seoul Cycling Team0:13:44
80Hamid Shirisisan (IRI) Uzbekistan Suren Team
81Kinsan Wu (HKg) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:14:08
82Muhammad Rauf Nur Misbah (Mas) Malaysia National Team0:14:11
83Khajeh Hamed Pasban (IRI) Uzbekistan Suren Team0:14:34
84Matt Gorter (NZl) Subway Cycling Team0:15:13
85Nic Hamilton (Can) Jelly Belly Cycling0:15:32
86Mohd Nur Rizuan Zainal (Mas) Malaysia National Team0:15:35
87Vladyslav Bakumenko (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental0:16:10
88Farshad Salehian (IRI) Azad University Cross Team0:18:02
89Michael Sherer (USA) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies0:21:14
90Jae Yeon Im (Kor) Korea National Team0:24:01
91Jun Bin Kim (Kor) Seoul Cycling Team0:24:37
92Jason Rigg (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers0:25:16
93Abbas Saeidi Tanha (IRI) Azad University Cross Team0:25:17
94Jaan Kirsipuu (Est) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:25:20
95Seon Ho Park (Kor) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer0:25:28
96Ki Ju Lee (Kor) KSPO0:25:33
97Biao Liu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:25:43
98Suhardi Hassan (Mas) Malaysia National Team0:26:23
99Sung Jun Kang (Kor) Korea National Team0:26:39
100Lars Pria (Rom) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer0:26:58
101Chae Bin Im (Kor) Korea National Team0:27:01
102Mohd Zamri Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team0:27:10
103Kun Jiang (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:27:14
104Joe Eldridge (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:29:03
105Muhammad Khairul Azizi Abdullah (Mas) Malaysia National Team0:30:44
106Alex Carver (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers0:32:57
107Nick Lovegrove (NZl) Subway Cycling Team0:34:12
108Jae Hyun Bang (Kor) Geumsan Ginseng Cello0:38:33
109Martyn Irvine (Irl) RTS Racing Team0:48:18

Sprint classification after stage 8
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Team Nippo18pts
2Sun Jae Jang (Kor) Korea National Team15
3Cheung Gyo Jeong (Kor) Geumsan Ginseng Cello7
4Ki Ju Lee (Kor) KSPO5
5Alexander Serebrayakov (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi3
6Alexander Khatuntsev (Rus) RusVelo3
7Ho Ting Kwok (HKg) Hong Kong-China National Team3
8Charles Huff (USA) Jelly Belly Cycling2
9Joon Yong Seo (Kor) Seoul Cycling Team2
10Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Terengganu Cycling Team2
11Leonid Krasnov (Rus) RusVelo2
12Patrick Shaw (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers1
13Jakub Kratochvila (Cze) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer1
14Ken Hanson (USA) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies1
15Rodriges Arguelyes (Rus) RusVelo1

Mountains classification after stage 8
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sung Baek Park (Kor) KSPO12pts
2Denys Karnulin (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental11
3Hyeong Min Choe (Kor) Geumsan Ginseng Cello10
4Hyo Suk Gong (Kor) Geumsan Ginseng Cello7
5Anatoliy Pakhtusov (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental7
6Seon Ho Park (Kor) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer6
7Kyung Gu Jang (Kor) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer5
8Seung Kwon Lee (Kor) Seoul Cycling Team4
9Jesse Anthony (USA) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies3
10King Lok Cheung (HKg) Hong Kong-China National Team3
11Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp3
12Muradjan Halmuratov (Uzb) Uzbekistan Suren Team3
13Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Terengganu Cycling Team3
14Mohammad Gharehbaghipouri (IRI) Uzbekistan Suren Team2
15Michael Cuming (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp2
16Sun Jae Jang (Kor) Korea National Team2
17Jung Hwan Youm (Kor) Seoul Cycling Team1
18Ki Hong Yoo (Kor) Geumsan Ginseng Cello1

Young riders classification after stage 8
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kyung Gu Jang (Kor) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer21:03:40
2Keon Woo Park (Kor) Korea National Team0:00:12
3Denys Karnulin (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental0:00:16
4King Lok Cheung (HKg) Hong Kong-China National Team
5Ki Ho Choi (HKg) Hong Kong-China National Team0:00:31
6Seung Kwon Lee (Kor) Seoul Cycling Team0:00:32
7Michael Cuming (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp0:01:59
8Hyeong Min Choe (Kor) Geumsan Ginseng Cello0:02:25
9Dong Hyun Shin (Kor) KSPO0:02:29
10Ji Min Jung (Kor) KSPO
11Christopher Jennings (RSA) Rapha Condor - Sharp
12Richard Handley (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
13Nur Amirull Fakhruddin Mazuki (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team0:02:44
14Emerson Oronte (USA) Jelly Belly Cycling0:03:18
15Mohammad Saufi Mat Senan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team0:10:36
16Soon Yeong Kwon (Kor) KSPO0:11:48
17Suk Ho Kang (Kor) Seoul Cycling Team0:13:03
18Kyoung Ho Park (Kor) Seoul Cycling Team0:13:37
19Vladyslav Bakumenko (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental0:16:03
20Jae Yeon Im (Kor) Korea National Team0:23:54
21Jun Bin Kim (Kor) Seoul Cycling Team0:24:30
22Ki Ju Lee (Kor) KSPO0:25:26
23Sung Jun Kang (Kor) Korea National Team0:26:32
24Chae Bin Im (Kor) Korea National Team0:26:54
25Muhammad Khairul Azizi Abdullah (Mas) Malaysia National Team0:30:37
26Alex Carver (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers0:32:50
27Jae Hyun Bang (Kor) Geumsan Ginseng Cello0:38:26

Teams classification after stage 8
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Optum Presented By Kelly Benefit Strategies63:11:38
2Uzbekistan Suren Team0:00:10
3Seoul Cycling Team
4Team Hong Kong China
5Arbo Gebruder Weiss-Oberndorfer0:00:20
6Team Type 1-Sanofi0:00:30
7Geumsan Ginseng Cello0:00:45
8ISD-Lampre Continental0:00:50
9Korea National Team0:01:29
10Jelly Belly Cycling0:01:39
11Rapha Condor-Sharp0:01:53
12KSPO0:02:10
13RTS Racing Team0:02:34
14Team Nippo0:02:40
15Genesys Wealth Advisers0:04:06
16Subway Cycling Team0:04:36
17Terengganu Cycling Team0:05:49
18Rusvelo0:13:45
19Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:14:15
20Azad University Cross Team0:23:57
21Malaysia National Team0:44:47

Asian teams classification after stage 8
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Uzbekistan Suren Team63:11:48
2Seoul Cycling Team
3Team Hong Kong China
4Geumsan Ginseng Cello0:00:35
5Korea National Team0:01:19
6KSPO0:02:00
7RTS Racing Team0:02:24
8Team Nippo0:02:30
9Terengganu Cycling Team0:05:39
10Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:14:05
11Azad University Cross Team0:23:47
12Malaysia National Team0:44:37

