Park Sung Baek wins 2012 Tour of Korea
Hanson wins final stage in Hanam
Stage 8: Yeoju - Hanam
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ken Hanson (USA) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:55:44
|2
|Alexander Serebrayakov (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|3
|Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Terengganu Cycling Team
|4
|Charles Huff (USA) Jelly Belly Cycling
|5
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Team Nippo
|6
|Aaron Kemps (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|7
|Alexander Candelario (USA) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies
|8
|Seon Ho Park (Kor) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
|9
|Cheung Gyo Jeong (Kor) Geumsan Ginseng Cello
|10
|Dean Downing (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|11
|Ricardo Van Der Velde (Ned) Jelly Belly Cycling
|12
|Patrick Shaw (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
|13
|Leonid Krasnov (Rus) RusVelo
|14
|Kyoung Ho Park (Kor) Seoul Cycling Team
|15
|Joon Yong Seo (Kor) Seoul Cycling Team
|16
|Sung Baek Park (Kor) KSPO
|17
|Anatoliy Pakhtusov (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental
|18
|Sung Jun Kang (Kor) Korea National Team
|19
|Dong Hyun Shin (Kor) KSPO
|20
|Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|21
|Eugen Wacker (Kgz) Uzbekistan Suren Team
|22
|Paul Odlin (NZl) Subway Cycling Team
|23
|Kyung Gu Jang (Kor) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
|24
|Valery Valynin (Rus) RusVelo
|25
|Keon Woo Park (Kor) Korea National Team
|26
|Hamid Shirisisan (IRI) Uzbekistan Suren Team
|27
|Jakub Kratochvila (Cze) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
|28
|Jesse Anthony (USA) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies
|29
|Seung Kwon Lee (Kor) Seoul Cycling Team
|30
|Sun Jae Jang (Kor) Korea National Team
|31
|Jun Bin Kim (Kor) Seoul Cycling Team
|32
|Mauro Abel Richeze (Arg) Team Nippo
|33
|Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|34
|Mohd Nur Rizuan Zainal (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|35
|Se Yong Oh (Kor) Geumsan Ginseng Cello
|36
|Richard Lang (Aus) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|37
|Michael Friedman (USA) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies
|38
|Suhardi Hassan (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|39
|Alex Carver (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
|40
|Muhammad Khairul Azizi Abdullah (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|41
|King Wai Cheung (HKg) Hong Kong-China National Team
|42
|Mohammad Saufi Mat Senan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|43
|Thomas Soladay (USA) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies
|44
|Kinsan Wu (HKg) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|45
|Michael Cuming (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|46
|Rodriges Arguelyes (Rus) RusVelo
|47
|Alexander Khatuntsev (Rus) RusVelo
|48
|Jai Crawford (Aus) RTS Racing Team
|49
|Richard Handley (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|50
|Ying Hon Yeung (HKg) Hong Kong-China National Team
|51
|Vitaliy Popkov (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental
|52
|Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|53
|Farshad Salehian (IRI) Azad University Cross Team
|54
|Ho Ting Kwok (HKg) Hong Kong-China National Team
|55
|Oleksandr Martynenko (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental
|56
|Muradjan Halmuratov (Uzb) Uzbekistan Suren Team
|57
|Denys Karnulin (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental
|58
|Soon Yeong Kwon (Kor) KSPO
|59
|Christopher Jennings (RSA) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|60
|Alireza Haghi (IRI) Azad University Cross Team
|61
|King Lok Cheung (HKg) Hong Kong-China National Team
|62
|Peter Latham (NZl) Subway Cycling Team
|63
|Benjamin Edmuller (Ger) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
|64
|Sam Horgan (NZl) Subway Cycling Team
|65
|Kun Jiang (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|66
|Jason Rigg (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
|67
|Chae Bin Im (Kor) Korea National Team
|68
|Do Hyoung Kim (Kor) Terengganu Cycling Team
|69
|Ji Min Jung (Kor) KSPO
|70
|Vladyslav Bakumenko (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental
|0:00:15
|71
|Ki Ho Choi (HKg) Hong Kong-China National Team
|72
|Khajeh Hamed Pasban (IRI) Uzbekistan Suren Team
|73
|Suk Ho Kang (Kor) Seoul Cycling Team
|74
|Jae Hyun Bang (Kor) Geumsan Ginseng Cello
|75
|Ben Dyball (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
|76
|Jung Hwan Youm (Kor) Seoul Cycling Team
|77
|Lars Pria (Rom) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
|78
|Kam Po Wong (HKg) Hong Kong-China National Team
|79
|Hyo Suk Gong (Kor) Geumsan Ginseng Cello
|80
|Stefan Stadler (Aut) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
|81
|Alex Coutts (GBr) RTS Racing Team
|82
|Nur Amirull Fakhruddin Mazuki (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|83
|Martyn Irvine (Irl) RTS Racing Team
|84
|Ki Hong Yoo (Kor) Geumsan Ginseng Cello
|85
|Lee Rodgers (GBr) RTS Racing Team
|86
|Hyeong Min Choe (Kor) Geumsan Ginseng Cello
|87
|Ki Ju Lee (Kor) KSPO
|88
|Michael Sherer (USA) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:00:26
|89
|Junya Sano (Jpn) Team Nippo
|0:00:27
|90
|Mohd Zamri Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|91
|Muhammad Rauf Nur Misbah (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|92
|Tom Robinson (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
|93
|Ryohei Komori (Jpn) Team Nippo
|94
|Biao Liu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|95
|Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Team Nippo
|96
|Abbas Saeidi Tanha (IRI) Azad University Cross Team
|97
|Nick Lovegrove (NZl) Subway Cycling Team
|0:00:30
|98
|Jaan Kirsipuu (Est) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|99
|Westley Gough (NZl) Subway Cycling Team
|0:00:34
|100
|Emerson Oronte (USA) Jelly Belly Cycling
|0:00:38
|101
|Joris Boillat (Swi) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:39
|102
|Seung Woo Choi (Kor) Korea National Team
|103
|Jae Yeon Im (Kor) Korea National Team
|0:00:42
|104
|Matt Gorter (NZl) Subway Cycling Team
|0:01:29
|105
|Nic Hamilton (Can) Jelly Belly Cycling
|0:01:31
|106
|Jeremy Powers (USA) Jelly Belly Cycling
|0:01:41
|107
|Alexander Hagman (USA) Jelly Belly Cycling
|108
|Joe Eldridge (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|109
|Mohammad Gharehbaghipouri (IRI) Uzbekistan Suren Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sun Jae Jang (Kor) Korea National Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Ho Ting Kwok (HKg) Hong Kong-China National Team
|3
|3
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Team Nippo
|2
|4
|Ken Hanson (USA) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kyoung Ho Park (Kor) Seoul Cycling Team
|0:55:44
|2
|Sung Jun Kang (Kor) Korea National Team
|3
|Dong Hyun Shin (Kor) KSPO
|4
|Kyung Gu Jang (Kor) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
|5
|Keon Woo Park (Kor) Korea National Team
|6
|Seung Kwon Lee (Kor) Seoul Cycling Team
|7
|Jun Bin Kim (Kor) Seoul Cycling Team
|8
|Alex Carver (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
|9
|Muhammad Khairul Azizi Abdullah (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|10
|Mohammad Saufi Mat Senan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|11
|Michael Cuming (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|12
|Richard Handley (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|13
|Denys Karnulin (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental
|14
|Soon Yeong Kwon (Kor) KSPO
|15
|Christopher Jennings (RSA) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|16
|King Lok Cheung (HKg) Hong Kong-China National Team
|17
|Chae Bin Im (Kor) Korea National Team
|18
|Ji Min Jung (Kor) KSPO
|19
|Vladyslav Bakumenko (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental
|0:00:15
|20
|Ki Ho Choi (HKg) Hong Kong-China National Team
|21
|Suk Ho Kang (Kor) Seoul Cycling Team
|22
|Jae Hyun Bang (Kor) Geumsan Ginseng Cello
|23
|Nur Amirull Fakhruddin Mazuki (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|24
|Hyeong Min Choe (Kor) Geumsan Ginseng Cello
|25
|Ki Ju Lee (Kor) KSPO
|26
|Emerson Oronte (USA) Jelly Belly Cycling
|0:00:38
|27
|Jae Yeon Im (Kor) Korea National Team
|0:00:42
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Optum Presented By Kelly Benefit Strategies
|2:47:12
|2
|Team Type 1-Sanofi
|3
|Arbo Gebruder Weiss-Oberndorfer
|4
|Seoul Cycling Team
|5
|Korea National Team
|6
|Rusvelo
|7
|Rapha Condor-Sharp
|8
|KSPO
|9
|Uzbekistan Suren Team
|10
|Malaysia National Team
|11
|Terengganu Cycling Team
|12
|Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|13
|Genesys Wealth Advisers
|14
|ISD-Lampre Continental
|15
|Team Hong Kong China
|16
|Subway Cycling Team
|17
|Geumsan Ginseng Cello
|0:00:15
|18
|Team Nippo
|0:00:27
|19
|Azad University Cross Team
|20
|RTS Racing Team
|0:00:30
|21
|Jelly Belly Cycling
|0:00:38
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Seoul Cycling Team
|2:47:12
|2
|Korea National Team
|3
|KSPO
|4
|Uzbekistan Suren Team
|5
|Malaysia National Team
|6
|Terengganu Cycling Team
|7
|Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|8
|Team Hong Kong China
|9
|Geumsan Ginseng Cello
|0:00:15
|10
|Team Nippo
|0:00:27
|11
|Azad University Cross Team
|12
|RTS Racing Team
|0:00:30
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sung Baek Park (Kor) KSPO
|21:03:33
|2
|Alexander Candelario (USA) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:00:03
|3
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Team Nippo
|4
|Kyung Gu Jang (Kor) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
|0:00:07
|5
|Aaron Kemps (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:15
|6
|Charles Huff (USA) Jelly Belly Cycling
|0:00:16
|7
|Alexander Serebrayakov (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:00:19
|8
|Keon Woo Park (Kor) Korea National Team
|9
|Alexander Khatuntsev (Rus) RusVelo
|0:00:21
|10
|Ho Ting Kwok (HKg) Hong Kong-China National Team
|0:00:21
|11
|Joon Yong Seo (Kor) Seoul Cycling Team
|0:00:22
|12
|Patrick Shaw (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
|0:00:23
|13
|Richard Lang (Aus) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|14
|Jesse Anthony (USA) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies
|15
|Eugen Wacker (Kgz) Uzbekistan Suren Team
|16
|Paul Odlin (NZl) Subway Cycling Team
|17
|Jakub Kratochvila (Cze) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
|18
|Jai Crawford (Aus) RTS Racing Team
|19
|Denys Karnulin (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental
|20
|King Lok Cheung (HKg) Hong Kong-China National Team
|21
|Mohammad Gharehbaghipouri (IRI) Uzbekistan Suren Team
|22
|Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|23
|Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|24
|Muradjan Halmuratov (Uzb) Uzbekistan Suren Team
|25
|Michael Friedman (USA) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies
|26
|Ying Hon Yeung (HKg) Hong Kong-China National Team
|27
|Se Yong Oh (Kor) Geumsan Ginseng Cello
|28
|Alex Coutts (GBr) RTS Racing Team
|0:00:38
|29
|Jung Hwan Youm (Kor) Seoul Cycling Team
|30
|Ki Ho Choi (HKg) Hong Kong-China National Team
|31
|Cheung Gyo Jeong (Kor) Geumsan Ginseng Cello
|0:00:39
|32
|Seung Kwon Lee (Kor) Seoul Cycling Team
|0:00:39
|33
|Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:00:43
|34
|Ricardo Van Der Velde (Ned) Jelly Belly Cycling
|35
|Benjamin Edmuller (Ger) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
|36
|Alireza Haghi (IRI) Azad University Cross Team
|37
|Hyo Suk Gong (Kor) Geumsan Ginseng Cello
|0:00:49
|38
|Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Terengganu Cycling Team
|0:01:17
|39
|Mauro Abel Richeze (Arg) Team Nippo
|0:01:56
|40
|Michael Cuming (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|0:02:06
|41
|Ken Hanson (USA) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:02:10
|42
|Sun Jae Jang (Kor) Korea National Team
|0:02:14
|43
|Ben Dyball (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
|0:02:21
|44
|Ki Hong Yoo (Kor) Geumsan Ginseng Cello
|45
|Hyeong Min Choe (Kor) Geumsan Ginseng Cello
|0:02:32
|46
|Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Team Nippo
|0:02:33
|47
|Dean Downing (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|0:02:36
|48
|Dong Hyun Shin (Kor) KSPO
|49
|Ji Min Jung (Kor) KSPO
|50
|Oleksandr Martynenko (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental
|51
|Christopher Jennings (RSA) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|52
|Richard Handley (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|53
|Rodriges Arguelyes (Rus) RusVelo
|54
|Peter Latham (NZl) Subway Cycling Team
|55
|Jeremy Powers (USA) Jelly Belly Cycling
|0:02:47
|56
|Nur Amirull Fakhruddin Mazuki (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|0:02:51
|57
|Kam Po Wong (HKg) Hong Kong-China National Team
|58
|Lee Rodgers (GBr) RTS Racing Team
|0:03:02
|59
|Stefan Stadler (Aut) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
|60
|Tom Robinson (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
|0:03:03
|61
|Westley Gough (NZl) Subway Cycling Team
|0:03:10
|62
|Junya Sano (Jpn) Team Nippo
|0:03:13
|63
|Ryohei Komori (Jpn) Team Nippo
|0:03:14
|64
|Emerson Oronte (USA) Jelly Belly Cycling
|0:03:25
|65
|Joris Boillat (Swi) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:32
|66
|Seung Woo Choi (Kor) Korea National Team
|67
|Alexander Hagman (USA) Jelly Belly Cycling
|0:05:00
|68
|Sam Horgan (NZl) Subway Cycling Team
|0:05:40
|69
|Do Hyoung Kim (Kor) Terengganu Cycling Team
|0:10:41
|70
|King Wai Cheung (HKg) Hong Kong-China National Team
|0:10:43
|71
|Mohammad Saufi Mat Senan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|72
|Vitaliy Popkov (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental
|0:11:51
|73
|Soon Yeong Kwon (Kor) KSPO
|0:11:55
|74
|Leonid Krasnov (Rus) RusVelo
|0:12:14
|75
|Anatoliy Pakhtusov (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental
|0:12:15
|76
|Thomas Soladay (USA) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:12:27
|77
|Suk Ho Kang (Kor) Seoul Cycling Team
|0:13:10
|78
|Valery Valynin (Rus) RusVelo
|0:13:38
|79
|Kyoung Ho Park (Kor) Seoul Cycling Team
|0:13:44
|80
|Hamid Shirisisan (IRI) Uzbekistan Suren Team
|81
|Kinsan Wu (HKg) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:14:08
|82
|Muhammad Rauf Nur Misbah (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|0:14:11
|83
|Khajeh Hamed Pasban (IRI) Uzbekistan Suren Team
|0:14:34
|84
|Matt Gorter (NZl) Subway Cycling Team
|0:15:13
|85
|Nic Hamilton (Can) Jelly Belly Cycling
|0:15:32
|86
|Mohd Nur Rizuan Zainal (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|0:15:35
|87
|Vladyslav Bakumenko (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental
|0:16:10
|88
|Farshad Salehian (IRI) Azad University Cross Team
|0:18:02
|89
|Michael Sherer (USA) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:21:14
|90
|Jae Yeon Im (Kor) Korea National Team
|0:24:01
|91
|Jun Bin Kim (Kor) Seoul Cycling Team
|0:24:37
|92
|Jason Rigg (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
|0:25:16
|93
|Abbas Saeidi Tanha (IRI) Azad University Cross Team
|0:25:17
|94
|Jaan Kirsipuu (Est) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:25:20
|95
|Seon Ho Park (Kor) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
|0:25:28
|96
|Ki Ju Lee (Kor) KSPO
|0:25:33
|97
|Biao Liu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:25:43
|98
|Suhardi Hassan (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|0:26:23
|99
|Sung Jun Kang (Kor) Korea National Team
|0:26:39
|100
|Lars Pria (Rom) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
|0:26:58
|101
|Chae Bin Im (Kor) Korea National Team
|0:27:01
|102
|Mohd Zamri Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|0:27:10
|103
|Kun Jiang (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:27:14
|104
|Joe Eldridge (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:29:03
|105
|Muhammad Khairul Azizi Abdullah (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|0:30:44
|106
|Alex Carver (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
|0:32:57
|107
|Nick Lovegrove (NZl) Subway Cycling Team
|0:34:12
|108
|Jae Hyun Bang (Kor) Geumsan Ginseng Cello
|0:38:33
|109
|Martyn Irvine (Irl) RTS Racing Team
|0:48:18
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Team Nippo
|18
|pts
|2
|Sun Jae Jang (Kor) Korea National Team
|15
|3
|Cheung Gyo Jeong (Kor) Geumsan Ginseng Cello
|7
|4
|Ki Ju Lee (Kor) KSPO
|5
|5
|Alexander Serebrayakov (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|3
|6
|Alexander Khatuntsev (Rus) RusVelo
|3
|7
|Ho Ting Kwok (HKg) Hong Kong-China National Team
|3
|8
|Charles Huff (USA) Jelly Belly Cycling
|2
|9
|Joon Yong Seo (Kor) Seoul Cycling Team
|2
|10
|Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Terengganu Cycling Team
|2
|11
|Leonid Krasnov (Rus) RusVelo
|2
|12
|Patrick Shaw (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
|1
|13
|Jakub Kratochvila (Cze) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
|1
|14
|Ken Hanson (USA) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies
|1
|15
|Rodriges Arguelyes (Rus) RusVelo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sung Baek Park (Kor) KSPO
|12
|pts
|2
|Denys Karnulin (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental
|11
|3
|Hyeong Min Choe (Kor) Geumsan Ginseng Cello
|10
|4
|Hyo Suk Gong (Kor) Geumsan Ginseng Cello
|7
|5
|Anatoliy Pakhtusov (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental
|7
|6
|Seon Ho Park (Kor) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
|6
|7
|Kyung Gu Jang (Kor) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
|5
|8
|Seung Kwon Lee (Kor) Seoul Cycling Team
|4
|9
|Jesse Anthony (USA) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies
|3
|10
|King Lok Cheung (HKg) Hong Kong-China National Team
|3
|11
|Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|3
|12
|Muradjan Halmuratov (Uzb) Uzbekistan Suren Team
|3
|13
|Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Terengganu Cycling Team
|3
|14
|Mohammad Gharehbaghipouri (IRI) Uzbekistan Suren Team
|2
|15
|Michael Cuming (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|2
|16
|Sun Jae Jang (Kor) Korea National Team
|2
|17
|Jung Hwan Youm (Kor) Seoul Cycling Team
|1
|18
|Ki Hong Yoo (Kor) Geumsan Ginseng Cello
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kyung Gu Jang (Kor) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
|21:03:40
|2
|Keon Woo Park (Kor) Korea National Team
|0:00:12
|3
|Denys Karnulin (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental
|0:00:16
|4
|King Lok Cheung (HKg) Hong Kong-China National Team
|5
|Ki Ho Choi (HKg) Hong Kong-China National Team
|0:00:31
|6
|Seung Kwon Lee (Kor) Seoul Cycling Team
|0:00:32
|7
|Michael Cuming (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|0:01:59
|8
|Hyeong Min Choe (Kor) Geumsan Ginseng Cello
|0:02:25
|9
|Dong Hyun Shin (Kor) KSPO
|0:02:29
|10
|Ji Min Jung (Kor) KSPO
|11
|Christopher Jennings (RSA) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|12
|Richard Handley (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|13
|Nur Amirull Fakhruddin Mazuki (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|0:02:44
|14
|Emerson Oronte (USA) Jelly Belly Cycling
|0:03:18
|15
|Mohammad Saufi Mat Senan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|0:10:36
|16
|Soon Yeong Kwon (Kor) KSPO
|0:11:48
|17
|Suk Ho Kang (Kor) Seoul Cycling Team
|0:13:03
|18
|Kyoung Ho Park (Kor) Seoul Cycling Team
|0:13:37
|19
|Vladyslav Bakumenko (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental
|0:16:03
|20
|Jae Yeon Im (Kor) Korea National Team
|0:23:54
|21
|Jun Bin Kim (Kor) Seoul Cycling Team
|0:24:30
|22
|Ki Ju Lee (Kor) KSPO
|0:25:26
|23
|Sung Jun Kang (Kor) Korea National Team
|0:26:32
|24
|Chae Bin Im (Kor) Korea National Team
|0:26:54
|25
|Muhammad Khairul Azizi Abdullah (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|0:30:37
|26
|Alex Carver (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
|0:32:50
|27
|Jae Hyun Bang (Kor) Geumsan Ginseng Cello
|0:38:26
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Optum Presented By Kelly Benefit Strategies
|63:11:38
|2
|Uzbekistan Suren Team
|0:00:10
|3
|Seoul Cycling Team
|4
|Team Hong Kong China
|5
|Arbo Gebruder Weiss-Oberndorfer
|0:00:20
|6
|Team Type 1-Sanofi
|0:00:30
|7
|Geumsan Ginseng Cello
|0:00:45
|8
|ISD-Lampre Continental
|0:00:50
|9
|Korea National Team
|0:01:29
|10
|Jelly Belly Cycling
|0:01:39
|11
|Rapha Condor-Sharp
|0:01:53
|12
|KSPO
|0:02:10
|13
|RTS Racing Team
|0:02:34
|14
|Team Nippo
|0:02:40
|15
|Genesys Wealth Advisers
|0:04:06
|16
|Subway Cycling Team
|0:04:36
|17
|Terengganu Cycling Team
|0:05:49
|18
|Rusvelo
|0:13:45
|19
|Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:14:15
|20
|Azad University Cross Team
|0:23:57
|21
|Malaysia National Team
|0:44:47
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Uzbekistan Suren Team
|63:11:48
|2
|Seoul Cycling Team
|3
|Team Hong Kong China
|4
|Geumsan Ginseng Cello
|0:00:35
|5
|Korea National Team
|0:01:19
|6
|KSPO
|0:02:00
|7
|RTS Racing Team
|0:02:24
|8
|Team Nippo
|0:02:30
|9
|Terengganu Cycling Team
|0:05:39
|10
|Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:14:05
|11
|Azad University Cross Team
|0:23:47
|12
|Malaysia National Team
|0:44:37
