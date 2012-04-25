Trending

Stage four cancelled due to heavy rain

Race neutralised after start, GC unchanged

The Tour de Korea fell victim to torrential rain at the outset of stage four and race officials decided to cancel the stage soon after the start.

"Due to adverse weather conditions, Tour de Korea race officials made the difficult decision to cancel today’s fourth stage from Yeosu to Geochang shortly after the race left the neutralized zone," said a statement from the race organisation. "Very heavy rainfall, surface flooding and high wind gusts impeded course visibility and caused potentially destabilising conditions in a bunch-riding situation."

The Tour de Korea will resume on Thursday with stage 5, 146.8km from Geochang to Gumi. Korea's Chan Jae Jang (Terengganu Cycling Team) holds the leader's jersey with a five-second advantage over Alex Candelario (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) while David McCann (RTS Racing Team) is third overall at nine seconds.

General classification after stage 4
1Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Terengganu Cycling Team9:16:52
2Alexander Candelario (USA) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies0:00:05
3David McCann (Irl) RTS Racing Team0:00:09
4Mauro Abel Richeze (Arg) Team Nippo0:00:35
5Charles Huff (USA) Jelly Belly Cycling0:00:39
6Ken Hanson (USA) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies
7Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Team Nippo0:00:41
8Cheung Gyo Jeong (Kor) Geumsan Ginseng Cello0:00:43
9Joon Yong Seo (Kor) Seoul Cycling Team0:00:45
10Kyoung Ho Park (Kor) Seoul Cycling Team
11Sung Baek Park (Kor) KSPO
12Dean Downing (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
13Patrick Shaw (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
14Ricardo Van Der Velde (Ned) Jelly Belly Cycling
15Jesse Anthony (USA) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies
16Hamid Shirisisan (IRI) Uzbekistan Suren Team
17Ho Ting Kwok (HKg) Hong Kong-China National Team
18Keon Woo Park (Kor) Korea National Team
19Oleksandr Martynenko (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental
20Jai Crawford (Aus) RTS Racing Team
21Alexander Serebrayakov (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
22Yuriy Agarkov (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental
23Richard Lang (Aus) Rapha Condor - Sharp
24Emerson Oronte (USA) Jelly Belly Cycling
25Aaron Kemps (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
26King Lok Cheung (HKg) Hong Kong-China National Team
27Benjamin Edmuller (Ger) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
28Alexander Khatuntsev (Rus) RusVelo
29Dong Hyun Shin (Kor) KSPO
30Lee Rodgers (GBr) RTS Racing Team
31Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
32Mohammad Saufi Mat Senan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
33Kam Po Wong (HKg) Hong Kong-China National Team
34Ji Min Jung (Kor) KSPO
35King Wai Cheung (HKg) Hong Kong-China National Team
36Hyeong Min Choe (Kor) Geumsan Ginseng Cello
37Mohammad Gharehbaghipouri (IRI) Uzbekistan Suren Team
38Muradjan Halmuratov (Uzb) Uzbekistan Suren Team
39Eugen Wacker (Kgz) Uzbekistan Suren Team
40Tom Robinson (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
41Nur Amirull Fakhruddin Mazuki (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
42Richard Handley (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
43Muhammad Rauf Nur Misbah (Mas) Malaysia National Team
44Alireza Haghi (IRI) Azad University Cross Team
45Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
46Westley Gough (NZl) Subway Cycling Team
47Denys Karnulin (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental
48Alex Coutts (GBr) RTS Racing Team
49Jakub Kratochvila (Cze) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
50Christopher Jennings (RSA) Rapha Condor - Sharp
51Michael Cuming (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
52Peter Latham (NZl) Subway Cycling Team
53Kyle Marwood (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
54Seung Woo Choi (Kor) Korea National Team
55Suk Ho Kang (Kor) Seoul Cycling Team
56Vitaliy Popkov (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental
57Joris Boillat (Swi) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
58Michael Friedman (USA) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies
59Paul Odlin (NZl) Subway Cycling Team
60Hyo Suk Gong (Kor) Geumsan Ginseng Cello
61Jeremy Powers (USA) Jelly Belly Cycling
62Ben Dyball (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
63Kyung Gu Jang (Kor) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
64Jung Hwan Youm (Kor) Seoul Cycling Team
65Rodriges Arguelyes (Rus) RusVelo
66Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Team Nippo
67Matt Gorter (NZl) Subway Cycling Team
68Ying Hon Yeung (HKg) Hong Kong-China National Team
69Stefan Stadler (Aut) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
70Se Yong Oh (Kor) Geumsan Ginseng Cello
71Ki Hong Yoo (Kor) Geumsan Ginseng Cello
72Ki Ho Choi (HKg) Hong Kong-China National Team
73Ryohei Komori (Jpn) Team Nippo
74Seung Kwon Lee (Kor) Seoul Cycling Team0:01:01
75Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:01:05
76Alexander Hagman (USA) Jelly Belly Cycling
77Thomas Soladay (USA) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies0:02:10
78Sun Jae Jang (Kor) Korea National Team0:02:19
79Junya Sano (Jpn) Team Nippo0:02:37
80Sam Horgan (NZl) Subway Cycling Team0:03:49
81Do Hyoung Kim (Kor) Terengganu Cycling Team0:08:50
82Michael Sherer (USA) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies0:10:50
83Jun Bin Kim (Kor) Seoul Cycling Team0:11:42
84Seon Ho Park (Kor) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer0:12:13
85Ki Ju Lee (Kor) KSPO0:12:15
86Leonid Krasnov (Rus) RusVelo0:12:16
87Anatoliy Pakhtusov (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental0:12:17
88Vidal Celis Zabala (Spa) Azad University Cross Team
89Alex Carver (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
90Kinsan Wu (HKg) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
91Mohd Fauzan Amad Lutfi (Mas) Malaysia National Team
92Soon Yeong Kwon (Kor) KSPO
93Jae Yeon Im (Kor) Korea National Team
94Nic Hamilton (Can) Jelly Belly Cycling
95Jason Rigg (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
96Valery Valynin (Rus) RusVelo
97Biao Liu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
98Khajeh Hamed Pasban (IRI) Uzbekistan Suren Team
99Suhardi Hassan (Mas) Malaysia National Team0:13:24
100Sung Jun Kang (Kor) Korea National Team0:13:44
101Lars Pria (Rom) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
102Mohd Nur Rizuan Zainal (Mas) Malaysia National Team
103Mohd Zamri Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
104Mohd Saiful Anuar Aziz (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
105Jaan Kirsipuu (Est) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
106Abbas Saeidi Tanha (IRI) Azad University Cross Team
107Vladyslav Bakumenko (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental
108Chae Bin Im (Kor) Korea National Team0:14:02
109Daniele Callegarin (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:14:04
110Joe Eldridge (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
111Je Sung Yeon (Kor) KSPO0:16:30
112Farshad Salehian (IRI) Azad University Cross Team0:18:24
113Nick Lovegrove (NZl) Subway Cycling Team0:18:43
114Muhammad Khairul Azizi Abdullah (Mas) Malaysia National Team0:21:40
115Kun Jiang (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:25:23
116Jae Hyun Bang (Kor) Geumsan Ginseng Cello
117Mohd Zulhilmie Afif Ahmad Zamri (Mas) Malaysia National Team0:26:50
118Martyn Irvine (Irl) RTS Racing Team0:35:08

Sprint classification
1Sun Jae Jang (Kor) Korea National Team10pts
2Cheung Gyo Jeong (Kor) Geumsan Ginseng Cello3
3Ki Ju Lee (Kor) KSPO3
4Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Terengganu Cycling Team2
5Leonid Krasnov (Rus) RusVelo2
6Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Team Nippo1
7Patrick Shaw (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers1

Mountains classification
1Sung Baek Park (Kor) KSPO4pts
2Kyung Gu Jang (Kor) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer4
3Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Terengganu Cycling Team3
4Muradjan Halmuratov (Uzb) Uzbekistan Suren Team3
5Hyo Suk Gong (Kor) Geumsan Ginseng Cello2
6Sun Jae Jang (Kor) Korea National Team2
7David McCann (Irl) RTS Racing Team1
8Jung Hwan Youm (Kor) Seoul Cycling Team1

Young riders classification
1Kyoung Ho Park (Kor) Seoul Cycling Team9:17:37
2Keon Woo Park (Kor) Korea National Team
3Emerson Oronte (USA) Jelly Belly Cycling
4King Lok Cheung (HKg) Hong Kong-China National Team
5Dong Hyun Shin (Kor) KSPO
6Mohammad Saufi Mat Senan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
7Ji Min Jung (Kor) KSPO
8Hyeong Min Choe (Kor) Geumsan Ginseng Cello
9Nur Amirull Fakhruddin Mazuki (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
10Richard Handley (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
11Denys Karnulin (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental
12Christopher Jennings (RSA) Rapha Condor - Sharp
13Michael Cuming (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
14Suk Ho Kang (Kor) Seoul Cycling Team
15Kyung Gu Jang (Kor) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
16Ki Ho Choi (HKg) Hong Kong-China National Team
17Seung Kwon Lee (Kor) Seoul Cycling Team0:00:16
18Jun Bin Kim (Kor) Seoul Cycling Team0:10:57
19Ki Ju Lee (Kor) KSPO0:11:30
20Alex Carver (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers0:11:32
21Soon Yeong Kwon (Kor) KSPO
22Jae Yeon Im (Kor) Korea National Team
23Sung Jun Kang (Kor) Korea National Team0:12:59
24Vladyslav Bakumenko (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental
25Chae Bin Im (Kor) Korea National Team0:13:17
26Muhammad Khairul Azizi Abdullah (Mas) Malaysia National Team0:20:55
27Jae Hyun Bang (Kor) Geumsan Ginseng Cello0:24:38
28Mohd Zulhilmie Afif Ahmad Zamri (Mas) Malaysia National Team0:26:05

Teams classification
1Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies27:52:21
2Terengganu Cycling Team
3RTS Racing Team
4KSPO0:00:30
5Seoul Cycling Team
6Jelly Belly Cycling
7Rapha Condor - Sharp
8Team Type 1 - Sanofi
9Team Nippo
10Hong Kong-China National Team
11Genesys Wealth Advisers
12Geumsan Ginseng Cello
13ISD - Lampre Continental
14Uzbekistan Suren Team
15Arbö Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
16Subway Cycling Team
17Korea National Team0:00:52
18RusVelo0:12:02
19Champion System Pro Cycling Team
20Azad University Cross Team
21Malaysia National Team0:20:07

Asian teams classification
1Terengganu Cycling Team27:52:21
2RTS Racing Team
3KSPO0:00:30
4Seoul Cycling Team
5Team Nippo
6Hong Kong-China National Team
7Geumsan Ginseng Cello
8Uzbekistan Suren Team
9Korea National Team0:00:52
10Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:12:02
11Azad University Cross Team
12Malaysia National Team0:20:07

Latest on Cyclingnews