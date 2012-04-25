The Tour de Korea fell victim to torrential rain at the outset of stage four and race officials decided to cancel the stage soon after the start.

"Due to adverse weather conditions, Tour de Korea race officials made the difficult decision to cancel today’s fourth stage from Yeosu to Geochang shortly after the race left the neutralized zone," said a statement from the race organisation. "Very heavy rainfall, surface flooding and high wind gusts impeded course visibility and caused potentially destabilising conditions in a bunch-riding situation."

The Tour de Korea will resume on Thursday with stage 5, 146.8km from Geochang to Gumi. Korea's Chan Jae Jang (Terengganu Cycling Team) holds the leader's jersey with a five-second advantage over Alex Candelario (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) while David McCann (RTS Racing Team) is third overall at nine seconds.

General classification after stage 4 1 Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Terengganu Cycling Team 9:16:52 2 Alexander Candelario (USA) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:00:05 3 David McCann (Irl) RTS Racing Team 0:00:09 4 Mauro Abel Richeze (Arg) Team Nippo 0:00:35 5 Charles Huff (USA) Jelly Belly Cycling 0:00:39 6 Ken Hanson (USA) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies 7 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Team Nippo 0:00:41 8 Cheung Gyo Jeong (Kor) Geumsan Ginseng Cello 0:00:43 9 Joon Yong Seo (Kor) Seoul Cycling Team 0:00:45 10 Kyoung Ho Park (Kor) Seoul Cycling Team 11 Sung Baek Park (Kor) KSPO 12 Dean Downing (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp 13 Patrick Shaw (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers 14 Ricardo Van Der Velde (Ned) Jelly Belly Cycling 15 Jesse Anthony (USA) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies 16 Hamid Shirisisan (IRI) Uzbekistan Suren Team 17 Ho Ting Kwok (HKg) Hong Kong-China National Team 18 Keon Woo Park (Kor) Korea National Team 19 Oleksandr Martynenko (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental 20 Jai Crawford (Aus) RTS Racing Team 21 Alexander Serebrayakov (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 22 Yuriy Agarkov (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental 23 Richard Lang (Aus) Rapha Condor - Sharp 24 Emerson Oronte (USA) Jelly Belly Cycling 25 Aaron Kemps (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 26 King Lok Cheung (HKg) Hong Kong-China National Team 27 Benjamin Edmuller (Ger) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer 28 Alexander Khatuntsev (Rus) RusVelo 29 Dong Hyun Shin (Kor) KSPO 30 Lee Rodgers (GBr) RTS Racing Team 31 Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp 32 Mohammad Saufi Mat Senan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 33 Kam Po Wong (HKg) Hong Kong-China National Team 34 Ji Min Jung (Kor) KSPO 35 King Wai Cheung (HKg) Hong Kong-China National Team 36 Hyeong Min Choe (Kor) Geumsan Ginseng Cello 37 Mohammad Gharehbaghipouri (IRI) Uzbekistan Suren Team 38 Muradjan Halmuratov (Uzb) Uzbekistan Suren Team 39 Eugen Wacker (Kgz) Uzbekistan Suren Team 40 Tom Robinson (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers 41 Nur Amirull Fakhruddin Mazuki (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 42 Richard Handley (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp 43 Muhammad Rauf Nur Misbah (Mas) Malaysia National Team 44 Alireza Haghi (IRI) Azad University Cross Team 45 Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 46 Westley Gough (NZl) Subway Cycling Team 47 Denys Karnulin (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental 48 Alex Coutts (GBr) RTS Racing Team 49 Jakub Kratochvila (Cze) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer 50 Christopher Jennings (RSA) Rapha Condor - Sharp 51 Michael Cuming (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp 52 Peter Latham (NZl) Subway Cycling Team 53 Kyle Marwood (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers 54 Seung Woo Choi (Kor) Korea National Team 55 Suk Ho Kang (Kor) Seoul Cycling Team 56 Vitaliy Popkov (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental 57 Joris Boillat (Swi) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 58 Michael Friedman (USA) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies 59 Paul Odlin (NZl) Subway Cycling Team 60 Hyo Suk Gong (Kor) Geumsan Ginseng Cello 61 Jeremy Powers (USA) Jelly Belly Cycling 62 Ben Dyball (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers 63 Kyung Gu Jang (Kor) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer 64 Jung Hwan Youm (Kor) Seoul Cycling Team 65 Rodriges Arguelyes (Rus) RusVelo 66 Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Team Nippo 67 Matt Gorter (NZl) Subway Cycling Team 68 Ying Hon Yeung (HKg) Hong Kong-China National Team 69 Stefan Stadler (Aut) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer 70 Se Yong Oh (Kor) Geumsan Ginseng Cello 71 Ki Hong Yoo (Kor) Geumsan Ginseng Cello 72 Ki Ho Choi (HKg) Hong Kong-China National Team 73 Ryohei Komori (Jpn) Team Nippo 74 Seung Kwon Lee (Kor) Seoul Cycling Team 0:01:01 75 Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:01:05 76 Alexander Hagman (USA) Jelly Belly Cycling 77 Thomas Soladay (USA) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:02:10 78 Sun Jae Jang (Kor) Korea National Team 0:02:19 79 Junya Sano (Jpn) Team Nippo 0:02:37 80 Sam Horgan (NZl) Subway Cycling Team 0:03:49 81 Do Hyoung Kim (Kor) Terengganu Cycling Team 0:08:50 82 Michael Sherer (USA) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:10:50 83 Jun Bin Kim (Kor) Seoul Cycling Team 0:11:42 84 Seon Ho Park (Kor) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer 0:12:13 85 Ki Ju Lee (Kor) KSPO 0:12:15 86 Leonid Krasnov (Rus) RusVelo 0:12:16 87 Anatoliy Pakhtusov (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental 0:12:17 88 Vidal Celis Zabala (Spa) Azad University Cross Team 89 Alex Carver (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers 90 Kinsan Wu (HKg) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 91 Mohd Fauzan Amad Lutfi (Mas) Malaysia National Team 92 Soon Yeong Kwon (Kor) KSPO 93 Jae Yeon Im (Kor) Korea National Team 94 Nic Hamilton (Can) Jelly Belly Cycling 95 Jason Rigg (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers 96 Valery Valynin (Rus) RusVelo 97 Biao Liu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 98 Khajeh Hamed Pasban (IRI) Uzbekistan Suren Team 99 Suhardi Hassan (Mas) Malaysia National Team 0:13:24 100 Sung Jun Kang (Kor) Korea National Team 0:13:44 101 Lars Pria (Rom) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer 102 Mohd Nur Rizuan Zainal (Mas) Malaysia National Team 103 Mohd Zamri Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 104 Mohd Saiful Anuar Aziz (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 105 Jaan Kirsipuu (Est) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 106 Abbas Saeidi Tanha (IRI) Azad University Cross Team 107 Vladyslav Bakumenko (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental 108 Chae Bin Im (Kor) Korea National Team 0:14:02 109 Daniele Callegarin (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:14:04 110 Joe Eldridge (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 111 Je Sung Yeon (Kor) KSPO 0:16:30 112 Farshad Salehian (IRI) Azad University Cross Team 0:18:24 113 Nick Lovegrove (NZl) Subway Cycling Team 0:18:43 114 Muhammad Khairul Azizi Abdullah (Mas) Malaysia National Team 0:21:40 115 Kun Jiang (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:25:23 116 Jae Hyun Bang (Kor) Geumsan Ginseng Cello 117 Mohd Zulhilmie Afif Ahmad Zamri (Mas) Malaysia National Team 0:26:50 118 Martyn Irvine (Irl) RTS Racing Team 0:35:08

Sprint classification 1 Sun Jae Jang (Kor) Korea National Team 10 pts 2 Cheung Gyo Jeong (Kor) Geumsan Ginseng Cello 3 3 Ki Ju Lee (Kor) KSPO 3 4 Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Terengganu Cycling Team 2 5 Leonid Krasnov (Rus) RusVelo 2 6 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Team Nippo 1 7 Patrick Shaw (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers 1

Mountains classification 1 Sung Baek Park (Kor) KSPO 4 pts 2 Kyung Gu Jang (Kor) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer 4 3 Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Terengganu Cycling Team 3 4 Muradjan Halmuratov (Uzb) Uzbekistan Suren Team 3 5 Hyo Suk Gong (Kor) Geumsan Ginseng Cello 2 6 Sun Jae Jang (Kor) Korea National Team 2 7 David McCann (Irl) RTS Racing Team 1 8 Jung Hwan Youm (Kor) Seoul Cycling Team 1

Young riders classification 1 Kyoung Ho Park (Kor) Seoul Cycling Team 9:17:37 2 Keon Woo Park (Kor) Korea National Team 3 Emerson Oronte (USA) Jelly Belly Cycling 4 King Lok Cheung (HKg) Hong Kong-China National Team 5 Dong Hyun Shin (Kor) KSPO 6 Mohammad Saufi Mat Senan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 7 Ji Min Jung (Kor) KSPO 8 Hyeong Min Choe (Kor) Geumsan Ginseng Cello 9 Nur Amirull Fakhruddin Mazuki (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 10 Richard Handley (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp 11 Denys Karnulin (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental 12 Christopher Jennings (RSA) Rapha Condor - Sharp 13 Michael Cuming (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp 14 Suk Ho Kang (Kor) Seoul Cycling Team 15 Kyung Gu Jang (Kor) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer 16 Ki Ho Choi (HKg) Hong Kong-China National Team 17 Seung Kwon Lee (Kor) Seoul Cycling Team 0:00:16 18 Jun Bin Kim (Kor) Seoul Cycling Team 0:10:57 19 Ki Ju Lee (Kor) KSPO 0:11:30 20 Alex Carver (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers 0:11:32 21 Soon Yeong Kwon (Kor) KSPO 22 Jae Yeon Im (Kor) Korea National Team 23 Sung Jun Kang (Kor) Korea National Team 0:12:59 24 Vladyslav Bakumenko (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental 25 Chae Bin Im (Kor) Korea National Team 0:13:17 26 Muhammad Khairul Azizi Abdullah (Mas) Malaysia National Team 0:20:55 27 Jae Hyun Bang (Kor) Geumsan Ginseng Cello 0:24:38 28 Mohd Zulhilmie Afif Ahmad Zamri (Mas) Malaysia National Team 0:26:05

Teams classification 1 Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies 27:52:21 2 Terengganu Cycling Team 3 RTS Racing Team 4 KSPO 0:00:30 5 Seoul Cycling Team 6 Jelly Belly Cycling 7 Rapha Condor - Sharp 8 Team Type 1 - Sanofi 9 Team Nippo 10 Hong Kong-China National Team 11 Genesys Wealth Advisers 12 Geumsan Ginseng Cello 13 ISD - Lampre Continental 14 Uzbekistan Suren Team 15 Arbö Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer 16 Subway Cycling Team 17 Korea National Team 0:00:52 18 RusVelo 0:12:02 19 Champion System Pro Cycling Team 20 Azad University Cross Team 21 Malaysia National Team 0:20:07