Stage four cancelled due to heavy rain
Race neutralised after start, GC unchanged
Stage 4: Yeosu - Geochang
The Tour de Korea fell victim to torrential rain at the outset of stage four and race officials decided to cancel the stage soon after the start.
"Due to adverse weather conditions, Tour de Korea race officials made the difficult decision to cancel today’s fourth stage from Yeosu to Geochang shortly after the race left the neutralized zone," said a statement from the race organisation. "Very heavy rainfall, surface flooding and high wind gusts impeded course visibility and caused potentially destabilising conditions in a bunch-riding situation."
The Tour de Korea will resume on Thursday with stage 5, 146.8km from Geochang to Gumi. Korea's Chan Jae Jang (Terengganu Cycling Team) holds the leader's jersey with a five-second advantage over Alex Candelario (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) while David McCann (RTS Racing Team) is third overall at nine seconds.
|1
|Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Terengganu Cycling Team
|9:16:52
|2
|Alexander Candelario (USA) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:00:05
|3
|David McCann (Irl) RTS Racing Team
|0:00:09
|4
|Mauro Abel Richeze (Arg) Team Nippo
|0:00:35
|5
|Charles Huff (USA) Jelly Belly Cycling
|0:00:39
|6
|Ken Hanson (USA) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies
|7
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Team Nippo
|0:00:41
|8
|Cheung Gyo Jeong (Kor) Geumsan Ginseng Cello
|0:00:43
|9
|Joon Yong Seo (Kor) Seoul Cycling Team
|0:00:45
|10
|Kyoung Ho Park (Kor) Seoul Cycling Team
|11
|Sung Baek Park (Kor) KSPO
|12
|Dean Downing (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|13
|Patrick Shaw (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
|14
|Ricardo Van Der Velde (Ned) Jelly Belly Cycling
|15
|Jesse Anthony (USA) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies
|16
|Hamid Shirisisan (IRI) Uzbekistan Suren Team
|17
|Ho Ting Kwok (HKg) Hong Kong-China National Team
|18
|Keon Woo Park (Kor) Korea National Team
|19
|Oleksandr Martynenko (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental
|20
|Jai Crawford (Aus) RTS Racing Team
|21
|Alexander Serebrayakov (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|22
|Yuriy Agarkov (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental
|23
|Richard Lang (Aus) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|24
|Emerson Oronte (USA) Jelly Belly Cycling
|25
|Aaron Kemps (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|26
|King Lok Cheung (HKg) Hong Kong-China National Team
|27
|Benjamin Edmuller (Ger) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
|28
|Alexander Khatuntsev (Rus) RusVelo
|29
|Dong Hyun Shin (Kor) KSPO
|30
|Lee Rodgers (GBr) RTS Racing Team
|31
|Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|32
|Mohammad Saufi Mat Senan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|33
|Kam Po Wong (HKg) Hong Kong-China National Team
|34
|Ji Min Jung (Kor) KSPO
|35
|King Wai Cheung (HKg) Hong Kong-China National Team
|36
|Hyeong Min Choe (Kor) Geumsan Ginseng Cello
|37
|Mohammad Gharehbaghipouri (IRI) Uzbekistan Suren Team
|38
|Muradjan Halmuratov (Uzb) Uzbekistan Suren Team
|39
|Eugen Wacker (Kgz) Uzbekistan Suren Team
|40
|Tom Robinson (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
|41
|Nur Amirull Fakhruddin Mazuki (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|42
|Richard Handley (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|43
|Muhammad Rauf Nur Misbah (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|44
|Alireza Haghi (IRI) Azad University Cross Team
|45
|Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|46
|Westley Gough (NZl) Subway Cycling Team
|47
|Denys Karnulin (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental
|48
|Alex Coutts (GBr) RTS Racing Team
|49
|Jakub Kratochvila (Cze) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
|50
|Christopher Jennings (RSA) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|51
|Michael Cuming (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|52
|Peter Latham (NZl) Subway Cycling Team
|53
|Kyle Marwood (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
|54
|Seung Woo Choi (Kor) Korea National Team
|55
|Suk Ho Kang (Kor) Seoul Cycling Team
|56
|Vitaliy Popkov (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental
|57
|Joris Boillat (Swi) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|58
|Michael Friedman (USA) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies
|59
|Paul Odlin (NZl) Subway Cycling Team
|60
|Hyo Suk Gong (Kor) Geumsan Ginseng Cello
|61
|Jeremy Powers (USA) Jelly Belly Cycling
|62
|Ben Dyball (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
|63
|Kyung Gu Jang (Kor) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
|64
|Jung Hwan Youm (Kor) Seoul Cycling Team
|65
|Rodriges Arguelyes (Rus) RusVelo
|66
|Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Team Nippo
|67
|Matt Gorter (NZl) Subway Cycling Team
|68
|Ying Hon Yeung (HKg) Hong Kong-China National Team
|69
|Stefan Stadler (Aut) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
|70
|Se Yong Oh (Kor) Geumsan Ginseng Cello
|71
|Ki Hong Yoo (Kor) Geumsan Ginseng Cello
|72
|Ki Ho Choi (HKg) Hong Kong-China National Team
|73
|Ryohei Komori (Jpn) Team Nippo
|74
|Seung Kwon Lee (Kor) Seoul Cycling Team
|0:01:01
|75
|Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:01:05
|76
|Alexander Hagman (USA) Jelly Belly Cycling
|77
|Thomas Soladay (USA) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:02:10
|78
|Sun Jae Jang (Kor) Korea National Team
|0:02:19
|79
|Junya Sano (Jpn) Team Nippo
|0:02:37
|80
|Sam Horgan (NZl) Subway Cycling Team
|0:03:49
|81
|Do Hyoung Kim (Kor) Terengganu Cycling Team
|0:08:50
|82
|Michael Sherer (USA) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:10:50
|83
|Jun Bin Kim (Kor) Seoul Cycling Team
|0:11:42
|84
|Seon Ho Park (Kor) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
|0:12:13
|85
|Ki Ju Lee (Kor) KSPO
|0:12:15
|86
|Leonid Krasnov (Rus) RusVelo
|0:12:16
|87
|Anatoliy Pakhtusov (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental
|0:12:17
|88
|Vidal Celis Zabala (Spa) Azad University Cross Team
|89
|Alex Carver (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
|90
|Kinsan Wu (HKg) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|91
|Mohd Fauzan Amad Lutfi (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|92
|Soon Yeong Kwon (Kor) KSPO
|93
|Jae Yeon Im (Kor) Korea National Team
|94
|Nic Hamilton (Can) Jelly Belly Cycling
|95
|Jason Rigg (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
|96
|Valery Valynin (Rus) RusVelo
|97
|Biao Liu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|98
|Khajeh Hamed Pasban (IRI) Uzbekistan Suren Team
|99
|Suhardi Hassan (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|0:13:24
|100
|Sung Jun Kang (Kor) Korea National Team
|0:13:44
|101
|Lars Pria (Rom) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
|102
|Mohd Nur Rizuan Zainal (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|103
|Mohd Zamri Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|104
|Mohd Saiful Anuar Aziz (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|105
|Jaan Kirsipuu (Est) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|106
|Abbas Saeidi Tanha (IRI) Azad University Cross Team
|107
|Vladyslav Bakumenko (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental
|108
|Chae Bin Im (Kor) Korea National Team
|0:14:02
|109
|Daniele Callegarin (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:14:04
|110
|Joe Eldridge (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|111
|Je Sung Yeon (Kor) KSPO
|0:16:30
|112
|Farshad Salehian (IRI) Azad University Cross Team
|0:18:24
|113
|Nick Lovegrove (NZl) Subway Cycling Team
|0:18:43
|114
|Muhammad Khairul Azizi Abdullah (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|0:21:40
|115
|Kun Jiang (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:25:23
|116
|Jae Hyun Bang (Kor) Geumsan Ginseng Cello
|117
|Mohd Zulhilmie Afif Ahmad Zamri (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|0:26:50
|118
|Martyn Irvine (Irl) RTS Racing Team
|0:35:08
|1
|Sun Jae Jang (Kor) Korea National Team
|10
|pts
|2
|Cheung Gyo Jeong (Kor) Geumsan Ginseng Cello
|3
|3
|Ki Ju Lee (Kor) KSPO
|3
|4
|Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Terengganu Cycling Team
|2
|5
|Leonid Krasnov (Rus) RusVelo
|2
|6
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Team Nippo
|1
|7
|Patrick Shaw (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
|1
|1
|Sung Baek Park (Kor) KSPO
|4
|pts
|2
|Kyung Gu Jang (Kor) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
|4
|3
|Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Terengganu Cycling Team
|3
|4
|Muradjan Halmuratov (Uzb) Uzbekistan Suren Team
|3
|5
|Hyo Suk Gong (Kor) Geumsan Ginseng Cello
|2
|6
|Sun Jae Jang (Kor) Korea National Team
|2
|7
|David McCann (Irl) RTS Racing Team
|1
|8
|Jung Hwan Youm (Kor) Seoul Cycling Team
|1
|1
|Kyoung Ho Park (Kor) Seoul Cycling Team
|9:17:37
|2
|Keon Woo Park (Kor) Korea National Team
|3
|Emerson Oronte (USA) Jelly Belly Cycling
|4
|King Lok Cheung (HKg) Hong Kong-China National Team
|5
|Dong Hyun Shin (Kor) KSPO
|6
|Mohammad Saufi Mat Senan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|7
|Ji Min Jung (Kor) KSPO
|8
|Hyeong Min Choe (Kor) Geumsan Ginseng Cello
|9
|Nur Amirull Fakhruddin Mazuki (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|10
|Richard Handley (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|11
|Denys Karnulin (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental
|12
|Christopher Jennings (RSA) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|13
|Michael Cuming (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|14
|Suk Ho Kang (Kor) Seoul Cycling Team
|15
|Kyung Gu Jang (Kor) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
|16
|Ki Ho Choi (HKg) Hong Kong-China National Team
|17
|Seung Kwon Lee (Kor) Seoul Cycling Team
|0:00:16
|18
|Jun Bin Kim (Kor) Seoul Cycling Team
|0:10:57
|19
|Ki Ju Lee (Kor) KSPO
|0:11:30
|20
|Alex Carver (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
|0:11:32
|21
|Soon Yeong Kwon (Kor) KSPO
|22
|Jae Yeon Im (Kor) Korea National Team
|23
|Sung Jun Kang (Kor) Korea National Team
|0:12:59
|24
|Vladyslav Bakumenko (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental
|25
|Chae Bin Im (Kor) Korea National Team
|0:13:17
|26
|Muhammad Khairul Azizi Abdullah (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|0:20:55
|27
|Jae Hyun Bang (Kor) Geumsan Ginseng Cello
|0:24:38
|28
|Mohd Zulhilmie Afif Ahmad Zamri (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|0:26:05
|1
|Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies
|27:52:21
|2
|Terengganu Cycling Team
|3
|RTS Racing Team
|4
|KSPO
|0:00:30
|5
|Seoul Cycling Team
|6
|Jelly Belly Cycling
|7
|Rapha Condor - Sharp
|8
|Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|9
|Team Nippo
|10
|Hong Kong-China National Team
|11
|Genesys Wealth Advisers
|12
|Geumsan Ginseng Cello
|13
|ISD - Lampre Continental
|14
|Uzbekistan Suren Team
|15
|Arbö Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
|16
|Subway Cycling Team
|17
|Korea National Team
|0:00:52
|18
|RusVelo
|0:12:02
|19
|Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|20
|Azad University Cross Team
|21
|Malaysia National Team
|0:20:07
|1
|Terengganu Cycling Team
|27:52:21
|2
|RTS Racing Team
|3
|KSPO
|0:00:30
|4
|Seoul Cycling Team
|5
|Team Nippo
|6
|Hong Kong-China National Team
|7
|Geumsan Ginseng Cello
|8
|Uzbekistan Suren Team
|9
|Korea National Team
|0:00:52
|10
|Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:12:02
|11
|Azad University Cross Team
|12
|Malaysia National Team
|0:20:07
